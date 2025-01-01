NarratorOn December 31, 2014, a taxicab traveled through San Francisco, from Chinatown to Marin. The car carried a single passenger: a woman, her birth name Adaline Bowman, current alias Jennifer Larson. This is the first and last chapter of her story.
NarratorTen months after her husband's death, Adaline was driving north to her parents beach cottage where 5 year old Fleming was waiting up for her, when something highly unusual occurred, something almost magical - snow fell in Sonoma County, California. The immersion in the frigid water caused Adaline's body to go into an anoxic reflex, instantly stopping her breathing and slowing her heartbeat. Within 2 minutes, Adaline Bowman's core temperature had dropped to 87 degrees,
NarratorAt 8:55 a bolt of lightning struck the vehicle discharging half a billion volts of electricity and producing 60,000 amperes of current. Its effect was threefold. First, the charge defibrillated Adaline Bowman's heart. Second, she was jolted out of her anoxic state causing her to draw her first breath in 2 minutes. Third, based on Von Lehman's principle of electron compression in deoxyribonucleic acid - which will be discovered in the year two thousand thirty-five - Adaline Bowman will henceforth be immune to the ravages of time. She will never age another day.
Ellis Jones[as Adaline drives them across the Golden Gate Bridge]Y'know, you rarely see a Saab in the Daytona 500. There's a reason for that. You might want to consider an occasional tap on that square pedal by your foot?
Adaline Bowman[smirks as she accelerates]I don't know what you're talking about.
William JonesHey, everybody. I don't want to ruin the party, but I want to say something. First of all, thanks for being here. Kathy and I, we're really grateful that you could be here. It means a lot to us that you would be here to help us celebrate the first... First 40 years of our marriage.
William JonesWhen I first met this lovely lady, back in the olden days, I had... I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted to do in my job, but I didn't really know what I wanted to be as a man, when I grew up. If I ever grew up.
William Jonesto our marriage and our family, to me, the quality of her love led me to understand that I could have no greater ambition in life than to be the best possible husband I could be for her. And I'm still working on it.
Ellis JonesNot the distant future - talk about this weekend.
William JonesPlato believed that every soul has a companion star it returns to after death... if you lived a moral life.
Adaline BowmanThere you go again, putting your hand in places it doesn't belong.
[last lines]
NarratorThe instant Adaline's heart was struck by the defibrillator paddles, the telomere structures in her genes regained their pliability, causing her to resume the natural course of aging. William was right after all, the comet Della C 1981, finally did return. A half century late, but as bright and magnificent as he had predicted.
NarratorThe moon is responsible for much of what takes place on the surface of the Earth. A stray meteor hit the Moon in 1178. The resulting concussion would cause extreme tides on every lunar phase in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. A 23% rise in the mean tide on this night produced a storm 2000 miles off the Pacific coast, causing an increase in amount of molecular ionization in the atmosphere. And for the first time in 78 years, snow fell in this part of Sonoma County.
Narrator[as Adaline lies near her wreck car]In the first stages of hypothermia, the body will try to generate heat through shivering. When this fails, it would decrease the flow of blood to the extremities. Metabolism slows to a crawl. You're dying, but you don't know it. In the final stages... the victim only breathes once or twice a minute. A state of suspended animation.
FlemmingYou don't have to be alone forever. Don't you miss having someone to love? It's been such a long time.
Ellis JonesIf we'd met in a taller building, I'd have had time to cover that.
Ellis JonesI don't know about you, but I'm ready for some donating.
Adaline BowmanI think I, um... I think I remember that day. Um... Yes, um, it was, it was a book in Norwegian, and because of all the umlauts over the vowels it made it nearly impossible to comprehend.