Martin Luther King Jr.Our lives are not fully lived if we're not willing to die for those we love, for what we believe.
Martin Luther King Jr.[somberly yet passionately speaking to church congregation at a funeral]Who murdered Jimmie Lee Jackson? Every white lawman who abuses the law to terrorize. Every white politician who feeds on prejudice and hatred. Every white preacher who preaches the Bible and stays silent before his white congregation. Who murdered Jimmie Lee Jackson? Every Negro man and woman who stands by without joining this fight as their brothers and sisters are brutalized, humiliated, and ripped from this Earth.
Andrew YoungHow many guns you think they got down there? That's an entire army down there. What you got? A couple of .32s? A .38? Maybe a couple of old scatterguns? What?
Angry MarcherI got enough to kill a couple of them crackers, that's what I got!
Andrew YoungAnd how many of us you think they gonna kill in retaliation? With their 12-gauge pump-actions, their Colt automatics, their Remingtons, their helicopters, their tanks! We won't win that way, and I ain't talking about the Bible. I ain't talking what's right by God. I am talking facts. Cold, hard facts! Now you take two of them, and they take 10 of us. No. We have to win another way.
President Lyndon B. JohnsonBut when you have people coming inside the White House, inside the White House, on a tour, they just sat down, Martin, sat down in the main corridor and started singing and shouting, well, I won't have it!
Martin Luther King Jr.Boycotting the buses in Montgomery. Segregation in Birmingham. Now? Voting in Selma. One struggle ends just to go right to the next and the next. If you think of in that way, it's hard robe, but I don't think of it that way. I think of these efforts is one effort and that effort is for our life. A life as a community, a life as a nation. For our lives we can do this. We must do this, we see children become victims of one of the most vicious crimes ever perpetrated against humanity within the walls of their own church. They are sainted now. The are the sainted ones in this quest for freedom and the speak to us still. The say to us, to all of us colors and creeds that we must do this. The say to us that it is unacceptable for more than 50% of Selma to be negro and yet less than two percent of negroes here being able to vote and determine their own destiny by humans beings. They say to us that the local white leadership use their power that keep us away from the ballot box and keep us voiceless. As long as I am unable to exercise my constitutional right to vote, I do not have command of my own life, I can not determine my own destiny, for this determined for me by people who rather see me suffer than succeed. Those that have gone before us say no more, no more. That means protest, that means march, that means disturb the peace, that means jail, that means risk and that is hard. We will not wait any longer. Give us the vote.