Snow Angels Movie Quotes

Louise Parkinson You never know what fate has in store for you, sweetheart. It's funny how you can tell the fake smiles in pictures.
Arthur Parkinson You notice people don't bring out cameras on sad days?
Don Parkinson Sometimes we do things we can't explain.
Arthur Parkinson She used to babysit me when i was younger, for years. She used to let me stay up til past midnight. I had a crush on her. I used to drop my toys on the floor. She'd have to bend down, pick them up, I could see right down her shirt. She stayed over once, my parents went out of town. And I saw her naked. I took my moms little make up mirror, tilted it under the bathroom door, watched her shower. She was beautiful.
Louise Parkinson Arthur, I'm gonna ask you a favour to not bottle this up inside, okay? It's easy for us to block out the things that upset us, that's what I do. That's what most people do. But it's important that you feel through this, it's so important I can't tell you.
[first lines]
Mr. Chervenick [talking to his marching band through a megaphone] Wrong, wrong, wrong! This is our last home game, people, and I don't understand what the problem is. Look at the person next to you. Do it! Look at the person behind you. I don't think we need the smiles. Thank you. Now we're all part of a formation. Every pers...
[megaphone squeals so he sets it aside]
Mr. Chervenick Every person matters. Every step is an anticipation of the next. And if you don't think you have a complete concept of what we're trying to do... then we should just pack up and go home right now. And I mean it. But if you want to attempt to explore the physical, musical possibilities of making something substantial, then we focus and concentrate. But you have to wanna do it. You have to want it deep inside you. Do you have a sledgehammer in your heart? Because I have a sledgehammer in my heart. I found it when I was your age, and I lived in that future. Are you ready to live into that future? Are you ready to be my sledgehammer?
[a gunshot sounds in the distance]
Nate Petite Yesterday's history, tomorrow's a mystery, today is a gift - that's why they call it the present.
[last lines]
Olive Marchand [stepping out onto the porch] Bomber! Bomber!
