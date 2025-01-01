BranchYou don't know anything, Poppy, and I can't wait to see the look on your face when you realize you realize the world isn't all cupcakes and rainbows, cause it isn't.
PoppyHey, I know it's not all cupcakes and rainbows, but I'd rather go through life thinking that it mostly is instead of being like you. You don't sing. You don't dance. So gray all the time. What happened to you?
BranchMy name is Branch and I am a troll. Why do I live in a heavily fortified survival bunker? Because right outside my door lurks a nightmare named Poppy. Poppy is the leader of the trolls, and it's not her fault she's so insanely happy. She's just never faced a real problem until now.
[Branch pulls a lever that leads them down to an even bigger bunker]
BranchYeah, I really only have enough supplies down here to last me 10 years, 11 if I'm willing to store and drink my own sweat, which I am. You all said I was crazy, huh? Well, who's crazy now? Me, crazy prepared!
ChefHe who controls the trolls controls the kingdom, and I am that he!
King PeppyHere, right here, is where we will rebuild our civilization! It has everything we need: fresh air, clean water... and sweet acoustics!
Bridget[to King Gristle at dinner - being directed by Branch]Your eyes!... They're like, two pools, so deep, I fear, if I dive in, I might never come up for air... And your smile, the sun itself turns jealous and refuses to come out from behind the clouds, knowing, it cannot shine half as bright.
Chef[furiously]Don't listen to her! There's only one way to be happy. My way! With me in charge, I'll serve you Troll every day of the year. With me as queen, all of life will be a never-ending feast of happiness!
PoppyYou were right, Branch. The world isn't all cupcakes and rainbows.
[first lines]
Poppy[narrating]Once upon a time in a happy forest in the happiest tree lived the happiest creatures the world has ever known. The Trolls.
[two Trolls speak gibberish]
PoppyThey loved nothing more than to sing, and dance, and hug. Dance, and hug, and sing, and dance, and sing, and hug, and dance,
[speeds up]
Poppyand hug, and dance, and sing, and hug, and dance, and hug.
[Poppy sped up so fast that one of the trolls cries and faints]
PoppyBut then one day, the Trolls were discovered by a Bergen!
King Gristle[Chef jumps out dramatically from behind indoor plant and walks toward the throne]Chef, Where did you come from? My father *banished* you twenty years ago! Have you been standing behind that plant this whole time?