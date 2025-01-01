GabeLove is an ugly, terrible business practiced by fools. It'll trample your heart and leave you bleeding on the floor. And what does it really get you in the end? Nothing but a few incredible memories that you can't ever shake. The truth is, there's gonna be other girls out there. I mean, I hope. But I'm never gonna get another first love. That one is always gonna be her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeSuddenly, I knew what I had to do. Love isn't about ridiculous little words. Love is about grand gestures. Love is about airplanes pulling banners over stadiums, proposals on jumbo-trons, giant words in sky writing. Love is about going that extra mile even if it hurts, letting it all hang out there. Love is about finding courage inside of you that you didn't even know was there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeThe truth is, you come into this world alone and leave it the exact same way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeDad, what's the deal with girls? I mean, why are they the way they are?
AdamLet me tell you something about me and your mom. Once upon a time, we really loved each other, but as time went by, there just got to be all these things, little things, stupid things, that were left unsaid. And all these things that were left unsaid piled up, like the clutter in our storage room. And after awhile, there was so much that was left unsaid, that we barely said anything at all.
GabeNever had I been so keenly aware of the ability of palm to manufacture sweat, but I was determined to hold that girl's hand for every single second.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]Geez it was easier scheduling Arab-Israeli peace talks than making a date with this girl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[watching Rosemary looking at herself in the mirror in her flower girl dress]Okay, what's going on here? What the heck is this? Oh my God. What's this feeling in the pit of my stomach? Who is this - this amazing creature before me? I looked at Rosemary and just felt so, um, confused. She's a girl. I'm supposed to despise girls, not feel nervous talking to one, not feel tongue-tied. I mean this was Rosemary Telesco, I knew her since Kindergarten!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeSomewhere a million miles away, the girl I once loved was going down her road, and I was stuck back on mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]Where's the whole wish you can come to the wedding? Where's that Rosemary? The Rosemary i loved? Not this alien with her crazy weekends
GabeYou're new sparing partner is he coming to the wedding?
RosemaryWhat Tim?
GabeOh is that what you call him? Are you calling him after you call me?
RosemaryWhat are you talking about?
GabeI'm talking about you and Tim Staples sitting in a tree K.I.S.S.I.N.G first comes love then comes marriage then comes Tim Staples in a baby carriage.
RosemaryHow can you say something so mean? I hate you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeAs I held onto Rosemary Telesco for dear life, we both knew the truth. She was going off to camp and eventually, private school. We were on different roads, she and me. Two ships that passed in Sheep Meadow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeBut it wasn't that easy. I guess love never is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeIt's amazing how quickly time moves. Just yesterday, I thought I loved her, but now, I don't even care about her at all.
Gabe[practicing in the mirror]Hey Rosemary. Hey there, pretty lady. How's it goin, girl? Hey, Rosemary Telesco.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe...I'm never gonna get another first love. That one is always gonna be her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeLook at me. I can bounce back. I don't need some girl in my life for me to happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]With that girl's arms around me... there was nothing I couldn't do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking as he's watching Rosemary with Tim]There are very few things more painful then watching the woman you love grapple with another man. Actually, I take that back. There are no things more painful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AdamI just cleared some old stuff out of the storage room.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeI couldn't escape them, all the little things I left unsaid, I was drowning in them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]Never had I felt so alive! I had a date with Rosemary! Was there any better age to be in any better city in the world?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]Where's that Rosemary? The Rosemary I loved? Not this alien with her crazy weekends!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]And the next morning, something kind of amazing happened. The sun came out again.
BirdieOh come on! He's no good for you! Get back in the truck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]This is my level? David Betanahu? How could this happen? She's with Ashton Kutcher over there and i'm stuck with the sweatiest ten year old in Manhattan. The kid's even got a moustache since nursery school.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BirdieYou nearly gave me a heart attack! Where were you girl?
Gabe[thinking]She doesn't even want to see me. She's blowing off class. She hates me.
Karate SenseiYour fists should be like a hammer.
Gabe[thinking when Rosemary came]She came! She's here! She loves me!
RosemarySorry I'm late.
Karate SenseiMiss Telesco, nice of you to join us.
Gabe[thinking after Rosemary stares at him with a glance]Wait a minute. What was that? Was that a smile, or is she like mad at me? Why would she be mad at me? I only kissed her. Why the heck did i kiss her? What was i possibly thinking?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe[thinking]Now i didn't want a girl for a sparing partner would you? Hey.
Karate SenseiKarate is not about strength. It's about skill. It's about focus. It's an art of determination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeUh-oh her doorman's looking at me. Oh my God there she is. I didn't have a contingency plan if i actually saw her. Just go up to her. Go go. Say hi to her. She looked so busy. I- I'll talk to her another day. Coward. You fool. How could you be so weak? I- I'm not weak. I'm only human. What was i going to say? I was in the neighborhood? That's pathetic. No, you're weak and you're pathetic and you're going to be alone your entire life. Who cares? I'd rather be alone than endure this misery and torment.
LeslieIt's just that your father and i are allot more different then we thought.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
GabeFor those of you out there less experienced that me let me tell you something about girls. They're basically gross. See this is pretty much black and white from where i'm standing. Used to be back in the day maybe first or second grade popular wisdom was they give you cooties.
GabeI was actually kind of glad you know? A familiar face and all that. I didn't know anybody else in this class.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeTalk about and assault to everything I knew about the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeYou um ride the subway a lot without any grown ups?
RosemaryActually no I...
GabeI do it all the time you know. It's much more fun this way.
Gabe[thinking]I didn't have the heart to tell her I'd never beed south of West seventy second. I felt she needed my leadership.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabeI would tell my friend Max Kavinsky to cover for me. The only possible flaw in my plan was that I didn't actually have the guts to tell Max that I was hanging out with a girl. So you know I like never actually had the conversation. Luckily i knew Max was going to Six Flags for the entire day. I got this. So I knew he wasn't going to accidentally call looking for me or anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daryl KitzensHey Mini-Me! What are you doing in my park?
Gabe[thinking]Oh no way. Not Daryl Kitzens. Not now!
RosemaryIt's a public park.
Gabe[thinking]What's she doing? Inciting him? Doesn't she know that wild animals need to be placated?
GabeI think this park's big enough for all of us right?
Gabe[thinking]Who were we kidding? A white belt and a yellow belt facing of against the Darth Maul of PS 87? We were gonna get creamed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AdamHello. Yeah. You know what? I really hate it when people call me at home and try to sell me stuff. That's okay. Okay. Bye.
GabeOkay Let me tell you something about Rosemary Telesco. Rosemary wasn't the prettiest girl in our class. That was Madison Shaw. And she wasn't the second prettiest either. That was Vanessa Muir. No Rosemary was third. But boy, could that girl do karate.