Kinoafisha Films Kicking & Screaming Kicking & Screaming Movie Quotes

Phil Weston You're my assistant. Okay? You're supposed to back me up and go get me juiceboxes whenever I tell you. Now go get me a juicebox!
Mike Ditka DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU'RE TALKING TO?
Phil Weston I'm talkin' to the juicebox guy!
Mike Ditka You're crazy!
Phil Weston I'm not crazy, I'm just thirsty!
Mike Ditka WELL, YOU GO TO HELL!
Phil Weston No, you go to hell! While you're there, why don't you grab me a juicebox!
Phil Weston I am angry. I'm like a large tornado of anger, swirling about.
Referee Where do I know you from?
Phil Weston I've been your neighbor for the last seven years!
Referee No, that ain't it.
Phil Weston That's definitely it!
Referee I'll figure it out.
Phil Weston [Phil is being kicked out of Beantown] What's happening Derek, I thought we were friends.
Beantown Employees My name is Andy.
Phil Weston No, your name is Liar, 'cause you tell lies.
Mike Ditka Coffee is the lifeblood that fuels the dreams of champions.
Ann Hogan Hi, Mr.Ditka. I was wondering - my son byong-sun is a little shy, so could I get an autograph?
Mike Ditka Yeah, sure, how do you spell it?
Ann Hogan B-Y-...
Mike Ditka I think I got it.
[gives paper]
Donna Jones [walking away looking at autograph] Bing-bong?
Buck Weston I take a vitamin everyday. It's called a steak.
Buck Weston We've got balls!
Phil Weston And vitamins!
Buck Weston But mostly balls!
Phil Weston [with all the kids from the Tigers and Gladiators teams]
Phil Weston AND VITAMINS!
Buck Weston You know how hard it's been for me ever since your mom died.
Phil Weston She didn't die! She divorced you!
Buck Weston Ehh... tomatoes, tomahtoes.
Phil Weston Well, if it isn't Porkface Jones. I can eat a box of cookies tonight. Can you do that? No. Because you're nothin' but a fart-faced kid.
[kid starts attacking him]
Phil Weston GET HIM OFF ME!
[someone pulls kid off]
Phil Weston That's like the little jackal from hell!
Connor Coach, did you order the pizzas yet?
Phil Weston All in good time, Connor. But in the event the pizzas don't arrive, I have already made the decision... that we will eat Byong Sun.
[Byong Sun backs away from the campfire, freaked out]
Phil Weston Okay, we're not gonna eat him. But he does look pretty appetizing, you have to admit.
Mike Ditka Did you just kick your son?
Phil Weston Yeah.
Phil Weston They're like 4-foot whirling dervishes. I don't even know what a whirling dervish is but that's what they're like.
Phil Weston I was born a baby, a blank slate. I thought I was in control of my own destiny, and then I met my dad.
Jim Davidson 'The Captain' [after the Tigers have arrived to the soccer field from the butcher shop and are covered in blood] You know, actually one of my kids forgot his socks so we forfeit; yeah, we forfeit!
Jim Davidson 'The Captain' [turns and starts sprinting to their cars] Run to the car, kids! don't look back! Run!
Phil Weston Ambrose
Ambrose Yeah?
Phil Weston I saw a bunch of nonsense out there. What was going through your head out there last week?
Ambrose I was breaking my back for you coach because of my love for the game.
Phil Weston LIAR!
Phil Weston Hey, you didn't have to take up two spaces!
Obnoxious Hummer Lady Actually, I did. Look at the size of this bad boy, huh?
[indicating Phil's smaller sedan]
Obnoxious Hummer Lady This is cute, though! You're saving the environment for all of us. Go hemp! Ha ha!
Phil Weston [to Barbara] My dad, he's a coach. He knows the game, he's confident, he's smart, witty, dynamic, vicious, brutal, vindictive, a monster! And he will win by intimidation and forceful tactics if need be. I'm not like that. I don't know anyone like that. Do you?
[quick cut to Ditka house]
Mike Ditka So Paul, what's on your mind?
Phil Weston Actually, it's Phil.
Mike Ditka It's not Paul?
Phil Weston No.
Mike Ditka What's the difference? Spit it out.
[lights a cigar]
Diana Ditka Mike?
Mike Ditka Here, hold this.
[gives cigar to Phil]
Diana Ditka Oh no! We do not allow smoking in the house!
Phil Weston I'm sorry, Mrs. Ditka.
Diana Ditka You should be.
Mike Ditka [Phil hands back cigar] I'll get rid of it, honey!
Mark Avery Hi, I'm Mark Avery - you know, I like to keep my pimp hands strong
[waving hands, gesturing]
Mark Avery You dig, Cracker? Ya feel me?
Phil Weston What does that mean?
Mark Avery I don't know, I heard it on a rap video once. But I'm really funny. I've got like a million jokes.
Phil Weston Great, I'd love to hear one. Shoot.
Mark Avery Remember the time when you caught and you fell over?
Phil Weston Right, yeah...
Mark Avery [all the kids laugh] Ha ha! I got ya good! I burned ya! I got ya, bad!
Phil Weston How did I get burned? Okay, apparently I don't get it.
Barbara Weston [trying to comfort an anguished Phil] Phil, I love you...
Phil Weston [crying] What does THAT have to do with ANYTHING?
Phil Weston So when i took over for Coach Benson...
Clark [interrupting] I hear he's a woman now!
[laughter from the party guests]
Buck Weston Yeah.
Phil Weston Actually uh, truth be told, *no one* knows where he is right now. A lot of people are... concerned.
[more laughter]
Phil Weston I don't know *why* that's funny.
[applause]
Phil Weston All right, Tigers. Lets get ready to play, huh? I don't want to see any laziness here. If we win this we're in the finals. If we get a big lead, we gotta pummel these guys, pummel them at all costs. Dominate, and hammer them. I want you to play dirty, if you have to, but don't get caught. Byong Sun, stay low. Ok. That's easy for you. Just chop-block 'em in the back of the knee. That will work well. Ambrose, you're big. Don't be afraid to throw the elbow. If you break someone's collar bone, that's a good thing, that's what the medic's for. Otherwise he's just sittin' around. All right! You hear me!
Mike Ditka Way to go, Bing Bong!
Sam Weston Dad, you're getting a little creepy.
Phil Weston I know, let's all bay at the moon.
Sam Weston What?
Phil Weston You know, howl at the moon... like this. Owwwwooooo... owooo... ow, ow, ow, ow, owwwoooo!
Neighbor Shut up out there!
Phil Weston You shut up in THERE!
[continues howling, and all the kids join in; momentarily, a pack of snarling dogs charge into the yard]
Umberto [making the two boys recite] Prima la carne, prima la carne.
Gian Piero Prima la carne.
Massimo Prima la carne.
Phil Weston What?
Umberto Meat first, THEN soccer!
Phil Weston Right, meat comes first!
Mike Ditka [team is doing push-ups] If you guys were the Bears, I'd fine you $10,000 apiece.
Buck Weston Oh, this oughtta be good. If we live long enough, we'll see Iron Mike and Aluminum Phil coaching the Tigers.
Mike Ditka I couldn't really hear ya, Weston. My Superbowl ring was making too much noise.
[crowd hisses]
Phil Weston Hi, I'm Phil Weston and this is my son, Sam. I'm new to coffee... I was wondering if you could mix half of the regular version with half of the decaffinated version?
Beantown Employees [to coworker, annoyed] Half-caff...
Beantown Customers Right, Half-caff.
Phil Weston A Half-caff!
[to Sam]
Phil Weston We're gonna have a Half-caff.
Sam Weston [to customer] We're gonna have a Half-caff.
Beantown Customers [annoyed] Yay.
Beantown Employees Half-caff.
Phil Weston Thanks.
[takes a sip, it's way too hot and he drops the coffee]
Phil Weston Yowww! Mother of Pearl!
Beantown Employees [more pissed now] You shoulda waited for the jacket.
Phil Weston Right... I just got too eager. Uh...
Beantown Employees [to coworker] 'nother Half-caff!
Beantown Customers [more pissed] Right, 'nother Half-caff!
Phil Weston Are you a robot-woman? Are you a robot?
Barbara Weston I am not a robot!
Mark Avery Hey Buck, remember when we beat you at the championship game?
Buck Weston Oh yeah, well remember the time when I shoved that kid into the pool?
[kicks Mark into the swimming pool]
🧡
Phil Weston OK, you caught me. The finches were a bad idea. And I wasn't gonna say anything, but I think some of them may have salmonella. A fair amount, in fact. I may have inadvertently poisoned your children.
Mike Ditka [to the Tigers team] Now this is gonna be the hardest, most difficult thing you ever attempted in your entire life. But you know what, when it's over...
Phil Weston Don't get emotional...
Mike Ditka When it's over...
Phil Weston When it's over...
Mike Ditka You guys are gonna be champions! My God, you're going to be champions!
Phil Weston Champions!
Mike Ditka Now let's get out there and kick some butt!
Phil Weston On three, 'let's have fun'.
The Tigers [all chant] One, two, three, Let's have fun!
Mike Ditka [to Phil, mocking] 'Let's have fun,' what's THAT?
[Referee's hairpiece falls off; Byong Sun picks it up and puts it on]
Byong Sun Look at me! I'm the Ref! I'm the Ref!
Referee [chasing him] You little... give it back!
Phil Weston [grabs it off Byong Sun and gives back] Sorry about that.
Bald Soccer Dad How much do you think one of those things costs?
Phil Weston I have no idea.
Phil Weston [passing out DVDs] These are instructional DVDs. Study them. Watch them. I only watched it once and already I learned this - it's called "Up and Over".
[he shows them this new kick, nearly wrecking the fireplace]
Phil Weston [hears Barbara coming and passes the ball to Mark Avery] Here, hold this.
Barbara Weston Guys, I told you, no playing soccer in the house.
Phil Weston You did, you said it a lot.
Barbara Weston Who did that?
Phil Weston [pointing to Mark] He did.
The Tigers HE DID!
Phil Weston What? Nut'uh!
[the kids all descend upon him]
Phil Weston [on park pay phone with Umberto] I'm really getting sick and tired of this 'Meat Comes First' thing!
Party Guests [singing] Happy Birthday to you! Happy...
Phil Weston Quiet please! Shut up! I'm on the phone and you're not the only ones in the park!
The Tigers [winning team, shouting] Two, four, six, eight! Who do we appreciate?
Mike Ditka Shut up, ya little rats!
Phil Weston They're just showing their appreciation.
Mike Ditka I don't care about appreciation, I just want to win a soccer game.
[throws down his clipboard and walks off]
Phil Weston [picks it up] Can I have this?
Phil Weston Sure.
Phil Weston Alllllright!
Ann Hogan We're at all the games, unlike a lot of the other parents.
Phil Weston No no, not like the other parents at all! You're better than the other parents.
Ambrose's Dad Oh, so they're better?
Phil Weston No, they're different.
Donna Jones What do you mean "different"?
Phil Weston I mean, you're different because you're better.
Ambrose's Dad How are they better?
Phil Weston You're both better different... in a different but better way!
Ann Hogan Uh, okay.
[she walks off with Donna]
Ambrose's Dad It's a little early to start playing favorites, Phil.
Neighbor SHUT UP OUT THERE!
Phil Weston YOU SHUT UP IN THERE!
Phil Weston [to Barbara] Mike Ditka scares me! Have you ever looked into his eyes? Or at his hair?
Mike Ditka New game plan - pass the ball to the EYEtalians!
Phil Weston This is Gian Piero and Massimo. They're apprentice butchers.
Mark Avery Could the blacksmiths and candlestick makers not make it?
Mike Ditka Shut up!
Phil Weston [to Gian Piero and Massimo] Take the field. Taka the fielda.
Ann Hogan You ease up on him.
Phil Weston You just ease up there on your corduroy jacket.
Byong Sun Whoo! It's electric in the air! Yeah!
Phil Weston [after Sam gets conked on the head with soccer ball] C'mon, Sam! Get the circulation back in your skull!
Buck Weston [to Phil] Be warned, muchacho! You're in the show, now!
Phil Weston [to Mark] How many sarcastic pills did you take this morning?
Ann Hogan Byong-Sun is very shy - this book really helped us to deal with it, so you're probably gonna want to give it a glance.
Phil Weston [reading title] My Child is Shy. Thanks.
[pause]
Phil Weston I'm sorry, who's your son?
Donna Jones Byong-Sun.
Phil Weston Oh, I see.
[pause]
Phil Weston Actually, I don't see, I'm sorry.
[realizing they are lesbians]
Phil Weston Oh wait, now I see! Wow!
Byong Sun [introducing himself] I'm Byong-Sun.
Phil Weston Hi, Byong-Sun.
Byong Sun I am a very kind person.
Phil Weston Oh, that's sweet! Anything that relates to soccer?
Byong Sun No sir.
Phil Weston Well, maybe you and Ambrose can team up - he's big and you might form one megaperson.
[Ambrose gives him a dirty look]
Phil Weston Okay, forget I just said that.
Phil Weston Looks who's here! I'll give you a hint - Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears...
Mark Avery Sammy Sosa?
Mike Ditka C'mon!
Phil Weston Football... coached the 1986...
Mike Ditka '85.
Phil Weston Right, '85 Bears to Superbowl victory... it's Mike Ditka!
Mark Avery Do you know Sammy Sosa?
Mike Ditka Hey, zip it, kid!
Massimo [after Sam keeps falling over] Mama Mia! You're a real DUFFER, you know?
Ann Hogan Coach Ditka? Hi. Our son, Byong Sun, he's very shy, and we were wondering
[hands him a pad to autograph]
Mike Ditka Sure, 'be happy to.
Ann Hogan Thank you so much. It's Byong Sun
[spelling]
Ann Hogan B-Y...
Mike Ditka [autographing] I think I got it.
[hands it back to them]
Mike Ditka Bye bye.
Mike Ditka [to Phil, awkwardly] Just... a wonderful couple.
Ann Hogan [looking at the autograph] What...
Donna Jones "Bing Bong"?
[Phil, Barbara, and Sam arrive at Buck and Janice's home after the game]
Janice Weston Hi, you guys!
Barbara Weston Hi!
[hugs Janice]
Barbara Weston Hi, Buck.
[she kisses him]
Buck Weston Hey it's my two favorite people and Phil!
Phil Weston Very funny, Dad. I've never heard that one before.
Phil Weston [Byong Sun uses a drinking cup to make popping noises] 'Scuse me... just... don't do that with the cup, okay?
[Byong Sun momentarily stops, embarrassed]
Sam Weston You gotta lighten up.
Phil Weston He started it!
Phil Weston Every time you say something back to me, it makes me love you more!
Buck Weston Heh.
Sam Weston How do you say pizza in Italian?
Gian Piero Pizza!
Sam Weston How do you say "spaghetti"?
Gian Piero Spaghetti!
Ambrose Italian's easy.
Mike Ditka Every good thing starts with a Brat!
Phil Weston [javelin drops just next to Barbara] Sorry. It's really windy!
Barbara Weston [catching her breath] No it's not.
Phil Weston It is over there.
Phil Weston I'm not like my old man, I'm a KIND and compassionate human BEING, with a HEART as big as a LION!
Phil Weston You either win, go on to greatness, or you lose, and probably face a series of cataclysmic events for the rest of your lives.
Phil Weston My heart rate is dangerously high right now!
Phil Weston Fire is the stuff of warriors and that's what we are, right, warriors? The Hopi Indians called fire 'oolaklak-halahol-netutahh'.
Phil Weston What is that haunting aroma?
Phil Weston [crying to Ditka] I don't like coffee! It's a vasoconstrictor!
Mike Ditka I eat quitters for breakfast and spit out their bones.
Phil Weston Pizza at my house!
Phil Weston Hey, I almost had you!
Buck Weston What do you call that again, when you almost win? Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah... Losing!
Donna Jones [second lesbian extends her hand to Phil's, shaking it with a joltingly strong grip] Donna Jones. You can call me 'Chief.'
Forest Avery Wow, what was that all about?
Phil Weston Here's all I heard. The ref said-
[makes fart noise]
Phil Weston -and my dad said-
[makes fart noise]
Phil Weston -then, the ref said-
[makes fart noise]
Phil Weston Any more questions? Hit the road.
[Forest awkwardly backs away]
Mike Ditka I'm not going to soccer practice with a dirty car!
Sam Weston Why are you whispering?
Phil Weston For dramatic effect.
Phil Weston You step on this field, this is all about you. I mean, I'm not gonna be the one, staying up late at night, you know, punching a hole through the window. Or crying myself to sleep. Or wetting my bed. Okay? That's not gonna be me, 'cause I'm fine, I got my vitamin store to go back to. I'm gonna be just great. I'm gonna be great!
Phil Weston Hey, you just were served a plate of humiliation. How does that feel?
Phil Weston Losers! Losers! Losers!
Phil Weston Okay guys, I only want winners out on the field. Who's a winner? I said WHO'S A WINNER? Everyone's hand should be up!
Referee [replacing toupee on head] Very funny - alright, you all had a laugh?
Phil Weston Sorry about that.
Forest Avery Hey, how much do you think those things are?
Phil Weston I have no idea.
Mike Ditka I'm going to push you guys like you've never been pushed before. Some of you are going to wish I was dead!
