Kinoafisha Films Idle Hands Idle Hands Movie Quotes

Anton Hey, I didn't kill anyone on purpose, okay?
Mick Yeah, well, we weren't in hell! I mean, there was this bright white light at the end of a long tunnel, right, and there was these chicks' voices, and that music...
Anton Music?
Pnub Yeah, kinda uncool music, like, Enya. And these chicks' voices, they were saying, "come to us, come towards the light".
Anton So what happened?
Mick We figured, fuck it, I mean, it was really far!
Mick [holding an electric carving knife] Look at me! Look at me! I'm Leatherface!
Pnub Maybe we should clean that up.
Mick Yeah, and while we're at it, let's just clean the whole fuckin' house.
Pnub As usual, marijuana saves an otherwise disastrous day.
[last lines]
Mick Hey, you were right. Anton does scream like a girl!
Pnub You think we should tell him that we put that writing on the ceiling?
Mick Fuck it!
Pnub Hey, let's go walk through a nurse!
Mick Okay, but be careful. Some of them are guys.
Pnub Don't you watch the news?
Anton I hate that fucking show.
Anton You lied to me!
Mick You killed me, let's try to keep this thing in perspective here!
Pnub Why would we go to hell? We're not bad, we're not exactly good or anything, but at least we don't go around killing people!
Pnub [after finding Curtis and his date dead in his car] What a waste.
Mick I thought you didn't like Curtis.
Pnub I'm talkin' about that ass!
Mick Well, at least he died happy.
Anton [Hears moaning coming from Mick's grave] Mick?
Mick Over here. Anton, help me. Come on, man, I can't breathe down here. Anton? Anton, can you hear me?
Anton [Kneels and leans over Mick's grave] Mick?
Mick Yeah man, it's Mick.
Anton You're dead!
Mick No I'm not! You conked me on the head pretty good. I must've been unconcious.
Anton You think?
Mick I know fucker, now dig me up!
Debi My work here is done. Time for the ritualistic sex!
Debi There is evil out there, and I'm gonna kick its ass!
Mick I'm gonna go call 911. What's the number?
Anton What the fuck are you doing, man? Come on, that's my dad!
Pnub CPR, man! I saw it on Baywatch, man!
Mick SWEET JESUS!
Pnub Ok, that wasn't my fault, that thing should've come down a LOT slower!
[after seeing the message on the ceiling]
Dad Tobias It's just a prank
[clicks off flashlight]
Dad Tobias Anton.
Mom Tobias Anton? Our little scooter would never do something like that!
Dad Tobias Quit calling him that baby name. Anton would not scoot his behind off the couch if the house was on fire!
Pnub Hey, don't forget my bong.
Mick You did not make that bong.
Pnub Yeah, I arc-welded it and shit.
Mick You don't even take auto shop.
Pnub Fuck you!
Anton Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today because you're all dead... and it's all my fault. Mom, Dad, you fed me, kept a roof over my head until I killed you. Which I guess doesn't make me a very good son. But, I'm gonna try to change.
[hand twitches]
Anton Mick, Pnub I'll never forget all those times we sat around, watched TV and got really, really stoned. And all those other times we just... well I guess that's all we did.
[picks flowers from garden and throws them over the 'graves']
Anton Amen.
Mick Anton it's killing me to see me to see you this stressed out man. You cut off your hand in the interest of who knows how many others. So, what I want you to do is take a little Anton time. Okay just relax, kick back my man.
Anton No, no, no, you know what? Not this time. Okay I'm through with that, I mean all I do is I sit around all day I veg out, I watch TV, I smoke pot...
Mick No, no, no, no Kevin Costner speeches okay? Let's just go.
Pnub This ain't Dominos you lazy bitch, come get it yourself!
Mick It's Mighty Joe bong!
[after the anticlimactic destruction of the hand]
Mick That's it? That's it? No explosions, no hellfire, no -
[screeches demonically]
Mick I mean, no, I'm glad everybody's all right, but... that was weak.
Pnub [Anton, Mick and Pnub, find that the 'killer' has written the word 'ANT' on the floor in blood after finding the corpses of Anton's parents] "Ant?" They-they were killed by ants?
Mick [annoyed] Please don't be stupid.
[to Anton]
Mick Do you have, like, an evil aunt?
Pnub Why don't you just go over there and tell her your name. Maybe she'll think you're... funny or something.
Tanya No, screw him! I mean, he'll be fine.
Anton Everybody go home, there's a psycho killer here! I cut off my hand, and now it's gonna kill you all!
Anton [while attempting to cut his hand off] This is it, I know it.
Pnub Those things won't even cut my bagel.
Anton So, what are you guys doing here?
Pnub We need a place to kick it. Don't be selfish, Anton! No one else's parents are dead!
Mick That is some one-hit shit.
Tanya I feel just awful the way I treated them while they were alive. Like this one time... they asked me if I would like to go on a double date. They didn't want me to bring a girlfriend. They just wanted me and the two of them... together. A sort of threesome. I thought they were 'tards or something...
[starts crying]
Tanya So... I told them to go blow each other.
Randy Wow! Did they?
Anton Who's your daddy now, bitch, huh? Who's your fucking daddy now?
Mick Let's go walk through a nurse.
Pnub And if your mother had teeth, she wouldn't suck dick so well. What's your point?"
[Anton is about to chop off his 'evil' right hand]
Mick Wait a minute. If you chop off your right hand, how are you going to chop the other one off?
Anton Oh no, man, the lefty's a keeper. I mean, I guess it wasn't idle enough.
Mick Really?
Anton Oh yeah, I mean, I hit the remote with it, light up with it, relieve a little tension. No, this is the answer.
Anton [after cutting his hand off] Where did it go?
Pnub What, you mean the hand?
Anton Of course I mean the hand!
Pnub Try looking up your ass.
Mick [to 911 operator] There is something wrong with my friend, I think he smoked some nutmeg or something.
Mick OK,I'm not going through all this Tanya.
Anton All I do is sit around all day, smoke pot, watch TV...
Mick No, no! No Kevin Costner speech, let's just go!
Mick Yeah, I was a little bitter about the getting killed by my best friend thing, but I've had time to get over it.
Tanya [Molly and Tanya are dancing to The Ramone's song "I Wanna Be Sedated' that is being performed by The Offspring] Molly! What's bugging you?
Molly Just thinkin'.
Tanya And I know who about!
Molly Just thought he'd be here by now.
Tanya He'll be here. I'm gonna go get some punch. You want some?
[Molly nods 'yes']
Tanya Kay, I'll be right back.
Randy Oh man, I cannot believe you cock-blocked me like that. I thought we were buds!
[Molly's dress rips revealing her underwear]
Pnub Bet she wins best costume.
Anton We're gathered here today... um... because you're all dead.
Anton [singing] Devil girl, with nothin' to lose, she's got wind in her hair and gum on her sho-o-o-es!
Randy Idle hands are the devil's playground.
Pnub Watch the head. It's on kinda loose.
Mick Hey, you're right, Anton screams like a girl.
Pnub [while Mick is clapping] Go go Buffalo!
Girl outside Burger Jungle Like this one time they asked me to go on a double date, and I thought they were 'tards or something...
[starts crying]
Girl outside Burger Jungle ... so I told them to go blow each other.
Randy Wow! Did they?
Pnub You scream like a girl.
