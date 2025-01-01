Judy Hopps [searching for Nick on a small stone bridge over a ditch] Nick? Nick?

[leans over the edge, finding him sitting on a lawn chair below]

Judy Hopps Oh Nick! Night howlers aren't wolves! They're toxic flowers. I think someone is targeting predators on purpose and making them go savage.

Nick Wilde [Deadpan] Wow. Isn't that interesting.

[Nick gets up and walks under the bridge, while Judy follows him]

Judy Hopps Wait, uh, wait - listen! I - I know you'll never forgive me! And I don't blame you. I wouldn't forgive me either. I was ignorant, and... irresponsible... and small-minded. But predators shouldn't suffer because of my mistakes. I have to fix this.

[Her voice shakes]

Judy Hopps But I can't do it without you.

[Nick still refuses to turn around]

Judy Hopps [Judy begins to cry] And... and after we're done, you can hate me, and that'll be fine, because I was a horrible friend, and I hurt you. And you... and you can walk away knowing you were right all along. I really am just a dumb bunny.

[Everything becomes silent, until Nick replays Judy's words with her carrot pen]

Judy Hopps [through carrot pen, unseen] "I really am just a dumb bunny."

Judy Hopps [Nick holds up the pen] "I really am just a dumb bunny."

Nick Wilde [Nick turns around] Don't worry, Carrots. I'll let you erase it... in forty-eight hours.

[Judy smiles at Nick, laughing and wiping away tears]

Nick Wilde All right, get in here.

[Judy trods, exhausted by her emotional outpouring, toward Nick. She leans her head against him, and they hug]

Nick Wilde Okay. Oh, you bunnies, you're so emotional. There we go, deep breath... Are you... Are you just trying to steal the pen? Is that what this is?

[Judy, laughing, playfully tries to take the pen away from Nick]