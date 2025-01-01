Menu
Chappie Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Chappie I'm consciousness. I'm alive. I'm Chappie.
Chappie Don't laugh, I'm being cool.
Deon Don't let people take away your potential, Chappie.
[from trailer]
Psychologist People are always fearful of something they don't understand.
Chappie I've got blings?... I've got blings!
Chappie [Repeated line] Fuckmother!
Chappie No. I can't shoot people. Chappie no crimes!
Yolandi Visser [Dabbing a cloth on Chappie's face after he comes to her with his arm missing, limping and in pain] Chappie... who did this?
Chappie [In a crying sounding voice] A man... in a van.
Yolandi Visser A man in a van?
Chappie Yeah...
Yolandi Visser Did he put you in the van?
Chappie [Softly] Yeah...
Yolandi Visser Do you know this man?
Chappie No... And there were children, also... And they threw fire, even though I said, "please".
[from trailer]
Yolandi Visser You know what's a black sheep?
Chappie No.
Yolandi Visser It's like when you're different than everyone else.
Chappie I don't want to die. I want to live.
Ninja If you want survive Chappie, you must fight!
Deon I created you, but I might not survive you.
Chappie Why did you build me to die maker?
Deon I didn't. I built you to live.
Chappie You've hurt my people!
Ninja Chappie if you want to be in the gang you have to be cool, like daddy! Look how daddy walks! Look how cool it's! Need to keep it gangsta' Chappie!
Yolandi Visser [Reading] "All the sheep in Magooville were white, but Abel was a black sheep..."
[pauses]
Yolandi Visser Do you know what's a black sheep?
Chappie No.
Yolandi Visser It's like, when you're different to everyone else.
Chappie Like me. I look different from you and Amerika.
Yolandi Visser Yeah.
Chappie And the boys.
Yolandi Visser Yeah, but it's not so much how you look, it's special, like what's inside. That's what makes you different. See, it's who you really are... inside, your soul.
Chappie Chappie's inside here?
Yolandi Visser Yeah, you see... the outside, this... this is just temporary. When you die the soul inside goes to the next place. The thing inside... see, that's what mommy loves. Come. Mommy loves you.
Chappie [after almost beating Vincent to death] Now, I forgive you bad man.
Deon Remember. No matter what happens. You are made for good.
Deon This is a new kind of life form, a new step in evolution.
Vincent The problem with artificial intelligence is it's way too unpredictable.
Deon You've taught us so much more than I can ever have imagined.
Chappie I can save us.
Chappie I just want to live.
Chappie Okay, Mommy...
Yolandi Visser Yeah?
Chappie Think of something now.
Yolandi Visser Okay, I'm thinking...
Chappie Is it Daddy?
Yolandi Visser Yeah!
Chappie I'm scared.
Yolandi Visser It's more than just a machine!
Yolandi Visser [Hugging Chappie] Mommy loves you!
[Poster on Deon's workspace] [Poster on Deon's workspace] : Craft life... don't let life craft YOU!
Deon Chappie cannot die! He's too important!
Deon He's the key to the revolution. A machine that can feel and think. He can outsmart the enemy and free us all.
Yolandi Visser You look so happy. Like a little happy chappie. That's it! That's your name! Chappie.
Yolandi Visser We program that robot to fight for us!
CEO A thinking robot could be the end of mankind! Destroy that robot. Burn it to ash!
Vincent Your little robot is a big problem to me.
Ninja It's time to pump up the jam!
Deon I can't save you, Chappie. The problem is much greater than your battery.
Chappie Why?
Deon Because you are conscious. You can't be copied because you're not data. We don't know what consciousness is, so we cannot move it.
Vincent You think you're real?
Ninja So, which dog do you want to be, Chappie? The live dog or the dead dog?
Yolandi Visser [to Chappie] I know you don't understand, but it's okay.
Ninja [to Deon] Know who yo are my friend!
Chappie You lied to me!
Vincent I'm a soldier first. My main interest is to protect and serve.
[last lines]
Chappie Now we are both black sheeps, mommy.
Vincent [Tapping Chappie's head] You know what's in here? Bunch of wires mate!
Vincent If we control the robots, we control the people.
Vincent You think you're here eh? You're a bunch of wires!
Vincent This is the day of reckoning!
Vincent They're out of control!
[first lines]
Journalist Historically, when we look at evolution, it's not surprising that uh... Chappie's left turn... uh... happened.
Professor It's too early to tell how this is all going to play out. I didn't believe that this would happen in my lifetime, but... but it is happening.
Ninja Yippee-ki-yay, motherfuckers!
Ninja [to the Moose] DO IT!
Deon Surely you can go & count your narcotics in a... in another room.
Vincent You Godless freak! GODLESS!
Chappie [Chappie's first word] Watch.
