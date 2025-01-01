Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Top Five Top Five Movie Quotes

Top Five Movie Quotes

Andre Allen A lot of people don't like dates. It's like, "I hate dating. I hate dating."
Andre Allen I like dates. Dates are cool.
Andre Allen 'Cause a date means someone is considering fucking you.
Andre Allen They have to, like, ponder it. It's just...
Andre Allen Anybody you can eat with, you might have a chance of fucking.
Andre Allen So, and they're just pondering fucking you.
Andre Allen They're weighing it in their head. They're going...
Andre Allen Girls are going, "His dick, my mouth. I wonder."
Andre Allen And even if it doesn't happen, you just feel... I feel good.
Andre Allen I mean, any day somebody thinks about fucking you is a good day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre Allen You coming to the party right?
Carl Some people got to work. I'll tell you what. I'll come to your next bachelor party.
Andre Allen That's not funny man.
Carl Tell me somethin'. Your next wife, she gonna be white or she gonna be asian?
Andre Allen It's still not funny man.
Carl Oh, it's only funny when you say mean shit. Right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre Allen I am telling you, everything means something.
Chelsea Brown No everything does not mean something. Okay, sometimes a movie is just a movie. Sometimes a song is just a song. Sometimes a joke is just a joke. Remember those, jokes?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre Allen Fry or die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre Allen [as Hammy the Bear] Hammy time!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre Allen When I listen to satellite radio, I listen to Sirius hits One.
XM Employee That's good, but just, just make it a little funnier.
Andre Allen Funnier?
XM Employee Put a little stank on it.
Andre Allen Stank?
XM Employee Nice and funny, go.
Andre Allen What's up, motherfuckers? This is motherfucking Andre Allen! When I listen to satellite radio, or scratch my nuts, that is, I listen to Sirius motherfucking 101... bee-otch!
XM Employee First take was good. I was wrong on the stank, though.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more