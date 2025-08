Frances [more than a little bit tipsy] You're my best friend, Sharon.

Frances Shannon, Shannon. You know, I care about you. Listen to me. You deserve to be happy.

Shannon Thank you.

Frances You do, you know. I just think that you should... What was I talking about?

Frances Ray. Ray... You gotta dump him.

Shannon I know I do. I know, I know...

Frances Seriously, there are tons of guys out there. Gorgeous guys who are also nice.

Frances Yeah. I don't know where they are, but...

Shannon I know. They're like the abdominable snowman, aren't they? People say they exist, but I've not actually seen one.