Kinoafisha Films Mansfield Park Mansfield Park Movie Quotes

Mansfield Park Movie Quotes

Fanny Price Life seems nothing more than a quick succession of busy nothings.
Edmund Bertram Fanny, I've loved you my whole life.
Fanny Price I know, Edmund.
Edmund Bertram No... I've loved you as a man loves a woman. As a hero loves a heroine. As I have never loved anyone.
Fanny Price Run mad as often as you choose but do not faint.
Edmund Bertram There are as many forms of love as there are moments in time.
Edmund Bertram Surely you and I are beyond speaking when words are clearly not enough.
Henry Crawford What? A compliment? Heavens rejoice, she complimented me!
Fanny Price I complimented your dancing, Mr. Crawford, keep your wig on.
Fanny Price [referring to Henry Crawford] I do not trust him, sir.
Sir Thomas Bertram What do you distrust?
Fanny Price His nature, sir. Like many charming people, he conceals an almost absolute dependence on the appreciation of others.
Sir Thomas Bertram And what is the terrible ill in that?
Fanny Price His sole interest is in being loved, sir, not in loving.
Fanny Price Well, Lady Bertram is always suffering near-fatal fatigue.
Susan Price From what?
Fanny Price Usually from embroidering something of little use and no beauty... not to mention a healthy dose of opium every day.
Susan Price Your tongue is sharper than a guillotine, Fanny.
Fanny Price The effect of education, I suppose.
Henry Crawford And what is your opinion, Miss Price?
Fanny Price I am sorry to disappoint you, Mr. Crawford, but I'm afraid I do not have a ready opinion.
Henry Crawford I suspect you are almost entirely composed of ready opinions not yet shared.
Henry Crawford Fanny, you have created sensations which my heart has never known before.
Fanny Price Please.
Henry Crawford There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.
Fanny Price Mr. Crawford, do not speak nonsense.
Henry Crawford Nonsense?
Fanny Price You are such a fine speaker that I'm afraid you may actually end in convincing yourself.
Henry Crawford Fanny. You are killing me.
Fanny Price No man dies of love but on the stage.
Edmund Bertram Your keen adaptability to my brother's possible demise sends a chill through my heart. A chill. Happily planning parties with his money. You shush my father like a dog at your table, and then you attack Fanny for following her own, infallible guide concerning matters of the heart. All of this leads me to believe that the person I've been so apt to dwell on for many months has been a figure of my own imagination, not you, Miss Crawford. I do not know you, and I'm sorry to say, I have no wish to.
Fanny Price It could have turned out differently, I suppose.
[All the characters pause and look thoughtful]
Fanny Price But it didn't.
Fanny Price I have no talent for certainty.
Edmund Bertram Oh, don't be an imbecile.
Fanny Price Oh, but imbecility in women is a great enhancement to their personal charms.
Edmund Bertram Fanny, you're being irrational.
Fanny Price Yet another adornment. I must be ravishing.
Lady Bertram [to Fanny Price] And I'll tell you one thing, which is more than I did for Maria. The next time my pug has a litter, you shall have a puppy.
Fanny Price And a woman's poverty is a slavery even more harsh than a man's.
Henry Crawford Mm, arguable. But it need not be your lot. You can live out your days in comfort... with me.
Fanny Price I know.
Henry Crawford You do?
Fanny Price Yes.
Henry Crawford Is that a yes?
Fanny Price Yes.
Henry Crawford Is that the yes I have heard a hundred times in my heart but never from you? Oh, Fanny Price... You will learn to love me. Say it again.
Fanny Price Yes.
Mary Crawford Gentlemen, please. Fanny Price is as fearful of praise and notice as other women are of neglect.
Young Susan Think up lots of stories for me and eat hundreds of tarts.
Susan Price So, this Henry Crawford, what's he like?
Fanny Price A rake. I think.
Susan Price Oh, yes, please.
Fanny Price They amuse more in literature than they do in life.
Susan Price Yes, but they amuse.
Edmund Bertram Fanny, you really must begin to harden yourself to the idea of... being worth looking at.
Mary Crawford We seemed very happy to see each other, and I think we actually were a little bit.
Mary Crawford Selfishness must always be forgiven, you know, because there is no hope for a cure.
[to Edmund Bertram as she is leaving to return home]
Fanny Price I hope... I hope you know how much... how much I shall... write to you...
Fanny Price Maria was married on Saturday. In all important preparations of mind she was complete, being prepared for matrimony by a hatred of home, by the misery of disappointed affection, and contempt of the man she was to marry. The bride was elegantly dressed and the two bridesmaids were duly inferior. Her mother stood with salts, expecting to be agitated, and her aunt tried to cry. Marriage is indeed a maneuvering business.
Mary Crawford This is 1806 for Heaven's sake!
Sir Thomas Bertram Tom! You will do as I say!
Tom Bertram What, and do as you do? Even I have principles, sir.
Edmund Bertram And has your heart changed towards him?
Fanny Price Yes. Many times.
Tom Bertram Do you know it's 5 o'clock in the morning?
Carriage Driver Mrs Norris arranged for this girl to be brought here. It's her niece, or something.
Tom Bertram Mrs Norris lives in the parsonage over there.
Carriage Driver I was told most definitely to drop her at the front entrance of Mansfield Park.
Tom Bertram Then drop her.
Edmund Bertram Is there anything to be done?
Dr. Winthrop Wait.
Edmund Bertram Wait?
Dr. Winthrop Yes. Time can do almost anything.
Young Fanny Excuse me?
Mrs. Norris Yes?
Young Fanny How long am I expected to remain here?
Mrs. Norris That depends, doesn't it? But if all goes well... Forever.
Fanny Price To be at home again, to be loved by my family, to feel affection without fear or restraint and to feel myself the equal of those that surround me.
Maria Elizabeth Bertram Father, I wish to speak to you about Rushworth.
Sir Thomas Bertram Maria, yes. Now, you know how eagerly disposed I was to like your Mr. Rushworth...
Maria Elizabeth Bertram ...but you think him an inferior young man, as ignorant in business as in books, with opinions in general unfixed, and without seeming much aware of it himself.
Sir Thomas Bertram Well...
Edmund Bertram She does not think evil, but she speaks it. It grieves me to the soul.
Fanny Price The effect of education, perhaps.
Edmund Bertram [scoffs] Perhaps I can uneducate her.
Mary Crawford But what I am keen to know is which gentleman among you am I to have the pleasure of making love to?
Edmund Bertram Your entire person is entirely agreeable.
Fanny Price Yes, well, tonight I agree with everyone.
Mary Crawford We all need an audience, wouldn't you say, Fanny?
Fanny Price To be truthful, I live in dread of audiences.
Fanny Price I often wonder that history should be so dull, for a great deal of it must be invention.
Henry Crawford You dance like an angel, Miss Price.
Fanny Price One does not dance like an angel alone, Mr. Crawford.
Maria Elizabeth Bertram [to Henry Crawford] Would that the sigh were for me...
Fanny Price Beware of fainting fits. Beware of swoons.
[last lines]
Edmund Bertram By the way, I spoke to a John Ward at Edgerton's, And he said he'd be willing to publish.
Fanny Price My stories?
Edmund Bertram At our expense, of course, but you'd get to keep 10% of the profits. Now, I was thinking of a title. "Effusions of Fancy by a Very Young Girl in a Style Entirely New.." What do you think?
Fanny Price That's - very interesting.
Edmund Bertram Interesting?
Fanny Price It's terrible!
Edmund Bertram I was so anxious to do what is right, that I forgot to do what *is* right.
Mary Crawford Chance is not always unkind.
Fanny Price It may be reasonably supposed that their tempers became their mutual punishment.
Edmund Bertram Fanny, would that more women were like you.
Lady Bertram I hope she will not tease my poor Pug. I've just persuaded Julia to leave him alone.
Young Fanny Please do not trouble yourself on my behalf...
Mrs. Norris Shh! You speak when you are spoken to.
Mrs. Norris Now, let us have a look at you. Well, I'm sure you have other qualities.
Mary Crawford Drama is to life what - ships are to the sea. A means to traverse it. To plumb its depths, breadth and beauty.
Edmund Bertram Fanny, don't be foolish, it is raining.
Fanny Price I see more distinctly through the rain.
Edmund Bertram It's just a silly ball.
Fanny Price I'll not be sold off like one of your father's slaves, Edmund!
Henry Crawford Purity is a decided attraction, it is true, Sir Thomas.
Sir Thomas Bertram Indeed.
Maria Elizabeth Bertram Especially for the impure.
Edmund Bertram How does it happen that the wish to do what is right has become an unattractive quality?
Edmund Bertram Fanny has a voracious mind, Father, as hungry as any man's. And her writing is remarkable - in a style entirely new.
Sir Thomas Bertram Yes, good. Yes. Your complexion is so improved.
Edmund Bertram I trust you will see as much beauty of mind in time, Father.
Sir Thomas Bertram You've gained so much countenance, and your figure...
Fanny Price Please...
Mr. Rushworth We are in the midst of a home theatrical. I am to be Count Cassel. I come in with a blue dress and a pink satin cloak and afterwards have another fine, fancy suit by way of a shooting dress. I have two and forty speeches which is - no trifle.
Mary Crawford Oh, you do have a fine form, my dear. I have no wonder why Edmund so delights in your company. I'm so evil, he knows not what to make of me.
Fanny Price Is that your harp - in the front room?
Mary Crawford Oh, indeed. It was transported from London on Henry's carriage. I tried to hire a horse and cart, but found That I'd been asking the most unreasonable, most impossible, thing in the world! I'd offended all the farmers, all the laborers, and all the hay in the parish.
Fanny Price Getting the hay in - is of great importance in the country - at this time.
Mary Crawford And music isn't?
Fanny Price I should take the apples to Mrs. Norris.
Mary Crawford Oh, no! I should be selfish and keep you here to stay and play with me. She must forgive me
Maria Elizabeth Bertram I will not pretend he is of shining character. But I will also not pretend that enjoying a larger income, a house in the city, and all the other amiable pleasures it will afford, are not an attraction. As for the rest - well, he's still young.
Fanny Price Beware of fainting fits, beware of swoons. A frenzy fit is not one quarter so pernicious; it is an exercise to the body and, if not too violent, is, I dare say, conducive to health.
Mary Crawford I have seen Julia and dearest Mrs. Rushworth at Wimpole Street the other day. We seemed very glad to see each other - and I do really think we were a little.
Sir Thomas Bertram Perhaps you would rather return to Portsmouth? I can write to your mother tonight. A little *abstinence* from the luxuries and elegances of Mansfield Park - might bring your mind into a more sober state. Is that your choice, young woman?
Mary Crawford I did not used to think her wanting in self-possession, but she had not quite enough for the demands of yesterday.
Henry Crawford I know I have an appearance of inauthenticity. You're infinitely my superior in merit, you have touches of the angel in you.
Henry Crawford I wish to speak in truths. I suspect it is the effect of your education of me, Fanny Price.
Susan Price This - Henry Crawford, what's he like?
Fanny Price A rake, I think.
Susan Price Yes, please.
Fanny Price They amuse more in literature than they do in life, Susan.
Susan Price Ah, but, they amuse.
Fanny Price There is no shame - in wealth, my dear.
Mrs. Price That depends on how it's arrived at.
Henry Crawford You toy with me.
Mrs. Price Just remember, Fanny, *I* married for love.
Henry Crawford I am changed, Fanny Price. I am changed. I shall wait for you - till the end of time. My constancy shall prove that I am changed.
Fanny Price It is your very changefulness that frightens me, Mr. Crawford.
Henry Crawford How does it feel to be home?
Fanny Price Portsmouth is Portsmouth, and Mansfield is home.
Henry Crawford You don't like to be near the water?
Fanny Price Not if it smells - and one has not the means to float away upon it.
Mary Crawford If you also reject her, she will be an outcast.
Mrs. Norris A leaf in the wind of other men's plans.
Henry Crawford Spades are trumps, Fanny.
Henry Crawford Your eyes are so clear and unflinching, I beg you to look at me again.
Mary Crawford It's just the temptation of immediate pleasure was too strong for a mind unused to making any sacrifices.
Young Fanny Do you hear that?
Carriage Driver Black cargo, Miss.
Young Fanny Black cargo?
Carriage Driver Aye. Slaves. Probably some captain or heroic ship doctor brought home some darkies as gifts for the wife.
Sir Thomas Bertram You girls must never be arrogant towards her. She is not your equal. But that must never be apparent to her. It is a point of great delicacy.
Young Fanny Eliza eloped to Paris with her lover. Unfortunately, she lived beyond her means and was imprisoned and partially eaten by her two young sons. But she intends to murder the guards. I'll keep you abreast of any further developments.
Edmund Bertram My gifts are nothing next to yours. My writing is wood - compared to your wild constructions.
Fanny Price Yes, I'm a wild beast! I'm sure Sir Thomas would agree.
Edmund Bertram Don't concern yourself with his gravity, Fanny.
Young Fanny How long am I expected to remain here?
Mrs. Norris Well, that depends, doesn't it? But, if all goes well - forever.
Mrs. Norris I hope you don't tend toward sulkiness, dear. Your mother certainly had the inclination.
Edmund Bertram it's just his problems with the slaves on the plantation. The abolitionists are making inroads.
Fanny Price And that's a good thing, isn't it?
Edmund Bertram Well, we all live off the profits, Fanny. Including you.
Henry Crawford An engaged woman is always more agreeable than a disengaged.She is satisfied with herself. Her cares are over, and she may exert all her powers of pleasing without suspicion. All is safe with a lady engaged. No harm can be done.
Mary Crawford She seems very ready to be fallen in love with.
Mrs. Norris I expect you to entertain them with suitable attention and animation. Not to mention alacrity!
Maria Elizabeth Bertram There will be disappointments. If one scheme of happiness fails - human nature turns to another.
Edmund Bertram If he had not 12,000 pounds a year, we'd think him prodigiously dim.
Lady Bertram I must say, the pleasures of life rarely transcend such a moment as this. Don't you agree, Pugsie?
Henry Crawford Pray, is she out or is she not - into society?
Yates They're restaging this delicious little slice of naughtiness called, "Lovers' Vows".
Yates Tom was a charming parasite to the process, until he, well, he ran out of cash. And since I found myself quite capable of sympathizing with the tragedy of unwarranted poverty, I chose to deliver him to his family, whom I now find to be so very - loving and beautiful.
Tom Bertram And solvent.
Fanny Price Edmund says that in a church service it is music that best allows the spirit to - aspire to the beyond.
Mary Crawford Oh heavens! Why waste it on drowsy church-goers starched up into seeming piety? Give me a concert or a dance.
Mary Crawford Choose law, then. It's not too late. At least you can distinguish yourself there with language and wit.
Edmund Bertram I really have no wish to - blunder about on the borders of empty repartee.
Mary Crawford Is Edmund to be a clergyman?
Fanny Price Yes.
Mary Crawford Oh, but a clergyman is so drear. And a clergyman's wife is even worse!
Fanny Price One's consequence varies so much at times without any particular reason.
Edmund Bertram I wish to become a clergyman. I think there are worse things than a life of compassion and contemplation.
Fanny Price The intimacy between them daily increased, till at length it grew to such a pitch that they did not scruple to kick one another out of the window on the slightest provocation.
Sir Thomas Bertram I had, Fanny Price, thought you free from wilfulness of temper, self-conceit, and every tendency to that independence of spirit, which prevails so much modern days - even in young women. Which, in young women is especially offensive and disgusting beyond all common offense.
Sir Thomas Bertram I had no idea his feelings had progressed to such a boiling point! Clearly, I am too old to follow the intricate manoeuvrings of the young.
Fanny Price Who'll buy the king for three shillings?
Mary Crawford I will.
Henry Crawford Mary! It's exorbitant!
Mary Crawford I shall stake my last like a woman of spirit. No cold prudence for me. I was not made to sit still and do nothing! If I lose the game, it shall not be for not striving for it.
Sir Thomas Bertram Henry. Live here with us. Stay as long as you wish. Bring all your horses - and your sister, too.
Maria Elizabeth Bertram Fanny? Fanny Price?
Susan Price Father, Fanny's come home! Here she is.
Mr. Price [to Fanny] Turn round, then. Come on,. Let's have a look at ya. Turn around!
[Fanny reluctantly turns 'round]
Mr. Price Lovely. Come here, Chatterbox, I was just teasin' ya. Give your coarse old father a big squeeze. Ahh.
Maria Elizabeth Bertram How's Fanny?
Henry Crawford She's a good little girl.
Maria Elizabeth Bertram And you've become a good little boy?
Mr. Rushworth This is Mr. Dixon of the 'London Times'. He is writing an article about modern gardens and is interested in Sotherton. Where's Maria? He has noticed the influence of Gilpin. He *loves* the new ruins.
Edmund Bertram And has your heart changed towards him?
Susan Price Yes. Several times.
Edmund Bertram If you choose me, after all my blundering and blindness, that will be a happiness which no description could reach.
Susan Price I knew that. Yes, I did. I knew that.
Fanny Price Sir Thomas eventually abandoned his pursuits in Antigua. He chose instead to pursue some exciting new opportunities in - tobacco.
Mary Crawford I understand you think I should not say such things. But one must prepare oneself for every eventuality. It is the mark of an evolved individual.
Mary Crawford I speak merely of what must be done, not what I feel.
Fanny Price You may wish to reconsider your eagerness for Tom's death.
