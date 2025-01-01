Captain BoomerangI actually prefer to think of myself as an asset relocation specialist.
DeadshotWell, we almost pulled it off... despite what everybody thought.
DiabloWe weren't picked to succeed. You know that, right? We were all chosen to fail.
DeadshotYeah, I know that. Worst part of it is, they're going to blame us for the whole thing. And they can't have people knowing the truth. We're the patsies. The cover up. Don't forget... we're the bad guys.
Deadshot[after showing his marksmen skills]All right. Now you know what you're buying. Let me tell you the price. First, I want out of here. Second, I want full custody of my daughter. All right? And her mom can have, like, supervised visits. But her stank-ass boyfriend can't come. Darnell can't come.
Rick FlagThis is Katana. She's got my back. She can cut all of you in half with one sword stroke, just like mowing the lawn. I would advise not getting killed by her. Her sword traps the souls of its victims.
Amanda WallerBut everyone has a weakness. And a weakness can be leveraged.
GriggsThat is just a whole lot of pretty in a whole lot of crazy.
Harley QuinnI lost my Puddin'. But you can get him back, right?
FrostIt's complex. This is not just her. Everybody's disappearing. There's this new law, where if you're a bad enough bad guy, they stamp "terrorist" on your jacket. They send you to this swamp in Louisiana. A black site. That's where she is.
[pause]
FrostSo, what are we doing?
The JokerBring the car around. We're going for a drive.
[laughs]
Deadshot[about Amanda Waller]Damn. That is just a mean lady.
Harley QuinnOh, I get it. 'Cause, like, this is a sewer, too, only with nice shops and restaurants, right? You hate mankind much? Let me guess. Mommy didn't take you to Chuck E. Cheese on your sixth birthday. I can recommend a good therapist.
[Killer Croc growls and starts to swing at Harley]
Rick FlagThey're psychotic anti-social freaks. It makes no sense. Let me hit the tier-one units, and I'll build you a team of pipe-hitters who'll do anything you can dream up. I mean, you need real soldiers, not these scumbags.
Amanda WallerIn World War 2, the US Navy made a deal with the Mafia to protect its ships on the waterfront.
Amanda WallerThe world changed when Superman flew across the sky. And then it changed again when he didn't. And that is why I'm here.
Deadshot[to Flag]I'm gonna get you there. And you're gonna end this. I'm gonna carry your ass if I have to. 'Cause this shit is gonna be like a chapter in the Bible. Everybody's gonna know what we did. And my daughter is gonna know that her Daddy is not a piece of shit.
GriggsPrisoner, get down on your knees, Now! Down on your knees! Hands in the air! Turn around! Hands up high!
Harley QuinnHey, I'm cooperating. All right? This is me being cool.
Amanda WallerIt's a 'need-to-know', and all you need to know is that you work for me.
Rick FlagThat can be changed with a phone call. I have friends too, you know?
Amanda Waller[takes out her phone and tosses it on the desk in front of Flag]There you go; call 'em. But without you minding her, your lady friend stays here, strapped to a board, in a drug-induced coma.
Amanda WallerI wanna build a team of some very bad people who I think can do some good. Like fight the next war, defeat the next Superman.
ChairmanNot on my watch. You're not putting those monsters back out on the street in our name.
Amanda WallerGeneral, we run them covertly, non-attributed. Strictly need to know. And if they get caught, we throw them under the bus. The next war will be fought with these metahumans. Ours, or theirs. We're not the only ones kicking up rocks looking for them.