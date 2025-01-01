Menu
Sinister 2 Movie Quotes

Ex-Deputy So & So That voice on the radio. What does it mean?
Dr. Stomberg It's Norwegian. She says, 'Quiet. Bughuul can't hear me over your yelling, Mom.'
Milo If you tell anyone, we'll kill you first, and then your whole family, and we'll watch the film over and over and over.
Ex-Deputy So & So So, Bughuul travels through art?
Dr. Stomberg It's the aesthetic appreciation of violence that summons him.
Courtney Collins So how were they killed? Do you know?
Ex-Deputy So & So Unfortunately, I do.
Courtney Collins Tell me.
Ex-Deputy So & So Trust me. You don't want to know.
Clint Collins [In a text sent to Deputy So & So] Never call Courtney again, signed HER FUCKING HUSBAND!
[Clint hides Courtney's cellular phone next to him at the table]
Dylan Collins How do you make the dreams stop?
Ex-Deputy So & So Well, when I'm awake, I try to help people. You tell me if the dreams start getting too real, okay?
Courtney Collins Rutabaga!
Emma [after Zach brutally bullies Dylan and leaves him with a bloody nose] You don't deserve that.
Peter You should do something about him.
Ted And your father.
Catherine And your mother!
Dylan Collins [horrified at his imaginary friends' vengeful words] My mother didn't do anything!
Milo [smiling, almost sadly] Exactly.
[walks away]
Ex-Deputy So & So [Talking about the confession booth in the Catholic church] Hmm, I've never been inside one of these things before...
Christmas Daughter [Speaking worriedly about Bughuul] He's gonna be SO mad!
Courtney Collins [to Deputy So & So] I wish you were their father.
Clint Collins [to Courtney and Deputy So & So] This isn't over, whore.
[Clint and state troopers have arrived to get the boys]
Ex-Deputy So & So Let's see the order.
State Trooper Shermer Step aside, sir. Now.
Ex-Deputy So & So Who's the officer in charge?
State Trooper Shermer I'm in charge, asshole.
Ex-Deputy So & So Okay, okay, Officer... Shermer. Where's the sheriff?
State Trooper Shermer We're state troopers. We don't have a sheriff. Now if you could...
Ex-Deputy So & So I know. I know. I can read the car. I know that you're state troopers. But I also know that child custody transfers is the responsibility of the sheriff. And I can tell you from experience that the only reasons that the sheriff isn't here today is because he either doesn't know about it, or he doesn't want to know. So, you want to call him? You know what? I'll call. Don't worry about it.
[So & So gets out his cell phone]
State Trooper Shermer Sir, put the phone away or I'm gonna throw you in the back of the car myself.
Ex-Deputy So & So Are you saying that you'd arrest me?
State Trooper Shermer In a heartbeat.
Ex-Deputy So & So [putting away his cell phone] Well, then I should probably inform you that I was arrested a few years ago on a capital offense. It was a major news story. All the charges were dropped. But if I were to be arrested again, that'd be pretty big news. Yeah. Whew! I would hate to be the uniform that was trying to make a child abduction look like a custody transfer. State cars and everything? That just might be the worst day of that guy's life. Sir.
[Shermer backs off, realizing that So & So has called his bluff]
Courtney Collins [to Dylan] You are NOT weak! Don't ever say that about yourself, okay? You're strong! You're like me that way, and Zachary's just... just, um...
Dylan Collins Like Dad?
Father Rodriguez You don't "stop" evil, Deputy. You can only protect yourself from it.
Ex-Deputy So & So I'm not gonna let him finish that movie!
Milo [Deputy sees a HAM radio on the nightstand. It turns on and a chorus of voices come from it] It's the kids, it's the kids, it's the kids, it's the kids. Deputy!
Courtney Collins [about Clint abusing her son] How did you know?
Ex-Deputy So & So [sadly] Because he reminded me of myself when I was a kid.
Zach Collins [searches frantically in the basement box for another 16mm camera] There's gotta be another camera, please... no, NO!
Father Rodriguez [sounding surprised] You were the deputy in that Oswalt case, weren't you?
Ex-Deputy So & So [regretful tone] Yeah, Ex-Deputy. Uh, I'm not with the force anymore.
Ex-Deputy So & So It's over, Zach. You aren't making another film!
Milo [mockingly] Come out, come out, wherever you are.
[Courtney, Dylan, and Zach are running from a suspicious man in the grocery store]
Security Guard What's wrong?
Courtney Collins [lying] That man back there just touched one of my boys.
[the security guard stops the man while Courtney and the boys flee the store]
Security Guard Hey, son. You need to step back.
The Creeper What'd she tell you?
Dr. Stomberg Oh, great, then you've heard of the Norwegian Hell Call.
Milo It's too late! You were supposed to kill them all.
