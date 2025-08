Prof. David Ash Miss Webb, I have been to hundreds of houses, countless seances, and I have never yet seen something that can't be explained in rational terms. The people I've met all have one thing in common; pain.

Nanny Tess Webb I thought you came to help me.

Prof. David Ash Miss Webb, I am trying to help you.

Nanny Tess Webb You mean to tell me that you see nothing?

Prof. David Ash I see nothing. But the point is, you do. And if you just give me a few simple details, I intend to prove to you that there's nothing in Edbrook House to be afraid of.

Nanny Tess Webb There are spirits in this house. I know you see Arrggghhhh