Dylan ThomasWhat a ground-shaking celestial furnace of a creature. 'Come back to us our angel of rhyme and life giver.' She's a better writer than me, always has been. Look at her penmanship. Ah, and those thighs!
StanleyNot really. We all have our vices. Don't you?
John Malcolm BrinninI don't have time for vices. Dylan makes sure of that. Up until four days ago, I thought I was a professor of poetry in New York. Now? I'm not so sure. Benefactor, babysitter, nursemaid...
Lady LyeOh, Dylan. The last time I saw you, you were an angel. Now look at you. There you go. Such tragedy, such loss. The things I could do with you... for you. Hopeless boy. Be brilliant, boy. Try and be brilliant.
John Malcolm Brinnin[drunk]To Jack. Good ol' Jack. There's just one thing I wanted to know. What's your angle? It's been bugging me. Professional jealousy? Proving inadequacy on my part? Did you want the sponsorship money for yourself? What is it? Or, or... another paternity suit? Damn, those cheerleaders.