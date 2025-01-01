Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Session 9 Session 9 Movie Quotes

Session 9 Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Doctor And where do you live, Simon?
Mary Hobbes I live in the weak and the wounded... Doc.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon You!
[points at Phil]
Gordon You come with *me.*
Phil Hey!
[points back at Gordon]
Phil Fuck *youuuu.*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Billy, where does the Princess live?
Mary Hobbes [voice of Billy] In the tongue.
Doctor Why the tongue?
Mary Hobbes [voice of Billy] Because she's always talking, sir.
Doctor And where do you live, Billy?
Mary Hobbes [voice of Billy] I live in the eyes - you know that.
Doctor Remind me, though. Why the eyes?
Mary Hobbes [voice of Billy] Because... I see everything, sir.
Doctor And where does Simon live, Billy? Where does Simon live?
Mary Hobbes [Silence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil He was a liability. I mean, he brought it on himself... Didn't he? I mean, it's typical. Typical Henry: The wrong place, at the wrong time.
Gordon You did this?
Phil Gordon! I need you to wake up, and take a really, *really* good look at him... You know what I wouldn't do? I wouldn't tell anybody about this, because if they find out about Hank, they're going to find out about the others.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor [on tape] Why are you crying, Mary?
Mary Hobbes [on tape] I miss my family. How come they won't come visit, Doctor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [voice of "Simon," on tape] Mary fell down, Doc... She needed someone to help her. So I... introduced myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike [mock-lecturing his fellow crew members] The icepick method. Insert a thin metal pipette into the orbital frontal cortex. Enter the soft tissue of the frontal lobe. A few simple, smooth, up-and-down jerks sever the lateral hypothalamus... all resulting in a rapid reduction of stress for our little patient here. Total time elapsed? Two minutes. Only side-effect? Black eye. Recommended treatment? Sunglasses.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon What's the stupidest thing you've ever done?
Phil You mean aside from coming to work for you?... Well, I would have to say introducing Hank to Amy. That was pretty fucking stupid. I'd like to have that one back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [voice of Simon] And then... just so her mommy and daddy wouldn't get mad -
[Simon sniggers]
Mary Hobbes - I told her... to cut *them* up, too.
[Simon laughs uncontrollably]
Mary Hobbes There was a lot of blood, Doc. Sooo much blood... But Mary wanted to do it. So, she did it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Griggs This is where they'd keep the extreme patients. The psychotics... You know what they called Ward A? "The snake pit."... Either of you guys scared of the dark? Come on, over here.
[Bill Griggs and Phil walk away together]
Mary Hobbes [disembodied voice of Simon] Hello... Gordon.
Phil [calling from a distance] Gordy?
[shining flashlight]
Phil It's me, man! Come on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [disembodied voice of Simon, as Gordon sleeps] Hello, Gordon. You know who I am... *Do it, Gordon.*
[He awakens in fright]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [voice of "Princess"] Have you seen our doll, Mister Doctor?... Mary got a china doll from her mommy, and we can't find it now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Madness is just overactive curiosity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vision [Written on the wall of the hospital, from a vintage magazine clipping] Suddenly it's going to dawn on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [tape of session 9, Mary speaks in a voice, hauntingly deep with masculinity] Hello, Doc.
Doctor Simon?
Mary Hobbes You know who I am.
Doctor Billy has told me a lot about you.
Mary Hobbes Billy is a smart boy.
Doctor What happened on Christmas night in Lowell?
Mary Hobbes Use your imagination.
Doctor I'd rather you tell me, Simon.
Mary Hobbes Peter was naughty, Doc.
Doctor What did Peter do?
Mary Hobbes He shouldn't have done it... Doc.
Doctor Tell me, Simon.
Mary Hobbes He scared Mary, Doc. He crept up behind her in the dark and he scared her. Mary fell down, Doc. She fell on her doll. It cut her up, Doc. It cut her up real bad. She needed someone to help her. So I... introduced myself. And I told her to cut up Peter, Doc. To cut him up real bad. Good thing his knife was brand new. Real sharp. And then just so her mommy and daddy wouldn't get mad, I told her... to cut them up, too. There was a lot of blood, Doc. So much blood. But Mary wanted to do it, so she did it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil You think I'm doing a bad job, Mike?
Mike [indifferently, reading an old asylum journal] No, you're doing fine.
Phil This used to be a great deal. Steady gigs, joking around, beers after work...
Mike Hey, look, it says here that eight were committed for "uncontrolled passion."
Phil [irritably] Then Emma came... Don't look at me like that, man. You know that's why we lost the last two gigs. He's tired, and he overbid.
Mike [defensively] Gordon loves being a father.
Phil [his voice rising] Yeah, *now* he does. *Now* he loves it. But it was *never* in his heart. This was all *Wendy's* idea.
Mike Look, Phil. Just because you say you don't want something doesn't mean you don't want it. Six years ago, I didn't want to be a lawyer, but now I'm thinking...
Phil Wait. Who the fuck are you kidding? You shuck fiber with us, in there, okay? But that's - that's not what I am talking about.
[With growing anger]
Phil I am talking about fatherhood. It's screwing this guy's head up, and it's fucking his job up. At the very least, he should've canned Hank's ass six months ago, and you know it! What are *you* looking at? Where do you think you're going, Mike?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [disembodied voice of Simon, as Gordon looks out a window towards the cemetery] You can hear me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [masculine voice] Hello... Doc.
Doctor Simon?
Mary Hobbes [masculine voice] You know who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Why did you do it, Simon?
Mary Hobbes [masculine voice] Because Mary let me, Doc. They always do. They always do.
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil It says here that 19 were committed due to disappointed expectations, Hank, they're talkin' about you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon I hit Wendy.
Phil What?
Gordon It was Friday night. I wanted to celebrate gettin' this job. I had the flowers, I had the champagne. I went into the kitchen. She was cookin' pasta. I wanted to kiss her. She turned around and before I knew it, there was a pot of boiling water all over my leg. And I don't know if it was the dog barkin', I don't know if it was Emma cryin', but I slapped her. I hit my wife. I love my wife. It was an accident. But I slapped her for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry What are you... doing... here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff How's Aunt Wendy doin'?
Gordon [with tears in his eyes despite his smile] ... She's... she's tired. Kids tire you out sometimes, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry I've never seen ol' Gordo lose it man, but... but lately I've been startin' to see some cracks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff What's your point?
Henry Just have an exit plan, dude. You stick with this job too long, it'll mess you up, man. It gets inside of you - the stress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike He came into her room at night wearing a black robe. He'd take her and drive her to a wooded area where her grandparents and her mother were, and they'd all have black robes on. They'd take them off and group orgies would ensue... and then they'd bring out the newborn. She was forced to watch as her mother would cut the baby's heart out with a stone dagger. She'd drink the blood; others would eat the flesh. The grandfather and father would fuck her repeatedly. She was forced to have abortions and cook the aborted fetuses.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes Do it, Gordon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Satanic Ritual Abuse Syndrome. It was big in the '80s.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil We'll take the tunnels. They're safer.
Jeff "Safer"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor You want to help her get better, don't you, Billy? We have to wake up Simon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [On tape as "Princess"] Mary got a doll, and Peter got a big old knife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Hello...? You're in deep trouble, you know that?
Henry [Slowly and drawn-out] What are you... doing in here?
Jeff [looking confused] Me? Everyone thinks you're in Miami in that Casino School! My Uncle Gordo and Phil want your head!... Did you score on a scratch?
Henry ...What are you... doing in here?
[Henry is wearing sunglasses and as he reaches up towards the window, his fingers leave a streak of old blood on the glass]
Jeff [Jeff's eyes go wide and he looks terrified] ... I... I forgot something, I'll be back!
[He takes off down the stairs to find his co-workers]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil [the sound of someone running around in circles upstairs is heard echoing through the stairwell of the asylum] ... What the hell is that?
Jeff [horrified] It's HANK!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil [Phil smokes some weed while watching a flock of geese flying over Danvers] ... It's gonna get ugly...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [on the verge of tears] When I saw Hank, I... I think he had BLOOD on his hands...
Phil [looking slightly concerned] ... Stay here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor If Mary is sick, then you are sick too, Billy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Hey'a, Phil. Amy says hi.
Phil Keep it up, dickhead.
Henry Don't shoot the messenger, Phil. I'm just relaying information. She says to me this morning while we're laying in bed to say hi to you.
[pats him on the arm]
Phil Keep it up.
Henry Yeah, I got it up. That's the problem, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Phil Gordy? You look tired, man. You look beat. Your turn to feed Emma?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [voice of Simon] Good thing his knife was brand-new... Real sharp...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil [voice on walkie-talkie] Come back... Come back?
Gordon This is Gordon.
Phil [voice on walkie-talkie] We found the one. The one responsible.
[Gordon sets down the walkie-talkie and goes into Danvers]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [as Princess] ... I'm tired, Mister Doctor...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry So, the loonies are out in the real world, and here we are with the keys to the loony bin, boys!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Gordon, you've finally landed us the perfect gig! Next time someone says what we do is crazy, just tell 'em, "hey - we work in an insane asylum!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Griggs [gets out of his car and gets a view of the Danvers hospital] You've gotta be kiddin' me... freakin' beautiful!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wendy Roses? Ooh, they're lovely! What's the occasion, Gordon? Heheh... not here Gordon, later! Ha ha... Gordon, watch out!
[the pot of water spills and Gordon screams loudly]
Wendy Gordon... Gordon, stop! Gordon! NO! AHHH!
[the sounds of Gordon killing Wendy, the dog and the baby can be heard]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil [to the crew] Good first day, guys.
Henry Yeah. If it keeps up like this, we'll all be dead by Monday.
[Phil slaps Hank in the back of the head as he walks by]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff What's up with Phil and Hank?
Mike What's up with Phil and Hank?
[pause]
Mike Hank stole Phil's girlfriend! It's a nightmare! You don't wanna get involved! You especially don't want to get on Phil's bad side, he'll give you all the grunt work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Griggs They'd soak the nut-jobs in ice water, or they'd give 'em a lobotomy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike I need you to go downstairs and check the breaker box.
Jeff ...I can't do that.
Mike Why?
Jeff I got nyctophobia.
Mike What?
Jeff Fear of the dark.
Mike [incredulous] Okay...
[pause]
Mike I'll go check the breaker box. You... just try not to break anything, okay Mullet-head?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Why would Hank be here?
Jeff [panicked] Ask him yourself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff I swear he was up here! Why would I make this up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [out of breath] It's Jeff, I'm... I'm by the van.
[stops and eats a few of Gordon's Oreo cookies until he sees a stranger walking towards him]
Jeff Sorry man, I was freaking out, the lights went out... I got these outta the van, is that okay...?
[screen automatically goes black]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [the power generator fails and Jeff is left in the darkness of the tunnels, so he starts to run] oh... oh NO... BWAAAAHHHH! AHHH! NO! NO! Oh no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil I found Hank, Gordon! He's hurt really bad, and he says that you did it to him, is that true? Gordy! Gordy...!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon [crying while sitting on the floor of the mental hospital, holding a dead cellular phone] ... Wendy, it's me, please don't hang up, please! I just wanted to say that... I'm so sorry for what's happened... I'm so lonely here, i want to go home... I just want to hold you, I want to hold my baby... can you forgive me... can you forgive me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry [motioning to Jeff's blaring stereo] Mikey didn't tell you about these?
Jeff What?
Henry Rule one: Music creates sonic vibrations. Vibrations jiggle spooj dust into the air. It gets into the air, it gets into your lungs. This music you plannin' on listening to?
Jeff Yeah...
Henry Yeah, you tryin' to kill us all? Either turn it off or put on something else. Like Yanni, or John Tesh or something.
[leaves]
Jeff Who's Yanni?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Look, you know what, can I ask you a quick question?
Security Guard Yeah, sure.
Phil Um, when was the hospital actually closed?
Security Guard '85.
Phil '85. Yeah, because, you know, I'm curious, because, you know, they got you, and you got the fire-arm on, and it's not like people are trying to get out, right?
Security Guard No. No, not out - in.
Phil In?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike [Talking about Jeff] Little mullethead... eh, he might be party in the back but I'll make sure he's business in the front!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Give me the FUCKIN' cell phone!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Security Guard It helps to think of Danvers as a giant bat - you know, the middle of the building is the bat's body, and then there's the left jagged wing for the male patients, the other for females - a bat, you know!
[makes disgusting sucking vampire bat noises and flaps his arms comically]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry This the new guy?
Phil They call it "Jeff"... he's Gordon's nephew.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Final note... patient is showing extreme agitation. She's putting her fingers in her mouth...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Hobbes [as the Princess] Billy only tells me nice things...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil I want everyone to thank uncle Gordon here for ordering lunch.
Jeff Thanks, Uncle Gordon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry [Henry screams, thinking that somebody is chasing him through the tunnels of the asylum, but he shines his flashlight around only to find that it's a bunch of roosting pigeons] ... Hehheh... fuckin' birds...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more