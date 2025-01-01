NathanOne day the AIs are going to look back on us the same way we look at fossil skeletons on the plains of Africa. An upright ape living in dust with crude language and tools, all set for extinction.
NathanNo, salad dressing. Yeah, of girl; what's your type of girl? You know what, don't even answer that. Let's say its black chicks. Okay, that's your thing. For the sake of argument, that's your thing, okay? Why is that your thing? Because you did a detailed analysis of all racial types and you cross-referenced that analysis with a points-based system? No! You're just attracted to black chicks. A consequence of accumulated external stimuli that you probably didn't even register as they registered with you.
NathanYou decided to be straight? Please! Of course you were programmed, by nature or nurture or both and to be honest, Caleb, you're starting to annoy me now because this is your insecurity talking, this is not your intellect.
Nathan[points to painting]You know this guy, right?
NathanJackson Pollock. That's right. The drip painter. Okay. He let his mind go blank, and his hand go where it wanted. Not deliberate, not random. Some place in between. They called it automatic art. Let's make this like Star Trek, okay? Engage intellect.
NathanI'm Kirk. Your head's the warp drive. Engage intellect. What if Pollock had reversed the challenge. What if instead of making art without thinking, he said, "You know what? I can't paint anything, unless I know exactly why I'm doing it." What would have happened?
NathanYes! You see, there's my guy, there's my buddy, who thinks before he opens his mouth. He never would have made a single mark.
NathanThe challenge is not to act automatically. It's to find an action that is not automatic. From painting, to breathing, to talking, to fucking. To falling in love...
NathanAnd for the record, Ava's not pretending to like you. And her flirting isn't an algorithm to fake you out. You're the first man she's met that isn't me. And I'm like her dad, right? Can you blame her for getting a crush on you?
NathanAva was a rat in a maze. And I gave her one way out. To escape, she'd have to use self-awareness, imagination, manipulation, sexuality, empathy, and she did. Now, if that isn't true AI, what the fuck is?
NathanOver the next few days you're going to be the human component in a Turing test.
NathanYeah, that's right, Caleb. You got it. Because if the test is passed, you are dead center of the greatest scientific event in the history of man.
CalebIf you've created a conscious machine, it's not the history of man. That's the history of gods.
NathanIt's funny. You know. No matter how rich you get, shit goes wrong. You can't insulate yourself from it. I used to think it was death and taxes you couldn't avoid, but it's actually death and shit.
NathanThe good deeds a man has done defends him. The good deeds a man has done defends him. The good deeds a man has done... defends him.
CalebIt's just in the Turing test, the machine should be hidden from the examiner.
NathanNo, no. We're way past that. If I hid Ava from you so you could just hear her voice, she would pass for human. The real test is to show you that she's a robot and then see if you still feel she has consciousness.
CalebWhy did you give her sexuality? An AI doesn't need a gender. She could have been a grey box.
NathanActually I don't think that's true. Can you give an example of consciousness at any level, human or animal, that exists without a sexual dimension?
CalebThey have sexuality as an evolutionary reproductive need.
NathanWhat imperative does a grey box have to interact with another grey box? Can consciousness exist without interaction? Anyway, sexuality is fun, man. If you're gonna exist, why not enjoy it? You want to remove the chance of her falling in love and fucking? And the answer to your real question, you bet she can fuck.
NathanIn between her legs, there's an opening, with a concentration of sensors. You engage them in the right way, creates a pleasure response. So if you wanted to screw her, mechanically speaking, you could. And she'd enjoy it.
CalebWell, it depends. You know, I mean, you can play it to find out if it makes good moves, but... but that won't tell you if it knows that it's playing chess. And it won't tell you if it knows what chess is.
CalebYes, yeah. And I think being able to differentiate between the two is the Turing Test you want me to perform.
NathanLook, do me a favor. Lay off the textbook approach. I just want simple answers to simple questions. Yesterday I asked you how you felt about her and you gave me a great answer. Now the question is, "How does she feel about you?"
CalebI grew up in Portland, Oregon. No brothers or sisters. My parents were both high school teachers. And if we're getting to know each other, I guess I should tell you that they're both dead. Car crash when I was 15. In fact, I was in the car with them. Back seat. But it was the front that got the worst of it.
CalebYeah... well, no, no, no... I mean, not a good friend... A good friend is... We only just met each other, you know. So it takes time to be able to... to get to know each other I guess.
CalebHer language abilities... they're incredible. The system is stochastic. Right? It's non-deterministic? At first I thought she was mapping from internal semantic form to syntactic tree-structured and then getting linearised words. But then I started to realise the model was some kind of hybrid.
NathanThis building isn't a house. It's a research facility. Buried in these walls is enough fiber optic cable to reach the moon and lasso it. And I want to talk to you about what I'm researching. I want to share it with you. In fact, I wanna share it with you so much, it's eating me up inside. But there's something I need you to do for me first.
Caleb[reading contract]"Blue Book non-disclosure agreement."
Caleb[continues reading]"The signee agrees to regular data audit with unlimited access, to confirm that no disclosure of information has taken place in public or private forums, using any means of communication, including but not limited to that which is disclosed orally or in written or electronic form."
NathanOkay, it's not standard. What can I tell you, Caleb? You don't have to sign it. You know, we can spend the next few days just shooting pool, getting drunk together, bonding. And when you discover what you've missed out on, in about a year, you're gonna regret it for the rest of your life.
CalebExcuse me? I'm sorry, Ava, I don't understand.
AvaYou shouldn't trust him. You shouldn't trust anything he says.
Nathan[drunkenly misquoting Oppenheimer]In battle, in forest, on the precipice of the mountain, on the... the great, dark sea. In the sleep, confusion. In the depths of shame... The good deeds a man has done before defends him. The good deeds a man has done before defends him. The good deeds a man has done before... defends him.
Nathan[meeting for the first time]Caleb, I'm just gonna throw this out there, so it's said, okay? You're freaked out.
NathanYeah. You're freaked out, by the helicopter, and the mountains and the house, because it's all so super-cool. And you're freaked out by me, to be meeting me, having this conversation in this room, at this moment. Right? And I get that. I get the moment you're having, but... Dude, can we just get past that? Can we just be two guys? Nathan and Caleb? Not the whole "employer-employee" thing?
CalebI didn't win a competition. I wasn't part of a lottery. I was selected. It's obvious, once I stop to think. Why would you randomly select an examiner for the Turing test? You could have had some bean counter turn up at your front door. The guy who fixes the air-conditioning.
NathanThe competition was a smokescreen. I didn't want anyone to know what I was doing here, or why I required you.
NathanI needed someone that would ask the right questions. So I did a search and I found the most talented coder in my company. You know, instead of seeing this as a deception, you should see it as proof.
NathanIt's like a firewall against leaks. It means I can talk trade secrets over dinner and know it'll go no further. It also means that I can't tell her that I'm pissed when she's so fucking clumsy that she spills wine over my house guest.
CalebI knew there must have been prototypes. So, not the first. But I though maybe the last.
Nathan[Nathan shakes his head.]Ava doesn't exist in isolation, any more than you or me. She's part of a continuum. Version 9.6. And each time, they get a little better.
CalebSo - when you make a new model, what you do with the old one?
NathanDownload the mind. Unpack the data. Add the new routines I've been writing. To do that, you end up partially formatting, so the memories go. But the body survives. And Ava's body is a good one. So I'll do the same as I did with Kyoko.
NathanThe power cut. Must be ten o'clock. Guess Ava's going to be wondering where you are. How was that escape going to go down, anyway? You didn't completely explain. You said you were going to get me drunk, take my card, then reprogram the security protocols. But, reprogram them to - what?
CalebTo change the lockdown procedure. So that in the event of a power cut, instead of sealing, the doors all opened.