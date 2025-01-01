Menu
School Ties Movie Quotes

School Ties Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Charlie Dillon You know something? I'm still gonna get into Harvard. And in 10 years no one will remember any of this. But you'll still be a goddamn Jew.
David Green And you'll still be a prick.
Dr. Bartram I'd like to forget this whole thing ever happened.
David Green No sir. You're never going to forget this happened, because I'm going to stay here. And every time you see me, you'll remember that it happened. You used me for football. I'll use you to get into Harvard.
David Green [Standing in the rain outside of Iselin Hall] COWARDS!
Jack Connors Okay, I'll admit it, you know. I'm an anti-Semite. I crack Jew jokes, think they're dirty, pushy. And you know what? David Greene's the only one I've ever met up close.
McGoo What's you're point, Connors?
Jack Connors He's a good guy.
Dr. Bartram Was it worth it? Breaking a tradition just to win a football game?
David Green Your tradition or mine, sir?
David Green I'll honor your tradition. I'll go to the Headmaster and I'll lie.
David Green You never told me what religion you are.
Chris Reese I'm a Methodist.
David Green A Methodist. And all this time I didn't know it.
McGivern If I don't get total tit tonight, I will be using this razor to cut my throat. As I see it, sex is my only reason for living.
Charlie Dillon Then be careful you don't cut your hand.
Charlie Dillon True story, last weekend there was a religious revival at Madison Square Garden. Bishop Fulton Sheen made such a stirring speech that 10,000 people converted to Catholicism. Then Billy Graham got up and did some inspired preaching and 10,000 people converted to Protestantism, then to close the program, Pat Boone got up and sang "There's A Gold Mine In The Sky" and 20,000 Jews joined the Air Force!
Sally Wheeler You lied to me!
David Greene I didn't lie to you! I lied to my father! I lied to myself!
Dr. Bartram ...and the meek shall inherit the earth.
David Green I wonder how meek they'll be when they do, sir.
Mr. Gierasch Be seated, gentlemen. It appears that someone in this class cheated on yesterday's history exam. Today is Saturday. Your next class is on Monday. Therefore, we are faced with a rather bleak situation. If the guilty party does not come forward, or is not identified by then, I shall be forced to fail the entire section.
Chris Reese Isn't that unfair, sir? Only one of us cheated.
Mr. Gierasch We have all been dishonored by this person and I will not tolerate it.
David Green How can you be sure that someone cheated, sir?
Mr. Gierasch I would prefer to keep the evidence to myself for the time being.
Rip Van Kelt Can't you just throw out the old test and give us a new one?
Mr. Gierasch And pretend that no one cheated? But someone did cheat. Whoever did this has robbed you of your honor. If I ignore it, he will have robbed me of mine as well. I leave it in your hands, gentlemen.
Dr. Bartram You people are very... determined, aren't you?
David Green Sometimes we have to be, sir.
McGoo [pretending to sneeze as David walks by] A-Jew!
McGivern The weed of crime bears bitter fruit. Crime does not pay. The Shadow knows.
Sally Wheeler I have a confession to make, I think about you more than I ought to.
[first lines]
Joyce Davey! Davey you're here.
[big hug]
Jack Connors He's not going off to war, only Massachusetts, huh?
Sally Wheeler Everybody's asking me what it's like to kiss a Jew.
Charlie Dillon [about David] It turns out our golden boy is nothing but a lying, backstabbing kike.
Dr. Bartram The honor code is a living thing. It cannot exist in a vacuum.
Mr. Cleary The cultural environment in which one lives ought to be as important as the air he breathes... the food he eats.
