Posthumous Movie Quotes

McKenzie Grain What is this place - it smells of cigarettes and urine...
Liam Price That's the smell of creativity!
McKenzie Grain he's become more valuable. Everybody likes him.
Liam Price I don't give a shit what everybody likes. It's not about being liked.it's about feeling something. Anything, our whole world has become so disconnected from any real emotion, we barely even communicate anymore.
Liam Price We're just a bunch of liars, we lie to each other, we lie to ourselves. we don't say how we really feel, God forbid who we really are, because we're too bloody scared.
Liam Price instead, we just try to be liked. it's terrible.
