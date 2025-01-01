Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dying of the Light Dying of the Light Movie Quotes

Evan Lake [to the CIA director] You've got your head so far up Obama's ass that all you can see is his shit anymore.
Milton Schultz [speaking on the phone] Something's come up.
Evan Lake What?
Milton Schultz I don't wanna talk about it over an open line. Where are you? I'll come meet you.
Evan Lake [no response]
Milton Schultz Evan, where are you?
Evan Lake Diamond Tuesdays.
Milton Schultz You're at Ruby Tuesdays?
Evan Lake Yes, I'm at Ruby Tuesdays. That's what I just said.
Evan Lake [entering Banir's home] Salam alaikum, asshole.
Evan Lake [speaking in front of new CIA recruits] What the hell are you doing here? Haven't you heard? The CIA fell from the Berlin Wall and all the president's men can't put it back together again! It's broke! Not reliable. Not trustworthy. Can't stand up to the White House. Backstabbers. Watching porn, tapping phones. Best and brightest quit or retired. What in the name of Jesus Christ nailed to the cross are you doing here?
[he and the recruits look at each other in silence]
Evan Lake Because you heard the call. That's why. Your future spread out before you like a cruise-ship buffet. You were teaching in a classroom, working in a kitchen, training in a gym, and you heard the call. For some it was adventure. For some, mystique. For all, it was 9/11 and you heard the call, and it was the call of duty and love of country. Why? Because you have values!
[last lines]
Evan Lake The CIA has taken some hits. Some deserved. We've been down on the canvas, but we're on our feet again, because we've got no choice, and because our country needs us, and because we've got what? Values!
Milton Schultz [reading] Mombasa.
Evan Lake The asshole of East Africa. That's exactly where someone like Banir would end up.
Abdi Abikarim [working on Evan's disguise] The world is not a pretty place without makeup.
Muhammad Banir The truly dangerous people are the ones who follow orders.
Evan Lake You have a disease of the blood. My disease is in the brain.
Muhammad Banir What sort of disease?
Evan Lake I'm forgetting things.
Muhammad Banir Ohhh. There is a lot to forget.
