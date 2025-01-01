Title CardHarold Dixon, Tony Pastula, and Gene Aldrich landed on the island of Pukapuka on February 20th, 1942, having spent 34 days on the Pacific. They had sailed their raft more than a thousand miles.
Title CardDixon was awarded the Navy Cross for leading his crew to safety. He never flew another combat mission.
Title CardThe injuries Tony suffered prevented him from making the Navy his career. Upon his death in 1986, his ashes were scattered at sea.
Title CardGene served out the war as a radioman. In 1946 he married Tony's sister, Frances.
Gene Aldrich[looking at severed fishing hook]I guess something down there is hungrier than us.
Gene Aldrich[eating albatross]It ain't bad. Could use cheese.
Gene AldrichIt's dead reckoning, all right. 'cause I reckon we're dead dead out here.
Tony Pastula[after argument in duldrums]It looks like the only wind we're generating is our own, fellas.
News Reel Announcer1942, the South Pacific. The New Year finds USS Enterprise and her crew of 2,000 men preparing to deliver greetings to the Japanese, in the form of torpedo bombers and fighter planes. With last month's attack on Pearl Harbor still fresh in the minds of the American aviators, they've decided that revenge is a dish best served piping hot.