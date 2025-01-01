Lola NevadoHistory vindicates no one. History's a deaf man answering questions he wasn't asked.
Carmen Ramos[to Lola Nevado]Remember: either God wants all evil to disappear but can't do it, which means He's weak. Or He can, but won't, which means He's evil. Or He can't and won't, so He's weak and evil, and therefore not God. Unde malum?
[when Davenport and Marina D'Angelo meet to speak about the rebellion in hell]
DavenportThe rich planned this for ages! They've created a world of puppets with TV and propaganda, a kind of evil Disneyland where men...
Manny[pauses]Know what the ring is called where I come from? "The Stage of the Brave." When you're up there, you're somebody. Even if you lose, you're somebody. But when you win... when you win, you're a god. You can't understand that.