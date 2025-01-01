Evan Lake[speaking in front of new CIA recruits]What the hell are you doing here? Haven't you heard? The CIA fell from the Berlin Wall and all the president's men can't put it back together again! It's broke! Not reliable. Not trustworthy. Can't stand up to the White House. Backstabbers. Watching porn, tapping phones. Best and brightest quit or retired. What in the name of Jesus Christ nailed to the cross are you doing here?
[he and the recruits look at each other in silence]
Evan LakeBecause you heard the call. That's why. Your future spread out before you like a cruise-ship buffet. You were teaching in a classroom, working in a kitchen, training in a gym, and you heard the call. For some it was adventure. For some, mystique. For all, it was 9/11 and you heard the call, and it was the call of duty and love of country. Why? Because you have values!
[last lines]
Evan LakeThe CIA has taken some hits. Some deserved. We've been down on the canvas, but we're on our feet again, because we've got no choice, and because our country needs us, and because we've got what? Values!