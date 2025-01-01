Benny Sshh. This gun makes an awfully loud noise. And an awfully big hole.

Alfredo Do I know you?

Benny Shut up!

Alfredo Look here Mister; I am very scared of guns, so please, do not point that at my face.

Benny How many?

Alfredo How many what, OJ?

Benny How many sick bent-fucks like YOU are there out here?

Alfredo Darlin' I only got one thing to say to you; I don't like the tone of your voice.

Benny What is this? Booby traps? Camel netting? What are you people doin' out here?

Alfredo Big suprise... FUCK YOU MISTER!

[Spits]