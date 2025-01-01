Yolandi VisserYeah, you see... the outside, this... this is just temporary. When you die the soul inside goes to the next place. The thing inside... see, that's what mommy loves. Come. Mommy loves you.
Chappie[after almost beating Vincent to death]Now, I forgive you bad man.
DeonRemember. No matter what happens. You are made for good.
DeonThis is a new kind of life form, a new step in evolution.
VincentThe problem with artificial intelligence is it's way too unpredictable.
DeonYou've taught us so much more than I can ever have imagined.