Father, for all the deceits I may have hoisted upon you, yours to me remain the gravest, but I will forgive you because the Bible tells me to do so, and now you shall do the same for me. Whenever you stand praying, forgive. If you have anything against anyone, forgive, because your father who sits in Heaven forgives your transgressions, and if you cannot forgive, neither will the Almighty. If you are truly sworn to the Bible, now is the time to start acting like it.