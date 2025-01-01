Thomas KinkadeAs for me I'm still trying my best to use the lessons Glen taught me, lessons about art, about life, and about light. In the end, love is the brightest light of all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas KinkadeYou always told me you weren't gonna teach me how to paint, but why to paint, and I'll be forever grateful to you for that. I wish I could give you back something, but I have nothing. We're losing the cottage, Glen. A year from now, I have no idea where we'll be. This may be our last Christmas together and I have no gift for you, Glen, no way to thank you for everything. No money, nothing... just love. I love you, Glen. Don't... don't give up, please. That's the first thing you taught me about being an artist - you never give up. Don't give up, Glen. There's a light in you still.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill KinkadeI read once that drinking was dangerous, so I gave up reading.
Glen WesmanYou managed to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.
Glen WesmanYou managed to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas KinkadeWhen I went to see Glen the next evening, he had gone home for good. He was back where the light burns brighter than we could ever imagine. Pacem, Glen. Peace. You showed me the light, a light that has filled my life ever since.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big JimWho died and made YOU max Factor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glen WesmanIt's the light, Thom, that's what lasts. The leaves are transient. They grow, turn green, turn red and die, but behind them the light lasts forever.
Glen WesmanIt's the light, Thom, that's what lasts. The leaves are transient. They grow, turn green, turn red and die, but behind them the light lasts forever.
Glen WesmanI have been trying to paint my sorrow, to show the bleakness of a world without Nicole, but then you came with a candle last night, and I knew what Nicole's memorial should be. Not darkness, but light. Sometimes we can barely see beyond the forest to the sky. I was painting the leaves of the forest and never saw the light of the sky behind it. Now I see it. That's all I need to see now.
Glen WesmanI have been trying to paint my sorrow, to show the bleakness of a world without Nicole, but then you came with a candle last night, and I knew what Nicole's memorial should be. Not darkness, but light. Sometimes we can barely see beyond the forest to the sky. I was painting the leaves of the forest and never saw the light of the sky behind it. Now I see it. That's all I need to see now.