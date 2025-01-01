Menu
Don't Tempt Me Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Carmen Ramos History vindicates us, and you know it.
Lola Nevado History vindicates no one. History's a deaf man answering questions he wasn't asked.
Carmen Ramos [to Lola Nevado] Remember: either God wants all evil to disappear but can't do it, which means He's weak. Or He can, but won't, which means He's evil. Or He can't and won't, so He's weak and evil, and therefore not God. Unde malum?
[when Davenport and Marina D'Angelo meet to speak about the rebellion in hell]
Davenport The rich planned this for ages! They've created a world of puppets with TV and propaganda, a kind of evil Disneyland where men...
Marina D'Angelo [interrupting him] And women, Jack!
Davenport Sure, men and women. Where men and women are guiltless, and not responsible for their acts! I won't stand for it!
Lola Nevado I presume you know the Bible.
Carmen Ramos Shit, Lola! I'm a pro!
[last lines]
Lola Nevado When I'm out, I'll come visit you. Marina owes me a favor.
Carmen Ramos By then I'll be in Circle 10.
Lola Nevado So what?
Carmen Ramos I'll be a man at last. What if I'm not your type?
Lola Nevado Manny, listen, you can't go back to boxing.
Manny Yes, I can.
Lola Nevado If you do, I'm leaving.
Manny [pauses] Know what the ring is called where I come from? "The Stage of the Brave." When you're up there, you're somebody. Even if you lose, you're somebody. But when you win... when you win, you're a god. You can't understand that.
Lola Nevado Sure, I do... but you can get killed.
Manny So?... So what?
[on Carmen]
Lola Nevado Bad people never let you down, because bad people never change
