Kinoafisha Films Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Movie Quotes

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Movie Quotes

The Creature I do know that for the sympathy of one living being, I would make peace with all. I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.
[Walton finds the Creature weeping over Frankenstein's body]
Captain Robert Walton Who are you?
The Creature He never gave me a name.
[he continues to weep]
Captain Robert Walton Why do you weep?
The Creature He was my father.
Victor Frankenstein Do you share my madness?
Walton No, not madness.
Victor Frankenstein What, then?
Walton There is a passage to the North Pole. And I will find it!
Victor Frankenstein At the cost of your own life and the lives of your own crew?
Walton Lives come and go. If we succeed, our names will live on forever. I will be hailed as the benefactor of our species.
Victor Frankenstein You're wrong. I of all men know that.
The Creature I am done with man.
Victor Frankenstein It's alive. It's alive!
Victor Frankenstein I have done something - so terrible, so evil, that I am frightened that if I tell you the truth, that I will lose you.
Elizabeth You'll lose me if you don't.
Krempe [voiceover] You fool, Victor Frankenstein of Geneva, how could you know what you had unleashed? How was it pieced together? Bits of thieves? Bits of murderers? Evil stitched to evil stitched to evil. God help your loved ones.
The Creature Get up. Get up.
Victor Frankenstein You do speak.
The Creature Yes, I speak. And read. And think. And know the ways of man.
Victor Frankenstein How did you find me?
The Creature Your journal.
Victor Frankenstein Then you mean to kill me?
The Creature No.
Victor Frankenstein You murdered my brother, didn't you?
The Creature I took him by the throat with one hand, and lifted him off the ground, and slowly crushed his neck, and, as I killed him, I saw your face. You gave me these emotions, but you didn't tell me how to use them. Now two people are dead because of us. Why?
Victor Frankenstein There was something at work in my soul which I do not understand.
The Creature What of my soul? Do I have one? Or was that a part you left out? Who were these people of which I am comprised? Good people? Bad people?
Victor Frankenstein Materials. Nothing more.
The Creature You're wrong.
[Shows flute]
The Creature Did you know I knew how to play this? In which part of me did this knowledge reside? In these hands? In this mind? In this heart? And reading and speaking. Not things learned, so much as things remembered.
Victor Frankenstein Trace memories in the brain, perhaps.
The Creature Did you ever consider the consequences of your actions? You gave me life, and then you left me to die. Who am I?
Victor Frankenstein You... I don't know.
The Creature And you think I'm evil.
Victor Frankenstein What can I do?
The Creature There is something I want. A friend.
Victor Frankenstein [confused] A friend?
The Creature A companion. A female. Someone like me. So she won't hate me.
Victor Frankenstein Like you? Oh, God. You don't know what you're asking.
The Creature I do know that with the sympathy of one living being I would make peace with all. I have love in me the likes of you can scarcely imagine. And rage, the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.
Victor Frankenstein And if I consent, how will you live?
The Creature We would travel north, my bride and I, to the furthest reaches of the pole where no man has ever set foot. There we would live out our lives, together. No human eye would ever see us again. This, I vow. You must help me. Please.
Victor Frankenstein If it is possible to right this wrong. Then I will do it.
Schiller Why don't you look where I'm going?
The Creature If you deny me my wedding night, I will be with you on yours!
Walton Who are you?
Victor Frankenstein My name... is Victor... FRANKENSTEIN
Victor Frankenstein I haven't got time to argue!
Elizabeth Oh, isn't it convenient? Or doesn't it fit in with your plans? Don't you ever think of anything or anyone than yourself?
Victor Frankenstein How close did you come?
Professor Waldman Too close.
The Creature I will be with you on your wedding night!
Krempe You fool, Victor Frankenstein of Geneva! How could you know what you'd unleashed? How is it pieced together? With bits of thieves, bits of murderers? Evil stitched to evil stitched to evil. Do you really believe this thing will thank you for its monstrous birth? Evil will have its revenge. God help your loved ones.
Victor Frankenstein No I'm serious. You take vaccine for instance. 30 years ago the entire concept of vaccine was unheard of, and now we save lives every day. But that isn't the whole answer.
Henry Clerval What do you mean?
Victor Frankenstein That sooner or later the best way to cheat death, will be to create life.
Henry Clerval Now you've gone too far. There's only one God, Victor.
Victor Frankenstein No. Leave God out of this. Listen. You love someone they have a sick heart. Wouldn't you give them a healthy one.
Henry Clerval Impossible!
Victor Frankenstein No, it's not impossible. We can do it. We're steps away. If we can do that if we can replace one part of a human being. We can replace every part. And if we can do that we can design a life. We can create a being that will not grow old or sicken. One that will be stronger than us, better than us, one that will be more intelligent than us, more civilized than us.
Henry Clerval In our lifetime?
Professor Waldman No!
Victor Frankenstein How close did you get, Professor?
Professor Waldman Too close.
Victor Frankenstein Professor, I beg you, let me see these notes!
Professor Waldman No! My work now and it's application, lies exclusively in the preservation of life. I abandoned my researches many years ago.
Victor Frankenstein Why?
Professor Waldman Because they resulted in abomination.
Henry Clerval Nice coat.
Victor Frankenstein Thank you.
Henry Clerval Don't take it too hard. It's just that Krempe doesn't approve of public humiliation.
Victor Frankenstein I am not mad!
Henry Clerval My dear fellow, of course you're not. In fact that's just the sort of thing I'd expect a perfectly rational person to say to a complete stranger. Henry Clerval, by the way and I'm completely crazy.
Victor Frankenstein Victor Frankenstein.
Henry Clerval Of Geneva
Victor Frankenstein Of Geneva
Henry Clerval Yes I...
Schiller [bumping into them] Why don't you look where I'm going?
Henry Clerval That's Schiller. Ornament to the playing field.
Victor Frankenstein Really?
Henry Clerval He's new as well. You can tell because he goes around looking at things with his mouth open. What are you here for?
Victor Frankenstein Research.
Henry Clerval Very grand. I'm here to become a mere doctor. I'm told that has something to do with healing the sick, which is a pity really, because I find sick people rather revolting.
Victor Frankenstein Uh-huh.
Henry Clerval Still, I'll have a good time, get my degree if I can stop failing anatomy, and settle down to relieve rich old ladies of imaginary ailments. And then relieve their very real and beautiful daughters.
Victor Frankenstein Who was that? He was at the lecture.
Henry Clerval Ah, that's Waldman.
Victor Frankenstein Oh, that's Waldman?
Henry Clerval Yes, interesting case. They say, in his youth, he could break into heaven and lecture God on science. Ran into trouble with the authorities a few years back. Something to do with illegal experiments.
Victor Frankenstein What kind of experiments, I wonder? So what was it you were saying about rich old ladies and their daughters?
Henry Clerval Yes, it's a life of sacrifice, I know. But someone's got to do it.
Henry Clerval Even if it were possible - and even if you had the right, which you don't - to make this decision for us, can you imagine for one second that there wouldn't there be a terrible price to pay?
Victor Frankenstein I think for the chance to defeat death and disease, to let everyone on this earth have the chance of life - sustained, healthy life - to allow people who love each other to be together forever - for all of that, I think it's a risk worth taking.
[after creating the creature he writes in his journal]
Victor Frankenstein Massive birth defects. Greatly enhanced physical strength. But resulting reanimate.. is malfunction al... and pitiful... and dead. Tomorrow this journal and its secrets must be destroyed... forever.
Murderer You're not sticking that in me? Got a pox in it, I hear.
Woman Pox? They're giving us pox?
Murderer That's right, pox.
Professor Waldman It's not pox. It's a vaccine that will prevent a plague in this city.
Woman What's that?
Professor Waldman It's a tiny harmless amount of anti-smallpox serum.
Murderer You just said "pox"!
Professor Waldman I said it was harmless. It's a necessary precaution, about which, this godforsaken city would be immediately put under quarantine.
Murderer You doctors kill people. I don't care what you say you're not stickin' that in me!
Professor Waldman Yes I am. It's the law! Now sit him down, someone.
Murderer You're not stickin' that in me! You're not stickin'that in me!
[Pulls out knife and fatally stabs the professor]
The Creature I will have revenge! FRANKENSTEIN!
The Creature Don't bother to scream.
Victor Frankenstein Come on, Henry.
Henry Clerval I can't help you, Victor. I can't help you.
Victor Frankenstein You won't. What are you frightened of?
Henry Clerval Everything! What do you think? And what if the authorities--?
Victor Frankenstein Will do this in secret. I've got the raw materials, I've got Waldman's journals. Together we know more than Krempe's whole staff
Henry Clerval You stole Waldman's journals?
Victor Frankenstein We owe it to him to complete this work. He was one step away.
Henry Clerval He never wanted this.
Victor Frankenstein He couldn't face it, there's a difference.
Henry Clerval Even if it were possible, and even if you had the right--which you don't--to make this decision for us... can you imagine for one second that there wouldn't be a terrible price to pay?
Victor Frankenstein I think for the chance to defeat death and disease to let everyone on this Earth have the chance of life, sustained, healthy life, to allow people who love each other to be together forever... For all of that, I think it's a risk worth taking.
[examining Waldman's journals]
Victor Frankenstein My God, you were so close! Of course, the power! The materials were wrong. You needed auxiliary sources. "The experiment a failure. Resulting reanimat malformed and hideous to behold. This factor dependent on the appropriate raw materials." Raw materials...
Professor Waldman And that is why the central nervous system and it's crowning achievement the brain, are as complicated and mysterious a set of organs as you are ever likely to encounter.
[Handing a scalpel to Frankenstein]
Professor Waldman Mr. Frankenstein the incision is yours. Excellent. Mr. Clerval you may remove the cranial lid.
[Henry faints]
[piecing together his creation]
Victor Frankenstein The assembled organs must have the appropriate nutrients and heat and crucially, more direct power.
[Cuts off a piece of a limb]
Victor Frankenstein more direct power.
[Throws it into a tank of electric eels he later collects amniotic fluid from a woman going in labor]
Victor Frankenstein Amniotic fluid is the chief bionic element. The subject is injected with this. The copper acupuncture needles pierce the flesh at all key energy points. Now, after the removal of current, the dead toad should retain animation period but independently of external power sources.
[the toad starts to move]
Victor Frankenstein yes. That's it. That's the combination. That's the combination! That's it!
[Victor has brought Elizabeth's dead body back to the mansion to revive]
Henry Clerval For God's sake. Tell me what happened?
Victor Frankenstein No point! I know what I have to do.
Henry Clerval God! No, Victor. You can't do this. I won't let you!
Victor Frankenstein She's gone! I love her. What would you do?
Henry Clerval Leave her in peace!
Victor Frankenstein Peace? You call this peace? You think my father wouldn't have done this for my mother?
Henry Clerval Your father's dead!
Victor Frankenstein Then there's nothing left to lose.
Henry Clerval Nothing but your soul.
Professor Waldman Lock the door.
[Henry closes doors]
Professor Waldman now for thousands of years, the Chinese have based their medical science on the belief that the human body is a chemical engine run by energy streams.
Victor Frankenstein That's fascinating, then how do they explain... .
Professor Waldman [Henry is looking through his journals] Don't touch that! Their doctors treat patients by inserting needles like these into the flesh at various key points to manipulate these electric streams
Victor Frankenstein I see! So electricity is the key.
Krempe Once and for all, Frankenstein. Life is life, death is death. These things are real. They are absolute... .
Victor Frankenstein That is rubbish and you know it. The premise has been repeatedly challenged by members of your own staff!
[Pointing to Waldman]
Victor Frankenstein Yes you sir! We don't know where life ends or death begins. Hair continues to grow after what we choose to call death, so do fingernails! We know that a man's brain may die, but his heart and lungs may continue to pump and breathe. Now you know that!
Krempe Mr. Frankenstein of Geneva, I warn you what you are suggesting is not only illegal, it is immoral.
Victor Frankenstein Rubbish!
Professor Waldman You! Explain yourself!
Victor Frankenstein Professor I'm sorry. Listen I came here to learn all about the new science. I'm Galvanism, Franklin's experiments. The combination of modern disciplines with ancient knowledge in an attempt to protect and create...
Professor Waldman To create what?
Victor Frankenstein So we can change things. We can make things better. Now you know that. We're on the verge of undreamt of discoveries, if we only have the courage to ask the right questions. Now you must help me. Please.
Professor Waldman Come on.
Krempe The foolish and vain force their views by their brawn. But knowledge is power only through god, our motto, easily forgotten by you young men in a hurry... . But perhaps the greatest mistake that all students make during their time here is to suppose that they can ever have an original or creative thought. We have all imagined that in our time. But gentleman you have not come here in order to think for yourselves. You are here to learn how to think for your patients. You must learn therefore in the first place, to submit yourselves to the established laws of physical reality.
Victor Frankenstein But surely, Professor, you don't intend we disregard more philosophical approaches.
Krempe Philosophical?
Victor Frankenstein Those which stir the imagination as well as the intellect. As in Paracelsus, for example.
Krempe Ah, Paracelsus. An arrogant and foolish Swiss.
Victor Frankenstein Albertus Magnus.
Krempe His nonsense was exploded 500 years ago!
Victor Frankenstein Cornelius Agrippa.
Krempe A sorcerer, an occultist. What is your name?
Victor Frankenstein Victor Frankenstein sir. Of Geneva.
Krempe Oh-ho. Another Swiss. Mr. Frankenstein here at the University of Ingolstadt, we teach and indeed hope to advance the science of medicine. Chemistry, biology physics. We study hard science.
Victor Frankenstein But surely professor the greatest possible advances lie in combining these things.
Krempe We do not study the ravings of lunatics and alchemists hundreds of years in their graves because they're kind of amateur, fanatical, fantastical speculation does not heal bodies or save lives! Only science can do that. Now have we your permission to continue.
Victor Frankenstein One month, that's all I ask - and then we can be married and then we can forget this whole business. I promise!
Elizabeth Promise? Promise? Oh, don't dare use that word to me! You promised to tell me who this man was. You promised to abandon this work of yours. Your promises don't mean anything.
The Creature I'd keep my promises if I were you.
The Creature I keep my promises.
Murderer The hell with you! Whatever you say, whatever you call it, you doctors are killers. You murder people! Evil! You're evil! You're evil. You're the ones that deserve to die. God will punish you. Punish you! God will punish you!
Justine If he was mine, I'd have gone already! But he isn't mine. He's yours - and you must go to him.
Henry Clerval Victor? Victor! Victor, open the door! Victor, please!
Victor Frankenstein What do you want?
Henry Clerval There's cholera. It's an epidemic! The city's been placed under martial law. Are you listening to me, Victor?
Victor Frankenstein Yes. And?
Henry Clerval The militia's arriving to quarantine the city. Most of us are getting out while we still can. Krempe knows you're here. What if he tells the authorities?
Victor Frankenstein Goodbye, Henry.
Elizabeth Victor, it's me. Elizabeth. Can you hear me? Victor, I have to see you.
Victor Frankenstein Go away.
Elizabeth Please, Victor! I won't leave here until you see me.
Victor Frankenstein Come in the side door. Alone!
Elizabeth What's happened to you? How can you live here like this? And that stench.
Victor Frankenstein Don't go in there!
[He shuts the doors]
Elizabeth We have to leave. It isn't safe.
Victor Frankenstein No, I have to stay.
Elizabeth Even if it means you'll die?
Victor Frankenstein Yes.
Elizabeth Well, let me help you.
Victor Frankenstein No, that's impossible.
Elizabeth We made a promise. Victor, I beg you.
Victor Frankenstein Look, I know that this is difficult for you to understand..but I cannot abandon this work now. It is too important. Not just for me, but, believe me, for everyone. And it must come first.
Elizabeth Before us?
Victor Frankenstein Elizabeth... I love you so much, but...
Elizabeth Goodbye.
[She runs out]
The Creature The sea of ice. I will meet you there, on the sea of ice.
[points to the snowy mountains]
Victor Frankenstein Oh, Justine, forgive me
[Victor is dancing with a reanimated Elizabeth]
The Creature She's beautiful.
Victor Frankenstein She's not for you.
The Creature Come.
Victor Frankenstein Elizabeth? Say my name.
[Elizabeth walks over to the creature]
The Creature Elizabeth. Yes.
Victor Frankenstein Elizabeth.
[She turns around]
The Creature You're beautiful.
Victor Frankenstein Say my name.
The Creature Elizabeth. Come to me. Come to me.
[Elizabeth comes over and touches and feels the scarring on his face has she notices and feels the scarring on her face she turns to look at Victor]
Victor Frankenstein Say my name, Elizabeth.
Elizabeth Vic..
Victor Frankenstein That's right, Elizabeth.
Elizabeth Victor.
[the creature grabs her and starts to dance with her]
The Creature No. You're mine. Look.
Victor Frankenstein LEAVE HER ALONE! NO!
[He goes to take Elizabeth back from the creature]
The Creature Get away from her! She's mine!
Victor Frankenstein She's mine! She said my name! She remembered my...
[Elizabeth screams and breaks away from both of them and has a breakdown over both of them fighting over her she picks up a lamp and breaks it over herself setting herself on fire]
Victor Frankenstein No!
[Elizabeth runs through the halls on fire setting everything aflame before ultimately falling into the main hall on fire]
[as he's dying from pneumonia]
Victor Frankenstein All that I once loved, lies in a shallow grave by my hand. I followed the trail he left for me. North. Always north. Months now, with one intent. To kill him. Now, I'm tired. I'm so very, very tired.
Grigori What did he say?
Captain Robert Walton He's dead. He died raving about some phantom.
Grigori What is it out there, Captain?
Captain Robert Walton He told me a story that couldn't be true. He was mad. I think. A warming breeze. The ice will melt yet.
Grigori And what then, Captain?
Captain Robert Walton We head north.
Grigori No!
[Elizabeth is reading a letter]
Elizabeth Henry has now fully recovered and continues his struggle to pass anatomy.
Victor's Father I was always terrible at anatomy
Elizabeth Professor Waldman is very tolerant of him and of myself. I'm learning a great deal. Professor Waldman is remarkable.
Justine And so is Henry.
Elizabeth God bless you. All my love, Victor.
Mrs. Moritz That's very nice.
Elizabeth P.S. I've fallen in love.
Claude [suprised] I beg your pardon.
Elizabeth She's dark, sleek and beautiful, and always wags her tail whenever she sees me. Her name is Putzi, and she's the friendliest sheepdog that I've ever known.
[laughs then silently reads again]
Elizabeth P.S. Elizabeth. I dream of how your hair shines in the moonlight...
Victor Frankenstein [voice over] of how your lips taste. I dream of your arms and of your breasts and of the time on our wedding night, when we will be alone together at last.
William Frankenstein What else does it say?
Elizabeth It says, "I'm working very hard making lots of new friends." More coffee, anyone?
[a young Victor and his mother are dancing in the main hall of their mansion]
Victor's Mother Oh, my wonderful son, Victor. You are the handsomest, kindest, cleverest, most wonderfullest boy in the whole world!
[young Victor and his mother are dancing in the hall of their mansion]
Victor's Mother Oh, my wonderful son, Victor. You really are the handsomest, kindest, cleverest, most wonderfullest boy in the whole world!
[She hugs and kisses him and they both fall to the floor laughing]
Victor's Mother Whoo!
Mrs. Moritz Madam, you will spoil the boy. Really.
[Victor's father comes in with a young girl]
Victor's Father Would you and your daughter leave us please, Mrs. Moritz?
Mrs. Moritz Doctor. Come along, Justine!
Victor's Mother Victor, this is Elizabeth. She's coming to live with us.
Victor's Father She's lost both her mother and father to the scarlet fever, Victor. She's an orphan now.
Victor's Mother You must think of her as your own sister. You must look after her and be kind to her. Always.
[Justine and her mother are helping Elizabeth with her wedding dress]
Mrs. Moritz Justine! You idiot! Pay attention! Anyone would think you're the one that's getting married.
Justine Yes, mother.
Elizabeth Oh, what's wrong?
Justine Nothing! Really!
Mrs. Moritz Just leave it. You've ruined it now.
[Justine is all upset]
[as they give Victor a funeral the captain reads from the Bible]
Captain Robert Walton And, yea, I gave my heart to know wisdom and to know madness and folly. And I perceived that all is vanity and vexation of spirit. For in much wisdom is much grief and he that increaseth knowledge, increaseth sorrow. For God shall bring every work and every secret thing into judgment, whether it be good or whether it be evil.
[Crew members poor oil on the pyre as the captain lights a torch]
Grigori Captain, we...
Captain Robert Walton He has a right to bear witness.
[the ice starts to break apart as the crew members rush towards the ship the creature falls into the water]
Grigori Get back to the ship captain! Leave the damn torch. Leave it!
[the captain extends his hand to the creature]
Captain Robert Walton Come with us!
The Creature I am done with man.
[the creature takes the torch and swims to the piece of ice that contains the pyre all the crew members watch as the creature climbs onto the pyre with the torch and lights it on fire cremating both him and Victor's bodies]
Grigori Where to now, Captain?
Captain Robert Walton Home.
Victor Frankenstein Now, this is very important. You must travel with them for the entire journey. This equipment must not be left unattended.
Mover Yes, sir.
Victor Frankenstein My father will personally take delivery of them in Geneva. Do you understand?
Mover I do, sir.
Victor Frankenstein Thank you.
Henry Clerval Going somewhere?
Victor Frankenstein Yes.
Elizabeth Henry, look. Look at this lock at Victor gave to me. Isn't it beautiful?
Henry Clerval Yes, it's lovely. Is this really you?
Victor Frankenstein Yes, it's a bad likeness, I know. But for now, it'll serve instead of a ring. Hmm?
Henry Clerval Congratulations! On the entirely expected! When?
Elizabeth As soon as we get home! Oh! I can't believe we'll be there for New Year's Eve. Victor is going to take up his father's practice.
Victor Frankenstein And expand it.
Elizabeth I'm going on ahead now the quarantine's been lifted. There's so much to do for the wedding!
Victor Frankenstein Now the practice needs a partner. Now there's not much money, but there is food and board and some very good company. And it's the ideal position for someone who has finally passed anatomy. And so we were wondering if there was anybody that you could recommend.
Henry Clerval Victor, I... I don't know what to say.
Victor Frankenstein Well, please say yes.
Henry Clerval Yes!
Elizabeth Yes! He said yes!
Henry Clerval Yes! Yes! And you can write that down in your journal!
Mrs. Moritz Sir, I'm terrified for my girl. She still out looking for William. We parted badly. I was cruel to her. I didn't mean it! I think she finds it very hard now, with your wedding. She loves you dearly. I couldn't bear it if anything happened to her. She's all I've got. Please, help me!
Victor Frankenstein We'll organize another search now that it's light. We'll find her, Mrs Moritz. I promise.
[Henry comes down to speak with Victor]
Elizabeth How is Father?
Henry Clerval His heart is breaking.
[There's a knock at the door]
Jailer Mr Frankenstein, we've apprehended the murderer not five miles from here hiding in a barn. We found this on her.
[Holds up a locket with Victor's picture in it]
Jailer 'Tis yours, I believe, sir. Sir come you must come immediately. The townspeople have gone mad.
[the townspeople are running riot]
Elizabeth My God, what are they doing?
Jailer They must have broken into the jail!
Victor Frankenstein Well, for God's sake, man, can't you stop this?
Jailer They've gone wild. This is a lynching mob.
[the townspeople lynch Justine]
Elizabeth Justine!
Victor Frankenstein Justine!
[the townspeople are carrying her to be hanged]
Justine [terrified] Victor! Help me! I was trying to find him! I went to the lake but it was dark! I wanted to bring him to you! He must be there for the wedding! I'm sorry! He's so tiny! Victor!
[the townspeople put a noose around her neck]
Victor Frankenstein Let her down!
[the townspeople throw her from the building with the noose around her neck hanging her]
Mrs. Moritz No!
Victor Frankenstein No!
[Justine's distraught mother tries to reach her hanged body but she's too high]
Mrs. Moritz Justine! Justine! Justine
Victor Frankenstein Are you my sister?
Elizabeth Sister, friend, lover.
Victor Frankenstein Wife?
Elizabeth Yes!
Victor's Father My one regret is that his mother - my late wife - is not here to share the - pride - which our son fills me with tonight. Yes. She wanted you to have this Victor, on your graduation. And in it she has written, "This is the journal of Victor Frankenstein." The rest of the leaves are blank - to be filled with the deeds of a noble life.
Victor Frankenstein Oh, Mother. You should never have died. No one need ever die. I will stop this. I will stop this. I promise.
Henry Clerval [from trailer; somewhat sternly] No, you can't cheat death.
Victor Frankenstein [whispers] We won't know unless we try.
Elizabeth He's probably found someone else.
Victor Frankenstein Resultant Reanimant is deformed, and pitiful, and dead. Tomorrow this Journal and its Secrets must be Destroyed.
Krempe Evil stitched to Evil stitched to Evil? What did you think was going to happen? Heaven help your Loved Ones!
The Creature There are people, but they do not know me.
Grandfather Why do you not go to them?
The Creature Because I am so ugly, and they are beautiful.
Captain Robert Walton God shall bring every Secret Work into Judgement; whether it be Good, or it be Evil.
The Creature I am done with Man.
Victor Frankenstein So, how do you feel Elizabeth?
Elizabeth Alive!
Victor's Mother You've become such an earnest young man. All these strange and ancient books. You'll an even greater doctor than your father. But, you know, Victor, life shouldn't be all study. There's such fun to be had.
Justine Willie!
Elizabeth Victor!
Victor Frankenstein Wait! One, two, three.
Victor Frankenstein ... of how your lips taste. I dream of your arms and of your breasts and of the time on our wedding night when we will be alone together, at last.
Victor Frankenstein We don't know where life ends or death begins. Hair continues to grow after what we choose to call death. So do fingernails! We know that a man's brain may die, but his heart and his lungs may continue to pump and breathe!
Victor Frankenstein What have I done? *What* have I done?
Victor Frankenstein I - cannot abandon this work now. It is too important. Not just for me, but, believe me, for everyone. And it must - come first.
Elizabeth Before us?
The Creature Don't bother to scream.
Elizabeth Please - please don't hurt me.
The Creature You are lovelier than I ever - could have imagined.
Elizabeth Who is this man? I mean, how do you know he's responsible?
Victor Frankenstein I'll tell you everything after I destroyed him.
Henry Clerval If what you say is true then surely this is a matter for the police!
Victor Frankenstein They wouldn't understand.
Elizabeth Well, neither do I.
Victor Frankenstein Then just accept it.
Victor Frankenstein Why her?
The Creature Materials, remember? Nothing more. Your words. You will honor your promise to me!
Elizabeth Tell me everything. But you must tell me the truth. And together, we can face anything. Whatever you've done, whatever has happened - I love you.
Elizabeth You're soaking. Brother and sister, no more.
Victor Frankenstein Now husband and wife.
[Victor is recovering in bed and Henry gives him a bowl to drink from]
Henry Clerval There now. Easy. Easy. Just a bit. That's it. There, now, rest easy.
Victor Frankenstein Henry, you're here.
Henry Clerval Of course I'm here. It was touch and go with you, though. Just a bit more. I feared cholera, turned out to be pneumonia. Yes, I'm becoming something of a doctor. Even Krempe seems pleased with me. At this rate, I might even pass anatomy.
Victor Frankenstein The epidemic?
Henry Clerval Dreadful. There's nothing we can do for them. The vulnerable, anyone who's without shelter or food... the newborns, especially, will die.
Victor Frankenstein Are you sure?
Henry Clerval I'm certain of it.
Victor Frankenstein Thank god.
Henry Clerval What do you mean?
Victor Frankenstein Nothing.
Henry Clerval Well then, that's my shift finished. I'll see you later.
Elizabeth Dearest Victor, nothing much changes here. Mrs Moritz continues to love and torment Justine in equal measure. Willie grows more precocious everyday. And father almost expires with pride at the very thought of you and your work. And I, well, I just miss you. Very much. Please write soon, Victor.
Felix We'll never get through the winter with this yield. The grounds frozen hard.
Marie We'll sell another pig at market.
Felix We can't. Not until they lift the quarantine. Even then, it's one less for us. And there's last month's rent. He'll be back for that soon.
Marie Come on. We'll do this together.
Felix You're right. We got to. Before the snow comes.
Marie Come on, then.
[They're both out in the field trying to collect crops]
Felix The grounds frozen solid. We haven't the strength to do this. We'd need 20 men to work this field. It's useless!
Marie We should stop now. It's getting late.
Felix We don't have enough to eat.
Marie We'll manage. Let's go.
[after the creature left them massive amounts of potatoes to eat]
Felix Look.
[He hugs his wife they're all shown eating at night]
Grandfather They must be gifts from the good spirit of the forest.
Felix Father, nothing in this life comes free of cost. I would like to know who and why.
Maggie Was it, Grandpa? Was it? Was it the good spirit?
Grandfather I believe it was.
Felix Will you stop filling their head with nonsense?
Claude Are you the good spirit of the forest?
Landlord Not exactly. Where's your father?
[He grabs her menacingly]
Landlord I said, where's your father?
Grandfather Who's there? Maggie?
Landlord No.
Grandfather Oh, it's you. What have you done to Maggie?
Landlord Is he in there? Hiding behind a blind old man?
Grandfather Get away! Get away!
[He tries to hit him with his cane but the landlord trips him and starts poking him with his cane]
Landlord Don't blame me! Blame your son! For not paying his rent on time!
[He goes into the house but the creature grabs him and slams him above the house killing him]
[after the creature kills the landlord]
Grandfather Thank you my friend. Thank you so much. Won't you come and sit by the fire? Please, don't be afraid. Come. Come in. Have a rest. Sit down. There. Ah, that's better. I'm glad you finally came in. A man shouldn't have to hide in the shadows.
The Creature Better that way for me.
Grandfather Why?
The Creature People are afraid. Except you.
Grandfather It can't be as bad as that.
The Creature Worse.
Grandfather I can see you with my hands, if you'll trust me.
[He feels the creatures arms and then his face feeling his scars on his face. Maggie is showing running to her family in the forest her father picks her up as they all run back to the cabin]
Maggie Papa! Papa! He hurt Grandpa!
Felix Who hurt Grandpa?
Marie What was that noise?
Felix Tell me what the noise was!
Marie What happened, Maggie?
Grandfather [after he has felt the creature's face with his hands] You poor man.
[He affectionately holds the creatures hand]
Grandfather Have you no friends?
The Creature There are some people. But they don't know me.
Grandfather Why do you not go to them?
The Creature Because I am so very... ugly. And they are so very... beautiful.
Felix Father!
[He rushes in and starts to beat the creature with a cane]
Felix Get out of here! Get out of here! Animal! You monster!
Grandfather Leave him alone!
[Felix kicks the creature out of the house]
Felix We have to leave here.
[the creature brings Justine's body for Victor to reanimate]
Victor Frankenstein Why her?
The Creature Materials, remember? Nothing more. Your words.
Victor Frankenstein No!
[the creature angrily grabs and starts to choke him]
The Creature You will honor your promise to me!
Victor Frankenstein I will not. Go on, kill me now.
The Creature That is mild compared to what will come. If you deny me my wedding night, I will be with you on yours.
Elizabeth Please, Justine, just leave me alone. I won't talk about it.
Justine All these letters. You read them to us yourself every week.
Elizabeth I wrote them! I wrote the letters! He hasn't written to me in months.
Justine Elizabeth!
Elizabeth Something horrific is happening to him. I can feel it. At first I wasn't sure, but knew I had to hide it from Father. Now there are rumors of cholera.
Justine I can look after Father and Willie. You go to Ingolstadt.
Elizabeth No, that's not possible. He won't want me. He's probably found someone else!
Justine If he was mine, I would've gone already! But he isn't mine. He's yours. And you must go to him.
Victor Frankenstein Mother! How is the imminent arrival?
Victor's Mother Oh, a little frisky today.
[She sits down next to him]
Victor's Mother when you were a little boy, you used to chase fireflies in the field.
Victor Frankenstein Yes, and when I trapped them in my jar, they died.
Victor's Mother Yes, and do you remember how you cried?
Victor Frankenstein Yes.
Victor's Mother Because you wanted to keep them glowing by your bedside to light you as you read. You were so hungry for knowledge. Such a serious little boy. You've become such an earnest young man. All these strange and ancient books. You'll be an even greater doctor than your father. But, you know, Victor, life shouldn't be all study. There's such fun to be had.
[She playfully takes the paper he was writing on]
Victor's Mother Oh, well.
Victor Frankenstein Give me that back!
Victor's Mother No!
Victor Frankenstein Give me that back, Mother!
[He playfully chases after her]
[Elizabeth is observing Victor's inventions]
Elizabeth Victor, you're completely obsessed. Please explain what that is.
Victor Frankenstein It's energy. It never disappears, it merely changes form. It's possible to convert this candle wax into the convulsions of a mechanical dog. But the applications of this are limitless. Really.
Elizabeth Mmm. Oh, please, come outside, Victor. It's such a beautiful day.
Victor Frankenstein Go away. I'm busy.
[Elizabeth picks up a squirting instrument]
Elizabeth What's this?
Victor Frankenstein It's for spraying down the electric eels. Now put it down, put it down. It's not for playing with. It's not for playing with! Put it down, put it down.
[She playfully squirts him]
Victor Frankenstein Don't do that! I told you... Give me that!
[they're all outside playing running around flying a kite]
Elizabeth Yes, come on! After all, we should be grateful to Victor for abandoning his experiments for one afternoon.
Victor Frankenstein Well, who says I have?
Elizabeth What do you mean?
[Thunder is heard rumbling and they turn to see a massive storm cloud approaching]
Victor Frankenstein Ah, look!
Elizabeth We're all going to die. You knew this was going to happen!
Victor Frankenstein Not for certain. But I had hoped that conditions would be right. They're quite common here at this time of year. I've never seen one quite as large as that, though. Look! Isn't it wonderful?
Elizabeth Victor, you shouldn't have done this.
Victor Frankenstein It's all right. It's all right.
Elizabeth We must take cover. A tree!
Victor Frankenstein No, no, no! That's exactly the wrong thing to do. It's potentially a much larger conductor than we are.
Justine Victor, what about Willie?
Victor Frankenstein Um...
Elizabeth What are we to do?
Victor Frankenstein Come on!
[They take out materials from Victor's belongings to put together]
Victor Frankenstein everyone spread out! Elizabeth, take this. Now, quickly! Come on, quickly!
Elizabeth What is that?
Victor Frankenstein Dig it right into the ground perfect.
Elizabeth Now what? Willie?
Victor Frankenstein Everyone down!
[They all lay down on blankets with a metal conductor over them]
Victor Frankenstein give me your hand! It'll be fine. Now take care. Now that's good.
Elizabeth Victor, I hope you know what you're doing.
Victor Frankenstein Willie, don't look up!
Justine Willie!
Elizabeth Victor!
Victor Frankenstein Wait! One! Two! Three!
[Lightning strikes the conductor and it passes harmlessly through all four of them]
Victor Frankenstein Now.
[They all get up with electricity crackling from their hands]
Victor Frankenstein so how do you feel, Elizabeth?
Elizabeth Alive!
[They put their fingers together and the electricity joins together]
[they're dancing outside]
Elizabeth We'd better go in before they miss us.
Victor Frankenstein Just a little while longer. Please? I don't know when we'll be alone together again.
Elizabeth [laughing] Oh, dear Victor.
Victor Frankenstein I shall miss you laughing at me.
Elizabeth I'll miss you making me laugh.
Victor Frankenstein So... How do brothers and sisters say goodbye?
Elizabeth Perhaps they never have to.
Victor Frankenstein I won't if you won't.
[They passionately kiss]
Victor Frankenstein Are you my sister?
Elizabeth Sister, friend, lover.
Victor Frankenstein Wife?
Elizabeth Yes!
Victor Frankenstein Then come with me to Ingolstadt. Marry me now!
Elizabeth Victor, no!
Victor Frankenstein Well, then I'll stay!
Elizabeth Oh! I want more than anything else in the world to be your wife. But as long as you're away, I belong here. I want to make this house live again. I... I want to make this a great home for our children. And now you must go and do the great things you need to do.
Victor Frankenstein Oh, I want you so much.
Elizabeth I'll be here when you return. Each holiday, every visit. Then, on our wedding night.
Victor Frankenstein Until our wedding night.
Justine [as everyone's outside looking for William she's also looking and sobbing] Willie! Willie! This isn't a game! Willie! It's so late! We're all so tired. I'm so tired!
[She goes to sleep in a barn]
[after William's death Henry tries to comfort Baron Frankenstein]
Henry Clerval We did everything we could, sir. You just rest easy now. We did everything we could.
