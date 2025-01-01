Oh, look kid, look I know - it's been hard these last couple of weeks. Not being human and all, spending your life without opposable thumbs, you're shedding everywhere, shunned by the entire...

Chesterfield, Owen: ...but look at the bright side! You and Zoe brought life back to this circus! You not only brought our circus family together, but you brought tons of other families together to laugh and cheer and eat overpriced cotton candy! Come on, that's gotta count for something, right?