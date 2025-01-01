Menu
Kinoafisha Films Brokedown Palace Brokedown Palace Movie Quotes

Brokedown Palace Movie Quotes

Doug Davis You're a scammer and you're a manipulator. You think that I don't know you? You are dead wrong. The only thing that has ever come out of your mouth is lies. Six years old... the paint... the paint all over your hands. All over our couch? 'I didn't do it.' 16 years old with the beer cans in my car. 'I didn't do it.' Let me hear you say it again, Alice. Come on! Let me hear you say it in here, huh? Come on, one for old times' sake!
Alice Marano [screaming] I didn't do it!
Alice Marano That's all freedom is... an illusion.
[last lines]
Alice Marano I know a lot of people won't understand why I said I did it. But, for me, it was the right thing to do. Maybe more right than anything I've ever done before. And I know Darlene and Hank will never stop trying, til I'm out of here. Until I'm free.
Nick Parks C'mon, I made the ultimate sacrifice: 1 first class ticket for 3 economy.
Alice Marano You'll never know what you ultimately sacrificed.
Alice Marano I need to talk to the guard who forgot to lock the gate.
[Alice is getting stoned]
Darlene Davis You've got to be kidding.
Alice What?
Darlene Davis Do you really think getting stoned right now is a good idea?
Alice Yes, I think it's an excellent idea.
Darlene Davis Um, waiter, there's a bug in my snot.
Alice If my brain wasn't on drugs right now, I could possibly kill someone.
Darlene Davis Well, you were the one carrying the bag.
Alice Marano Yeah. The bag you packed.
Alice Marano Thais have so much respect for their monarch that up until Rama III changed the law no one could utter His Majesty's name. Buying and then releasing captive animals is also considered meritorious. A number of vendors around Bangkok sell birds for this purpose.
Alice Marano I learned that Thailand means freedom. A country named after the exact thing we were looking for.
Alice Marano I didn 't know it was all rigged here. Like those birds you buy to set free. They're really trained to fly back to their cages. Because that's all freedom is an illusion.
Alice Marano I am an American citizen. I have a right to an attorney.
Guard Oh, yes, and right to one telephone call, too.
Alice Marano Can I make a wish?
'Yankee' Hank Green [to Alice and Darlene] They know that you snuck into the Royal Orient Hotel and tried to put your drinks on somebody else's tab.
Alice Marano So? What does that...
'Yankee' Hank Green [sternly] It proves that you stole and you lied. All of you is on trial here. This court will consider anything that will prove that you are a person of low character capable of being a drug smuggler.
Alice Marano Oh, that's such bullshit!
[the judge looks up]
Yon Greene [gently] Alice...
[Hank and the judge converse briefly in Thai]
Yon Greene We lost.
Emissary to Crown [Alice kneels] You may speak English.
Alice Marano My best friend Darlene is not a drug smuggler. I know this... she is innocent. My friend is innocent. All she ever did wrong was to trust me.
[crying]
Alice Marano Here in Thailand, you believe that what one friend does, the other knows about. Maybe that is true friendship. But I am an American, and I was not that good of a friend to her! I know this! I know this because... I did it. I did it because I was foolish, and because I was jealous. I was afraid she was going to drift away. I was afraid I was going to lose her. She never knew... it was all me! She spent all this time in your prison for my mistake.
Emissary to Crown I'm sorry.
Alice Marano Please, please! If you need someone to do the time, let me do it.
[guards flank her and raise her to her feet]
Alice Marano I'll do her time and mine! Just let her go, please!
Emissary to Crown [stays the guards] Then you are of strong character, and would lie to me to save your friend?
Alice Marano No. No, I am of weak character, and I just want to make up for my mistakes.
Emissary to Crown If you are lying, and want to save your friend, then you are of sufficient character to earn what you want. If you are telling the truth, then your friend is innocent, and should go free... if you are willing to serve her term and yours. Your friend is pardoned.
Alice Marano [bowing] Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Darlene Davis [to Alice about Nick] He wants to take us to Hong Kong!
Alice Marano I don't want to go to Hong Kong.
Darlene Davis Please?
Alice Marano You go!
Darlene Davis Come on! How many times have I done this for you?
Alice Marano [sadly to Darlene before she leaves] If I say it was the truth, you'll hate me. And if I say I lied, then when you go home, and all the time you're there with your family, you won't be able to just be happy. So much to say, that it was the right thing to do... okay? Let's just make it that.
[they tearfully embrace]
Alice Marano Strange how little things make big things happen.
[first lines]
'Yankee' Hank Green I scheduled the hearing for the Burmese.
