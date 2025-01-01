Mr. Gierasch Be seated, gentlemen. It appears that someone in this class cheated on yesterday's history exam. Today is Saturday. Your next class is on Monday. Therefore, we are faced with a rather bleak situation. If the guilty party does not come forward, or is not identified by then, I shall be forced to fail the entire section.

Chris Reese Isn't that unfair, sir? Only one of us cheated.

Mr. Gierasch We have all been dishonored by this person and I will not tolerate it.

David Green How can you be sure that someone cheated, sir?

Mr. Gierasch I would prefer to keep the evidence to myself for the time being.

Rip Van Kelt Can't you just throw out the old test and give us a new one?