Glen Wesman It's the light, Thom, that's what lasts. The leaves are transient. They grow, turn green, turn red and die, but behind them the light lasts forever.

Maryanne Kinkade Glen, please, come sit down.

Glen Wesman [to Thom] Paint the light.