Kinoafisha Films Igor & the Cranes' Journey Igor & the Cranes' Journey Movie Quotes

Karl the Great Dumb kid.
Igor What?
Karl the Great Why did you save me? I have nothing to do here.
Peter I'd like to contact a kid who really loves cranes. He's mad at me now. And for a good reason. But I still hope he's at the site tracking the cranes with us.
Igor I walked in nonchalantly and talked about the site, how people from all over the world can log in and track the cranes. You should have seen Green's excitement.
Peter And Israel is a beautiful country. Even the cranes think so. Did you know they stop there on the way to Africa?
Igor It's for you. It's Dad.
Igor Hello.
Peter How's it going, Igoryuk? How are you doing in Israel?
Igor Okay.
Peter Okay, that's good. Have you seen the site already?
Igor Dad, is it true cranes mate for life?
Peter Yes, how did you know? Did I tell you that?
Igor No, I read it on the internet.
