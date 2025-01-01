Thomas[to Brenda]You're not... her. You could never be her.
Brenda[from trailer]I'm a Crank. I'm slowly going crazy. I keep wanting to chew off my own fingers and randomly kill people.
NewtYou think I have a bloody clue? Bunch of crazies want to eat us for breakfast, by the looks of it. We need to find another room, have a Gathering. All this noise is driving nails through my buggin' skull.
NewtThomas, listen to me. I've known Minho for... well, as long as I can remember. So if there is any way we could help him, trust me, I would be up there standing next to you. This, what you're talking about, is impossible.
ThomasMaybe. But I know what I'm supposed to do now. It's not just about Minho. It's about all of us. It's about everyone WICKED's ever taken, everyone they will take. They'll never stop. They'll never stop, so, I'm gonna stop them. I'm gonna kill Ava Paige.