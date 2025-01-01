Menu
Films
Redirected Movie Quotes
Golden Pole's Hitman 'Barman'
They didn't get as far as Malaysia, the flight redirected to Lithuania.
Golden Pole
Lithu... fucking what?
Golden Pole's Hitman 'Barman'
[shows it on the map]
This is a republic in Eastern Europe.
Staska
[Ben and Tim have accidentally got to Staska's place]
Where does it say that my house is a hotel?
Saule
Staska, hold on, you don't understand... These poor people are gays from London... Look at them... They came to that gay parade and got lost...
Staska
In my house - pederast hotel?
Vinnie Jones
Andryus Zhyurauskas
