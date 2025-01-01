Menu
Uncovered Movie Quotes

Menchu Well, my philosophy is, if you're gonna get fucked, you might as well lie back and enjoy it.
Cesar We're playing on a vast board, encompassing both past and present.
Don Manuel Great art is full of wonder and mystery.
Julia Quis Necavit Equitem.
Menchu It means "who took the knight".
Don Manuel I know my Latin, senorita Menchu.
Inspector And what chess piece are you?
Cesar Your guess is as good as mine, inspector. We never seem to find out until after we're dead.
Alvaro Lady, the same dew that frosts the roses in your garden when morning breaks lets drops of blood fall in the battlefield like tears in my heart, in my eyes and in my arms.
Alvaro Well, older men make more sensitive lovers.
