Kinoafisha Films Freeheld Freeheld Movie Quotes

Freeheld Movie Quotes

[From Trailer]
[about Laurel's appeal being turned down]
Steven Goldstein This is an outrageous miscarriage of justice. Their next meeting we show up with 100 protesters.
Dane Wells Radicals and strangers from New York aren't going to convince these guys.
Steven Goldstein I am not a radical. I am a middle-class, Jewish homosexual from New Jersey. How about you, sweetheart?
Dane Wells I'm a straight, white, ex-Protestant, atheist cop. You okay with that, *sweetheart*?
Steven Goldstein I am. That is very hot.
Laurel Hester When my heterosexual partners die. Their pension goes to their spouses. But because my partner is a woman, I don't get to do that. In my twenty three years of being a police officer, I've never asked for special treatment. I'm only asking for equality.
Steven Goldstein Steven, with a V, that means "Very Gay". And when people disrespect my gay brothers and sisters, I rain terror on them! Shock and awe, shock and awe.
[From Trailer]
[about Laurel's upcoming appeal]
Toohey If they say yes my tax dollars go to her girlfriend.
Dane Wells Yeah. The same way your wife gets your pension if *you* die!
Toohey Yeah, but she's my *wife*.
[From Trailer]
Steven Goldstein Hell! If you and I got married tomorrow, *I'd* be entitled to your benefits.
Laurel Hester Wait, is that a proposal?
Dane Wells Oh my god!
Laurel Hester You can drywall?
Stacie Andree Hell yeah.
Laurel Hester That's sexy.
Dane Wells [to his police team] Who's coming to the meeting?
[no one responds]
Dane Wells [angrily] Oh, don't put yourselves out. Laurel would back any of you up in a heartbeat. And she's dying! But hey, you know, she's a dyke, so who gives a shit? Cowards!
Steven Goldstein Hell! If you and I got married tomorrow, I'd be entitled to your benefits!
Laurel Hester Wait, is that a proposal?
Steven Goldstein Oh honey. I would marry you, but I wouldn't know what to do with your vagina.
Stacie Andree Here come the dykes.
