[first lines]

Wrong, wrong, wrong! This is our last home game, people, and I don't understand what the problem is. Look at the person next to you. Do it! Look at the person behind you. I don't think we need the smiles. Thank you. Now we're all part of a formation. Every pers...

[megaphone squeals so he sets it aside]

Every person matters. Every step is an anticipation of the next. And if you don't think you have a complete concept of what we're trying to do... then we should just pack up and go home right now. And I mean it. But if you want to attempt to explore the physical, musical possibilities of making something substantial, then we focus and concentrate. But you have to wanna do it. You have to want it deep inside you. Do you have a sledgehammer in your heart? Because I have a sledgehammer in my heart. I found it when I was your age, and I lived in that future. Are you ready to live into that future? Are you ready to be my sledgehammer?