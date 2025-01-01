Menu
Kinoafisha Films Jason Bourne Jason Bourne Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Jason Bourne I know who I am. I remember everything.
Nicky Parsons Remembering everything doesn't mean you know everything.
Jason Bourne Tell me.
Jason Bourne I volunteered because I thought our enemies killed him. I volunteered because of a lie.
CIA Director Robert Dewey You're never going to find any peace. Not until you admit to yourself who you really are.
[Last lines]
Heather Lee I'm sorry for what happened to you. How you were treated. But the people that did that are gone, and things are changing at the Agency.
Jason Bourne What is it you want?
Heather Lee I know you've always been a patriot. That what happens to this country matters to you. We need you to help protect us. Come back in... and we'll work together.
Jason Bourne Let me think about it.
Heather Lee How will I find you?
[Bourne walks away. Lee gets into her car and finds a recording and plays it]
Director NI Edwin Russell [voice over] You still think you can bring him in?
Heather Lee [voice over] I have his trust. After what we went through. I'll bring him in. I'm certain of it.
Director NI Edwin Russell [voice over] And if you can't?
Heather Lee [voice over] Then... he'll have to been put down.
CIA Director Robert Dewey [from trailer, referring to Jason Bourne] Why would he come back now?
Jason Bourne The next bullet's in your head!
Jason Bourne [the first time they see each other in the film, while at a demonstration that turns into a riot] I told you, Christian Dassault is going to get you killed.
Nicky Parsons We don't have a choice, Jason. It started again. A new program. Iron Hand. It's even worse than before.
Jason Bourne What's that got to do with me?
Nicky Parsons Because it matters. It matters.
Jason Bourne Not to me, it doesn't. All that matters is staying alive. You get off the grid, survive.
Nicky Parsons I don't believe that and neither do you. Look at yourself. Look at what you're doing. You can't live like this for much longer.
[first lines]
Jason Bourne [voice over] I remember. I remember everything.
Craig Jeffers [after Alicia Vikander's character, Heather Lee, alerts three top CIA directors that a recent hack on the CIA's main servers was done by a hacker linked to Jason Bourne] Bourne? Jesus Christ!
CIA Director Robert Dewey [Jason, who has a gun pointed at Dewey, says he's trying not to be a killer] And how's that working out for you?
Asset [strangling Bourne] You're a traitor. You've always been a traitor. It's in your blood.
Jason Bourne [referring to his father] That was the day he was killed! They said he was killed by terrorists. He wasn't killed by terrorists, was he?
Hacker Use SQL to corrupt their databases.
CIA Director Robert Dewey 32 kills, Jason. Every one of them made a difference. People all across this country are safer because of what you did.
CIA Director Robert Dewey What's happening Heather
Heather Lee Alpha team isn't responding
CIA Director Robert Dewey Bravo?
Heather Lee Still nothing
CIA Director Robert Dewey [knowing that the asset already killed Alpha and Bravo team] You've lost both teams? Get a grip on this operation Heather... That's Bourne... Green-light the asset
CIA Director Robert Dewey This isn't about revenge.
Asset Yes, it is. And it won't stop until one of us is dead.
