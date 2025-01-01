Menu
Set Fire to the Stars Movie Quotes

Dylan Thomas There is no secret, John. No Holy Grail. Just what's in front of all of us. Don't open a book. Open a window.
John Malcolm Brinnin You can't play chess? Why didn't you say?
Dylan Thomas You never asked.
Dylan Thomas What happened to Third Avenue? Did the Reds steal it in the night?
John Malcolm Brinnin So, you write for yourself?
Dylan Thomas For everyone.
John Malcolm Brinnin That's a big ask.
Dylan Thomas Nobody asked.
John Malcolm Brinnin Sometimes I don't understand you, and that's hard for me to admit. You lose me in a haze of language and imagery that often don't belong together.
Dylan Thomas [coughing violently]
John Malcolm Brinnin Are you okay? What's wrong?
Dylan Thomas It's just my froth corrupted lungs.
John Malcolm Brinnin That doesn't sound good.
Dylan Thomas Death isn't meant to.
Dylan Thomas What a ground-shaking celestial furnace of a creature. 'Come back to us our angel of rhyme and life giver.' She's a better writer than me, always has been. Look at her penmanship. Ah, and those thighs!
John Malcolm Brinnin We only have three days until Yale. I need to make sure you're ready.
Dylan Thomas You make me sound like a prize bull.
John Malcolm Brinnin New York wasn't compatible.
Dylan Thomas With what?
John Malcolm Brinnin With you.
Dylan Thomas We could be in Moiphy's right now, sharing a glass and a song with international spies and girls with names like candy bars.
John Malcolm Brinnin And I'd be peeling you off the floor and carrying you home.
Doctor Don't let him out of your sight. New York is killing him.
Jack You're a hard man to get hold of, John. You've had half the Upper East Side looking for you both. We were getting worried that John here had shanghaied you off to Venus,
[laughs]
Jack Jupiter, Mars...
Dylan Thomas No, just Connecticut.
John Malcolm Brinnin How much trouble can one poet be?
Dylan Thomas May I borrow your wife, Stanley? She's lightning in a bottle.
John Malcolm Brinnin Haven't you already got a wife?
Shirley Well, you know what they say. One is company, two's a crowd and three's a party.
John Malcolm Brinnin Where does it all come from? The words... from which spring do they pour?
Dylan Thomas Don't.
John Malcolm Brinnin No one's that mysterious.
Dylan Thomas We're having fun, John. Don't take it away.
John Malcolm Brinnin I'm not taking it away.
Dylan Thomas [yells] Why do you have to ruin it? Label it?
John Malcolm Brinnin I'm sorry.
Dylan Thomas No, I'm sorry. I'm a horrible little imp who can't hold his friends or answer his liquor. Forgive me.
Stanley Shirley likes to cut loose once in a while. Like Mount Vesuvius. I indulge!
John Malcolm Brinnin How very Catholic of you.
Stanley Not really. We all have our vices. Don't you?
John Malcolm Brinnin I don't have time for vices. Dylan makes sure of that. Up until four days ago, I thought I was a professor of poetry in New York. Now? I'm not so sure. Benefactor, babysitter, nursemaid...
Stanley Jesus, you make it sound like a marriage.
Rosie The name is Rosie.
John Malcolm Brinnin Oh, right, yes. Well hello, Rosie.
Rosie Whatever. What's your story?
John Malcolm Brinnin I'm a poet... poetry professor. Manhattan. This is my friend's first trip to America. I'm his Boswell. His amanuensis.
Rosie You must be a poet. You talk funny.
John Malcolm Brinnin [drunk] You wanna see a versatile poet? First, I'm gonna drink this bottle of Scotch, then I'm gonna look for a bottle of vodka.
Jack [laughs]
John Malcolm Brinnin It's not that funny.
Shirley No one goes anywhere. It's still cocktail hour. Well, I hope you've got a Chinese jump rope or a stack of cards, otherwise Stanley will start talking jazz.
Stanley A man needs a hobby, dear.
Shirley Like a cat needs a bicycle.
Lady Lye Oh, Dylan. The last time I saw you, you were an angel. Now look at you. There you go. Such tragedy, such loss. The things I could do with you... for you. Hopeless boy. Be brilliant, boy. Try and be brilliant.
John Malcolm Brinnin [drunk] To Jack. Good ol' Jack. There's just one thing I wanted to know. What's your angle? It's been bugging me. Professional jealousy? Proving inadequacy on my part? Did you want the sponsorship money for yourself? What is it? Or, or... another paternity suit? Damn, those cheerleaders.
John Malcolm Brinnin What did that woman say?
Dylan Thomas My wife John, is none of your business.
John Malcolm Brinnin What did she say that awoke you from your dream? I need to know. What is it she can scribble down...
Dylan Thomas Stop it, John.
John Malcolm Brinnin ...in her violent cheap-hand that eclipses my entire being.
Dylan Thomas Stop it!
John Malcolm Brinnin That... bitch!
Dylan Thomas I can't waste any more time.
John Malcolm Brinnin Waste?
Dylan Thomas The Boston train's tomorrow... early. Mustn't be late. Prepared, be prepared. I'll pack now. Come on, John!
John Malcolm Brinnin Waste your time? There's nothing left you can take from me, is there? I'm empty. You've gorged on my heart and mind and left me nothing.
Dylan Thomas Take it easy, John.
John Malcolm Brinnin You selfish vampire!
John Malcolm Brinnin Let's get you to the station so you can terrorize somebody else.
Dylan Thomas There are times I prefer the human race when it sleeps. When we dream.
John Malcolm Brinnin That's quite a romantic notion for a dollar-mad nightingale. Perhaps you should write about it.
Dylan Thomas Perhaps I will... John Malcolm Brinnin. Perhaps I bloody will.
Jack Poor John. I did warn you. Hold on to the straps, kid. When I'm done, you're going to be teaching Mother Goose to Polack kids up in Greenpoint.
Shirley Dylan dear, I do believe it is your turn to entertain me with something that goes bump in the night.
Dylan Thomas Happy to oblige but I don't think Stanley would approve.
John Malcolm Brinnin You know, flippancy is the most hopeless form of intellectual vice.
Dylan Thomas Well, if that's a vice, to hell with virtue.
John Malcolm Brinnin That's the King.
Dylan Thomas He must have some clout.
John Malcolm Brinnin Not as much as the Queen. The most powerful piece on the board. She has the goods to capture every opposing piece in play.
Dylan Thomas The female of the species.
Dylan Thomas I'm a drunk!
John Malcolm Brinnin He knows.
Doctor I know.
Dylan Thomas New York City. You brave bitch. Certainly haven't disappointed.
