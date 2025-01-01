Menu
Suicide Squad Movie Quotes

Suicide Squad Movie Quotes

The Joker Would you die for me?
Harley Quinn Yes.
The Joker That's too easy. Would you live for me?
Harley Quinn Huh? What was that? I should kill everyone and escape?
[to SEALs]
Harley Quinn Sorry. The voices.
[chuckles]
Harley Quinn I'm kidding! Jeez! That's not what they really said.
Harley Quinn [to Katana] Love your perfume. What is that? The stench of death?
[Harley smashes a shop window]
Rick Flag Seriously? The hell's wrong with you people?
Harley Quinn [takes a purse] We're bad guys. It's what we do.
Captain Boomerang [regarding Katana] Hey, well, you know what they say about the crazy ones.
Harley Quinn Huh?
The Joker What do we have here?
Dr. Harleen Quinzel I did everything you said. I helped you.
The Joker Ah. You helped me. By erasing my mind? What few faded memories I had! No. You left me in a black hole of rage and confusion. Is that the medicine you practice, Dr. Quinzel?
Dr. Harleen Quinzel What are you gonna do? You gonna kill me, Mr. J?
The Joker What? Oh, I'm not gonna kill ya. I'm just gonna hurt ya... really, really bad.
Dr. Harleen Quinzel You think so? Well, I can take it.
The Joker [puts belt in her mouth] I wouldn't want you to break those perfect porcelain-capped teeth when the juice hits your brain.
Harley Quinn [at a bar] Whatcha having, K.C.?
Deadshot Bloody Mary, right?
Killer Croc Drink dulls the mind.
Harley Quinn K.C., it's the end of the world. Have a drink with us.
Killer Croc Beer.
Captain Boomerang There he is. Give the man a beer.
Harley Quinn How about you, hot stuff?
Diablo Water.
Harley Quinn That's a good idea, honey.
[pours water]
Harley Quinn Ninja? You want some sake?
Katana Whiskey.
Harley Quinn Whiskey.
Deadshot [points to shot glass] What am I, 12?
Rick Flag You disobey me, you die.
[Killer Croc growls]
Rick Flag You try to escape, you die. You otherwise irritate or vex me... and guess what? You die.
Harley Quinn I'm known to be quite vexing. I'm just forewarning you.
Rick Flag Lady, shut up!
The Joker [from trailer] I can't wait to show you my toys.
Amanda Waller [narrating] And that was just the beginning.
[Joker and Harley drive crazily through Gotham City when Batman starts to follow]
Harley Quinn Come on, Puddin'. Do it!
The Joker Oh. We have got company.
Harley Quinn Batsy, Batsy, Batsy.
Amanda Waller [narrating] She's crazier than him. And more fearless.
[Batman leaps onto the roof of the car]
Harley Quinn Stupid Bats, you're ruining date night!
[Harley attempts to shoot Batman through the roof]
The Joker I love this guy. He's so intense!
Monster T [looking at Harley dancing] Mmm. You're a lucky man. You got a bad bitch.
The Joker Oh, that she is. The fire in my loins. The itch in my crotch. The one, the only, the infamous Harley Quinn!
[whistles for Harley]
The Joker Ooh, come to Daddy.
Harley Quinn Puddin'!
[laughs]
The Joker Listen, you are my gift to this handsome hunka hunka! You belong to him now.
Harley Quinn Well...
[barks at Monster T and laughs]
Harley Quinn You're cute. You want me? I'm all yours.
Monster T I don't want no beef.
The Joker You don't want no beef?
[mocking]
The Joker You don't want no beef? You don't want no beef?
Harley Quinn Why, what's wrong? You don't like me? Fine. Don't waste my time then.
Monster T This is your lady.
The Joker Look, are you enjoying yourself?
The Joker No. That's your lady, Joker.
The Joker That's right.
[from trailer]
The Joker Are you sweet talkin' me? All'a that chitchat's gonna getcha hurt...
Amanda Waller [narration] Before she ran off and joined the circus, she was known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel. A psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. She was assigned to The Clown himself.
The Joker Dr. Quinzel. You know, I live for these moments with you. What do you got?
Harley Quinn I got you a kitty.
The Joker So thoughtful.
Amanda Waller [narration] She thought she was curing him, but she was falling in love.
The Joker There is something you could do for me, Doctor.
Harley Quinn Anything. I mean, yeah.
The Joker I need a machine gun
Harley Quinn A machine gun?
Amanda Waller [narration] Talk about a workplace romance gone wrong.
[Harley Quinn changes her clothes in public]
Harley Quinn [sees everyone staring at her] What?
Deadshot Stay evil, doll face.
Diablo Don't touch me, man!
Deadshot Don't touch you? What you gonna do?
Diablo Don't touch me!
Deadshot I'm touching you. I'm touching you. Do something.
Diablo Don't touch me!
Deadshot Do something!
Diablo You wanna see something?
Deadshot Oh, yeah, I wanna see...
Diablo You wanna see something?
Deadshot Yes, I wanna see something!
[Diablo goes berserk and shoots fire everywhere then turns and stares a Deadshot]
Diablo I was trying to get you there. Phil Jackson. We good, right?
Amanda Waller It's taken me some work. But I finally have them. The worst of the worst.
[last lines]
Harley Quinn Puddin'!
The Joker Let's go home.
Harley Quinn You got all dressed up for me?
The Joker Oh, you know I'd do anything for you. By the way, I've got some grape soda on ice and a bear skin rug waiting.
Harley Quinn Yeah?
Frost Boss, we got a problem!
[the Joker's helicopter is struck by a missile]
The Joker Huh? This bird... is baked. Okay honey, it's me and you.
Harley Quinn Let's do it!
Harley Quinn [walks from a helicopter crash] What a ride!
Amanda Waller [naration] They became the king and queen of Gotham City. And God help anyone who disrespected the queen.
Amanda Waller I wanna build a team of some very bad people, who I think can do some good.
Griggs Ames, if this man shoots me, I want you to kill him... and I want you to go clear my browser history.
Seals' Admiral Burns These are villains, Amanda. What makes you think you can control them?
Amanda Waller Because getting people to act against their own self-interest for the national security of the United States is what I do for a living.
Deadshot [Harley points gun] Whoa! Relax. It's me.
Harley Quinn [long pause] You ever been in love?
Deadshot Nah. Never.
Harley Quinn Bullshit.
Deadshot You don't kill as many people as I've killed and still sleep like a kitten if you feel shit like love.
Harley Quinn Another textbook sociopath.
Enchantress [from trailer] Let's do something fun.
Deadshot You might wanna work on your team motivation thing. You heard of Phil Jackson?
Rick Flag Yeah.
Deadshot He's like the gold standard, okay? Triangle, bitch. Study.
Deadshot [toasting] Here's to honor... among thieves.
Katana I'm not a thief.
Deadshot Oh. She's not a thief.
[they clink their glasses]
Captain Boomerang I actually prefer to think of myself as an asset relocation specialist.
Deadshot Well, we almost pulled it off... despite what everybody thought.
Diablo We weren't picked to succeed. You know that, right? We were all chosen to fail.
Deadshot Yeah, I know that. Worst part of it is, they're going to blame us for the whole thing. And they can't have people knowing the truth. We're the patsies. The cover up. Don't forget... we're the bad guys.
Harley Quinn I'm bored. Play with me.
[Enchantress touches Admiral Burns]
Seals' Admiral Burns [unnerved] Uh, please don't touch me. Please don't touch me.
Deadshot What's this? Uh, cheerleading tryouts?
Deadshot Don't forget: we're the bad guys.
Deadshot [given a gun] Y'all jokers must be crazy.
[proceeds to put several headshots through several targets]
Dexter Tolliver What if Superman had decided to fly down, rip off the roof of the White House and grab the President of the United States right out of the Oval Office? Who would've stopped him?
Griggs Stay back. If she moves, fire her up, all right?
[to Harley]
Griggs You gonna come down from there or what?
[Harley laughs and swings slowly down to the floor]
Griggs Oh yeah, look at you.
[Harley lands and goes to the front of her cell]
Griggs You know the rules, hotness. You gotta keep off of these bars.
Harley Quinn What, these bars?
Griggs Yeah. Those bars.
[Harley licks the bar]
Griggs Oh, my God. You are really in bad shape upstairs, lady!
Harley Quinn Gonna come in here and tell me that? Or are you too scared? Come on, I'm bored. I'm bored. Play with me.
Griggs You put five of my guards in the hospital, honey. No one's gonna play with you. You sleep on the ground.
Harley Quinn I sleep where I want, when I want, with who I want.
Griggs Oh man. I love you.
[on radio]
Griggs Alpha One, hit her.
Harley Quinn [regarding Diablo] I love this guy.
Deadshot I don't like this, Flag.
Rick Flag I don't like it either.
[Deadshot puts on his mask]
Harley Quinn Pussy.
Deadshot I will knock your ass out. I do not care that you're a girl.
Captain Boomerang [attacked by Katana] You got a boyfriend?
Captain Boomerang [to Diablo] And the kids?
Harley Quinn He killed them. Didn't you?
[pause]
Harley Quinn Own that shit. Own it! What'd you think was gonna happen? Huh?
Deadshot Hey, Harley. Come on.
Harley Quinn What, you were just... Thinking you can have a happy family and coach little leagues, and make car payments? Normal's a setting on the dryer. People like us, we don't get normal!
Captain Boomerang [yelling] Why is it always a knife fight every single time you open your mouth? You know, outside you're amazing. But inside, you're ugly.
Harley Quinn We all are. We all are! Except for him.
[looks at Killer Croc]
Harley Quinn He's ugly on the outside, too.
Killer Croc Not me, shorty. I'm beautiful.
Harley Quinn Yeah, you are.
Amanda Waller Deadshot... shoot that woman right now!
Deadshot She ain't do shit to me.
Amanda Waller You're a hitman, right? I got a contract. Kill Harley Quinn. Do it for your freedom and your kid.
Deadshot [pause] Now she dead.
Harley Quinn Are you the Devil?
Amanda Waller Maybe.
[Sees that Joker is about to drive through the railing, into the river]
Harley Quinn Puddin'.
[Hysterically panicking as the car goes into to the water]
Harley Quinn Puddin', I can't swim!
Rick Flag I'll accept the consequences.
Amanda Waller I am your consequence.
Frost You might wanna keep your mouth shut.
Griggs Can I go, man? What the hell is going on, man? This is crazy.
The Joker Blah, blah-blah, blah-blah. Blah-blah, blah, blah. All of that chitchat's gonna get ya hurt.
[smacks Griggs' shoulders]
Griggs Oh! My God!
The Joker Mmm.
[Joker holds out his ring and Griggs kisses it]
The Joker I could tell you meant that.
Griggs Yeah.
The Joker [laughs] You're gonna be my friend.
Deadshot I don't know if they told you, but I-I'm a hitman. I'm not a fireman. I don't save people.
Amanda Waller his is crown jewels here, Mr. Wayne. And you do understand my legal exposure. If anyone knew what I procured for you...
Bruce Wayne Listen... I can keep a secret, okay? What do you want?
Amanda Waller People are asking questions about Midway City. The kind of people who can get the answers. And if they can get those answers, my head will be on a pike.
Bruce Wayne Consider yourself under my protection. If you deliver.
Amanda Waller [hands him several files regarding metahumans] Why, Mr. Wayne?
Bruce Wayne Just like to make friends.
Amanda Waller There's the difference between us. You believe in friendship, I believe in leverage.
Bruce Wayne Good night.
Amanda Waller You look tired. You should stop working nights.
Bruce Wayne You should shut it down, or my friends and I will do it for you.
The Joker Question... Would you die for me?
Harley Quinn Yes.
The Joker That's too easy. Would you... Would you live for me? Hmm?
Harley Quinn Yes.
The Joker Careful. Do not say this oath thoughtlessly. Desire becomes surrender. Surrender becomes power.
[pause]
The Joker Do you want this?
Harley Quinn I do.
The Joker Say it.
[pauses]
The Joker Say it. Say it. Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty...
Harley Quinn Please?
The Joker [impressed] Aw! God, you're so... good.
Monster T We finally meet.
Frost Nah, he don't shake hands. But sit down and have a drink.
Monster T Hey, J. On behalf of everybody, welcome back. I wanted to come by and personally say thank you. You making me good money. I'm making you good money.
The Joker Are you sweet talking me?
[laughs]
The Joker I love this guy. He's so intense!
Deadshot [toasting] Here's to honor... among thieves.
Amanda Waller And if they get caught, we throw them under the bus.
Katana [in Japanese] Criminals deserve no mercy!
[to Captain Boomerang, who has killed his own henchman]
The Flash No honor among thieves, eh?
Amanda Waller In a world of flying men and monsters, this is the only way to protect our country.
Deadshot What, we some kinda... Suicide Squad?
Harley Quinn [seeing Enchantress building her weapon] Hey, everyone can see all this trippy magic stuff, right?
Rick Flag Yeah. Why?
Harley Quinn I'm off my meds.
Deadshot Don't make me shoot you.
Harley Quinn What, I got a hickey or something?
The Joker Professor, could you pick up the pace?
[Harley receives text from the Joker, then moves towards his helicopter]
Deadshot Harley!
The Joker Hello, baby!
Amanda Waller Kill her!
Rick Flag Her nanite's disarmed!
The Joker Come on, baby!
Deadshot [after showing his marksmen skills] All right. Now you know what you're buying. Let me tell you the price. First, I want out of here. Second, I want full custody of my daughter. All right? And her mom can have, like, supervised visits. But her stank-ass boyfriend can't come. Darnell can't come.
Rick Flag Darnell's out.
Deadshot He's out. Third, y'all gonna pay for my daughter's whole education. Best schools. And then I want her to go to college. Like Harvard. Or Yale.
Rick Flag So Ivy League.
Deadshot Ivy League, yeah. One them big joints, you know?
Rick Flag Mmm-hmm.
Deadshot And, uh, if she can't cut it and her grades start slipping, I need you to white-people that thing.
Rick Flag Mmm-hmm.
Deadshot You know how y'all do.
Rick Flag Oh, yeah.
Deadshot You know, righ? Okay. Now that's my price. But I'm concerned 'cause I don't see nobody writing shit down.
Rick Flag [chuckles] You're in no position to make any demands.
Deadshot Oh. I'm sorry. You thought I was talking to you. No, errand boy. I'm talking to your boss.
[to Amanda]
Deadshot That's my price, sweetie. You know what it is.
Deadshot So that's your old lady, huh?
Rick Flag Yeah.
Deadshot Well, you need to handle this shit, all right? Get up there, smack her on her ass, tell her, "Knock this shit off."
Rick Flag I do not think that'd be wise.
Rick Flag This is Katana. She's got my back. She can cut all of you in half with one sword stroke, just like mowing the lawn. I would advise not getting killed by her. Her sword traps the souls of its victims.
Amanda Waller But everyone has a weakness. And a weakness can be leveraged.
Griggs That is just a whole lot of pretty in a whole lot of crazy.
Harley Quinn I lost my Puddin'. But you can get him back, right?
Enchantress I can, my dear. Anything you want.
Harley Quinn You promise?
Enchantress Yes, child. You need only bow and serve beneath my feet.
Harley Quinn I like what you're sellin', lady. There's just one teeny problem. You messed with my friends!
The Joker Where is she?
Frost It's complex. This is not just her. Everybody's disappearing. There's this new law, where if you're a bad enough bad guy, they stamp "terrorist" on your jacket. They send you to this swamp in Louisiana. A black site. That's where she is.
[pause]
Frost So, what are we doing?
The Joker Bring the car around. We're going for a drive.
[laughs]
Deadshot [about Amanda Waller] Damn. That is just a mean lady.
Rick Flag Yeah. You get used to it.
Harley Quinn He married me!
Rick Flag [to Deadshot] I'm a soldier! And you're a serial killer who takes credit cards. When the shooting starts, and it will, you'll cut and run.
[Upon awakening her brother, Incubus]
Enchantress Brother, I have freed you.
Incubus Where are we?
Enchantress The same World only much later.
Incubus What happened?
Enchantress The humans turned against us.
Incubus But they worshipped us. We were gods to them.
Enchantress Now they worship machines. So I will build a machine that will destroy them all. Build your strength. Feed on them. And wait for me to return.
[Enchantress disappears]
[first lines]
Griggs Chow time!
Griggs [to Harley] My job is to keep you alive until you die. You understand that?
[upon meeting Killer Croc for the first time]
Killer Croc Ain't you scared?
Rick Flag Why'd they put you down here?
Killer Croc I asked.
Batman It's over, Deadshot. I don't want to do this in front of your daughter.
Harley Quinn I'm not much of a joiner, but... maybe we should.
Deadshot Hey! She's trying to take over the world.
Harley Quinn So? What's the world ever done for us, anyway? It hates us.
Deadshot Hey, Harley!
Harley Quinn [approaches Enchantress] Hey, lady? Um... I lost my Puddin'. But you can get him back, right?
Harley Quinn Why do you eat people?
Killer Croc Gives me their power.
Harley Quinn Would you like to eat me?
Killer Croc Hell no.
Harley Quinn Aw, why not?
Killer Croc I don't want your crazy.
Harley Quinn Says the guy who lives in a sewer.
Killer Croc At least I know it's a sewer.
Harley Quinn Oh, I get it. 'Cause, like, this is a sewer, too, only with nice shops and restaurants, right? You hate mankind much? Let me guess. Mommy didn't take you to Chuck E. Cheese on your sixth birthday. I can recommend a good therapist.
[Killer Croc growls and starts to swing at Harley]
Diablo Why?
Harley Quinn Because I'm bored! I need a victim, a mind to pry apart and spit in.
Diablo Just leave it, mate. She's a rabbit hole. Don't fall in.
The Joker Oh, you.
Dr. Harleen Quinzel You're not leaving me. You're not leaving me!
The Joker You, you, you're a pain in the ass.
Dr. Harleen Quinzel I have done everything you said. Every test, every trial, every initiation. I have proved I love you. Just accept it.
The Joker [interrupts] Got it, got it, got it, got it. I am not someone who is loved. I'm an idea. A state of mind. I execute *my* will according to my plan. And you, Doctor... are not part of my plan.
Dr. Harleen Quinzel Just let me in. I promise... Let me in! I promise I won't hurt you!
The Joker A promise-promise?
[laughs]
The Joker [sarcastically as Harley holds a gun to his head] Don't hurt me. I'll be your friend.
[seriously]
The Joker Do it. Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it.
Dr. Harleen Quinzel My heart scares you, and a gun doesn't?
The Joker Do it!
[snatches gun away and laughs]
The Joker Ah, if you weren't so crazy, I'd think you were insane. Go... away.
Amanda Waller Any other requests?
Harley Quinn Oh! An espresso machine.
Killer Croc B-E-T!
Diablo [to Enchantress] I can't change what I did.
[shouts]
Diablo And neither can you!
Harley Quinn He married me!
Diablo It's not real.
Deadshot I killed the Bat.
Diablo Nah, homie. You don't want that.
Harley Quinn What? I want that.
Diablo She's trying to play games with you, man. It's not real!
Rick Flag He's right. It's not real.
Killer Croc [to GQ] I'm going with ya.
Lieutenant GQ Edwards We got this.
Killer Croc I'm not asking bro.
[takes off Hoodie]
Killer Croc I live underground. Y'all are just tourists.
Deadshot [to Griggs] One day, somehow, some way, I'm gonna get outta here. And I'm gonna rain down on you like the Holy Ghost.
Harley Quinn Japanese, female. Mid-20s, 5'5", good health, athletic. And... An only child. With deep-seated father issues. Daddy wanted a son, so she has to hide behind a mask.
Katana [removes mask] I am not... hiding.
Harley Quinn Now, that was gangster!
Deadshot Harley. Why don't you stop acting like a drunken stripper?
Harley Quinn You wanna tell me what the hell is going on, then? 'Cause...
[sniffs]
Harley Quinn I smell a rat.
Deadshot If they don't blow our heads off, we'll have to fight our way out of this city. I need you to play nice with the other children.
Harley Quinn And quietly return to my cage. Sure, okay. Hey, that's okay sellout. I get it. I get it. I know how the world works, okay? And when it comes to the heart, everyone for themselves, right?
Harley Quinn I gotta work on my cardio.
Enchantress [to Rick Flag] Baby, it's just a nightmare. It's just a bad dream. I'm here.
Deadshot You gonna fight with us?
Diablo What if I lose control?
Deadshot Then maybe we'll have a chance.
Rick Flag Whoa, wait here. Please. I don't wanna give this dude a heart attack. Okay?
Harley Quinn Aw, he's embarrassed of us.
Deadshot Hey Flag. This dude better cure cancer after all of this shit.
Harley Quinn [to Deadshot] You're my friend, too.
Captain Boomerang Hey, you were some help, Princess.
Diablo It's better this way. Trust me.
Captain Boomerang Oh yeah, you're the fire bloke, eh?
Diablo Yeah, I was. Yeah.
Captain Boomerang Right. Yeah. Hey.
[pulls out and flicks a lighter]
Captain Boomerang Well, lookie here. Whoo, it's fire! Whooooooo!
Killer Croc [to everyone] Y'all don't mind, I got me a sewer to crawl back into.
Deadshot Yeah, and I got some business to handle back in Gotham.
Harley Quinn I'm going to hotwire a car. Need a ride?
Deadshot Your ass is not driving.
Deadshot Anybody who touches me is dead. Anybody who to...
[screams as he is injected]
Deadshot Lady. Hey.
Technician Injection successful.
Deadshot Hey. Miss? What was that?
Technician 2 Location verified. Next!
Deadshot Oh, you deaf. You one of them deaf hoes.
Harley Quinn Whee!
Griggs Listen, you're being transferred. I don't know where you're going. It's from Mr. J.
[hands Harley a phone]
Griggs You gonna tell him I took care of you?
Harley Quinn You're so screwed!
[laughs]
Griggs What do you mean by that? What do you mean by that?
[to SEAL pushing him away]
Griggs Get off me! Get Off me! Harley, what do you mean by that? Harley!
The Joker [text message to Harley] I'm coming for you.
Enchantress I've been waiting for you all night. Step out of the shadows. I won't bite.
Harley Quinn Hmm.
[Harley starts to walk to Enchantress]
Rick Flag What the hell? Grab her!
[Deadshot grabs Harley]
Enchantress Why are you all here? Because the soldier led you? And all for Waller. Why do you serve those who cage you? I am your ally. And I know what you want. Exactly what you want.
Deadshot You know the dark places, too. Don't act like you don't.
The Joker [text message to Harley] I am close be ready...
Harley Quinn I'm known to be quite vexing...
Harley Quinn Puddin'!
[kisses the Joker]
Harley Quinn You got all dressed up for me?
The Joker Oh, you know I'd do anything for you. By the way, I've got some grape soda on ice and a bear skin rug waiting.
Harley Quinn What is that? What is that? Who are you?
Technician Stand by. Arming device.
Harley Quinn Who are you? I don't know who you are.
Technician Device armed.
Harley Quinn Hey! Hey, I'm talking to you. Hey, I'm talking to you!
Technician Ready.
[Harley screams]
Technician Injection successful.
Technician 2 Location verified.
Rick Flag Here comes Slipknot, the man who can climb anything.
Amanda Waller You know what the problem with a metahuman is? The human part. We got lucky with Superman. He shared our values. The next Superman might not.
Amanda Waller The Joker and Harley Quinn are no more.
Captain Boomerang [to Katana] You know, we should get a drink sometime.
Rick Flag You notice these are criminals?
Amanda Waller Mm-hm.
Rick Flag They're psychotic anti-social freaks. It makes no sense. Let me hit the tier-one units, and I'll build you a team of pipe-hitters who'll do anything you can dream up. I mean, you need real soldiers, not these scumbags.
Amanda Waller In World War 2, the US Navy made a deal with the Mafia to protect its ships on the waterfront.
Rick Flag This ain't World War 2.
Amanda Waller It's World War 3.
Amanda Waller The world changed when Superman flew across the sky. And then it changed again when he didn't. And that is why I'm here.
Deadshot [to Flag] I'm gonna get you there. And you're gonna end this. I'm gonna carry your ass if I have to. 'Cause this shit is gonna be like a chapter in the Bible. Everybody's gonna know what we did. And my daughter is gonna know that her Daddy is not a piece of shit.
Griggs Prisoner, get down on your knees, Now! Down on your knees! Hands in the air! Turn around! Hands up high!
Harley Quinn Hey, I'm cooperating. All right? This is me being cool.
Griggs [to guards] Take her.
[Harley attacks the guards]
Griggs Do not fire that goddamn weapon! Damn it!
[fires taser at Harley]
Harley Quinn [reaction to seeing Waller] No way.
Rick Flag Let's go home.
Captain Boomerang Yeah, let's go home. That sounds good. You guys wanna go home? Hmm? Or you wanna go back to prison?
Harley Quinn I'm not going back to prison.
Captain Boomerang What I'm saying is we kill the pair of 'em now before they kill us.
Amanda Waller [holds Katana back] I got this. You all made it this far. Don't get high-spirited on me and ruin a good thing.
Killer Croc I like her.
Slipknot [after punching a woman] She had a mouth!
The Joker If you weren't so crazy, I'd think you were insane...
Angelo [answers phone] What?
Deadshot Hey, Angelo, this is the exterminator you called for your rat problem. My account's looking a little thin.
Angelo No one gets paid until what needs to get done, gets done.
Deadshot Nope, that's not the rules. No money, no honey.
[a convoy of FBI vehicles pulls into the street below]
Deadshot Whoa, here's your boy right now, with about twenty of his new best friends.
[glances at his phone]
Deadshot I'm still seeing zeroes over here, Angie.
Angelo Then stop bitching and do your job!
Deadshot Uh, they're taking him out of the car now. In about thirty seconds your window is going to close forever.
Angelo Okay. Okay, okay, relax! There was an accounting error. We sent it.
[$1,000,000 is deposited into Deadshot's account]
Deadshot Now double it for being a dickhead. You got ten seconds.
Angelo We're not the kind of people you play with!
Deadshot Did you just... did you threaten me? This dude's gonna get a sore throat from all the singing he's about to do.
Angelo You son of a bitch...
[Another $1,000,000 is deposited]
Deadshot Pleasure doing business with you, Angie.
[BANG!]
Amanda Waller [about Killer Croc] He looked like a monster. So they treated him like a monster. Then he became a monster.
Deadshot Hey man, I know you can't hear me 'cause you're trapped in your temple of soldierly self-righteousness. But a two-faced dude like you wouldn't survive a second on the street.
Rick Flag Oh, says the guy who shoots people for money.
Rick Flag What are you really up to?
Amanda Waller It's a 'need-to-know', and all you need to know is that you work for me.
Rick Flag That can be changed with a phone call. I have friends too, you know?
Amanda Waller [takes out her phone and tosses it on the desk in front of Flag] There you go; call 'em. But without you minding her, your lady friend stays here, strapped to a board, in a drug-induced coma.
Rick Flag They warned me about you.
[pause]
Rick Flag My dumb ass didn't believe the stories.
Amanda Waller [steps up close, smiling] Nobody does.
Amanda Waller I wanna build a team of some very bad people who I think can do some good. Like fight the next war, defeat the next Superman.
Chairman Not on my watch. You're not putting those monsters back out on the street in our name.
Amanda Waller General, we run them covertly, non-attributed. Strictly need to know. And if they get caught, we throw them under the bus. The next war will be fought with these metahumans. Ours, or theirs. We're not the only ones kicking up rocks looking for them.
Dexter Tolliver [about Deadshot] Where'd you put him?
Amanda Waller Let's just say I put him in a hole and threw away the hole.
Admiral Olsen Were going live with Taskforce X -- pull' em.
Dexter Tolliver I move to authorize Amanda Waller to establish Taskforce X under the ARGUS program
Chairman Activate Taskforce X and get Amanda Waller and her whole circus on scene asap
Rick Flag Talking to Deadshot: I'm a soldier and you're a serial killer who takes credit cards.
