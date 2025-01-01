Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Last Days of Disco The Last Days of Disco Movie Quotes

The Last Days of Disco Movie Quotes

Josh Neff Disco will never be over. It will always live in our minds and hearts. Something like this, that was this big, and this important, and this great, will never die. Oh, for a few years - maybe many years - it'll be considered passé and ridiculous. It will be misrepresented and caricatured and sneered at, or - worse - completely ignored. People will laugh about John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, white polyester suits and platform shoes and people going like *this*
[strikes disco pose]
Josh Neff , but we had nothing to do with those things and still loved disco. Those who didn't understand will never understand: disco was much more, and much better, than all that. Disco was too great, and too much fun, to be gone forever! It's got to come back someday. I just hope it will be in our own lifetimes.
[Des, Charlotte, Dan, and Van stare at Josh like he's crazy]
Josh Neff ...Sorry, I've got a job interview this afternoon and I was just trying to get revved up, but... most of what I said, I, um... believe.
[Josh describes Lady and the Tramp]
Josh Neff [referring to Lady and the Tramp] There is something depressing about it, and it's not really about dogs. Except for some superficial bow-wow stuff at the start, the dogs all represent human types, which is where it gets into real trouble. Lady, the ostensible protagonist, is a fluffy blond Cocker Spaniel with absolutely nothing on her brain. She's great-looking, but - let's be honest - incredibly insipid. Tramp, the love interest, is a smarmy braggart of the most obnoxious kind - an oily jailbird out for a piece of tail, or... whatever he can get.
Charlotte Pingress Oh, come on.
Josh Neff No, he's a self-confessed chicken thief, and all-around sleazeball. What's the function of a film of this kind? Essentially as a primer on love and marriage directed at very young people, imprinting on their little psyches the idea that smooth-talking delinquents recently escaped from the local pound are a good match for nice girls from sheltered homes. When in ten years the icky human version of Tramp shows up around the house, their hormones will be racing and no one will understand why. Films like this program women to adore jerks.
Des McGrath Do yuppies even exist? No one says, "I am a yuppie," it's always the other guy who's a yuppie. I think for a group to exist, somebody has to admit to be part of it.
Dan Powers Of course yuppies exist. Most people would say you two are prime specimens.
Jimmy There's something deeply ingrained in human biology: women prefer bad over weak and indecisive... and unemployed
Josh Neff I don't know about that.
Jimmy You think they do prefer weak, indecisive, and unemployed?
Josh Neff Take The Tortoise and the Hare. Okay, the tortoise won one race. Do you think that hare is really going to lose any more races to turtles? Not on your life.
Alice Kinnon I like that tortoise.
Josh Neff So do I. But if you were a betting person, would you say, "That tortoise won against the hare; in future races I'm backing him"? No. That race was almost certainly a fluke and afterwards the tortoise is still a tortoise, and the hare a hare.
Charlotte Pingress It's really important there be more group social life. Not just all this ferocious pairing off.
Des McGrath You know that Shakespearean admonition, "To thine own self be true"? It's premised on the idea that "thine own self" is something pretty good, being true to which is commendable. But what if "thine own self" is not so good? What if it's pretty bad? Would it be better, in that case, *not* to be true to thine own self?... See, that's my situation.
Alice Kinnon There's something really sexy about Scrooge McDuck.
Des McGrath Yuppie stands for "young upwardly mobile professional". Nightclub flunkie is not a professional category. I wish we were yuppies. Young, upwardly mobile, professional. Those are *good* things, not bad things.
Alice Kinnon I think it's much better to wait until things happen naturally. Forcing things never works.
Charlotte Pingress That's not true. Forcing things usually works beautifully.
Charlotte Pingress [to Dan] What if in a few years we don't marry some corporate lawyer? What if we marry some meatball, like you? Or not you, personally, but someone with similarly low socioeconomic prospects.
Charlotte Pingress Anything I did that was wrong, I apologize for. But anything I did that was not wrong, I don't apologize for.
Josh Neff A lot of people like to say they won't take no for an answer. I just wanted you to know that I'm not one of them; I can be easily discouraged. I *will* take no for an answer.
Alice Kinnon Okay. No.
Josh Neff You don't mean that?
Alice Kinnon No.
[Smiles]
Tom Platt Actually, there's one theory that the environmental movement of our day was sparked by the rerelease of Bambi in the late 1950s.
Jimmy You know this is the way people used to dance in bars in the old days.
Charlotte Pingress Did people ever really dance in bars? I thought that was a myth.
Jimmy People my older brothers age, they did.
Charlotte Pingress Your brother must be a lot older. Before disco, this country was a dancing wasteland. You know the Woodstock generation of the 1960s that were so full of themselves and conceited? None of those people could dance.
Jimmy [to Alice] There's no chance of you getting infatuated with me again, is there?
Alice Kinnon I'm sorry, I don't consider the guy who did the Spiderman comics a serious writer.
Alice Kinnon That's odd he knew I drank vodka tonics. I never told him.
Des McGrath It's uncanny.
Alice Kinnon You mean it's a complete cliché? All women recent college graduates drink vodka tonics, or something like that?
Des McGrath Well, maybe.
Alice Kinnon [to Charlotte] So, Jimmy thinks I'm a total cliche?
Charlotte Pingress I ordered a Vodka tonic too. So what? You're plenty original without having to order something weird to drink.
Des McGrath Yeah, I wouldn't worry about it. Can I get you another?
Alice Kinnon Thanks. Actually, if you don't mind, I think I'd prefer - um - a whiskey sour.
Alice Kinnon If when making love, the man... *spurts*... outside the woman, does that count as sexual intercourse?
Tom Platt "Spurts"?
Alice Kinnon If it... *squirts* outside, without getting in... does that count as losing your virginity?
Tom Platt No part of the man got in at any time?
Alice Kinnon I don't think so.
Tom Platt I think part has to get in to be considered sexual intercourse.
Alice Kinnon So then I was a virgin.
[last lines]
Des McGrath One of the things that makes me happy in life is knowing I don't envy anyone. I don't want to be anyone else or do anything that I want to do... which of course right now is nothing now that I'm unemployed, but I have good projects for the future. Can I speak honestly?
Charlotte Pingress Yeah.
Des McGrath You and I are similar. We both got big personalities. That's good. What the world really needs is more big personalities. Perhaps ours burn too brightly, or are too big for people with normal healthy sized personalities like Alice. Or people with abnormal sized personalities like Josh. Or the itsy bitsy teeny wienie little polka dot bikini sized personalities like Jimmy Steinway.
Charlotte Pingress That's why I'm confident that I will ultimately be successful in television.
Des McGrath Absolutely. You see, one of the problems of finding the right person and settling down is that it takes all the fun and interest out of going to nightclubs. I mean if you are already living with somebody, why bother going out? Getting seriously involved with someone really just means ruining your nightlife. What I mean to say is... Jimmy, Alice, Josh... so what? That's what I say.
Charlotte Pingress I think I agree with you.
Charlotte Pingress This is going to sound dumb, but, it really works. Whenever you can, throw the word sexy - into a conversation. Its a kind of a signal. Like, um, there's something really sexy about strobe lights. Or, eh, this fabric is so sexy.
Des McGrath Its women like you whose attitudes towards men are so dehumanizing.
Charlotte Pingress Like what?
Des McGrath That men are swine, obsessed with large breasts and the sex act, devoid of any idealistic romantic sensibility. When, in fact, we have that idealistic sensibility, in spades. For instance, you have no idea what men really think about women's breasts.
Alice Kinnon What do men think about women's breasts?
Des McGrath Well, its not just something you blurt out. Its far more complicated and nuanced.
Charlotte Pingress I'm sorry, its just that you're so terrific, it makes me sick to think you might get in that terrible situation again where everyone hated you.
Alice Kinnon Hated me?
Charlotte Pingress You're wonderful. Maybe in physical terms I'm a little cuter than you, but you should be much more popular than I am. It would be such a shame if what happened in college should repeat itself.
Dan Powers You know, Alice, except for politics, we've got a lot in common: We're both pretty serious, and, I think, respect each other's bases for judgment. Occasionally I get reactionary thoughts, too.
Alice Kinnon I'm not reactionary.
Dan Powers Well, aesthetically.
Alice Kinnon Oh, well - *aesthetically*.
Des McGrath Do you really think the neurological effects of coffee are similar to that of cocaine?
Des McGrath [to Josh] Are you taking your medication?
Des McGrath I'm not an addict. I'm a habitual user.
Bernie Rafferty So you don't know anything about this investigation.
Des McGrath No!... Well, a sort of *acquaintance* of mine who now works in Morgenthau's office approached me, but... I didn't tell him anything.
Bernie Rafferty You didn't tell me about that.
Des McGrath I didn't think it was important, it only just happened.
Bernie Rafferty When?
Des McGrath Tonight - just now.
Bernie Rafferty Why did you use the past perfect, then?
Des McGrath I used the past perfect?
Bernie Rafferty Yeah: "I was approached." It sounds like a while ago.
Charlotte Pingress You're not fit to lick the boots of my real gay friends.
Des McGrath Well, I don't *want* to lick the boots of your real gay friends.
Dan Powers Reincarnation - life after death - mumbo-jumbo of all kinds has been highly commercial throughout the history of book publishing. The first printed book... was the Bible.
Tom Platt Why is it that when people have sex with strangers on their mind their IQ just drops like 40 points?
Des McGrath 'Yuppie scum'? In college, before dropping out, I took a course in the propaganda uses of language; one objective is to deny other people's humanity, or even right to exist.
Jimmy In the men's lounge someone scrawled 'kill yuppie scum'.
Des McGrath Do yuppies even exist? No one says, "I am a yuppie," it's always the other guy who's a yuppie. I think for a group to exist, somebody has to admit to be part of it.
Alice Kinnon Do you really think we know each other well enough to move in together?
Charlotte Pingress Well, maybe that's good.
Alice Kinnon Its not just that we don't know each other well. I'm not even sure we really like each other.
Charlotte Pingress That's okay. You know, Alice, I'm not so much of a bitch as I seem.
Dan Powers Disco sucks!
Charlotte Pingress [to Alice] What a dope.
Dan Powers Actually, I was thinking I'd go home.
Holly What?
Alice Kinnon You should come.
Dan Powers I don' t know. I'm not really a disco type.
Charlotte Pingress Well, who is?
Dan Powers I probably wouldn't get in, anyway.
Charlotte Pingress Of course you'll get in. Holly's gorgeous!
Charlotte Pingress God, Alice is such a Scorpio.
Charlotte Pingress Alice is not having a cocktail? I can't believe it.
Alice Kinnon Well, I'm not.
Charlotte Pingress What is it? Do you have strep throat or something you are taking antibiotics for? Oh my God, you have the clap! Don't you?
Josh Neff I don't think people really change that way. We can change our context, but, we can't change ourselves.
Des McGrath Group social life has its place, but at a certain point other biological factors come into play. Our bodies weren't really designed for group social life. A certain amount of pairing off was always part of the original plan.
Ted Boynton Barcelona is beautiful but in human terms, pretty cold.
Des McGrath A gay mouth? I have a gay mouth? What does that mean?
Des McGrath Jimmy...
Jimmy Where were you? What a nightmare.
Des McGrath Listen, I don't know how you got in, but you better go.
Jimmy What?
Des McGrath This way.
Jimmy You're asking me to leave?
Des McGrath Van has gone *crazy.* He made Bernie promise to fire me if he found you here. Bernie *hates* ad agency people. It's nuts.
Jimmy I can't believe it. That's like something out of the Nazis.
Des McGrath Come on. I will get you back on the list, but tonight it's best if you go.
Des McGrath [indicating Van] I tease him a *little* bit...
Bernie Rafferty No teasing, Des.
Des McGrath No *teasing*?
Josh Neff Book this clown.
Des McGrath I'm going to turn over a new leaf in Spain. I'm going to turn over several new leaves.
Alice Kinnon I love the company! They've been so great to us there.
Dan Powers Well, I don't know; we were exploited. But they were nice about it...
[first lines]
Alice Kinnon I hear you have a much better chance of getting in if you come by cab.
Charlotte Pingress You're really worried about getting in?
Alice Kinnon Yes.
Charlotte Pingress I thought you've been here several times before.
Alice Kinnon Not the front way. They were private parties. We came in through the back.
Charlotte Pingress We look real good tonight. I'm sure we're gonna get in.
[Alice and Charlotte round the corner and see a large crowd waiting outside the Disco Club]
Alice Kinnon [beat] Let's get a cab.
Charlotte Pingress Yeah.
Alice Kinnon There's Jimmy Steinway. I can't believe it. He's already leaving?
Charlotte Pingress You like him? I could never be interested in anyone who worked in advertising.
Tom Platt This is supposed to be good for cigarette mouth. Do you smoke?
Alice Kinnon When I drink or go out at night, I smoke. I live dangerously - on the edge. I'm no kindergarten teacher.
Alice Kinnon We don't even have an apartment. How can we have a dinner party?
Charlotte Pingress Well, its another incentive to get one.
Charlotte Pingress So, I wouldn't develop any illusions about Harvard guys. They can be amazing creeps too.
Charlotte Pingress I am hardly a militant feminist.
Des McGrath No, you're not. A militant feminist would be a lot fairer.
Josh Neff [to Des] I couldn't believe you'd be involved in the kind of things that have been going on here and told them so. I consider you a person of some integrity, except, you know, in your relations with women.
Des McGrath Ever since I was six years old or so, I sensed I was somehow - different.
Diana Then, every time you made love to me, you must have wanted to vomit!
Des McGrath No, no, no. You're beautiful. You don't have to be some sweaty, horny, hetro, he-ape to admire and appreciate female beauty. Only very, very recently did I come to the final realization.
Diana Exactly when did the final realization come?
Des McGrath Two days ago. I get up late and usually turn on the TV sort of a reflex. Wednesday afternoon there was a rerun of "Wild Kingdom" - Mutual Omaha's nature program with Marlon Perkins. And that - attractive, younger guy - it triggered something. Suddenly, everything fell into place. I'm gay - and always have been.
Diana You only found out you were gay on Wednesday?
Des McGrath Only then, definitively. Wednesday was - gay day, for me.
Des McGrath We're getting older. We've lived through a period that's ended. It's like dying a little bit.
Charlotte Pingress Did people ever really dance in bars? I thought that was a myth.
Charlotte Pingress I just think its so important to be in control of your own destiny. Not to fall into that 50s cliche of waiting by the phone for guys to call. The right ones never do. Those who do you have to make the most ridiculous excuses to. The nice ones get hurt feelings. The jerks will corner you into going out anyway. You might find yourself with some awful guy, with disgusting breath, thrusting his belly up against you, trying to stick his slobbering tongue in your mouth. Yeech!
Jimmy Hey, how you been?
Alice Kinnon Fine. How are you?
Josh Neff [Jimmy doesn't answer] He's really depressed.
Charlotte Pingress Oh, isn't this place great!
Josh Neff Its fantastic! I love it.
Van I'm not out here on jerk patrol just so you could let them in the back way.
Bernie Rafferty I don't want a lot of ad people in the club, particularly not this guy.
Des McGrath Well, I didn't let him in. If Van didn't either, then he's not in the club.
Bernie Rafferty Did I ever tell you my first job was in advertising at Y&R? In those days the big thing was to be nice to everybody - to the secretaries, to the media department, to the art director, to the client.
Des McGrath Well, I don't think its that way now.
Bernie Rafferty I don't care. I don't want that element in the club.
Charlotte Pingress Oh God, you were right. This place has gotten really hard to get into.
Josh Neff I was just starting law school when the first uptempo Philadelphia International hits broke out. Some people don't consider that disco because its good. But, I remember feeling absolutely - electrified.
Tom Platt You feel electrified often.
Josh Neff No, but this was different. I love the idea that there'd be all these great places for people to go dancing after the terrible social wasteland of our college years.
Tom Platt You've been to a lot of discos?
Josh Neff No. In fact, practically none. For me, law school wasn't easy and I haven't had much of a social life since coming to the City, either. But, I still consider myself a loyal adherent to the disco movement.
Tom Platt It's a movement?
Charlotte Pingress Its too bad we weren't closer friends in college. I think I could have really have helped you there. For most guys, sexual repression is a turn off.
Alice Kinnon You're saying this for my benefit?
Charlotte Pingress You're a good conversationalist; but, there's something of the kindergarten teacher about you. Which is really nice; but, the guys you like also tend to be on the ethereal side and get pretty far away from any physicality.
Des McGrath I'm sorry. I know why you're so upset. I mean, I know what really happened with Tom.
Alice Kinnon What?
Des McGrath That he thought you were really slutty or something. That's so stupid!
[Alice runs to a cab and Des chases after her]
Des McGrath You can't worry about what misinterpreters think. That's so unfair. Come back to my place, we should talk. There, nothing will happen. I just need somebody to talk to. Maybe you do too.
[Alice slams the cab door shut]
Charlotte Pingress Its very aggressive. You don't clomp around banging pans for no reason.
Alice Kinnon Like what reason?
Charlotte Pingress You know perfectly well.
Alice Kinnon Because I only bang pans?
Charlotte Pingress Well, frankly, that's not what I heard.
Des McGrath I could be gay.
Nina If you think you're gay, you're gay. Tell me honestly, have you had sex with men?
Des McGrath Well, that's defining it rather narrowly.
Van The new owners couldn't make it work. They had to hire people to stand outside and pretend that they couldn't get in. Anyway, disco's over, it's dead.
Josh Neff What do you mean?
Van Well, people just don't go out like they used to. They're tired. Some are sick, strung out. Its not just the prosecutions and all the owners that Bernie squealed on.
Charlotte Pingress Could part of it be related to the herpes epidemic?
Van Maybe. I've got a friend at Casablanca Records and Tapes and she said that like two months ago the bottom dropped out of all disco record sales. Suddenly, it's - dead. Over.
Josh Neff God, it's sad.
Des McGrath We're getting older. We've lived through a period that's ended. It's like dying a little bit.
Charlotte Pingress I don't envy her, though. Stuck in book publishing.
Charlotte Do you like nightmares?
Alice No.
Charlotte Well, I do. It's not obviously connected, but... I think that's what made me a little bit more tolerant of the guys at Hampshire.
Alice What do you mean?
Charlotte You were a bit critical. The guys there preferred women more laid-back.
Alice I'm laid-back.
Charlotte [scoffs] Well, for whatever reason, you didn't have much of a social life there.
Alice I had a social life. Just not one of those terrible pretend marriages. The Hampshire guys were jerks. Hippie-dippie suburbanites with all this hair. And extremely dim intellectual interests. I'm sorry, I don't consider the guy who wrote the Spider-Man comics a serious writer.
Charlotte Alice, one thing I've noticed is that people hate being criticized. Everyone hates that. It's one of the great truths of human nature. I think It's why my parents got divorced. I'm sorry, It's just that you're so terrific, it makes me sick to think you might get in that terrible situation again where everyone hated you.
Alice Hated me?
Charlotte You're wonderful. Maybe, in physical terms, I'm a little cuter than you, but you should be much more popular than I am. It'd be such a shame if what happened in college repeated itself.
Alice Why would it repeat itself?
Charlotte You're right. I just think it's so important to be in control of your own destiny. Not to fall into that 50's cliche of waiting by the phone for guys to call. The right ones never do. Those who do, you have to make the most ridiculous excuses to. The nice ones get hurt feelings and hate you. The jerks eventually corner you into going out anyway. And one night you find yourself with some awful guy with disgusting breath thrusting his belly up against you, trying to put his slobbering tongue in your mouth. Ugh! Thank God this is a whole new era in music and social models.
[looking out over the dance floor from the balcony:]
Charlotte We're in complete control. There are a lot of choice out there.
Alice We don't even have an apartment. How can we have a dinner party?
Charlotte Well, it's another incentive to get one.
Jimmy There's no chance of you getting infatuated with me again, is there?
[Alice doesn't answer]
Jimmy Just had to confirm that.
Charlotte Pingress Alice, one thing I've noticed is that people hate being criticized. Everyone hates that. It's one of the great truths of human nature. I think it's why my parents got divorced.
[Alice sits down]
Charlotte Pingress I'm sorry. It's just that you're so terrific, it makes me sick to think you might get in that terrible situation again, where everyone *hated* you.
Alice Kinnon Hated me?
Charlotte Pingress You're wonderful! Maybe, in physical terms, I'm a little cuter than you, but you should be *much* more popular than I am. It would be such a shame if what happened in college repeated itself.
Alice Kinnon Why would it repeat itself?
Charlotte Pingress You're right. I just think it's *so* important to be in control of your own destiny. Not to fall into that '50s cliché of waiting by the phone for guys to call.
Des McGrath Nina! Its not what you think. I - I think I'm gay.
Nina What? Its not possible. How?
Des McGrath Its always been there, I guess. I've only begun to acknowledge it, now.
Nina You really think you're gay?
