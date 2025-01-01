Oh, the hat. You must be wondering about the hat. This hat serves no purpose. The entire idea of including sunglasses in the hat is ridiculous in theory and unwieldy in execution. Yet, somehow, you lost your sunglasses, and somebody stole your badass look. Anyway, you may now wear the hat. I understand your reluctance with the hat. I know what it represents - my first civilian gift to you. And really, what do I really have to offer you? I think that everybody I have gotten close to I have managed to detach myself from in some hideous way. And frankly, just floating the idea of you and me as a couple - all I see are problems. I mean, I am talking about world chaos, panic in the streets. I am talking about demonstrations, riots, problems with your promotion, strange incidents throughout the Midwest! And let's just be honest, it'll end as it began. It will be a flicker of an impossible dream and an avalanche of emotional chaos, and I am sorry, but... I'm in. For, *all* of it.