Phil You think I'm doing a bad job, Mike?

Mike [indifferently, reading an old asylum journal] No, you're doing fine.

Phil This used to be a great deal. Steady gigs, joking around, beers after work...

Mike Hey, look, it says here that eight were committed for "uncontrolled passion."

Phil [irritably] Then Emma came... Don't look at me like that, man. You know that's why we lost the last two gigs. He's tired, and he overbid.

Mike [defensively] Gordon loves being a father.

Phil [his voice rising] Yeah, *now* he does. *Now* he loves it. But it was *never* in his heart. This was all *Wendy's* idea.

Mike Look, Phil. Just because you say you don't want something doesn't mean you don't want it. Six years ago, I didn't want to be a lawyer, but now I'm thinking...

Phil Wait. Who the fuck are you kidding? You shuck fiber with us, in there, okay? But that's - that's not what I am talking about.

[With growing anger]