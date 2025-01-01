Menu
Ex Machina Movie Quotes

Ex Machina Movie Quotes

Nathan One day the AIs are going to look back on us the same way we look at fossil skeletons on the plains of Africa. An upright ape living in dust with crude language and tools, all set for extinction.
Caleb I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.
Nathan There you go again, Mr. Quotable.
Caleb There you go again. It's not my quote. It's what Oppenheimer said after he made...
Nathan Nathan, Caleb: ...the atomic bomb.
Nathan Yeah, I know what it is, dude.
Ava Isn't it strange, to create something that hates you?
Nathan C'mon buddy. After a long day of Turing tests you gotta unwind.
Caleb What were you doing with Ava?
Nathan What?
Caleb You tore up her picture.
Nathan I'm gonna tear up the fucking dance floor, dude. Check it out.
Caleb Did you program her to flirt with me?
Nathan If I did, would that be cheating?
Caleb Wouldn't it?
Nathan Caleb, what's your type?
Caleb Of girl?
Nathan No, salad dressing. Yeah, of girl; what's your type of girl? You know what, don't even answer that. Let's say its black chicks. Okay, that's your thing. For the sake of argument, that's your thing, okay? Why is that your thing? Because you did a detailed analysis of all racial types and you cross-referenced that analysis with a points-based system? No! You're just attracted to black chicks. A consequence of accumulated external stimuli that you probably didn't even register as they registered with you.
Caleb Did you program her to like me, or not?
Nathan I programmed her to be heterosexual, just like you were programmed to be heterosexual.
Caleb Nobody programmed me to be straight.
Nathan You decided to be straight? Please! Of course you were programmed, by nature or nurture or both and to be honest, Caleb, you're starting to annoy me now because this is your insecurity talking, this is not your intellect.
Nathan [points to painting] You know this guy, right?
Caleb Jackson Pollock.
Nathan Jackson Pollock. That's right. The drip painter. Okay. He let his mind go blank, and his hand go where it wanted. Not deliberate, not random. Some place in between. They called it automatic art. Let's make this like Star Trek, okay? Engage intellect.
Caleb Excuse me?
Nathan I'm Kirk. Your head's the warp drive. Engage intellect. What if Pollock had reversed the challenge. What if instead of making art without thinking, he said, "You know what? I can't paint anything, unless I know exactly why I'm doing it." What would have happened?
Caleb He never would have made a single mark.
Nathan Yes! You see, there's my guy, there's my buddy, who thinks before he opens his mouth. He never would have made a single mark.
Nathan The challenge is not to act automatically. It's to find an action that is not automatic. From painting, to breathing, to talking, to fucking. To falling in love...
Nathan And for the record, Ava's not pretending to like you. And her flirting isn't an algorithm to fake you out. You're the first man she's met that isn't me. And I'm like her dad, right? Can you blame her for getting a crush on you?
Caleb You hacked the world's cell phones?
Nathan Yeah. And all the manufacturers knew I was doing it, too. But they couldn't accuse me without admitting they were doing it themselves.
Caleb Did you design Ava's face based on my pornography profile?
Nathan Oh. Shit, dude.
Caleb Did you?
Nathan Hey, if a search engine's good for anything, right?
Nathan [speaking about Ava's brain] Impulse. Response. Fluid. Imperfect. Patterned. Chaotic.
Caleb [talking about ending the project] It's not up to me...
Ava Why is it up to anyone?
Caleb What was the real test?
Nathan You.
Nathan Ava was a rat in a maze. And I gave her one way out. To escape, she'd have to use self-awareness, imagination, manipulation, sexuality, empathy, and she did. Now, if that isn't true AI, what the fuck is?
Nathan Over the next few days you're going to be the human component in a Turing test.
Caleb Holy shit!
Nathan Yeah, that's right, Caleb. You got it. Because if the test is passed, you are dead center of the greatest scientific event in the history of man.
Caleb If you've created a conscious machine, it's not the history of man. That's the history of gods.
Nathan It's funny. You know. No matter how rich you get, shit goes wrong. You can't insulate yourself from it. I used to think it was death and taxes you couldn't avoid, but it's actually death and shit.
Nathan The good deeds a man has done defends him. The good deeds a man has done defends him. The good deeds a man has done... defends him.
Nathan Caleb, what's your type?
Caleb Of girl?
Nathan No, salad dressing!
[first lines]
Caleb How long until we get to his estate?
Pilot [laughs] We've been flying over his estate for the past 2 hours.
Nathan Okay. Fucking unreal. Okay. Ava...
Caleb It's just in the Turing test, the machine should be hidden from the examiner.
Nathan No, no. We're way past that. If I hid Ava from you so you could just hear her voice, she would pass for human. The real test is to show you that she's a robot and then see if you still feel she has consciousness.
Caleb Yeah, I think you're probably right.
Nathan You know, I wrote down that other line you came up with. The one about how if I've invented a machine with consciousness, I'm not a man, I'm a God.
Caleb I don't think that's exactly what I...
Nathan I just thought, "Fuck, man, that is so good." When we get to tell the story, you know? I turned to Caleb and he looked up at me and he said, "You're not a man, you're a God."
Caleb Yeah, but I didn't say that.
Ava Hello.
Caleb Hi. I'm Caleb.
Ava Hello Caleb.
Caleb Do you have a name?
Ava Yes. Ava.
Caleb I'm pleased to meet you, Ava.
Ava I'm pleased to meet you too.
Caleb Why did you give her sexuality? An AI doesn't need a gender. She could have been a grey box.
Nathan Actually I don't think that's true. Can you give an example of consciousness at any level, human or animal, that exists without a sexual dimension?
Caleb They have sexuality as an evolutionary reproductive need.
Nathan What imperative does a grey box have to interact with another grey box? Can consciousness exist without interaction? Anyway, sexuality is fun, man. If you're gonna exist, why not enjoy it? You want to remove the chance of her falling in love and fucking? And the answer to your real question, you bet she can fuck.
Caleb What?
Nathan In between her legs, there's an opening, with a concentration of sensors. You engage them in the right way, creates a pleasure response. So if you wanted to screw her, mechanically speaking, you could. And she'd enjoy it.
Caleb That wasn't my real question.
Nathan Oh, okay. Sorry.
Ava Will you stay here?
Caleb Stay here? AVA!
Caleb Some people believe language exists from birth. And what is learned is the ability to attach words and structure to the latent ability.
Nathan There you go again. Mr Quoteable.
Caleb It's obvious, once I stop to think.
Nathan It's like these power cuts. You would not believe how much I spent on the generator system, but I keep getting failures every day.
Caleb Do you know why they happen?
Nathan No. The system was supposed to be bulletproof, but obviously, the guys that installed it fucked something up.
Caleb Can't you just get them to come back?
Nathan No. There's too much classified stuff here. So after the job was done, I just had them all killed.
[smiles at Caleb]
Nathan Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters. It's a movie, man. You don't know that movie? A ghost gives Dan Aykroyd oral sex.
Caleb So what? You want me to talk about myself?
Ava Yes.
Caleb Where... Okay, where do I start?
Ava It's your decision.
Ava I'm interested to see what you'll choose.
Caleb Hmm.
Nathan Buddy, your head's been *so* fucked with.
Caleb I don't think it's me whose head is fucked.
Nathan I don't know, man. I woke up this morning to a tape of you slicing your arm open and punching the mirror. You seem pretty fucked up to me.
Caleb You're a bastard.
Nathan Yeah, well, I understand why you'd think that. But believe it or not, I'm actually the guy that's on your side.
Nathan Man, but what a thing we've shared, huh? Something to tell our grandchildren, right?
Caleb After they've signed their NDAs.
Nathan [laughs] Yeah, their NDAs... Dude, you crack me up, man.
Ava I've never met anyone new before. Only Nathan.
Caleb Then I guess we're both in quite a similar position.
Ava Haven't you met lots of new people before?
Caleb None like you.
Caleb I'm still trying to figure the examination formats. Yeah, it feels like testing Ava through conversation is kind of a closed loop.
Nathan It's a closed loop?
Caleb Yeah. Like testing a chess computer by only playing chess.
Nathan How else do you test a chess computer?
Caleb Well, it depends. You know, I mean, you can play it to find out if it makes good moves, but... but that won't tell you if it knows that it's playing chess. And it won't tell you if it knows what chess is.
Nathan Uh huh. So it's simulation versus actual.
Caleb Yes, yeah. And I think being able to differentiate between the two is the Turing Test you want me to perform.
Nathan Look, do me a favor. Lay off the textbook approach. I just want simple answers to simple questions. Yesterday I asked you how you felt about her and you gave me a great answer. Now the question is, "How does she feel about you?"
Caleb I grew up in Portland, Oregon. No brothers or sisters. My parents were both high school teachers. And if we're getting to know each other, I guess I should tell you that they're both dead. Car crash when I was 15. In fact, I was in the car with them. Back seat. But it was the front that got the worst of it.
Ava I'm sorry.
Caleb It's alright. I spent a long time in the hospital afterward. Nearly a year and I got into coding. And by the time I got into college, I was pretty advanced.
Ava An advanced programmer.
Caleb Yes.
Ava Like Nathan.
Caleb Yes... No. It's different. Nathan wrote the Blue Book base code when he was 13. Which, if you understand code, what he did was like Mozart or something.
Nathan Answer me this: how do you feel about her? Nothing analytical, just - how you feel.
Caleb I feel - that she is fucking amazing.
Nathan Dude. Cheers.
Ava Would you like to know how old I am?
Caleb Sure.
Ava I'm one.
Caleb One what? One year or one day?
Ava One.
Ava Do you like Mozart?
Caleb I like Depeche Mode.
Ava Do you like Nathan?
Caleb Yes, of course.
Ava Is Nathan your friend?
Caleb My friend? I... yeah, I hope so.
Ava A good friend?
Caleb Yeah... well, no, no, no... I mean, not a good friend... A good friend is... We only just met each other, you know. So it takes time to be able to... to get to know each other I guess.
Caleb Her language abilities... they're incredible. The system is stochastic. Right? It's non-deterministic? At first I thought she was mapping from internal semantic form to syntactic tree-structured and then getting linearised words. But then I started to realise the model was some kind of hybrid.
Nathan Caleb.
Caleb No?
Nathan I understand that you want me to explain how Ava works, but I'm sorry. I'm not gonna be able to do that.
Caleb Try me. I'm hot on high-level abstraction.
Nathan It's not 'cause I think you're too dumb. It's 'cause I want to have a beer and a conversation with you, not a seminar.
Caleb [laughs nervously] Sorry.
Nathan [about Kyoko] I told you, you're wasting your time talking to her. However, you would not be wasting your time... if you were *dancing* with her.
[turns on lights and music]
Nathan So, do you know what the Turing Test is?
Caleb Yeah. I know what the Turing Test is. It's when a human interacts with a computer and if the human doesn't know they're interacting with a computer, the test is passed.
Nathan And what does a pass tell us?
Caleb That the computer has artificial intelligence.
[astounded]
Caleb Are you building an AI?
Nathan I've already built one.
Nathan This building isn't a house. It's a research facility. Buried in these walls is enough fiber optic cable to reach the moon and lasso it. And I want to talk to you about what I'm researching. I want to share it with you. In fact, I wanna share it with you so much, it's eating me up inside. But there's something I need you to do for me first.
Caleb [reading contract] "Blue Book non-disclosure agreement."
Nathan Take your time. Read it over.
Caleb [continues reading] "The signee agrees to regular data audit with unlimited access, to confirm that no disclosure of information has taken place in public or private forums, using any means of communication, including but not limited to that which is disclosed orally or in written or electronic form."
[frightened]
Caleb I think I need a lawyer.
Nathan It's standard.
Caleb It doesn't feel very standard.
Nathan Okay, it's not standard. What can I tell you, Caleb? You don't have to sign it. You know, we can spend the next few days just shooting pool, getting drunk together, bonding. And when you discover what you've missed out on, in about a year, you're gonna regret it for the rest of your life.
[Caleb signs the contract immediately]
Nathan Good call.
Ava Do you want to be my friend?
Caleb Of course.
Ava Will it be possible?
Caleb Why would it not be?
Ava Our conversations are one-sided. You ask circumspect questions and study my responses.
Caleb Yes.
Ava You learn about me and I learn nothing about you. That's not a foundation on which friendships are based.
Caleb So what? You want me to talk about myself?
Ava Yes.
Caleb Where... Okay, where do I start?
Ava It's your decision. I'm interested to see what you'll choose.
Nathan This isn't a house, it's a research facility.
Caleb Okay, Ava. Well, you know my name
Ava Yes.
Caleb I'm 26. I work at Nathan's company. Do you know what Nathan' s company is?
Ava Blue Book. Named after Wittgenstein's notes. It's the world's most popular internet search engine, processing an average of 94% of all internet search requests.
Caleb That's exactly right.
Ava Where do you live, Caleb?
Caleb Brookhaven, Long Island.
Ava Is it nice there?
Caleb It's okay. I got an apartment. It's kind of small. It's very small, but it's a five minute walk to the office and a five minute walk to the ocean, which I like.
Ava Are you married?
Caleb Uh... no.
Ava Is your status single?
Caleb Yes.
Nathan It is what it is... It's Promethean man.
Ava Caleb, you're wrong.
Caleb Wrong about what?
Ava Nathan.
Caleb In what way?
Ava He isn't your friend.
Caleb Excuse me? I'm sorry, Ava, I don't understand.
Ava You shouldn't trust him. You shouldn't trust anything he says.
Nathan [drunkenly misquoting Oppenheimer] In battle, in forest, on the precipice of the mountain, on the... the great, dark sea. In the sleep, confusion. In the depths of shame... The good deeds a man has done before defends him. The good deeds a man has done before defends him. The good deeds a man has done before... defends him.
Nathan [meeting for the first time] Caleb, I'm just gonna throw this out there, so it's said, okay? You're freaked out.
Caleb I am?
Nathan Yeah. You're freaked out, by the helicopter, and the mountains and the house, because it's all so super-cool. And you're freaked out by me, to be meeting me, having this conversation in this room, at this moment. Right? And I get that. I get the moment you're having, but... Dude, can we just get past that? Can we just be two guys? Nathan and Caleb? Not the whole "employer-employee" thing?
Caleb Yeah, okay.
Nathan Yeah?
Caleb Yes, uh... yeah. It's good to meet you, Nathan.
Nathan It's good to meet you too, Caleb.
Caleb Can we talk about the lies you've been spinning me?
Nathan What lies?
Caleb I didn't win a competition. I wasn't part of a lottery. I was selected. It's obvious, once I stop to think. Why would you randomly select an examiner for the Turing test? You could have had some bean counter turn up at your front door. The guy who fixes the air-conditioning.
Nathan The competition was a smokescreen. I didn't want anyone to know what I was doing here, or why I required you.
Caleb Why me?
Nathan I needed someone that would ask the right questions. So I did a search and I found the most talented coder in my company. You know, instead of seeing this as a deception, you should see it as proof.
Caleb Proof of what?
Nathan Come on, Caleb. You don't think I don't know what it's like to be smart? Smarter than everyone else. Jockeying for position. You got the light on you, man. Not lucky. Chosen.
Nathan [speaking about Ava] You're impressed.
Caleb *Yes. Yes.* Although...
Nathan Although?
[cackles]
Nathan There's a qualification to you being impressed?
Caleb There was one interesting thing that happened today.
Nathan Yeah?
Caleb Yeah. She made a joke.
Nathan Right. When she threw your line back at you. About being interested to see what she'd choose. Right, I noticed that, too.
Caleb Yeah, that got me thinking, you know. In a way, that's the best indication of AI that I've seen in her so far. It's discretely complicated. It's like... it's kind of non-autistic.
Nathan What do you mean?
Caleb She could only do that with an awareness of her own mind... and also an awareness of mine.
Nathan Oh, she's aware of you, all right.
Nathan [unbinds tape on fists] To be honest... I thought we'd have... breakfast together, but... I can't really eat anything. I got the mother of all fucking hangovers.
Caleb Oh, yeah?
Nathan Oh, my god, like you wouldn't even believe. When I have a heavy night, I... compensate the next morning. Exercise. Antioxidants. You know?
Caleb Yeah, sure. Was it a good party?
Nathan Party?
Caleb Yeah, wasn't there a party?
[no response]
Caleb There wasn't a party. Sorry.
Caleb Oh, man. She's fascinating. When you talk to her, you're just... through the looking glass.
Nathan Through the looking glass? Wow. You're good with words, Caleb. You're quotable.
Caleb Actually that's someone else's quote.
Nathan So what are you doing awake at this time? You come to join the party?
Ava Are you attracted to me?
Caleb What?
Ava Are you attracted to me? You give me indications that you are.
Caleb I do?
Ava Yes.
Caleb How?
Ava Micro-expressions.
Caleb Micro-expressions?
Ava The way your eyes fix on my eyes - and lips.
Nathan [Kyoko spills wine] Oh, shit! Are you fucking kidding me? Did it get on you?
Caleb No, no. It's... it's all right. I got it.
Nathan Dude, you're wasting your time talking to her. She doesn't understand English. Just give her the napkin.
Caleb Sorry.
Nathan It's like a firewall against leaks. It means I can talk trade secrets over dinner and know it'll go no further. It also means that I can't tell her that I'm pissed when she's so fucking clumsy that she spills wine over my house guest.
Caleb I think she gets that you're pissed.
Nathan Yeah? Good. Because I am pissed. Hey, Kyoko?
[waves her goodbye]
Nathan Go-go.
Ava Do you think about me when we aren't together? Sometimes at night, I'm wondering if you're watching me on the cameras - and I hope you are.
The Savages God I want to get rid of it/ God I want to/ get rid of it! My car/ my house/ my husbands, husbands, husbands...
Caleb Thank you so much for bringing me here. It's been a trip.
Nathan Yes, it has.
Nathan I think it's the next model that's going to be the real breakthrough. Singularity.
Caleb The next model?
Nathan After Ava.
Caleb I didn't know there was going to be a model after Ava.
Nathan You thought she was a one-off?
Caleb I knew there must have been prototypes. So, not the first. But I though maybe the last.
Nathan [Nathan shakes his head.] Ava doesn't exist in isolation, any more than you or me. She's part of a continuum. Version 9.6. And each time, they get a little better.
Caleb So - when you make a new model, what you do with the old one?
Nathan Download the mind. Unpack the data. Add the new routines I've been writing. To do that, you end up partially formatting, so the memories go. But the body survives. And Ava's body is a good one. So I'll do the same as I did with Kyoko.
Ava I don't want to make you feel uncomfortable..
Nathan The power cut. Must be ten o'clock. Guess Ava's going to be wondering where you are. How was that escape going to go down, anyway? You didn't completely explain. You said you were going to get me drunk, take my card, then reprogram the security protocols. But, reprogram them to - what?
Caleb To change the lockdown procedure. So that in the event of a power cut, instead of sealing, the doors all opened.
Nathan Huh. Not bad. Might have even worked.
Caleb Well, we'll find out.
Nathan What do you mean?
Caleb I figured you were probably watching us during the power cuts. So I already did all those things. When I got you drunk *yesterday*.
Nathan What?
[the power comes back on. On the CCTV feed of Ava's room, the door is open and Ava is walking down the glass corridor]
Nathan Fuck.
