Craig Jeffers[after Alicia Vikander's character, Heather Lee, alerts three top CIA directors that a recent hack on the CIA's main servers was done by a hacker linked to Jason Bourne]Bourne? Jesus Christ!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CIA Director Robert Dewey[Jason, who has a gun pointed at Dewey, says he's trying not to be a killer]And how's that working out for you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Asset[strangling Bourne]You're a traitor. You've always been a traitor. It's in your blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Bourne[referring to his father]That was the day he was killed! They said he was killed by terrorists. He wasn't killed by terrorists, was he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HackerUse SQL to corrupt their databases.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CIA Director Robert Dewey32 kills, Jason. Every one of them made a difference. People all across this country are safer because of what you did.