Phil WestonThey're like 4-foot whirling dervishes. I don't even know what a whirling dervish is but that's what they're like.
Phil WestonI was born a baby, a blank slate. I thought I was in control of my own destiny, and then I met my dad.
Jim Davidson 'The Captain'[after the Tigers have arrived to the soccer field from the butcher shop and are covered in blood]You know, actually one of my kids forgot his socks so we forfeit; yeah, we forfeit!
Jim Davidson 'The Captain'[turns and starts sprinting to their cars]Run to the car, kids! don't look back! Run!
Phil Weston[to Barbara]My dad, he's a coach. He knows the game, he's confident, he's smart, witty, dynamic, vicious, brutal, vindictive, a monster! And he will win by intimidation and forceful tactics if need be. I'm not like that. I don't know anyone like that. Do you?
Phil WestonAll right, Tigers. Lets get ready to play, huh? I don't want to see any laziness here. If we win this we're in the finals. If we get a big lead, we gotta pummel these guys, pummel them at all costs. Dominate, and hammer them. I want you to play dirty, if you have to, but don't get caught. Byong Sun, stay low. Ok. That's easy for you. Just chop-block 'em in the back of the knee. That will work well. Ambrose, you're big. Don't be afraid to throw the elbow. If you break someone's collar bone, that's a good thing, that's what the medic's for. Otherwise he's just sittin' around. All right! You hear me!
Mark AveryHey Buck, remember when we beat you at the championship game?
Buck WestonOh yeah, well remember the time when I shoved that kid into the pool?
[kicks Mark into the swimming pool]
Phil WestonOK, you caught me. The finches were a bad idea. And I wasn't gonna say anything, but I think some of them may have salmonella. A fair amount, in fact. I may have inadvertently poisoned your children.
Mike Ditka[to the Tigers team] Now this is gonna be the hardest, most difficult thing you ever attempted in your entire life. But you know what, when it's over...
Phil WestonYou step on this field, this is all about you. I mean, I'm not gonna be the one, staying up late at night, you know, punching a hole through the window. Or crying myself to sleep. Or wetting my bed. Okay? That's not gonna be me, 'cause I'm fine, I got my vitamin store to go back to. I'm gonna be just great. I'm gonna be great!
Phil WestonHey, you just were served a plate of humiliation. How does that feel?