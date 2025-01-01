Menu
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem Movie Quotes

Viviane Amsalem Why are you making me run around in circles? Why, Your Honor? Why? Why have I come in and out for years now and nothing's changed? Why? You can't force him to divorce nor to appear, and you can't this or that, and what about me? When will you see me? When I'm too exhausted to stand before you? When? If it were up to you, it could go on for 10 years. I could drop dead in front of you and all you'd see was him! But nobody is above the law. There's a God and there's justice and He'll judge you as you judge me. Mercilessly. You don't care about me!
Ronit Elkabetz
