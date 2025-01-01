Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Jamón, Jamón Jamón, Jamón Movie Quotes

Jamón, Jamón Movie Quotes

La madre puta Who buys men's underwear? Women do. And a good packaging helps sell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La madre puta Why is your Dad with that whore? Who invited her?
El niñato I did.
La madre puta Why?
La hija de puta Because she's my mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La hija de puta If I don't marry him, I'll kill myself.
La puta madre If you do, I'll kick you alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La madre puta When I was pregnant, I spent my day in the pool. My back hurt so much... I drank only milk and ate fruit. And listen to Mozart. I wanted to relax you. But I don't think you liked it very much. You kicked so hard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El chorizo Did you know ham increases your sexual drive?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La puta madre Leave my tits alone. They're not yours. You can look, but you can't touch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El chorizo Did you know that with a full moon... your blood flows faster? And tides are stronger?
La hija de puta Did you eat garlic?
El chorizo Sure I did. Best thing to do to bullfight and screw.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La madre puta Maybe you should have some tea.
El chorizo Booze doesn't affect me. Tea does. The only time I had one, I puked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La madre puta My poor head! Where are my pills? I live for you both and you give me headaches!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El niñato I may be immature but I'm not an imbecile.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El chorizo Want some ham? Good for your sex drive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La hija de puta Omelets interest you more than I do.
El niñato It's your fault, you make them so well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La hija de puta How come you like eating my tits?
El niñato I like... the way they taste.
La hija de puta What do they taste like?
El niñato I don't know.
La hija de puta You're sure they don't taste like a potato omelet?
El niñato That would be fantastic. One would taste like an omelet... and the other, like ham.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La madre puta My son will not go out with that girl. Her mother's a whore! You should know, you know her well enough!
El padre That was ages ago. She runs a bar now.
La madre puta A bar? You mean a whorehouse!
El padre All women have a whorish side to them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El niñato You may think it foolish, but it's good publicity. Panties for she-dogs, for their period.
Amigo José Luis It's a new line, we need new openings.
El padre Hadn't you quit? You really think people would buy dog panties?
El niñato If we're to be the empire of shorts, we must cover it all.
Amigo José Luis A leading American brand doubled their sales... marketing articles outside their regular line.
El padre This isn't America. We manufacture 35,000 mini-shorts. And we can't even cover the orders. The same thing happens with boxer shorts and regular shorts with a fly. Where on earth would we fit a special panty... for she-dogs in the production line?
El niñato Let me speak, Dad.
El padre What do you want? To make money or fool around? This is business, son. Basics, Hollywood, Regatta, Rock... those are good shorts. They're within our line.
El niñato And my ideas aren't?
El padre Our line is basically underwear for human beings. We know about that. Where would we sell doggies' panties? In Marbella, for dogs from the jet set?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El chorizo Don't worry, Ma'am.
La madre puta Don't call me Ma'am. You make me feel old.
El chorizo Why? You look real young.
La madre puta Really?
El chorizo Trust me, I never lie. You just relax, Ma'am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La madre puta Kiss me.
El chorizo I can't.
La madre puta Why not?
El chorizo I've eaten garlic. You'll notice the smell.
La madre puta Garlic's what I like best in the whole world.
El chorizo You like garlic? Here, for you. It's a good luck charm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more