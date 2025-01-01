Alfredo[singing to himself while dumping body parts into a lake]Clean that trap Alfred, clean it good, all you motherfuckers don't tell me what I should... um, do. Take your ugly face Tex and ram it up your butt! *That's* what I'm gonna do!
[laughs]
[after throwing body parts in a lake]
AlfredoIs it soup yet?
BennySshh. This gun makes an awfully loud noise. And an awfully big hole.
AlfredoDo I know you?
BennyShut up!
AlfredoLook here Mister; I am very scared of guns, so please, do not point that at my face.
BennyHow many?
AlfredoHow many what, OJ?
BennyHow many sick bent-fucks like YOU are there out here?
AlfredoDarlin' I only got one thing to say to you; I don't like the tone of your voice.
BennyWhat is this? Booby traps? Camel netting? What are you people doin' out here?