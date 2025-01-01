El niñato
You may think it foolish, but it's good publicity. Panties for she-dogs, for their period.
Amigo José Luis
It's a new line, we need new openings.
El padre
Hadn't you quit? You really think people would buy dog panties?
El niñato
If we're to be the empire of shorts, we must cover it all.
Amigo José Luis
A leading American brand doubled their sales... marketing articles outside their regular line.
El padre
This isn't America. We manufacture 35,000 mini-shorts. And we can't even cover the orders. The same thing happens with boxer shorts and regular shorts with a fly. Where on earth would we fit a special panty... for she-dogs in the production line?
El padre
What do you want? To make money or fool around? This is business, son. Basics, Hollywood, Regatta, Rock... those are good shorts. They're within our line.
El padre
Our line is basically underwear for human beings. We know about that. Where would we sell doggies' panties? In Marbella, for dogs from the jet set?