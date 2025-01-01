[Clint and state troopers have arrived to get the boys]

State Trooper Shermer Step aside, sir. Now.

Ex-Deputy So & So Who's the officer in charge?

State Trooper Shermer I'm in charge, asshole.

State Trooper Shermer We're state troopers. We don't have a sheriff. Now if you could...

Ex-Deputy So & So I know. I know. I can read the car. I know that you're state troopers. But I also know that child custody transfers is the responsibility of the sheriff. And I can tell you from experience that the only reasons that the sheriff isn't here today is because he either doesn't know about it, or he doesn't want to know. So, you want to call him? You know what? I'll call. Don't worry about it.

[So & So gets out his cell phone]

State Trooper Shermer Sir, put the phone away or I'm gonna throw you in the back of the car myself.

Ex-Deputy So & So Are you saying that you'd arrest me?

State Trooper Shermer In a heartbeat.

Ex-Deputy So & So [putting away his cell phone] Well, then I should probably inform you that I was arrested a few years ago on a capital offense. It was a major news story. All the charges were dropped. But if I were to be arrested again, that'd be pretty big news. Yeah. Whew! I would hate to be the uniform that was trying to make a child abduction look like a custody transfer. State cars and everything? That just might be the worst day of that guy's life. Sir.