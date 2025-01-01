Mary Hobbes
[tape of session 9, Mary speaks in a voice, hauntingly deep with masculinity]
Hello, Doc.
Doctor
Simon?
Mary Hobbes
You know who I am.
Doctor
Billy has told me a lot about you.
Mary Hobbes
Billy is a smart boy.
Doctor
What happened on Christmas night in Lowell?
Mary Hobbes
Use your imagination.
Doctor
I'd rather you tell me, Simon.
Mary Hobbes
Peter was naughty, Doc.
Doctor
What did Peter do?
Mary Hobbes
He shouldn't have done it... Doc.
Doctor
Tell me, Simon.
Mary Hobbes
He scared Mary, Doc. He crept up behind her in the dark and he scared her. Mary fell down, Doc. She fell on her doll. It cut her up, Doc. It cut her up real bad. She needed someone to help her. So I... introduced myself. And I told her to cut up Peter, Doc. To cut him up real bad. Good thing his knife was brand new. Real sharp. And then just so her mommy and daddy wouldn't get mad, I told her... to cut them up, too. There was a lot of blood, Doc. So much blood. But Mary wanted to do it, so she did it.