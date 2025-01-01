Henry Clerval Nice coat.

Victor Frankenstein Thank you.

Henry Clerval Don't take it too hard. It's just that Krempe doesn't approve of public humiliation.

Victor Frankenstein I am not mad!

Henry Clerval My dear fellow, of course you're not. In fact that's just the sort of thing I'd expect a perfectly rational person to say to a complete stranger. Henry Clerval, by the way and I'm completely crazy.

Victor Frankenstein Victor Frankenstein.

Henry Clerval Of Geneva

Victor Frankenstein Of Geneva

Henry Clerval Yes I...

Schiller [bumping into them] Why don't you look where I'm going?

Henry Clerval That's Schiller. Ornament to the playing field.

Henry Clerval He's new as well. You can tell because he goes around looking at things with his mouth open. What are you here for?

Henry Clerval Very grand. I'm here to become a mere doctor. I'm told that has something to do with healing the sick, which is a pity really, because I find sick people rather revolting.

Henry Clerval Still, I'll have a good time, get my degree if I can stop failing anatomy, and settle down to relieve rich old ladies of imaginary ailments. And then relieve their very real and beautiful daughters.

Victor Frankenstein Who was that? He was at the lecture.

Henry Clerval Ah, that's Waldman.

Henry Clerval Yes, interesting case. They say, in his youth, he could break into heaven and lecture God on science. Ran into trouble with the authorities a few years back. Something to do with illegal experiments.

Victor Frankenstein What kind of experiments, I wonder? So what was it you were saying about rich old ladies and their daughters?