Dr. BartramI'd like to forget this whole thing ever happened.
David GreenNo sir. You're never going to forget this happened, because I'm going to stay here. And every time you see me, you'll remember that it happened. You used me for football. I'll use you to get into Harvard.
David Green[Standing in the rain outside of Iselin Hall]COWARDS!
Jack ConnorsOkay, I'll admit it, you know. I'm an anti-Semite. I crack Jew jokes, think they're dirty, pushy. And you know what? David Greene's the only one I've ever met up close.
Charlie DillonTrue story, last weekend there was a religious revival at Madison Square Garden. Bishop Fulton Sheen made such a stirring speech that 10,000 people converted to Catholicism. Then Billy Graham got up and did some inspired preaching and 10,000 people converted to Protestantism, then to close the program, Pat Boone got up and sang "There's A Gold Mine In The Sky" and 20,000 Jews joined the Air Force!
Sally WheelerYou lied to me!
David GreeneI didn't lie to you! I lied to my father! I lied to myself!
Dr. Bartram...and the meek shall inherit the earth.
David GreenI wonder how meek they'll be when they do, sir.
Mr. GieraschBe seated, gentlemen. It appears that someone in this class cheated on yesterday's history exam. Today is Saturday. Your next class is on Monday. Therefore, we are faced with a rather bleak situation. If the guilty party does not come forward, or is not identified by then, I shall be forced to fail the entire section.
Chris ReeseIsn't that unfair, sir? Only one of us cheated.
Mr. GieraschWe have all been dishonored by this person and I will not tolerate it.
David GreenHow can you be sure that someone cheated, sir?
Mr. GieraschI would prefer to keep the evidence to myself for the time being.
Rip Van KeltCan't you just throw out the old test and give us a new one?
Mr. GieraschAnd pretend that no one cheated? But someone did cheat. Whoever did this has robbed you of your honor. If I ignore it, he will have robbed me of mine as well. I leave it in your hands, gentlemen.
Dr. BartramYou people are very... determined, aren't you?