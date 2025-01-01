Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia Zootopia Movie Quotes

Zootopia Movie Quotes

Chief Bogo Life isn't some cartoon musical where you sing a little song and all your insipid dreams magically come true. So let it go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde You know you love me.
Judy Hopps [Sarcastically] Do I know that?
[pauses]
Judy Hopps Yes, yes I do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [searching for Nick on a small stone bridge over a ditch] Nick? Nick?
[leans over the edge, finding him sitting on a lawn chair below]
Judy Hopps Oh Nick! Night howlers aren't wolves! They're toxic flowers. I think someone is targeting predators on purpose and making them go savage.
Nick Wilde [Deadpan] Wow. Isn't that interesting.
[Nick gets up and walks under the bridge, while Judy follows him]
Judy Hopps Wait, uh, wait - listen! I - I know you'll never forgive me! And I don't blame you. I wouldn't forgive me either. I was ignorant, and... irresponsible... and small-minded. But predators shouldn't suffer because of my mistakes. I have to fix this.
[Her voice shakes]
Judy Hopps But I can't do it without you.
[Nick still refuses to turn around]
Judy Hopps [Judy begins to cry] And... and after we're done, you can hate me, and that'll be fine, because I was a horrible friend, and I hurt you. And you... and you can walk away knowing you were right all along. I really am just a dumb bunny.
[Everything becomes silent, until Nick replays Judy's words with her carrot pen]
Judy Hopps [through carrot pen, unseen] "I really am just a dumb bunny."
Judy Hopps [Nick holds up the pen] "I really am just a dumb bunny."
Nick Wilde [Nick turns around] Don't worry, Carrots. I'll let you erase it... in forty-eight hours.
[Judy smiles at Nick, laughing and wiping away tears]
Nick Wilde All right, get in here.
[Judy trods, exhausted by her emotional outpouring, toward Nick. She leans her head against him, and they hug]
Nick Wilde Okay. Oh, you bunnies, you're so emotional. There we go, deep breath... Are you... Are you just trying to steal the pen? Is that what this is?
[Judy, laughing, playfully tries to take the pen away from Nick]
Nick Wilde You ARE standing on my tail, though... Off... Off... Off... Off... Off...
Judy Hopps Oh, I'm sorry...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde It's called a hustle, sweetheart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Hey, Flash, wanna hear a joke?
Judy Hopps NO!
Flash Sure.
[Judy growls in annoyance]
Nick Wilde OK. What do you call a three-humped camel?
Flash I don't... know. What... do... you... call... a... three-humped... camel?
Nick Wilde Pregnant!
[Nick laughs and elbows an irritated Judy. Flash's face lights up as the joke dawns on him and he slowly laughs]
Judy Hopps [sarcastically] Ha ha! Yes, very funny, very funny. Can we please just focus on the task?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps When I was a kid, I thought Zootopia was this perfect place where everyone got along and anyone could be anything. Turns out, real life's a little bit more complicated than a slogan on a bumper sticker. Real life is messy. We all have limitations. We all make mistakes. Which means, hey, glass half full, we all have a lot in common. And the more we try to understand one another, the more exceptional each of us will be. But we have to try. So no matter what kind of animal you are, from the biggest elephant, to our first fox,
[Nick pulls down his shades and winks at Judy]
Judy Hopps I implore you: Try. Try to make the world a better place. Look inside yourself and recognize that change starts with you. It starts with me. It starts with all of us.
[all the cadet animals cheer]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Everyone comes to Zootopia thinking they can be anything they want. Well, you can't. You can only be what you are. Sly fox. Dumb bunny.
Judy Hopps I am not a dumb bunny.
Nick Wilde Right. And that's not wet cement. You'll never be a real cop. You're a cute meter maid, though.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Big We may be evolved, but, deep down, we are still animals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [about Bellwether] Do you think when she goes to sleep, she counts herself?
Judy Hopps Shush!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde I think you said plenty.
Judy Hopps What do you mean?
Nick Wilde [saddened] Clearly there's a biological component? That these predators may be reverting back to their primitive savage ways? Are you serious?
Judy Hopps I just stated the facts of the case! I mean, its not like a bunny can go savage.
Nick Wilde Right. But a fox could, huh?
Judy Hopps Nick stop it! You're not like them.
Nick Wilde [getting angered] Oh, so there's a them now?
Judy Hopps You know what I mean! You're not that kind of predator.
Nick Wilde The kind that needs to be muzzled? The kind that makes you believe that you need to carry around fox repellent? Yeah, don't think I didn't notice that little item on the first time we met. So l-let me ask you a question; Are you afraid of me? You think I might-I might go savage? You think that I might try to...
[jumps forward]
Nick Wilde EAT YOU?
[Judy jumps back and puts hand over Fox Spray]
Nick Wilde I knew it. Just when I thought someone actually believed in me, huh?
[hands Judy back his application and starts to leave]
Nick Wilde Probably best if you don't have a predator as a partner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [driving up next to Nick pushing a stroller] Hi! Hello? It's me again.
Nick Wilde Hey, it's Officer Toot-toot!
Judy Hopps [sarcastically] Ha-ha-ho, no. Actually, It's Officer Hopps and I'm here to ask you some questions about a case.
Nick Wilde What happened, meter maid? Did someone steal a traffic cone? It wasn't me.
[annoyed, Judy rides up and pulls up in front of Nick, blaring her siren]
Nick Wilde Hey, Carrots, you're gonna wake the baby. I gotta get to work.
Judy Hopps [gets out of her car with the folder, a notepad, and a carrot pen] This is important, sir. I think your ten dollars worth of pawpsicles can wait.
Nick Wilde Ha! I make 200 bucks a day, Fluff. 365 days a year since I was 12. And time is money. Hop along.
Judy Hopps Please, just look at the picture.
[shows a picture of Emmitt Otterton]
Judy Hopps You sold Mr. Otterton that pawpsicle, right? Do you know him?
Nick Wilde I know everybody. And I also know that somewhere there's a toy store missing its stuffed animal. So why don't you get back to your box?
Judy Hopps [smile drops, then becomes serious] Fine. Then we'll have to do this the hard way.
[In a split second, there's a parking boot attached to Nick's stroller]
Nick Wilde Did you just boot my stroller?
Judy Hopps Nicholas Wilde, you are under arrest!
Nick Wilde [scoffs] For what?
[in a patronizing tone]
Nick Wilde Hurting your feewings?
Judy Hopps Felony tax evasion.
[Nick's eyes widen]
Judy Hopps Yeeaah... 200 dollars a day, 365 days a year since you were twelve, that's two decades, so times twenty which is... one million four hundred sixty thousand- I think, I mean I am just a dumb bunny, but we are good at multiplying. Anyway, according to your tax forms, you reported, let me see here, *zero*! Unfortunately, lying on a federal form is a punishable offense. Five years jail time.
Nick Wilde Well it's my word against yours.
[Judy pulls out her pen and plays back Nick's confession]
Nick Wilde [through carrot pen] "... 200 bucks a day, Fluff. 365 days a year since I was 12."
Judy Hopps Actually, it's your word against yours. And if you want this pen, you're going to help me find this poor missing otter, or the only place you'll be selling pawpsicles is the prison cafeteria.
[grins]
Judy Hopps It's called a hustle, sweetheart.
Finnick She hustled you!
[hysterical laughter erupts from within the stroller and Finnick crawls out]
Finnick She hustled you *good*! You a cop now, Nick! You're gonna need one of these!
[slaps his police sticker on Nick]
Finnick Have fun working with the fuzz!
[continues laughing hysterically as he walk away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps I came here to make the world a better place, but I think I broke it.
Chief Bogo Don't give yourself so much credit, Hopps. The world has always been broken, that's why we need good cops. Like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Flash is the fastest guy in there. If you need something done, he's on it.
Judy Hopps I hope so. We are really fighting the clock and every minute counts.
[sees the inside of the DMV]
Judy Hopps Wait. They're all SLOTHS? You said this was going to be quick!
Nick Wilde [in mock surprise] Are you saying that because he's a sloth he can't be fast? I thought in Zootopia, anyone could be anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Tomorrow's another day.
Pronk Oryx-Antlerson Yeah, but it might be worse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Hurry! We gotta beat the rush hour, and...
[shocked]
Judy Hopps IT'S NIGHT?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [Approaches reception desk where Clawhauser is munching on cereal] Excuse me... Down here... Hi.
Clawhauser O. M. Goodness, they really did hire a bunny. Ho-whop! I gotta tell you, you're even cuter than I thought you'd be.
Judy Hopps Ooh, ah, you probably didn't know, but a bunny can call another bunny 'cute', but when other animals do it, that's a little...
Clawhauser [Mortified] Hoo, I'm so sorry! Me, Benjamin Clawhauser, the guy everyone thinks is just a flabby donut-loving cop stereotyping you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Flash, Flash, Hundred-Yard Dash!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Judy Hopps Is that Mr. Big?
Nick Wilde Stop talking, stop talking!
[One polar bear turns Mr. Big's chair to reveal that he is an arctic shrew]
Judy Hopps Huh.
Mr. Big Ice 'em.
[the polar bears are about to ice Judy and Nick]
Fru Fru Daddy!
[sees the polar bears about to ice Judy and Nick]
Fru Fru What did we say? No icing anyone at my wedding!
Mr. Big I have to, baby, Daddy has to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [in a limo with Nick, between two polar bear thugs, whispering] What did you do that made Mr. Big so mad at you?
Nick Wilde [nervously] I, um... I may have sold him a very expensive wool rug that was made from the fur of a skunk... 's butt.
Judy Hopps Oh, sweet cheese and crackers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Never let them see that they get to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [Counting his accomplice's take for the day's hustle] 39, 40, there you go! Way to work that diaper, Big Guy!
[Finnick boards his van]
Nick Wilde No kiss bye-bye for Daddy?
Finnick [In the driver's seat, Finnick spits out his pacifier and glares at Nick]
[In a gruff adult voice]
Finnick You kiss me tomorrow, I bite your face off!
[Puts on sunglasses with a sullen flick]
Finnick Ciao.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Bogo [from trailer] It's not about how badly you WANT something. It's about what you are capable of!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Oh! You are naked!
Yax For sure. We're a naturalist club.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Well, he was a key witness, and I...
Chief Bogo Two days to find the otter, or you quit. That was the deal.
[Holding out hand]
Chief Bogo Badge.
Judy Hopps But sir, we...
Chief Bogo Badge!
Nick Wilde [as Judy starts to turn in her badge] Uh... no.
Chief Bogo What did you say, fox?
Nick Wilde Sorry, what I said was... NO! She will not be giving you that badge.
[Bogo flinches]
Nick Wilde Look, you gave her a... a... a clown vest and a three wheel joke mobile and two days to solve a case you guys haven't cracked in two weeks? Yeah, no wonder she needed to get help from a fox. None of you guys were gonna help her, were you?
[Bogo starts to speak but Nick cuts him off]
Nick Wilde Here's the thing, chief. You gave her the 48 hours, so technically we still have... 10 left, to find our Mr. Otterton. And that's exactly what we're gonna do. So, if you'll excuse us, we have a very big lead to follow and a case to crack. Good day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Judy Hopps We are in a REALLY big hurry!
Flash I am... on...
Judy Hopps [hopefully] It?
Flash Break.
Judy Hopps [growls irritably]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Judy Hopps Hello! I'm here to ask you some questions about a case.
Nick Wilde Then they should've gotta a real cop to solve it.
Judy Hopps You are under arrest!
Nick Wilde [mockingly] For what? Hwurting your fweelings?
Judy Hopps YOU are a key witness!
Nick Wilde No, HE is.
[Judy looks where Nick is pointing but sees no one there. She turns back and sees Nick running away]
Judy Hopps [annoyed] Hey!
[She chases after him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Bogo We need to address the elephant in the room. Francine?
[Cuts to an elephant police officer, looking nervous]
Chief Bogo Happy birthday.
[the room erupts in celebration]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Bogo [after giving everyone else their assignments] Wilde... Hopps... parking duty. Dismissed.
[sees at their incredulous reactions, then smiles]
Chief Bogo Just kidding!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Whatever you do, do not let go!
Judy Hopps I'm gonna let go!
Nick Wilde WHAT?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gazelle Zootopia is a unique place. It's a crazy, beautiful, diverse city, where we celebrate our differences. This is not the Zootopia I know. The Zootopia I know is better than this. We don't just blindly assign blame. We don't know why these attacks keep happening. But it is irresponsible to label all predators as savages. We cannot let fear divide us. Please, give me back the Zootopia I love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [Wilde, now a cop pulls over a speeding motorist] Flash?, Flash, Hundred-Yard Dash?
Flash [Flash slowly rolls down the window and smiles sheepishly] Niiiiick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Tell me if this story sounds familiar: naive little hick with good grades and big ideas decides, "Hey look at me, I'm gonna move to Zootopia, where predators and prey live in harmony and sing Kumbaya!" Only to find, whoopsie: we don't all get along. And that dream of becoming a big city cop? Double whoopsie: she's a meter maid. And whoopsie number three-sie: no one cares about her or her dreams. And soon enough, those dreams die, and our bunny sinks into an emotional and literal squalor living in a box under a bridge, until finally, she has no choice but to go back home with that cute, fuzzy-wuzzy little tail between her legs to become... you're from Bunnyburrow, is that what you said? So how about a carrot farmer?
[smirks, then walks away]
Nick Wilde That sound about right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Hopps [Referring to Gideon Grey, with determination] Well, he was right about one thing. I don't know when to quit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [after Nick relates his story to Judy] I learned two things that day: one, that I was never going to let anyone see that they got to me.
Judy Hopps And... two?
Nick Wilde That if the world's only going to see a fox as shifty and untrustworthy, there's no point in being anything else.
Judy Hopps [places her paw on Nick's arm] Nick, you are so much more than that.
Nick Wilde [shrinks away] Boy, we've got some traffic down there, we should check the jam-cams!
[holds up cell and asks someone to check the jam-cams]
Judy Hopps Nick, I'm glad you told me.
Nick Wilde Jam-cams...
Judy Hopps Seriously.
Nick Wilde No, no, wait.
[grabs Judy's arm and turns her around]
Nick Wilde There are traffic cameras located all around the city...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Bogo There are some new recruits with us I should introduce. But I'm not going to, because I don't care.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Nick [Undergoing Junior Ranger Scout initiation by flashlight] I - Nicholas Wilde - promise to be brave, loyal, helpful, and trustworthy!
Junior Ranger Scout 1 Even though... you're a fox?
Young Nick [his smile fades] What?
[Flashlight goes out and Nick is tackled to the ground]
Young Nick No! NO! What did I do wrong, you guys? Help! Please, what did I do wrong? What did I do?
[a muzzle is forced onto him]
Young Nick NO!
Junior Ranger Scout 1 You thought we could ever trust a fox without a muzzle? You're even dumber than you look!
[Nick rushes outside and hides behind the steps of the building]
Junior Ranger Scout 2 [from inside] Aww, is he gonna cry?
[Nick struggles to remove the muzzle, finally succeeding and throwing it away from him, struggling to hold back his tears]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Chief Bogo This is priority one. Hopps: parking duty.
[the other police officers laugh]
Judy Hopps Sir, I'm not just some token bunny.
Chief Bogo You strike out, you resign.
Judy Hopps Deal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether [On her guilt] It's my word against yours
Judy Hopps Oooh, actually,
[holds up her carrot recorder pen, revealing Bellwether's confession]
Judy Hopps "... and I'll dart every predator in Zootopia to keep it that way!" it's your word against yours.
Bellwether Huh?
Judy Hopps It's called a hustle, sweetheart. Boom.
[flashes a triumphant grin as Chief Bogo shows up with handcuffs behind Bellwether]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether [Cornering Judy and Nick in a pit-like exhibit in the Natural History Museum] Well, you should've just stayed on the carrot farm, huh. It really is too bad, I... I did like you!
Judy Hopps What're you going to do, kill me?
Bellwether Oh ho ho ho, no, of course not.
[Aims the Night Howler gun at Nick]
Bellwether He is!
Judy Hopps [a pellet hits Nick] No! Oh, Nick!
Bellwether [calling the ZPD] Yes, police! There's a savage fox in the National History Museum! Officer Hopps is down! Please hurry!
Judy Hopps No! Nick! Don't do this! Fight it!
Bellwether Oh, but, he can't help it! Can he? Since preds are just biologically predisposed to be savages.
[Nick growls and chases Judy]
Bellwether Gosh, think of the headline: "Hero cop killed by savage fox!"
Judy Hopps So that's it. Prey fears predator and you stay in power?
Bellwether Yeah. Pretty much.
Judy Hopps It won't work!
Bellwether Fear always works, and I'll dart every predator in Zootopia, to keep it that way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gazelle [Bogo is in his office, using the Dancing with Gazelle app] Wow, you are one hot dancer, Chief Bogo.
Clawhauser [Clawhauser storms in] Chief Bogo!
Chief Bogo Not now!
Clawhauser Wait, is that Gazelle?
Chief Bogo [dismissing] No!
Gazelle [from the app] I'm Gazelle, and you are one hot dancer.
Clawhauser You have the app too?
[excited]
Clawhauser Aww, Chief!
Chief Bogo Clawhauser! Can't you see I'm working on the missing mammal cases?
Clawhauser Oh, oh, oh, yes, of course, about that sir. Officer Hopps just called - she found all of them.
Gazelle Wow, I'm impressed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Nick starts stroking Assistant Mayor Bellwether's hair]
Nick Wilde [whispers] So... fluffy
Judy Hopps [whispers] Hey, stop that!
Nick Wilde Sheep never let me get this close.
Judy Hopps You can't just touch a sheep's wool.
Nick Wilde [continuing to stroke Bellwether's hair] It's like cotton candy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gideon Grey Give me your tickets right now, or I'm gonna kick your meek little sheep butt!
[shoves a lamb and takes her tickets]
Sharla Ow! Cut it out, Gideon!
Gideon Grey Baa-Baa! What are you gonna do, cry?
Young Hopps [Young Hopps approaches in her police costume] Hey! You heard her, cut it out!
Gideon Grey Nice costume, loser! What crazy world are you living in where you think a bunny could be a cop?
Young Hopps [unphased] Kindly return my friend's tickets!
Gideon Grey Come get 'em! But watch out, 'cause I'm a fox! And like you said in your dumb little stage play, us predators used to eat prey, and that killer instinct is still in our duh'nuh!
Travis Uh, I'm pretty sure it's pronounced D-N-A.
Gideon Grey Don't tell me what I already know, Travis!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bonnie Hopps Of course, it is okay to have dreams.
Stu Hopps Just as long as you don't believe too much in them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clawhauser [while Judy is trying to radio for reinforcements to the ZPD, Clawhauser is showing his Dancing with Gazelle app to a wolf convict] Are you familiar with Gazelle, greatest singer of our lifetime, angel with horns? Huh. Okay, hold on, keep watching.
[shows his phone with a tiger dancer with Clawhauser's face]
Clawhauser Who's that beside her? Who is it?
Gazelle [from the app] Wow, you are one hot dancer, Benjamin Clawhauser.
Clawhauser [laughs] It's me!
[chuckles again]
Clawhauser Do you think it was real? It looks so real! It's not, it's just a new app.
[Turns to his radio]
Clawhauser Hold on a second.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether There! Traffic cams for the whole city. Well this is so exciting, actually. I mean, you know, I never get to do anything this important.
Judy Hopps But you're the assistant mayor of Zootopia.
Bellwether Oh, I'm more of a glorified secretary. I think Mayor Lionheart just wanted the sheep vote. But he did give me that nice mug.
[the mug, which has pens and pencils in it, says "World's Greatest Dad", but the word Dad is crossed out with "Assistant Mayor" written above it]
Bellwether Feels good to be appreciated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether I framed Lionheart; I can frame you too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stu Hopps Judy, you ever wonder how your mom and me got to be so darn happy?
Young Hopps Nope.
Stu Hopps Well, we gave up on our dreams, and we settled. Right, Bon?
Bonnie Hopps Oh, yes. That's right, Stu, we settled hard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flash Hey...
Judy Hopps Wait, wait, wait!
Flash ...Priscilla!
Judy Hopps Oh, no!
Priscilla Yes... Flash?
Flash What... do...
Judy Hopps No!
Flash ...You call... a...
Judy Hopps A three humped camel? Pregnant! Okay, great, we got it!
Flash Three... humped...
Judy Hopps Please, just...
[Rolls her eyes in exasperation]
Judy Hopps Ughhh...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether Think of it. 90% of the population united against a common enemy. We'll be unstoppable!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gazelle [Last Lines] Good evening Zootopia! Come on everybody, put your paws up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gazelle [from a Zootopia billboard] I'm Gazelle. Welcome to Zootopia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Hopps It may seem impossible to small minds
[she briefly directs her attention away from the audience and right at Gideon]
Young Hopps I'm looking at you, Gideon Grey - but just 211 miles away stands the great city of Zootopia where our ancestors first joined together in peace and declared that anyone can be ANYTHING!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Young Hopps [voiceover] Fear. Treachery. Bloodlust. Thousands of years ago, these were the forces that ruled our world. A world where prey were scared of predators. And predators had an uncontrollable, biological urge to maim and maul and...
[acting in a talent show, a small animal in a tiger costume attacks Young Hopps]
Young Hopps [throws red confetti into the air as if it's coming out of her body] Blood! Blood! Blood!
[she falls down, continuing to throw red confetti and then squeezes ketchup into the air, which lands on her]
Young Hopps And death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Okay, press conference 101. You wanna look smart? Answer their question with your own question, and then answer that question. Like this: 'Excuse me, Officer Hopps. What can you tell us about the case?'
Nick Wilde [turing] 'Well, was this a tough case? Yes, yes it was.' You see?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Gideon Grey, I'll be darned.
Gideon Grey Hey Judy, I'd just like to say I'm sorry for the way I behaved in my youth. I had a lot of self-doubt, and it manifested itself in the form of unchecked rage and aggression. I was a major jerk.
Judy Hopps Oh, I know a thing or two about being a jerk.
Gideon Grey Anyhow, I brought y'all these pies.
Stu Hopps Hey kids, don't run through that midnicampum holicithias.
[the kids stop and say 'Whoa!']
Gideon Grey Well, now there's a $4 word, Mister H. My family always just called them night howlers.
Judy Hopps I'm sor- What did you say?
Stu Hopps Oh, Gid's talking about those flowers, Judy. I use them to keep the bugs off the produce, but I don't like the little ones going near them on account of what happened to your Uncle Terry.
Bonnie Hopps Yeah, Terry ate one when we were kids, and went completely nuts.
Stu Hopps He bit the dickens out of your mother.
Judy Hopps [a realization comes to Judy] A bunny can go savage.
Bonnie Hopps Savage? Well, that's a strong word, but it did hurt like the devil.
Stu Hopps Well, sure it did! There's a sizable divot in your arm, I'd call that savage.
Judy Hopps [another realization comes to Judy] Night howlers aren't wolves, they're flowers! The flowers are making the predators go savage!
Judy Hopps [Judy gasps] That's it! That's what I've been missing! Oh, keys! Keys, keys, keys, come on, hurry!
Judy Hopps [Stu tosses the pick-up's keys to Judy] Oh, thank you, I love you, bye!
Stu Hopps [Judy drives off in the pick-up] You catch any of that, Bon?
Bonnie Hopps Not one bit.
Gideon Grey Oh, that makes me feel a little bit better, I thought she was speaking in tongues or something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stu Hopps You want to talk about making the world a better place, no better way to do it than becoming a carrot farmer.
Bonnie Hopps Yes! Your dad, me, your 275 brothers and sisters, we're changing the world.
Stu Hopps Yeah.
Bonnie Hopps One carrot at a time.
Stu Hopps Amen to that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duke Weaselton [to Mr. Big] You dirty rat, why are you helping her? She's a cop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mayor Lionheart [being interviewed after Bellwether's plot was exposed] Did I falsely imprison those animals? Well yes, yes I did. It was a classic "doing the wrong thing for the right reason" kind of a deal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [sighs] Why did I think I could make a difference?
Stu Hopps Because you're trier, that's why.
Bonnie Hopps You've always been a trier.
Judy Hopps Oh, I tired, and it made life so much worse for so many innocent predators.
Stu Hopps [horn honks] Oh, not all of them. Speak of the devil, right on time.
Judy Hopps Is that Gideon Grey?
Stu Hopps Yep, it sure is. We work with him now.
Bonnie Hopps He's our partner, and it never would have considered it, had you not opened our minds.
Stu Hopps That's right. I mean, Gid's turned into one of the best pastry chefs in the Tri-Burrows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Sir, I'm not just some token bunny.
Chief Bogo Well, then writing a hundred tickets a day should be easy.
Judy Hopps [taps paw on the floor] A hundred tickets? I'm not gonna write a hundred tickets. I'm gonna write 200 tickets. Before Noon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether I framed Lionheart, i can frame you too. It's my word against yours.
Judy Hopps Oh. Actually...
Bellwether [Judy pulls out her pen recorder and reveals that she recorded Bellwether's confession] "... and I'll dart every predator in Zootopia to keep it that way!"
Judy Hopps It's *your* word against yours.
Bellwether Huh?
Judy Hopps [in a victorious tone] It's called a hustle, sweetheart. Boom.
[the rest of the ZPD arrive to arrest Bellwether and her henchmen]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [Paying Finnick for his work] Thirty nine, forty. There you go. Way to work that diaper, big guy!
[Finnick throws off his elephant costume and jumps into a van]
Nick Wilde Hey! No kiss bye-bye for daddy?
Finnick [spits out his pacifier and reveals his gruff tone] You kiss me tomorrow, I'll bite your face off!
[begins to play French hip-hop and applies his sunglasses]
Finnick Ciao.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [after capturing Duke Weaselton] I popped the weasel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. Listen, I don't know what you're doing skulking around during daylight hours, but I don't want any trouble in here, so hit the road.
Nick Wilde I'm not looking for any trouble either, sir. I simply want to buy a Jumbo Pop... for my little boy. You want the red or the blue, pal?
[Finnick points at the red Jumbo Pop]
Judy Hopps Aw, I'm such a...
Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. Oh come on, kid. Back up. Listen buddy, what, there aren't any fox ice cream joints in your part of town?
Nick Wilde Uh, no no, there are, there are. It's just, my boy, this goofy little stinker, he loves all things elephant, wants to be one when he grows up.
[Finnick squeaks]
Nick Wilde Is that adorable?
Judy Hopps Oh.
Nick Wilde Who the heck am I to crush his little dreams, huh, right?
Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. Look, you probably can't read, fox, but the sign says "We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone." So beat it!
Elephant patron You're holding up the line.
[Finnick cries and sniffles]
Judy Hopps Hello? Excuse me.
Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. Hey, you're gonna have to wait your turn like everyone else, meter maid.
Judy Hopps Actually, I'm an officer. Just had a quick question: Are your customers aware they're getting snot and mucus with their cookies and cream?
[Two elephants spit out the ice cream they were just eating]
Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. What are you talking about?
Judy Hopps Well, I don't want to cause you any trouble, but I believe scooping ice cream with an ungloved trunk is a Class 3 health code violation... which is kind of a big deal, heh.
[the other employee drops the scoop of ice cream]
Judy Hopps Of course, I could let you off with a warning, if you were to glove those trunks, and, I don't know... finish selling this nice dad and his son a... what was it?
Nick Wilde A Jumbo Pop, please.
Judy Hopps A Jumbo Pop.
[Finnick squeaks with relief]
Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. [sighs with a groan] $15.
Nick Wilde Thank you so much, thank you. Oh no, are you kidding me? I don't have my wallet, heh heh. I'd lose my head if it weren't attached to my neck.
Finnick That's the truth.
Nick Wilde Oh boy, I'm sorry, pal, got to be about the worst birthday ever. Please don't be mad at me. Thanks anyway.
Judy Hopps [Judy puts money on the counter, buying a Jumbo Pop for Nick and Finnick] Keep the change.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bellwether [steps up to the podium and concludes the press conference] Okay, thank you, Officer Hopps, uh, that's all the time that we have. No more questions.
Judy Hopps Was I okay?
Bellwether [reassuringly] Oh, you did fine.
Judy Hopps [walks over to Nick] Oh, that went so fast. I didn't get a chance to mention you or say anything about how we...
Nick Wilde [apprehensively bitter] Oh, I think you said plenty.
Judy Hopps What do you mean?
Nick Wilde [quoting Judy] "Clearly there's a biological component"? "These predators may be reverting back to their primitive, savage ways"? Are you serious?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fru Fru Oh, Daddy! It's time for our dance!
[noticing Judy and Nick]
Fru Fru Oh, what did we say? No icing anyone at my wedding!
Mr. Big I have to, baby. Daddy has to. Ice 'em!
Nick Wilde Whoa, whoa, whoa! No, no, no!
Fru Fru [recognizing Judy] Wait. Please! She's the bunny that saved my life yesterday! From that giant donut.
Mr. Big This bunny?
Fru Fru Yeah! Hi!
Judy Hopps Hi. I love your dress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Big Ice this weasel.
Duke Weaselton AHH! All right, all right, please! I'll talk! I'll talk! I stole them Night Howlers so I could sell 'em. They offered me what I couldn't refuse. Money.
Judy Hopps And to whom did you sell them?
Duke Weaselton A ram named Doug. We got a drop spot underground. Just watch it. Doug is the opposite of friendly. He's unfriendly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clawhauser Here you go. One missing otter.
Judy Hopps That's it?
Clawhauser Yikes! That is the smallest case file I've ever seen. Leads, none. Witnesses, none. And you're not in the computer system yet, so resources, none!
[chortling]
Clawhauser Oh, I hope you didn't stake your career on cracking this one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yax As you can see, Nangi's an elephant, so she'll totally remember everything. Hey, Nangi. These dudes have some questions about Emmitt the otter.
Nangi Who?
Yax Uh... Emmitt Otterton? Been coming to your yoga class for, like, six years?
Nangi I have no memory of this beaver.
Judy Hopps Yeah, he's an otter, actually.
Yax He was here a couple Wednesdays ago, remember?
Nangi No.
Yax Yeah, he was wearing a green cable-knit sweater vest and a new pair of corduroy slacks. Oh, and a paisley tie, sweet Windsor knot. Real tight. Remember that, Nangi?
Nangi No.
Yax Yeah, and we both walked him out, and he got into this big old white car with a silver trim. Needed a tune-up. The third cylinder wasn't firing. Remember that, Nangi?
Nangi No.
Judy Hopps Uh, uh... you didn't happen to catch the license plate number, did you?
Yax Oh, for sure. It was 2-9-T-H-D-0-3.
Judy Hopps [taking notes] 0-3. Wow. This is a lot of great info. Thank you.
Yax Told you Nangi has a mind like a steel trap. Oh, I wish I had a memory like an elephant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Oh, hey, it's my parents.
Bonnie Hopps Oh, there she is! Hi, sweetheart!
Stu Hopps Hey, there, Jude the dude. How was your first day on the force?
Judy Hopps [half-heartedly] It was real great.
Bonnie Hopps Yeah? Everything you ever hoped?
Judy Hopps Mm. Absolutely. And more. Everyone's so nice, and I feel like I'm really making a difference.
Stu Hopps [noticing something] Well, wait a second. Holy cripes, Bonnie, look at that.
Bonnie Hopps Oh, my sweet heaven! Judy, are you a meter maid?
Judy Hopps [realizing she still has her vest on] Oh, this? No. Oh, no, no. This is just a temporary thing.
Bonnie Hopps Oh, it's the safest job on the force!
Stu Hopps Oh, she's not a real cop. Our prayers have been answered!
Bonnie Hopps Glorious day!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Boom! 200 tickets before noon!
[a meter alarm goes off and she realizes it's her own]
Judy Hopps Oh... 201.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps I should get to roll call, so which way do I...?
Clawhauser Oh, bullpen's over there to the left.
Judy Hopps Great. Thank you.
Clawhauser [watching her leave] Aw... that poor little bunny's gonna get eaten alive..
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Greasy walls. Rickety bed. Crazy neighbors. I love it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde This is a simple misunderstanding.
Mr. Big Oh. You come here unannounced on the day my daughter is to be married.
Nick Wilde Well, actually, we were brought here against our will, so...
[chuckling nervously]
Nick Wilde The point is, I-I did not know that it was your car, and I certainly did not know about your daughter's wedding.
Mr. Big Meh. I trusted you, Nicky. I welcomed you into my home. We broke bread together. Gram-mama made you a cannoli. And how did you repay my generosity? With a rug made from the butt of a skunk. A skunk-butt rug. You disrespected me. You disrespected my Gram-mama, who I buried in that skunk butt rug. I told you never to show your face here again, but here you are, snooping around with this...
[glancing at Judy]
Mr. Big What are you? A performer? What's with the costume?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Bogo We have some new recruits with us this morning, including our first fox. Who cares?
Nick Wilde Ha. You should have your own line of inspirational greeting cards, sir.
Chief Bogo Shut your mouth, Wilde.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Oh, great, you're a conductor now, huh? Hey, listen. It would take a miracle to get this rust-bucket going.
[the train car starts moving]
Nick Wilde Well. Hallelujah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Bogo Shut your tiny mouth now, young lady.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps With all due respect, sir., a good cop... is supposed to serve and protect, help the city, not tear it apart.
Judy Hopps [Judy sighs and turns over her badge in resignation] I don't deserve this badge.
Chief Bogo Hopps.
Bellwether Judy, you've worked so hard to get here, it's what you wanted since you were a kid. You can't quit.
Judy Hopps Thank you for the opportunity.
[Judy walks out of the office, leaving her badge on the desk]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [Judy rings Manchas's doorbell] Mr. Manchas? Judy Hopps, ZPD. We just want to know what happened to Emmitt Otterton.
Mr. Manchas [Manchas slightly opens his door] You... should be asking... what happened to me.
Nick Wilde Whoa! Uh, a teensy otter did... that?
Judy Hopps [whispers] What happened?
Mr. Manchas He... was an animal!
Mr. Manchas [flashback to Manchas's limo] Down... on all fours... he was a savage!
Mr. Manchas [Emmitt growls and attacks Manchas inside the limo; Manchas escapes the limo, gasping in fear; the flashback ends] There was no warning, he just kept yelling about the Night Howlers. Over and over, the Night Howlers!
Nick Wilde So... you know... about the Night Howlers, too? Good, good, good. Because the Night Howlers are exactly what we are here to talk about. Right?
Judy Hopps Yup. So, uh... so you just open the door... and tell us what you know... and we will tell you what we know... okay?
Mr. Manchas Okay.
[Manchas closes his door]
Judy Hopps [to Nick] Clever fox.
Judy Hopps [Manchas re-opens his door, making struggling groans; Judy and Nick enter his apartment] Mr. Manchas?
Nick Wilde Buddy?
Judy Hopps Are you... okay?
[Manchas is prowling about his apartment on all four paws, growling]
Judy Hopps Run, run!
[Judy and Nick leave, with Manchas chasing after them]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [as Duke Weaselton rolls into the station, trapped in The Big Donut's sign] I popped the weasel!
Chief Bogo [emerging from his office, yelling] Hopps!
Chief Bogo [inside Chief Bogo's office where the Chief reads a list of Hopps's offenses] Abandoning your post, inciting a scurry, reckless endangerment of rodents. But, to be fair, you did stop a master criminal from stealing two dozen moldy onions.
Judy Hopps Hmm, hate to disagree with you, sir, but those aren't onions. Those are a crocus varietal called midnicampum holicithias. They're a Class C botanical, sir. Well, I grew up in a family where plant husbandry was kind of a thing.
Chief Bogo Shut your tiny mouth now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [after replaying Nick's confession on her pen] Actually, it's YOUR word against yours. And if you want this pen, you're gonna help me find this poor missing otter, or the only place you'll be selling pawpsicles is the PRISON cafeteria. It's called a hustle, sweetheart.
Finnick [as he crawls out of the stroller, laughing hysterically] She hustled you. She hustled you good! You're a cop now, Nick. You gon' need one of these.
[slaps a badge sticker onto Nick's shirt]
Finnick Have fun working with the fuzz!
[walks away, still laughing]
Judy Hopps [to Nick] Start talking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps All right, slick Nick, you're under arrest!
Nick Wilde Really? For what?
Judy Hopps Gee, I don't know, how about: selling food without a permit, transporting undeclared commerce across borough lines, false advertising.
Nick Wilde [Nick shows Judy his permit and receipt of declared commerce] Permit, receipt of declared commerce, and I didn't falsely advertise anything; take care.
Judy Hopps You told that mouse the popsicle sticks were redwood!
Nick Wilde That's right, "red wood", with a space in the middle, wood that is red.
Nick Wilde [the porcupine and sheep start to cross the street; Nick also crosses the street] You can't touch me, Carrots, I've been doing this since I was born.
Judy Hopps You're gonna want to refrain from calling me Carrots.
Nick Wilde My bad, I just assumed you came from some little carrot-choked Podunk, no?
Judy Hopps Uh, no! Podunk is in Deerbrooke County, and I grew up in Bunnyburrow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Clawhauser, listen to me, we have a 10-91! Jaguar gone savage! Vine and Tuh-junja!
Nick Wilde It's "Tuh-hunga"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duke Weaselton Hey, if it isn't Flopsy the Copsy.
Judy Hopps We both know those weren't moldy onions I caught you stealing. What were you gonna do with those Night Howlers, Weselton?
Duke Weaselton It's Weaselton! Duke Weaselton! And I ain't talkin', rabbit.
[flicking his toothpick in her face]
Duke Weaselton And there ain't nothing you can do to make me.
[she and Nick share a smirk; cut to Mr. Big's office]
Mr. Big Ice him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Well, I had a ball. You are welcome for the clue, and seeing as how any moron can run a plate, I will take that pen and bid you adieu.
Judy Hopps The plate. I can't run a plate. Ooh! I'm not in the system yet.
Nick Wilde Give me the pen, please.
Judy Hopps What was it you said? "Any moron can run a plate"? Gosh. If only there were a moron around who were up to the task.
Nick Wilde Rabbit, I did what you asked! You can't keep me on the hook forever.
Judy Hopps Not forever. Well, I only have 36 hours left to solve this case. So can you run the plate or not?
Nick Wilde Actually, I just remembered I have a pal at the DMV.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Stop, in the name of the law!
Duke Weaselton Catch me if you can, Cottontail!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little hippo whose mothier is given a parking ticket by Judy My mommy says she wishes you were dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [after Judy tricks him into helping her] I don't know where he is. I only saw where he went.
Judy Hopps Great. Let's go.
Nick Wilde It's not exactly a place for a cute little bunny.
Judy Hopps Don't call me cute. Get in the car.
Nick Wilde Okay. You're the boss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [Judy realizes the Mystic Spring Oasis is a nudist club] Oh, boy. Does this make you uncomfortable? Because if so, there's no shame in calling it quits.
Judy Hopps Yes, there is.
Nick Wilde Boy, that's the spirit.
Yax [guiding them through] Yeah, some mammals say the naturalist life is weird, but you know what I say is weird? Clothes on animals!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Otterton Chief Bogo, please. Five minutes of your time. Please.
Clawhauser [following her in, panting] I'm sorry, sir. I tried to stop her. She is super-slippery. I gotta go sit down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Polar bear fur.
Nick Wilde [opening the glove compartment] Oh, my god!
Judy Hopps What? What?
Nick Wilde [taking CDs out] "The Velvety Pipes of Jerry Vole." But on CD. Who still uses CDs?
[opening the divider to the back seat]
Nick Wilde Carrots, if your otter was here... he had a very bad day.
Judy Hopps Those are claw marks. You ever seen anything like this?
Nick Wilde No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Otterton There's got to be somebody to find my Emmitt.
Chief Bogo Mrs. Otterton...
Judy Hopps I will find him.
Mrs. Otterton Oh! Thank you.
[hugging her]
Mrs. Otterton Bless you. Bless you, little bunny.
[Chief Bogo growls]
Mrs. Otterton Take this. Find my Emmitt. Bring him home to me and my babies, please.
Chief Bogo [clearing his throat] Mrs. Otterton, please wait out here.
Mrs. Otterton Of course. Oh, thank you both so much.
Chief Bogo One second.
[shutting the door]
Chief Bogo You're fired.
Judy Hopps What? Why?
Chief Bogo Insubordination! Now, I'm going to open this door, and you're going to tell that otter you're a former meter maid with delusions of grandeur who will *not* be taking the case!
Bellwether [with Mrs. Otterton outside as the door opens] I just heard Officer Hopps is taking the case.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Gideon Grey was a jerk who happened to be a fox. I know plenty of bunnies who are jerks.
Stu Hopps Sure, we all do. Absolutely. But just in case, we made you a little care package to take with you.
Bonnie Hopps Mm-hmm. And I put some snacks in there.
Stu Hopps This is fox deterrent.
Bonnie Hopps Yeah, that's safe to have that. Okay.
Stu Hopps This is fox repellent.
Bonnie Hopps Okay, the deterrent and the repellent, that's all she needs.
Stu Hopps Check this out!
Bonnie Hopps [he demonstrates a taser] Oh, for goodness sake. She has no need for a fox taser, Stu.
Stu Hopps Oh, come on. When is there not a need for a fox taser?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Hopps You don't scare me, Gideon.
Young Gideon [shoving her] You scared now?
Travis Look at her nose twitch! She is scared!
Young Gideon Cry, little baby bunny. Cry, cry...
[she kicks him in the face]
Young Gideon Oh, you don't know when to quit, do you?
[she gasps as he extends his claws; with a growl, he scratches her face]
Young Gideon I want you to remember this moment the next time you think you will ever be more than just a stupid, carrot-farming, dumb bunny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bonnie Hopps We're real proud of you, Judy,
Stu Hopps Yeah. Scared, too.
Bonnie Hopps Yes.
Stu Hopps Really, it's a kind of proud/scared combo. I mean, Zootopia. So far away. Such a big city.
Judy Hopps Guys, I've been working for this my whole life.
Bonnie Hopps We know. And we're just a little excited for you, but terrified.
Judy Hopps The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
Stu Hopps And also bears. We have bears to fear, too. Say nothing of lions and wolves.
Bonnie Hopps Wolves?
Stu Hopps Weasels.
Bonnie Hopps You play cribbage with a weasel.
Stu Hopps Yeah, and he cheats like there's no tomorrow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Oh, Nick. No.
[growling, he advances on her]
Bellwether [with an evil snicker] Bye-bye, bunny.
Judy Hopps [as he bites her neck, she lets out shrieking scream] Bleh. Blood! Blood!
[dramatically overacting]
Judy Hopps Blood and death.
Nick Wilde All right, you know what? You're milking it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pronk Oryx-Antlerson Hey, buddy, turn down that depressing music.
Bucky Oryx-Antlerson [Judy turns her radio off] Leave the meter maid alone. Didn't you hear her conversation? She feels like a failure!
Pronk Oryx-Antlerson Oh, shut up!
Bucky Oryx-Antlerson You shut up!
Pronk Oryx-Antlerson You shut up!
Bucky Oryx-Antlerson You shut up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [outside the limo service gate] Closed. Great.
Nick Wilde Hmm. And I will bet you you don't have a warrant to get in. Hmm? Darn it. It's a bummer.
Judy Hopps You wasted the day on purpose.
Nick Wilde Madam, I have a fake badge. I would never impede your pretend investigation.
Judy Hopps It's not a pretend investigation Look, see? See him? This otter is missing.
Nick Wilde Well, then they should've gotten a real cop to find him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde So, are all rabbits bad drivers or is it just you?
Judy Hopps [abruptly stopping the car] Oops. Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer McHorn This is Officer McHorn. We got a 10-31.
Judy Hopps I got dibs! Officer Hopps. I am in pursuit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [Judy is looking at a photograph and has just seen that the missing Mr. Otterton is carrying a popsicle like the ones she saw being sold by Nick] Pawpsicle!
Clawhauser [gasps and whispers] The murder weapon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Judy and Nick are sitting with Mr. Big at his daughter's wedding discussing the Otterton case]
Mr. Big Otterton's my florist. He's like a part of the family. He had something important he wanted to discuss. That's why I sent that car to pick him up. But it never arrived.
Judy Hopps Because he was attacked.
Mr. Big No. He attacked.
Judy Hopps Otterton?
Mr. Big Otterton. He went crazy, ripped up the car, scared my driver half to death and disappeared into the night.
Judy Hopps But he's a sweet little otter.
Mr. Big My child, we may be evolved, but deep down, we're still animals. You want to find Otterton, talk to the driver. His name is Manchas. Lives in the Rainforest District. Only he can tell you more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [Emerging out of the water they fell into while escaping the hospital, Judy Hopps is nowhere to be seen] Carrots?
[Worried]
Nick Wilde Hopps?
[Frantically]
Nick Wilde JUDY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [seeing Clawhauser packing up his belongings] What are you doing?
Clawhauser Um... they thought it would be better... if a predator such as myself... wasn't the first face that you see... when you walk into the ZPD.
Judy Hopps What?
Clawhauser They're gonna move me to Records. It's downstairs. It's by the boiler.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mayor Lionheart Smellweather!
Bellwether [to Nick and Judy] Agh. That's a fun little name he likes to use. I called him Lion-fart once. He did not care for that, let me tell you. It was not a good day for me. Yes, sir?
Mayor Lionheart I thought you were going to cancel my afternoon!
Bellwether Oh, dear. I'd better go. Let me know what you find. It was really nice for me to be...
Mayor Lionheart While we're young, Smellweather!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [crashing the Night Howler lab] Okay, maybe... maybe some of the evidence survived.
[the train car explodes]
Judy Hopps [sadly] Everything is gone. We've lost it all.
Nick Wilde Yeah...
[holding up the briefcase containing the pellet gun]
Nick Wilde Oh, except for this.
Judy Hopps Ooh, Nick! Yes!
Nick Wilde [she punches his shoulder] Ow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde Mission accomplished. Would it be premature for me to do a little victory toot-toot?
Judy Hopps All right. One toot-toot.
Nick Wilde [blaring the train horn] Well, I can cross that off the bucket list.
[hearing a thud, they see a ram jump into the car behind them]
Nick Wilde [managing to close the door just in time] I may have to rescind that victory toot-toot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Who are these guys?
Nick Wilde Ugh. Timberwolves. Look at these dumb-dumbs.
[watching them capture Manchas]
Nick Wilde Bet you a nickel one of them is gonna howl.
[they both do, silently]
Nick Wilde And there it is. I mean, what is with wolves and the howling? It's like...
Judy Hopps [realizing] Howlers. Night Howlers. That's what Manchas was afraid of! Wolves! The wolves are the Night Howlers. If they took Manchas...
Nick Wilde I'll bet they took Otterton, too.
Judy Hopps All we gotta do is find out where they went.
[clicking through traffic cam footage]
Judy Hopps Wait, where'd they go?
Nick Wilde You know if I wanted to avoid surveillance because I was doing something illegal - which I never have - I would use the maintenance tunnel 6B. Which would put them out... right there.
Judy Hopps Well, look at you, junior detective. You know, I think you'd actually make a pretty good cop.
Nick Wilde Ugh. How dare you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mayor Lionheart Enough! I don't want excuses, Doctor! I want answers!
Badger Doctor Mayor Lionheart, please. We're doing everything we can.
Mayor Lionheart Really? 'Cause I got a dozen and a half animals here who've gone off-the-rails crazy and you can't tell me why. Now, I'd call that awfully far from "doing everything"!
Badger Doctor Sir, it may be time to consider their biology.
Mayor Lionheart What? What do you mean "biology"?
Badger Doctor The only animals going savage are predators. We *cannot* keep it a secret, we need to come forward!
Mayor Lionheart Hmm. Great idea. Tell the public. And how do you think they're gonna feel about their mayor... *WHO IS A LION*? I'll be ruined!
Badger Doctor Well, what does Chief Bogo say?
Mayor Lionheart Chief Bogo *doesn't* know, and we are going to keep it that way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps It's him. We've found our otter. Mr. Otterton. My name is Officer Judy Hopps. Your wife sent me to find you. We're gonna get you out of here now.
Nick Wilde [recoiling as the otter snarls] Or not. Guess he's in no rush to get home to the missus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde I think we got it. We got it up there, thank you, yakkety-yak! You laid it all out beautifully.
Bellwether [confused] What?
Nick Wilde Yeah. Oh, are you looking for the serum?
[taking the pellet out of his pocket]
Nick Wilde Well, it's right here.
Judy Hopps What have you got in the weapon there? Those are blueberries. From my family's farm.
Nick Wilde [kissing the digits of his paw in appreciation] Mwah. They are delicious. You should try some.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Larry [hearing a wolf howl] Gary, quit it! You're gonna start a howl.
Gary I didn't start it!
[hearing other wolves howl, they both join in]
Judy Hopps [using the distraction to sneak by] Come on.
Nick Wilde [impressed] You are a clever bunny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps Sir, I am a co...
Nick Wilde Mime! She is a mime. This...
[thumping her]
Nick Wilde ...mime cannot speak. You can't speak if you're a mime.
Judy Hopps No, I am a cop.
Nick Wilde [sighing, he covers his face] Ugh.
Judy Hopps And I'm on the Emmitt Otterton case. And my evidence puts him in your car. So intimidate me all you want. I'm going to find out what you did to that otter if it's the last thing I do.
Mr. Big Meh. Then I have only one request. Say hello to Gram-mama. Ice 'em.
Nick Wilde [Mr. Big's polar bear thugs grab him and Judy] Whoa! Whoa, I-I-I-I didn't see nothing! I'm not saying nothing!
Mr. Big And you never will.
Judy Hopps Put me down!
Nick Wilde Please! No, no, no! If you're mad at me about the rug, I've got more rugs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [preparing to speak at a news conference] You should be up there with me. We did this together.
Nick Wilde Well, am I a cop? No. No, I am not.
Judy Hopps Hmm. Funny you should say that...
[offering him a job application]
Judy Hopps ...because, uh, well, I've been thinking... it would be nice to have a partner.
[offering her carrot pen]
Judy Hopps Here. In case you need something to write with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps It looks like this was a hospital.
Nick Wilde [reaching for a door handle] You know, after you. You're the cop.
[as she opens the door, he peeks through her ears]
Nick Wilde Okay, all clear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Wilde [spying on Mayor Lionheart] Great! We're dead. We're dead. That's it. I'm dead, you're dead. Everybody's dead!
Judy Hopps [realizing what he's leaning on] Can you swim?
Nick Wilde What? Can I swim? Yes, I can swim. Why?
[as security searches the area, they look on confused at a flushing toilet]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [finding Mr. Otterton's driver's license] This is him. Emmitt Otterton. He was definitely here. What do you think happened?
Nick Wilde [looking around, he notices an alcohol glass with a distinctive logo] Well, now, wait a minute. Polar bear fur, Rat Pack music, fancy cup? I know whose car this is. We gotta go.
Judy Hopps Why? Whose car is it?
Nick Wilde The most feared crime boss in Tundratown. They call him Mr. Big. And he does not like me. So we gotta go!
Judy Hopps I'm not leaving. This is a crime scene.
Nick Wilde Well, it's gonna be an even bigger crime scene if Mr. Big finds me here, so we're leaving right now.
[opening the door, he sees a pair of polar bears]
Nick Wilde [with a gasp, he tries to act casually] Raymond! And is that Kevin? Long time, no see. And speaking of "no see," how about you forget you saw me, huh? For old times' sake?
[they grab him and Judy]
Nick Wilde That's a no.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frantic Pig You, bunny!
Judy Hopps Sir, if you have a grievance, you may contest your citation in traffic court.
Frantic Pig What are you talking about? My shop! It was just robbed! Look! He's getting away! Well, are you a cop or not?
Judy Hopps Oh, yes! Yes! Don't worry, sir! I've got this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps What is your problem? Does seeing me fail somehow make you feel better about your own sad, miserable life?
Nick Wilde It does. 100%. Now, since you're sans warrant, I guess we're... done?
Judy Hopps [offering the carrot pen] Fine. We are done. Here's your pen.
Nick Wilde [as he reaches for it, she throws it over the fence] Hey! First off, you throw like a bunny. Second, you're a very sore loser.
[climbing the fence]
Nick Wilde See you later, Officer Fluff. So sad this is over. I wish I could've helped more.
Judy Hopps [having dug a tunnel underneath the fence] The thing is, you don't need a warrant if you have probable cause, and I'm pretty sure I saw a shifty lowlife climbing the fence. So you're helping plenty. Come on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy Hopps [finding a clue] "Get your popsicle."
Clawhauser Yeah. 'Cause that... what does that mean?
Judy Hopps [spotting Nick's tail] It means... I have a lead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fru Fru Oh, my god. Did you see those leopard-print jeggings?
[her friends scream and run away; turning, she screams, too as a giant donut rolls towards her]
Judy Hopps Oh!
[she catches the donut just before it lands on Fru Fru]
Judy Hopps I love your hair.
Fru Fru Oh, thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finnick She hustled you. She hustled you good! You're a cop now Nick, you're gonna need one of these! Have fun working with the fuzz!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finnick You kiss me tomorrow, I'll bite your face off. Ciao.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more