Thomas [to Brenda] You're not... her. You could never be her.
Brenda [from trailer] I'm a Crank. I'm slowly going crazy. I keep wanting to chew off my own fingers and randomly kill people.
Newt You think I have a bloody clue? Bunch of crazies want to eat us for breakfast, by the looks of it. We need to find another room, have a Gathering. All this noise is driving nails through my buggin' skull.
Winston It's... okay...
Thomas [Thomas cries and turns back] Sorry...
Winston Thomas... Take care of them...
[Thomas nods and leaves]
Winston [as the group leaves, a gunshot is heard]
Minho Wait here. No need playing bumper cars with the dead folks again. Let me find the light switches first.
Janson Thomas, think about what your doing.
Thomas Yeah let me guess WCKD is good?
Winston Don't let me turn into one of those things.
[last lines]
Vince Hey, kid, look around you. Alright? WICKED just kicked our ass. You think about where you're headed...
Thomas I'm not asking anyone to come with me.
Newt Thomas, listen to me. I've known Minho for... well, as long as I can remember. So if there is any way we could help him, trust me, I would be up there standing next to you. This, what you're talking about, is impossible.
Jorge More like suicide.
Thomas Maybe. But I know what I'm supposed to do now. It's not just about Minho. It's about all of us. It's about everyone WICKED's ever taken, everyone they will take. They'll never stop. They'll never stop, so, I'm gonna stop them. I'm gonna kill Ava Paige.
Harriet I have to admit... I'd like some revenge.
Vince Well, that's a good speech, kid. So what's your plan?
Brenda Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope has killed more of my friends than the Flare and Scorch combined.
Newt We weren't the only maze.
[Thomas saves Newt from a crank]
Newt Thanks, Tommy
Blondie Here. Drink this.
Thomas What is it?
Blondie The price of admission.
Janson You kids wouldn't last one day out in the Scorch.
Thomas Maybe I'm just being paranoid, but I gotta find out for sure.
[first lines]
Thomas' Mother Remember... I love you. I love you, Thomas.
Thomas I don't think anybody every really leaves this place.
Janson Whose side are you on?
Jorge [upon first meeting] You ever get the feeling the whole world is against you?
Jorge Three questions. Where did you come from? Where're you going? How can I profit?
Janson They won't feel a thing.
Janson What do you remember about WCKD?
