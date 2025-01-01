[last lines]

Vince Hey, kid, look around you. Alright? WICKED just kicked our ass. You think about where you're headed...

Thomas I'm not asking anyone to come with me.

Newt Thomas, listen to me. I've known Minho for... well, as long as I can remember. So if there is any way we could help him, trust me, I would be up there standing next to you. This, what you're talking about, is impossible.

Jorge More like suicide.

Thomas Maybe. But I know what I'm supposed to do now. It's not just about Minho. It's about all of us. It's about everyone WICKED's ever taken, everyone they will take. They'll never stop. They'll never stop, so, I'm gonna stop them. I'm gonna kill Ava Paige.

Harriet I have to admit... I'd like some revenge.