Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Age of Adaline The Age of Adaline Movie Quotes

The Age of Adaline Movie Quotes

Adaline Bowman Tell me something I can hold on to forever and never let go.
Ellis Jones Let go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellis Jones You know they have a saying in Italy. "Anni, amori, e bicchieri di vino, no che contato mai."
Adaline Bowman Years, lovers... wine cups?
Ellis Jones Years, lovers, and glasses of wine. These are things that should never be counted.
Adaline Bowman You have no idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flemming Remember that? 1954, I was a junior in college. That's the last photo I have of you.
Adaline Bowman Well, you've seen one, you've seen 'em all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman Why're you doing this?
Tony Come again?
Adaline Bowman You're a smart kid. Forgery is a felony. 250 thousand dollar fine, six years in jail.
Tony Shit, you're a cop?
Adaline Bowman [snorts] No, I'm about as far from law enforcement as you can get. I just hate to see wasted potential, Jeff.
Tony Tony, it's Tony.
Adaline Bowman The autographed baseballs in your bedroom. Made out to Jeff. Don't get sloppy. It's the little things that trip you up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Jones Do you love her?
Ellis Jones Yes.
William Jones How do you know?
Ellis Jones Dad, I don't ...
William Jones It's a simple question. How do you know?
Ellis Jones Because nothing makes sense without her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kikki Jones [to Ellis] So this is the new one, huh?
[to Adaline]
Kikki Jones Have you done him yet?
Adaline Bowman [pause] Yes, ten minutes ago, right where you're sitting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
New Year's Eve Stranger Isn't there some sort of tradition, if you're alone on New Year's Eve, that you're supposed to kiss a stranger?
Adaline Bowman [laughs]
New Year's Eve Stranger Dammit, you've heard it before?
Adaline Bowman Just once, from a young Bing Crosby.
New Year's Eve Stranger [looks incredulous]
Adaline Bowman ...type. Happy New Year.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman I am too old for this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman I see you already forgot our little talk about sodium.
Flemming No, I am simply choosing to ignore it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Adaline is on an elevator. As the door shuts, Ellis rushes up and slams his hand in to stop it]
Adaline Bowman Oh!
Ellis Jones [shakes hand in pain and gets in] Oh well. That'll teach me not to put my hand where it doesn't belong.
Adaline Bowman Something tells me it won't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator On December 31, 2014, a taxicab traveled through San Francisco, from Chinatown to Marin. The car carried a single passenger: a woman, her birth name Adaline Bowman, current alias Jennifer Larson. This is the first and last chapter of her story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Ten months after her husband's death, Adaline was driving north to her parents beach cottage where 5 year old Fleming was waiting up for her, when something highly unusual occurred, something almost magical - snow fell in Sonoma County, California. The immersion in the frigid water caused Adaline's body to go into an anoxic reflex, instantly stopping her breathing and slowing her heartbeat. Within 2 minutes, Adaline Bowman's core temperature had dropped to 87 degrees,
Narrator At 8:55 a bolt of lightning struck the vehicle discharging half a billion volts of electricity and producing 60,000 amperes of current. Its effect was threefold. First, the charge defibrillated Adaline Bowman's heart. Second, she was jolted out of her anoxic state causing her to draw her first breath in 2 minutes. Third, based on Von Lehman's principle of electron compression in deoxyribonucleic acid - which will be discovered in the year two thousand thirty-five - Adaline Bowman will henceforth be immune to the ravages of time. She will never age another day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman The civic archives, please.
Cab Driver May take a while, Market is jammed.
Adaline Bowman Okay then, please take California to Hyde.
Cab Driver There's construction on Hyde.
Adaline Bowman Why don't you stay on this, take this to Gough, Gough to Bush, Bush to Polk, Polk to Grove, and then just leave me on the corner of Market.
Cab Driver [turns to look at Adaline] You want my job?
Adaline Bowman [smirks] You never know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellis Jones [as Adaline drives them across the Golden Gate Bridge] Y'know, you rarely see a Saab in the Daytona 500. There's a reason for that. You might want to consider an occasional tap on that square pedal by your foot?
Adaline Bowman [smirks as she accelerates] I don't know what you're talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Jones Hey, everybody. I don't want to ruin the party, but I want to say something. First of all, thanks for being here. Kathy and I, we're really grateful that you could be here. It means a lot to us that you would be here to help us celebrate the first... First 40 years of our marriage.
William Jones [crowd laughing]
William Jones When I first met this lovely lady, back in the olden days, I had... I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted to do in my job, but I didn't really know what I wanted to be as a man, when I grew up. If I ever grew up.
William Jones [Kathy chuckles]
William Jones But the commitment that she made,
[voice breaking]
William Jones to our marriage and our family, to me, the quality of her love led me to understand that I could have no greater ambition in life than to be the best possible husband I could be for her. And I'm still working on it.
William Jones [crowd laughing]
William Jones So, here's to Kathy, love of my life, mate of my soul, mother of my lovely children. To Kathy.
William Jones [crowd applauding]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator As the years passed, Adaline credited her unchanging appearance to a combination of a healthy diet, exercise, heredity, and good luck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellis Jones You can tell me anything you want and I'll believe it. I know almost nothing about you.
Adaline Bowman It's better this way.
Ellis Jones No. It's not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Jones [about Adaline] She looks so much like her mother that... that I'm remembering things that I didn't even know I remembered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellis Jones I'd like for you to accept the books on behalf of the library.
Adaline Bowman Oh no no. I can't do that.
Ellis Jones Yes you can!
Adaline Bowman No, I don't want my photo taken.
Ellis Jones Don't worry, you look stunning.
Adaline Bowman It's not about vanity. I just don't like people taking my photograph.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman [to her dog] Now I made you some salmon. This no eating nonsense just won't do if you're going to be a proper farm dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman I don't think I'll ever understand why so few people care about history.
Ellis Jones The future has its charm, too. We could talk about ours.
Adaline Bowman Ellis...
Ellis Jones Not the distant future - talk about this weekend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Jones Plato believed that every soul has a companion star it returns to after death... if you lived a moral life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman There you go again, putting your hand in places it doesn't belong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Narrator The instant Adaline's heart was struck by the defibrillator paddles, the telomere structures in her genes regained their pliability, causing her to resume the natural course of aging. William was right after all, the comet Della C 1981, finally did return. A half century late, but as bright and magnificent as he had predicted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator The moon is responsible for much of what takes place on the surface of the Earth. A stray meteor hit the Moon in 1178. The resulting concussion would cause extreme tides on every lunar phase in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. A 23% rise in the mean tide on this night produced a storm 2000 miles off the Pacific coast, causing an increase in amount of molecular ionization in the atmosphere. And for the first time in 78 years, snow fell in this part of Sonoma County.
Narrator [as Adaline lies near her wreck car] In the first stages of hypothermia, the body will try to generate heat through shivering. When this fails, it would decrease the flow of blood to the extremities. Metabolism slows to a crawl. You're dying, but you don't know it. In the final stages... the victim only breathes once or twice a minute. A state of suspended animation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flemming You don't have to be alone forever. Don't you miss having someone to love? It's been such a long time.
Adaline Bowman It's not the same when there's no future.
Flemming What are you talkin' about, you got nothin' but future!
Adaline Bowman I mean a future together, growing old together. Without that, love is, uh... it's just heartbreak.
Flemming It's the same for everybody. How many times has my heart been broken?
Adaline Bowman Too many.
Flemming If I had your looks and your energy, I'd fall in love tomorrow, I really would.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellis Jones I saw you coming out of our meeting.
Adaline Bowman Oh! You could've mentioned that in the elevator.
Ellis Jones If we'd met in a taller building, I'd have had time to cover that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellis Jones I don't know about you, but I'm ready for some donating.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adaline Bowman I think I, um... I think I remember that day. Um... Yes, um, it was, it was a book in Norwegian, and because of all the umlauts over the vowels it made it nearly impossible to comprehend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more