Emissary to Crown [Alice kneels] You may speak English.

Alice Marano My best friend Darlene is not a drug smuggler. I know this... she is innocent. My friend is innocent. All she ever did wrong was to trust me.

[crying]

Alice Marano Here in Thailand, you believe that what one friend does, the other knows about. Maybe that is true friendship. But I am an American, and I was not that good of a friend to her! I know this! I know this because... I did it. I did it because I was foolish, and because I was jealous. I was afraid she was going to drift away. I was afraid I was going to lose her. She never knew... it was all me! She spent all this time in your prison for my mistake.

Emissary to Crown I'm sorry.

Alice Marano Please, please! If you need someone to do the time, let me do it.

[guards flank her and raise her to her feet]

Alice Marano I'll do her time and mine! Just let her go, please!

Emissary to Crown [stays the guards] Then you are of strong character, and would lie to me to save your friend?

Alice Marano No. No, I am of weak character, and I just want to make up for my mistakes.

Emissary to Crown If you are lying, and want to save your friend, then you are of sufficient character to earn what you want. If you are telling the truth, then your friend is innocent, and should go free... if you are willing to serve her term and yours. Your friend is pardoned.