Kinoafisha Films Woman on Top Woman on Top Movie Quotes

Toninho Isabella, I swear on my mother's grave, you are the only woman I ever loved.
Isabella Your mother is still alive.
Toninho That's not the point.
[talking to operator about Monica]
Toninho But she's quite unique! She's 5'10, braids, great legs and... she's a man!
Operator In San Francisco, that is not unique!
Toninho [explaining to his wife why he cheated on her] Isabella! Isabella! I'm a man! I have to be on top SOMETIMES!
Monica Jones Melons are like boyfriends. Shall I tell you why? To get a single good one you must try one hundred.
Rafi Toninho, what on earth possessed you to do what you did? I mean, when a man truly loves his wife, he never lets her catch him.
Toninho How COULD she? Squeezing her coconuts for all the world to see!
Isabella Make sure your tomatoes are full and plump.
