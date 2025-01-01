Nathan The power cut. Must be ten o'clock. Guess Ava's going to be wondering where you are. How was that escape going to go down, anyway? You didn't completely explain. You said you were going to get me drunk, take my card, then reprogram the security protocols. But, reprogram them to - what?

Caleb To change the lockdown procedure. So that in the event of a power cut, instead of sealing, the doors all opened.

Nathan Huh. Not bad. Might have even worked.

Caleb Well, we'll find out.

Nathan What do you mean?

Caleb I figured you were probably watching us during the power cuts. So I already did all those things. When I got you drunk *yesterday*.