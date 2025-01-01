Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Top Five
Top Five Movie Quotes
Andre Allen
A lot of people don't like dates. It's like, "I hate dating. I hate dating."
Andre Allen
I like dates. Dates are cool.
Andre Allen
'Cause a date means someone is considering fucking you.
Andre Allen
They have to, like, ponder it. It's just...
Andre Allen
Anybody you can eat with, you might have a chance of fucking.
Andre Allen
So, and they're just pondering fucking you.
Andre Allen
They're weighing it in their head. They're going...
Andre Allen
Girls are going, "His dick, my mouth. I wonder."
Andre Allen
And even if it doesn't happen, you just feel... I feel good.
Andre Allen
I mean, any day somebody thinks about fucking you is a good day.
Andre Allen
You coming to the party right?
Carl
Some people got to work. I'll tell you what. I'll come to your next bachelor party.
Andre Allen
That's not funny man.
Carl
Tell me somethin'. Your next wife, she gonna be white or she gonna be asian?
Andre Allen
It's still not funny man.
Carl
Oh, it's only funny when you say mean shit. Right?
Andre Allen
I am telling you, everything means something.
Chelsea Brown
No everything does not mean something. Okay, sometimes a movie is just a movie. Sometimes a song is just a song. Sometimes a joke is just a joke. Remember those, jokes?
Andre Allen
Fry or die.
Andre Allen
[as Hammy the Bear]
Hammy time!
Andre Allen
When I listen to satellite radio, I listen to Sirius hits One.
XM Employee
That's good, but just, just make it a little funnier.
Andre Allen
Funnier?
XM Employee
Put a little stank on it.
Andre Allen
Stank?
XM Employee
Nice and funny, go.
Andre Allen
What's up, motherfuckers? This is motherfucking Andre Allen! When I listen to satellite radio, or scratch my nuts, that is, I listen to Sirius motherfucking 101... bee-otch!
XM Employee
First take was good. I was wrong on the stank, though.
