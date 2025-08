Adena So, what do you feel like doing?

James Griswold Heh. I don't know. Can I give you a rim job?

Adena [surprised] Whoa... No. What?

James Griswold I don't know.

Adena What's wrong with you?

James Griswold I don't know. I'm sorry. What did you wanna do?

Adena I don't know. I thought maybe we could... kiss or something?