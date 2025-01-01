[Last lines]

Heather Lee I'm sorry for what happened to you. How you were treated. But the people that did that are gone, and things are changing at the Agency.

Jason Bourne What is it you want?

Heather Lee I know you've always been a patriot. That what happens to this country matters to you. We need you to help protect us. Come back in... and we'll work together.

Jason Bourne Let me think about it.

Heather Lee How will I find you?

[Bourne walks away. Lee gets into her car and finds a recording and plays it]

Director NI Edwin Russell [voice over] You still think you can bring him in?

Heather Lee [voice over] I have his trust. After what we went through. I'll bring him in. I'm certain of it.

Director NI Edwin Russell [voice over] And if you can't?