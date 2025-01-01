Menu
Films
Igor & the Cranes' Journey
Igor & the Cranes' Journey Movie Quotes
Igor & the Cranes' Journey Movie Quotes
Karl the Great
Dumb kid.
Igor
What?
Karl the Great
Why did you save me? I have nothing to do here.
Peter
I'd like to contact a kid who really loves cranes. He's mad at me now. And for a good reason. But I still hope he's at the site tracking the cranes with us.
Igor
I walked in nonchalantly and talked about the site, how people from all over the world can log in and track the cranes. You should have seen Green's excitement.
Peter
And Israel is a beautiful country. Even the cranes think so. Did you know they stop there on the way to Africa?
Igor
It's for you. It's Dad.
Igor
Hello.
Peter
How's it going, Igoryuk? How are you doing in Israel?
Igor
Okay.
Peter
Okay, that's good. Have you seen the site already?
Igor
Dad, is it true cranes mate for life?
Peter
Yes, how did you know? Did I tell you that?
Igor
No, I read it on the internet.
