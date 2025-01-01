Edmund BertramYour keen adaptability to my brother's possible demise sends a chill through my heart. A chill. Happily planning parties with his money. You shush my father like a dog at your table, and then you attack Fanny for following her own, infallible guide concerning matters of the heart. All of this leads me to believe that the person I've been so apt to dwell on for many months has been a figure of my own imagination, not you, Miss Crawford. I do not know you, and I'm sorry to say, I have no wish to.
Fanny PriceIt could have turned out differently, I suppose.
Fanny PriceThey amuse more in literature than they do in life.
Susan PriceYes, but they amuse.
Edmund BertramFanny, you really must begin to harden yourself to the idea of... being worth looking at.
Mary CrawfordWe seemed very happy to see each other, and I think we actually were a little bit.
Mary CrawfordSelfishness must always be forgiven, you know, because there is no hope for a cure.
[to Edmund Bertram as she is leaving to return home]
Fanny PriceI hope... I hope you know how much... how much I shall... write to you...
Fanny PriceMaria was married on Saturday. In all important preparations of mind she was complete, being prepared for matrimony by a hatred of home, by the misery of disappointed affection, and contempt of the man she was to marry. The bride was elegantly dressed and the two bridesmaids were duly inferior. Her mother stood with salts, expecting to be agitated, and her aunt tried to cry. Marriage is indeed a maneuvering business.
Edmund BertramAt our expense, of course, but you'd get to keep 10% of the profits. Now, I was thinking of a title. "Effusions of Fancy by a Very Young Girl in a Style Entirely New.." What do you think?
Mr. RushworthWe are in the midst of a home theatrical. I am to be Count Cassel. I come in with a blue dress and a pink satin cloak and afterwards have another fine, fancy suit by way of a shooting dress. I have two and forty speeches which is - no trifle.
Mary CrawfordOh, you do have a fine form, my dear. I have no wonder why Edmund so delights in your company. I'm so evil, he knows not what to make of me.
Mary CrawfordOh, indeed. It was transported from London on Henry's carriage. I tried to hire a horse and cart, but found That I'd been asking the most unreasonable, most impossible, thing in the world! I'd offended all the farmers, all the laborers, and all the hay in the parish.
Fanny PriceGetting the hay in - is of great importance in the country - at this time.
Mary CrawfordOh, no! I should be selfish and keep you here to stay and play with me. She must forgive me
Maria Elizabeth BertramI will not pretend he is of shining character. But I will also not pretend that enjoying a larger income, a house in the city, and all the other amiable pleasures it will afford, are not an attraction. As for the rest - well, he's still young.
Fanny PriceBeware of fainting fits, beware of swoons. A frenzy fit is not one quarter so pernicious; it is an exercise to the body and, if not too violent, is, I dare say, conducive to health.
Mary CrawfordI have seen Julia and dearest Mrs. Rushworth at Wimpole Street the other day. We seemed very glad to see each other - and I do really think we were a little.
Sir Thomas BertramPerhaps you would rather return to Portsmouth? I can write to your mother tonight. A little *abstinence* from the luxuries and elegances of Mansfield Park - might bring your mind into a more sober state. Is that your choice, young woman?
Mary CrawfordI did not used to think her wanting in self-possession, but she had not quite enough for the demands of yesterday.
Henry CrawfordI know I have an appearance of inauthenticity. You're infinitely my superior in merit, you have touches of the angel in you.
Henry CrawfordI wish to speak in truths. I suspect it is the effect of your education of me, Fanny Price.
Henry CrawfordYour eyes are so clear and unflinching, I beg you to look at me again.
Mary CrawfordIt's just the temptation of immediate pleasure was too strong for a mind unused to making any sacrifices.
Young FannyDo you hear that?
Carriage DriverBlack cargo, Miss.
Young FannyBlack cargo?
Carriage DriverAye. Slaves. Probably some captain or heroic ship doctor brought home some darkies as gifts for the wife.
Sir Thomas BertramYou girls must never be arrogant towards her. She is not your equal. But that must never be apparent to her. It is a point of great delicacy.
Young FannyEliza eloped to Paris with her lover. Unfortunately, she lived beyond her means and was imprisoned and partially eaten by her two young sons. But she intends to murder the guards. I'll keep you abreast of any further developments.
Edmund BertramMy gifts are nothing next to yours. My writing is wood - compared to your wild constructions.
Fanny PriceYes, I'm a wild beast! I'm sure Sir Thomas would agree.
Edmund BertramWell, we all live off the profits, Fanny. Including you.
Henry CrawfordAn engaged woman is always more agreeable than a disengaged.She is satisfied with herself. Her cares are over, and she may exert all her powers of pleasing without suspicion. All is safe with a lady engaged. No harm can be done.
YatesThey're restaging this delicious little slice of naughtiness called, "Lovers' Vows".
YatesTom was a charming parasite to the process, until he, well, he ran out of cash. And since I found myself quite capable of sympathizing with the tragedy of unwarranted poverty, I chose to deliver him to his family, whom I now find to be so very - loving and beautiful.
Mary CrawfordOh, but a clergyman is so drear. And a clergyman's wife is even worse!
Fanny PriceOne's consequence varies so much at times without any particular reason.
Edmund BertramI wish to become a clergyman. I think there are worse things than a life of compassion and contemplation.
Fanny PriceThe intimacy between them daily increased, till at length it grew to such a pitch that they did not scruple to kick one another out of the window on the slightest provocation.
Sir Thomas BertramI had, Fanny Price, thought you free from wilfulness of temper, self-conceit, and every tendency to that independence of spirit, which prevails so much modern days - even in young women. Which, in young women is especially offensive and disgusting beyond all common offense.
Sir Thomas BertramI had no idea his feelings had progressed to such a boiling point! Clearly, I am too old to follow the intricate manoeuvrings of the young.
Mr. RushworthThis is Mr. Dixon of the 'London Times'. He is writing an article about modern gardens and is interested in Sotherton. Where's Maria? He has noticed the influence of Gilpin. He *loves* the new ruins.