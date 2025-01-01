Rosemary But I thought you hate me.

Gabe I don't. I lied.

Gabe [thinking] I wasn't gonna be like my father. I wasn't gonna let all these things left unsaid smother me.

Gabe Rosemary, I love you.

Rosemary You what?

Gabe I do. I'm sorry, but I love you more than anyone's ever loved. I love you, I love you, I love you.

Gabe [thinking] How's that for letting it all hang out there? And hang, and hang, and hang.

Gabe You think you might wanna love me, too?

Rosemary I don't know what I think, Gabe, I'm only 11. I don't think I'm ready to be in love.

Gabe I'm not ready and I'm doing it!

Gabe [thinking] But it wasn't that easy. I guess love never is.

Rosemary Maybe I was wrong, maybe girls don't mature faster.

Gabe No they do, they do, you know they do. You even said so at the park. We at least mature at the same rate.

Rosemary I don't know what mature is anymore, but I'm really happy you came. Do you want to dance, Gabe?