Young Nick
[Undergoing Junior Ranger Scout initiation by flashlight]
I - Nicholas Wilde - promise to be brave, loyal, helpful, and trustworthy!
Junior Ranger Scout 1
Even though... you're a fox?
Young Nick
[his smile fades]
What?
[Flashlight goes out and Nick is tackled to the ground]
Young Nick
No! NO! What did I do wrong, you guys? Help! Please, what did I do wrong? What did I do?
[a muzzle is forced onto him]
Young Nick
NO!
Junior Ranger Scout 1
You thought we could ever trust a fox without a muzzle? You're even dumber than you look!
[Nick rushes outside and hides behind the steps of the building]
Junior Ranger Scout 2
[from inside]
Aww, is he gonna cry?
[Nick struggles to remove the muzzle, finally succeeding and throwing it away from him, struggling to hold back his tears]