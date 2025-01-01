[after the creature kills the landlord]
Grandfather
Thank you my friend. Thank you so much. Won't you come and sit by the fire? Please, don't be afraid. Come. Come in. Have a rest. Sit down. There. Ah, that's better. I'm glad you finally came in. A man shouldn't have to hide in the shadows.
Grandfather
Why?
Grandfather
It can't be as bad as that.
Grandfather
I can see you with my hands, if you'll trust me.
[He feels the creatures arms and then his face feeling his scars on his face. Maggie is showing running to her family in the forest her father picks her up as they all run back to the cabin]
Maggie
Papa! Papa! He hurt Grandpa!
Felix
Who hurt Grandpa?
Marie
What was that noise?
Felix
Tell me what the noise was!
Marie
What happened, Maggie?
Grandfather
[after he has felt the creature's face with his hands]
You poor man.
[He affectionately holds the creatures hand]
Grandfather
Have you no friends?
Grandfather
Why do you not go to them?
The Creature
Because I am so very... ugly. And they are so very... beautiful.
Felix
Father!
[He rushes in and starts to beat the creature with a cane]
Felix
Get out of here! Get out of here! Animal! You monster!
Grandfather
Leave him alone!
[Felix kicks the creature out of the house]
Felix
We have to leave here.