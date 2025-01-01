Menu
Films
Uncovered
Uncovered Movie Quotes
Uncovered Movie Quotes
Menchu
Well, my philosophy is, if you're gonna get fucked, you might as well lie back and enjoy it.
Cesar
We're playing on a vast board, encompassing both past and present.
Don Manuel
Great art is full of wonder and mystery.
Julia
Quis Necavit Equitem.
Menchu
It means "who took the knight".
Don Manuel
I know my Latin, senorita Menchu.
Inspector
And what chess piece are you?
Cesar
Your guess is as good as mine, inspector. We never seem to find out until after we're dead.
Alvaro
Lady, the same dew that frosts the roses in your garden when morning breaks lets drops of blood fall in the battlefield like tears in my heart, in my eyes and in my arms.
Alvaro
Well, older men make more sensitive lovers.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sinéad Cusack
John Wood
Michael Gough
Kate Beckinsale
Art Malik
