Laurel HesterWhen my heterosexual partners die. Their pension goes to their spouses. But because my partner is a woman, I don't get to do that. In my twenty three years of being a police officer, I've never asked for special treatment. I'm only asking for equality.
Steven GoldsteinSteven, with a V, that means "Very Gay". And when people disrespect my gay brothers and sisters, I rain terror on them! Shock and awe, shock and awe.
[From Trailer]
[about Laurel's upcoming appeal]
TooheyIf they say yes my tax dollars go to her girlfriend.
Dane WellsYeah. The same way your wife gets your pension if *you* die!
TooheyYeah, but she's my *wife*.
[From Trailer]
Steven GoldsteinHell! If you and I got married tomorrow, *I'd* be entitled to your benefits.