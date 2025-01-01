Menu
Films
Woman on Top
Woman on Top Movie Quotes
Woman on Top Movie Quotes
Toninho
Isabella, I swear on my mother's grave, you are the only woman I ever loved.
Isabella
Your mother is still alive.
Toninho
That's not the point.
[talking to operator about Monica]
Toninho
But she's quite unique! She's 5'10, braids, great legs and... she's a man!
Operator
In San Francisco, that is not unique!
Toninho
[explaining to his wife why he cheated on her]
Isabella! Isabella! I'm a man! I have to be on top SOMETIMES!
Monica Jones
Melons are like boyfriends. Shall I tell you why? To get a single good one you must try one hundred.
Rafi
Toninho, what on earth possessed you to do what you did? I mean, when a man truly loves his wife, he never lets her catch him.
Toninho
How COULD she? Squeezing her coconuts for all the world to see!
Isabella
Make sure your tomatoes are full and plump.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Murilo Benício
Penelope Cruz
Harold Perrineau
Wagner Moura
