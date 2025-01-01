Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III Movie Quotes

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III Movie Quotes

Tex Come on sweetheart. Let's see what you got.
Benny What the fuck is wrong with you people? Why don't you leave us alone?
Tex We're hungry.
Benny You never heard of pizza?
[swings at Tex and misses]
Tex I like liver...
[punches Benny]
Tex and onions...
[strangles Benny]
Tex and pain! And pain! And pain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tex Whaddaya think to our little lady?
Tinker ...Uncertain. Looks like she might get all screamy on us Eddie.
Tex [Slams meat cleaver on table] I wish you'd call me Tex. I told you.
Tinker Oh I'm sorry boy. Goddamit, I'm sorry... how'd you like to do us the honor of plugging that whore up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tex So, how do you like Texas?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tex [stripping Ryan] Hey, looky here: colored drawers.
Tex Tex, Tinker: California.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfredo [singing to himself while dumping body parts into a lake] Clean that trap Alfred, clean it good, all you motherfuckers don't tell me what I should... um, do. Take your ugly face Tex and ram it up your butt! *That's* what I'm gonna do!
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after throwing body parts in a lake]
Alfredo Is it soup yet?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Sshh. This gun makes an awfully loud noise. And an awfully big hole.
Alfredo Do I know you?
Benny Shut up!
Alfredo Look here Mister; I am very scared of guns, so please, do not point that at my face.
Benny How many?
Alfredo How many what, OJ?
Benny How many sick bent-fucks like YOU are there out here?
Alfredo Darlin' I only got one thing to say to you; I don't like the tone of your voice.
Benny What is this? Booby traps? Camel netting? What are you people doin' out here?
Alfredo Big suprise... FUCK YOU MISTER!
[Spits]
Benny [Punches Alfredo into the bog] One down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tex Time for dinner!
Benny [lights lighter] You're toast, fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michelle There's road kill all over Texas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfredo [after peeping on Michelle in the bathroom] She likes it. She likes it just fine. Just ask her!
Tex Why don't you just shut up, stupid.
Alfredo You shut the fuck up, motherfucker. This is my place! I'll do whatever I want here in my place!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Yeah, militant lumberjacks - I see 'em all the time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tinker I'll be in hell for breakfast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfredo I'm gonna service you real good babe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Do you hear what I'm saying man? We're being hunted!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tinker Technology is our friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfredo It's Armageddon! It's Armageddon you bitch! Godammit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott [searching through a pit full of decomposing bodies] I think I'm gonna barf.
Kim Not in front of them news assholes. Far side of those trees.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kim [finding a pit full of decomposed bodies] It's like them body pits we found up near Dong Tre... Just counting skulls, I'd say we're looking at 40 to 50 bodies here.
Scott Jesus. This is fucked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mama Junior loves them private parts. We knows what to do with them parts. Cut my own out years ago, I did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more