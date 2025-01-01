Deadshot Hey, Angelo, this is the exterminator you called for your rat problem. My account's looking a little thin.

Angelo No one gets paid until what needs to get done, gets done.

Deadshot Nope, that's not the rules. No money, no honey.

[a convoy of FBI vehicles pulls into the street below]

Deadshot Whoa, here's your boy right now, with about twenty of his new best friends.

[glances at his phone]

Deadshot I'm still seeing zeroes over here, Angie.

Angelo Then stop bitching and do your job!

Deadshot Uh, they're taking him out of the car now. In about thirty seconds your window is going to close forever.

Angelo Okay. Okay, okay, relax! There was an accounting error. We sent it.

[$1,000,000 is deposited into Deadshot's account]

Deadshot Now double it for being a dickhead. You got ten seconds.

Angelo We're not the kind of people you play with!

Deadshot Did you just... did you threaten me? This dude's gonna get a sore throat from all the singing he's about to do.

Angelo You son of a bitch...

[Another $1,000,000 is deposited]

Deadshot Pleasure doing business with you, Angie.