Kinoafisha Films Little Manhattan Little Manhattan Movie Quotes

Gabe Love is an ugly, terrible business practiced by fools. It'll trample your heart and leave you bleeding on the floor. And what does it really get you in the end? Nothing but a few incredible memories that you can't ever shake. The truth is, there's gonna be other girls out there. I mean, I hope. But I'm never gonna get another first love. That one is always gonna be her.
Gabe Suddenly, I knew what I had to do. Love isn't about ridiculous little words. Love is about grand gestures. Love is about airplanes pulling banners over stadiums, proposals on jumbo-trons, giant words in sky writing. Love is about going that extra mile even if it hurts, letting it all hang out there. Love is about finding courage inside of you that you didn't even know was there.
Gabe The truth is, you come into this world alone and leave it the exact same way.
Gabe Dad, what's the deal with girls? I mean, why are they the way they are?
Adam You're talking to the wrong man.
Gabe Well, how come all love has to end?
Adam Let me tell you something about me and your mom. Once upon a time, we really loved each other, but as time went by, there just got to be all these things, little things, stupid things, that were left unsaid. And all these things that were left unsaid piled up, like the clutter in our storage room. And after awhile, there was so much that was left unsaid, that we barely said anything at all.
Gabe Well, why didn't you just say them then, dad?
Adam I don't know, Gabe. I kind of wish I had.
Rosemary But I thought you hate me.
Gabe I don't. I lied.
Gabe [thinking] I wasn't gonna be like my father. I wasn't gonna let all these things left unsaid smother me.
Gabe Rosemary, I love you.
Rosemary You what?
Gabe I do. I'm sorry, but I love you more than anyone's ever loved. I love you, I love you, I love you.
Gabe [thinking] How's that for letting it all hang out there? And hang, and hang, and hang.
Gabe You think you might wanna love me, too?
Rosemary I don't know what I think, Gabe, I'm only 11. I don't think I'm ready to be in love.
Gabe I'm not ready and I'm doing it!
Gabe [thinking] But it wasn't that easy. I guess love never is.
Rosemary Maybe I was wrong, maybe girls don't mature faster.
Gabe No they do, they do, you know they do. You even said so at the park. We at least mature at the same rate.
Rosemary I don't know what mature is anymore, but I'm really happy you came. Do you want to dance, Gabe?
Gabe Dance? Sure what the hell.
Leslie Maybe not everything is supposed to last forever. Certain things are like... like... skywriting. Like, like, like a really beautiful thing that lasts for a couple moments and then... You know?
Gabe [cries] Mommy!
Leslie I know, honey. Love sucks.
Gabe Yeah.
Gabe Never had I been so keenly aware of the ability of palm to manufacture sweat, but I was determined to hold that girl's hand for every single second.
Gabe [thinking] Geez it was easier scheduling Arab-Israeli peace talks than making a date with this girl!
Gabe [watching Rosemary looking at herself in the mirror in her flower girl dress] Okay, what's going on here? What the heck is this? Oh my God. What's this feeling in the pit of my stomach? Who is this - this amazing creature before me? I looked at Rosemary and just felt so, um, confused. She's a girl. I'm supposed to despise girls, not feel nervous talking to one, not feel tongue-tied. I mean this was Rosemary Telesco, I knew her since Kindergarten!
Gabe Somewhere a million miles away, the girl I once loved was going down her road, and I was stuck back on mine.
Gabe [thinking] Where's the whole wish you can come to the wedding? Where's that Rosemary? The Rosemary i loved? Not this alien with her crazy weekends
Gabe You're new sparing partner is he coming to the wedding?
Rosemary What Tim?
Gabe Oh is that what you call him? Are you calling him after you call me?
Rosemary What are you talking about?
Gabe I'm talking about you and Tim Staples sitting in a tree K.I.S.S.I.N.G first comes love then comes marriage then comes Tim Staples in a baby carriage.
Rosemary You sound crazy you know that?
Gabe Why don't you have time this weekend?
Rosemary I'm sorry Gabe i haven't even started packing.
Gabe You know what? I hate you!
Rosemary What?
Gabe I hate you! Why do you even care? I hate you!
Rosemary Well i hate you too!
Gabe I hate you more!
Rosemary How can you say something so mean? I hate you!
Gabe As I held onto Rosemary Telesco for dear life, we both knew the truth. She was going off to camp and eventually, private school. We were on different roads, she and me. Two ships that passed in Sheep Meadow.
Gabe But it wasn't that easy. I guess love never is.
Gabe It's amazing how quickly time moves. Just yesterday, I thought I loved her, but now, I don't even care about her at all.
Gabe It was the pain that had no name.
[talking about love]
Gabe [practicing in the mirror] Hey Rosemary. Hey there, pretty lady. How's it goin, girl? Hey, Rosemary Telesco.
Gabe ...I'm never gonna get another first love. That one is always gonna be her.
Gabe Look at me. I can bounce back. I don't need some girl in my life for me to happy.
Gabe [thinking] With that girl's arms around me... there was nothing I couldn't do.
Gabe [thinking as he's watching Rosemary with Tim] There are very few things more painful then watching the woman you love grapple with another man. Actually, I take that back. There are no things more painful.
Adam I just cleared some old stuff out of the storage room.
Gabe I couldn't escape them, all the little things I left unsaid, I was drowning in them.
Gabe [thinking] Never had I felt so alive! I had a date with Rosemary! Was there any better age to be in any better city in the world?
Gabe [thinking] Where's that Rosemary? The Rosemary I loved? Not this alien with her crazy weekends!
Gabe [thinking] And the next morning, something kind of amazing happened. The sun came out again.
Gabe This much I know firsthand - love hurts.
Gabe What choice did I have but to return to my old, miserable life? Wait a minute. You were happy. Oh, please! I was miserable. I just didn't know how miserable I was.
Karate Sensei So we're going to switch sparring partners to make sure everyone's in their level. That means Tim you'll be with Rosemary.
Gabe Could this be? My woman getting ripped from my hands like this? I can see where all this leads.
Paster Do you Rosemary Telesco take Tim Staples to be you lovely wedded husband?
Gabe No! Rosemary!
Gabe [thinking after intense karate battle daydream] If only life were that simple.
Old Man on the Street I had a girlfriend once upon a time, too. She trampled my heart. Left me bleeding on the floor. Run.
Gabe What?
Old Man on the Street Run while you still can, brother. Take my advice. Make like the wind.
Gabe [thinking] I had no idea what she was thinking she was this total mystery to me. Did I want to kiss Rosemary Telesco? Yes I guess I did. I wanted to more than anything on Earth.
Gabe Do you want some Gatorade?
Gabe [thinking] Who was I kidding anyway? Was I really going to kiss her? I mean come on she's eleven, I'm ten well ten and three quarters actually. She's May, I'm September.
Birdie Oh look at that you see that? I knew your folks were going to keep them together didn't i say it?
Rosemary Let's go practice in my room
Gabe Okay.
Birdie Oh come on! He's no good for you! Get back in the truck!
Gabe [thinking] This is my level? David Betanahu? How could this happen? She's with Ashton Kutcher over there and i'm stuck with the sweatiest ten year old in Manhattan. The kid's even got a moustache since nursery school.
Birdie You nearly gave me a heart attack! Where were you girl?
Rosemary Who's Ronny?
Gabe My mom's got a date.
Gabe Who's getting married?
Rosemary My mom's sister. It's kind of weird that she's like seven months pregnant.
Rosemary What do you think?
Birdie You are going to be the prettiest flower girl there.
Rosemary I'm definitely going to be the oldest one.
Michael Chaturantabut Kiss her! Kiss her!
Gabe I can't that's disgusting!
Michael Chaturantabut Trust me. Not disgusting.
Gabe [thinking] 3:09. She's not even coming.
Karate Sensei Hai!
Gabe [thinking] She doesn't even want to see me. She's blowing off class. She hates me.
Karate Sensei Your fists should be like a hammer.
Gabe [thinking when Rosemary came] She came! She's here! She loves me!
Rosemary Sorry I'm late.
Karate Sensei Miss Telesco, nice of you to join us.
Gabe [thinking after Rosemary stares at him with a glance] Wait a minute. What was that? Was that a smile, or is she like mad at me? Why would she be mad at me? I only kissed her. Why the heck did i kiss her? What was i possibly thinking?
Gabe [thinking] Now i didn't want a girl for a sparing partner would you? Hey.
Gabe Hey.
Rosemary Hey.
Gabe I couldn't take my eyes off her. She loves me. She loves me not. She loves me. Loves me not. She loves me. Not. Not. Loves. Not. By 3:51 I had descended fully into madness.
Adam Did you drink my Pepsi?
Leslie It had my name on it.
Adam It was my Pepsi.
Karate Sensei Karate is not about strength. It's about skill. It's about focus. It's an art of determination.
Gabe Uh-oh her doorman's looking at me. Oh my God there she is. I didn't have a contingency plan if i actually saw her. Just go up to her. Go go. Say hi to her. She looked so busy. I- I'll talk to her another day. Coward. You fool. How could you be so weak? I- I'm not weak. I'm only human. What was i going to say? I was in the neighborhood? That's pathetic. No, you're weak and you're pathetic and you're going to be alone your entire life. Who cares? I'd rather be alone than endure this misery and torment.
Adam Our little boy's growing up huh?
Leslie Yeah he is.
Gabe So... How was that class for you? Was it a good one?
Rosemary Um i'm having a little trouble with this Mochizuki maneuver.
Gabe Yeah yeah me me too, I couldn't resist. i needed more pain. So uh how's that Tim guy at the Mochizuki?
Rosemary He's a lot better then me but he wants us to practice together.
Gabe Oh really? Wow that's terrific. You know hey when can we get together?
Rosemary Well i've got cello this afternoon so not today.
Gabe Cello? But i thought cello was on Saturdays.
Rosemary Tuesday and Saturday.
Gabe She can't cancel her frickin cello lesson? Doesn't she know our days are numbered before that bus to camp?
Karate Sensei Who wants to take their yellow belt exam?
Gabe Me!
Karate Sensei Ah Gabe. The moment of reckoning it upon us.
Gabe Okay maybe i was a little overeager but it was my only way back to her.
Michael Chaturantabut The answer lies within you Gabriel and you alone. You must find your strength. Your focus. Your determination.
Michael Chaturantabut Be the board Gabe. Be the board.
Gabe At that moment I was the board.
Gabe I don't remember much after that.
Rosemary Gabe...
Gabe They um they said i blacked out.
Leslie I didn't know you were having a play date or i would've made plans. Should i stay?
Gabe It's not a play date Mom. It's practice.
Ronny Hi.
Adam Hi.
Ronny Um is Leslie around?
Adam Um yeah. Les your date's here! She's coming I'm her husband.
Adam It's not anybody's fault.
Leslie It's just that your father and i are allot more different then we thought.
[first lines]
Gabe For those of you out there less experienced that me let me tell you something about girls. They're basically gross. See this is pretty much black and white from where i'm standing. Used to be back in the day maybe first or second grade popular wisdom was they give you cooties.
Gabe When she showed up that first day...
Rosemary Sorry my tap class ran late.
Gabe I was actually kind of glad you know? A familiar face and all that. I didn't know anybody else in this class.
Gabe Talk about and assault to everything I knew about the world.
Gabe You um ride the subway a lot without any grown ups?
Rosemary Actually no I...
Gabe I do it all the time you know. It's much more fun this way.
Gabe [thinking] I didn't have the heart to tell her I'd never beed south of West seventy second. I felt she needed my leadership.
Gabe I would tell my friend Max Kavinsky to cover for me. The only possible flaw in my plan was that I didn't actually have the guts to tell Max that I was hanging out with a girl. So you know I like never actually had the conversation. Luckily i knew Max was going to Six Flags for the entire day. I got this. So I knew he wasn't going to accidentally call looking for me or anything.
Daryl Kitzens Hey Mini-Me! What are you doing in my park?
Gabe [thinking] Oh no way. Not Daryl Kitzens. Not now!
Rosemary It's a public park.
Gabe [thinking] What's she doing? Inciting him? Doesn't she know that wild animals need to be placated?
Gabe I think this park's big enough for all of us right?
Gabe [thinking] Who were we kidding? A white belt and a yellow belt facing of against the Darth Maul of PS 87? We were gonna get creamed.
Adam Hello. Yeah. You know what? I really hate it when people call me at home and try to sell me stuff. That's okay. Okay. Bye.
Leslie I'll be back in time for dinner.
Gabe [thinking] Who are these strangers laughing in my mother's bedroom? I've only seen them in pictures.
Karate Sensei And Gabe, your new sparring partner will be David Betanahu.
Leslie Hey you're looking sharp there tiger.
Gabe Look at them all. Rats in their cages, their lives destroyed by love. I'm done with it. I won't be like them. The fools.
Gabe Mistake number one was ever taking that God for saken class.
Daryl Kitzens Hey Mini me! What are you doing in my park?
Rosemary What do all the different names mean?
Gabe Oh it's my mom's stuff and my dad's stuff.
Gabe She can't cancel her fricken cello lesson?
Rosemary That's where my aunts getting married next week.
Gabe Oh the boathouse.
Leslie You want to or should i?
Gabe Okay Let me tell you something about Rosemary Telesco. Rosemary wasn't the prettiest girl in our class. That was Madison Shaw. And she wasn't the second prettiest either. That was Vanessa Muir. No Rosemary was third. But boy, could that girl do karate.
Gabe Our love is a two way street.
Gabe Poor David Betanahu. He was an innocent victim in all this. Collateral damage in this love affair.
Gabe [thinking] My first date. The big spender. Häagen-Dazs all the way, baby. So, how come I have nothing to say to her. Why isn't she looking at me? Am I that hideous? Do I Smell?
Gabe You um come here often?
Rosemary Central Park?
Gabe Um, yeah.
Gabe [thinking] What kind of question is that? I hate myself.
Gabe [thinking] I was charming and suave. Everything you could hope to be on your first real date.
Gabe See, life is about so much more than Rosemary. I had my family, my health, my kicking career. I really had no room for a woman in my life.
Gabe See, this is just like I told you. Same thing I knew getting into this whole mess - love ends.
Gabe Is there anything worse than dress shopping? I would rather have my toenails peeled off one by one with pliers than spend five minutes in the dress store.
Gabe [thinking] What a minute? Is that some kind of sign? She'd threw her test for me? Does she like like me?
Gabe [thinking] I loathed myself for feeling like I did. I mean, this is crazy. She's a girl for God's sake, it's not like she's a New York Knick or something.
Leslie I didn't know you were having a play date, or I wouldn't have made plans. Should I stay?
Gabe It's not a play date, mom, it's practice.
Gabe [thinking while standing with Rosemary and Ronny] Is there anything more excruciating than you and your date and your mom's date all hanging out with absolutely nothing to say?
Ronny Don't do anything I wouldn't do, okay kiddo?
Gabe Okay, that's more excruciating.
Gabe This was no time for small talk. It was time to lay things on the table. To reach through the phone line and dig deep into that woman's soul.
