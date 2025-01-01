Glen Wesman Latin. Good old Latin. "The Last Leaf" is my last painting, Thom.

Glen Wesman I have been trying to paint my sorrow, to show the bleakness of a world without Nicole, but then you came with a candle last night, and I knew what Nicole's memorial should be. Not darkness, but light. Sometimes we can barely see beyond the forest to the sky. I was painting the leaves of the forest and never saw the light of the sky behind it. Now I see it. That's all I need to see now.