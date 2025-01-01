[last lines]

Title Card Harold Dixon, Tony Pastula, and Gene Aldrich landed on the island of Pukapuka on February 20th, 1942, having spent 34 days on the Pacific. They had sailed their raft more than a thousand miles.

Title Card Dixon was awarded the Navy Cross for leading his crew to safety. He never flew another combat mission.

Title Card The injuries Tony suffered prevented him from making the Navy his career. Upon his death in 1986, his ashes were scattered at sea.