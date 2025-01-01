Menu
Absolutely Anything Movie Quotes

Absolutely Anything Movie Quotes

Neil Clarke I can do ANYTHING! Okay... bu... but... what do I *really* want?
[Looks down and laughs]
Neil Clarke GIVE ME A REALLY BIG DICK!
[Falls over]
Neil Clarke Augh! ouch! NOT *THAT* BIG! Obviously! Dick, return to your old size!
[Gets up]
Neil Clarke Agh! Ah... Ok. Um... Let me have a penis that women find exciting!
[Looks down]
Neil Clarke Yeah, it's good, yeah. Could I have it white?
Neil Clarke I'm not going to give you a biscuit until you answer my question!
Dennis Biscuits! Bread biscuits, black biscuits!
Neil Clarke Is that all you think about?
Dennis Nothing else matters! Biscuits, please!
Neil Clarke Dennis, become a rational thinking creature!
Dennis Look, I just can't concentrate on anything till I've had one of those biscuits! I know it's crazy, but that's how it is. I guess I'm kinda hooked on them. So please, give me just one biscuit, and I'll be able to think about something else!
Neil Clarke That makes sense.
[goes to the cupboard]
Dennis Oh, he's getting the biscuits! He's getting the biscuits!
[Dennis barks]
Neil Clarke What are you talking about, Dennis?... Dennis, shut up, I can handle this!... Dennis, what are you talking about? Actually, that is a really good point, what are you talking about? Dennis, be able to speak!
Dennis Biscuits!
Neil Clarke What?
Dennis Biscuits! For crying out loud, they're in the cupboard!
[on hearing the bell, Dennis gets excited]
Neil Clarke Dennis, listen! Listen, listen, listen! Be quiet! That is an order!
Dennis Right! Right! I like obeying orders, especially your orders!
Neil Clarke Good. Then shut the fuck up!... Good boy.
Dennis Okay... okay... shut the fuck up...
Neil Clarke Give me a body that people find attractive!
[He turns into a topless woman]
Neil Clarke No! A male body! Give me the body of a great man!
[Turns into Albert Einstein]
Neil Clarke No! Give me the body of a man who people find attractive!
[Turns into a hunky guy]
Neil Clarke Better.
Neil Clarke I don't think I like your conversation!
Dennis But I worship you, master! I love you so much! I can't bear displeasing you! My whole world collapses when you're cross with me!
Neil Clarke [feeds Dennis] God, it must be terrible being a dog! I never knew you had so many cravings!
Dennis It's no worse than you and that bitch!
Neil Clarke What bitch?
Dennis The bitch you were shagging last night!
Neil Clarke Oh my god, she's not a bitch, she's a lovely human female! And we weren't shagging!
Dennis Yes, you were!
Neil Clarke No we weren't, we were talking!
Dennis Talking about shagging!
Neil Clarke No!
Dennis What else is there to talk about?
Neil Clarke [Gets knocked off his bike by a car] Screw you!
[the driver of the car sudden feels an invisible person having sex with him]
Neil Clarke Let everybody who died be alive again!
[the living dead rise up]
Dennis I wouldn't mind shagging your leg right now...
Neil Clarke I thought I turned you into a rational thinking creature!
Dennis Rational thinking creature still have desires!
Neil Clarke We'll soon deal with that...
Dennis NO! Don't take my desires away from me!
Neil Clarke Why not?
Dennis They wouldn't make my life worth living! Biscuits, shagging!
Neil Absolute power doesn't corrupt. It just drives you bloody mad.
Neil Clarke I could solve every problem in the world!
Dennis Have you thought this thing through?
Headmaster You, Mr Clarke, are totally irresponsible, you are idle and you are feckless.
Neil Feckless?
Headmaster Yes, you are without feck. If I could replace you, I would.
Neil [to sobbing woman in grocery store] It's enough to make you weep, isn't it?
Catherine What?
Neil The price of pickles. Don't even look at the marinated herring. Honestly, you'd be suicidal.
Catherine I didn't want them, anyway. Thanks.
[starts walking away]
Neil Um, I also offer support and counseling on dips, dried fruit, and pasta sauces.
