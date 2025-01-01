Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Trolls Trolls Movie Quotes

Trolls Movie Quotes

Poppy I'm sorry. I should have listened to you. You told me not to throw the party, and I threw it anyway. And it's my fault they were taken, and now I don't know what to do.
Branch Why don't you try scrapbooking them to freedom?
Poppy [pause] Solid burn, Branch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch I don't do high fives.
Cloud Guy Slap it, boss.
Branch Nope.
Cloud Guy A little slappy, make daddy happy?
Branch That's just weird.
Cloud Guy Here, just do this...
[high-fives himself]
Cloud Guy ... but with your hand.
Branch Thank you for that demonstration of what I will not be doing.
Poppy Branch! It's just a high-five! The others lead to certain death! Get perspective!
Branch Fine!
[goes for a high-five, but Cloud Guy pulls away]
Cloud Guy Too slow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [referring to Cloud Guy] Branch, he's trying to help us.
Poppy [speaking softly] I don't like the looks of him. I mean who wears socks with no shoes?
[Cloud Guy raises his hand]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Do you have to sing?
Poppy I always sing when I'm in a good mood.
Branch Do you have to be in a good mood?
Poppy Why wouldn't I be? By this time tomorrow, I'll be with all my friends. I wonder what they're all doing right now.
Branch Probably being digested.
Poppy They're alive, Branch, I know it!
Branch You don't know anything, Poppy, and I can't wait to see the look on your face when you realize you realize the world isn't all cupcakes and rainbows, cause it isn't.
Poppy Hey, I know it's not all cupcakes and rainbows, but I'd rather go through life thinking that it mostly is instead of being like you. You don't sing. You don't dance. So gray all the time. What happened to you?
Branch Shhh!
Poppy A Bergen?
Branch [beat; whispers] Maybe.
Poppy [looks around, nervous; after a few seconds] There's no Bergen is there? You just said that so I'd stop talking.
Branch [exactly the same as before] Maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch [to Poppy] Don't you know anything about sarcasm?
Cooper I think I had a sarcasm once.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy Why won't you sing?
Branch Because singing killed my grandma OKAY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Gristle And what might your name be?
Bridget Uhh...
Biggie Lady!
Guy Diamond Glitter!
Smidge Sparkles!
Branch Seriously?
Bridget Lady Glitter Sparkles Seriously.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Branch My name is Branch and I am a troll. Why do I live in a heavily fortified survival bunker? Because right outside my door lurks a nightmare named Poppy. Poppy is the leader of the trolls, and it's not her fault she's so insanely happy. She's just never faced a real problem until now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy Hey, I know it's not all cupcakes and rainbows, but I'd rather go through life thinking that it mostly is instead of being like you. You don't sing. You don't dance. So gray all the time. What happened to you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Peppy No Troll left behind!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy Oh, that's great. You're the one guy who knows more about Bergens than anyone... but, when we finally need you, you just want to hide here forever?
Branch Forever?
[scoffs]
Branch No.
[Branch pulls a lever that leads them down to an even bigger bunker]
Branch Yeah, I really only have enough supplies down here to last me 10 years, 11 if I'm willing to store and drink my own sweat, which I am. You all said I was crazy, huh? Well, who's crazy now? Me, crazy prepared!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chef He who controls the trolls controls the kingdom, and I am that he!
Cooper You're a dude?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [singing] Stars shining bright above you.
Branch Seriously, more singing?
Poppy Yes, seriously. Singing helps me relax. Maybe you ought to try it.
Branch I don't sing and I don't relax. This is the way I am and I like it. I also like a little silence!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Creek Tune out his negative vibrations: they're toxic. Some folks just don't want to be happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy Thank you!
Branch No, thank you.
Poppy For what?
Branch For showing me how to be happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Do you have to sing?
Poppy I always sing when I'm in a good mood.
Branch Do you have to be in a good mood?
Poppy Why wouldn't I be? By this time tomorrow, I'll be with all my friends. I wonder what they're all doing right now.
Branch Probably being digested.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy They're alive, Branch, I know it!
Branch You don't know anything, Poppy, and I can't wait to see the look on your face when you realize you realize the world isn't all cupcakes and rainbows, cause it isn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Poppy sings "The Sound Of Silence"]
Branch May I?
[Poppy gives Branch her ukulele, thinking he'll play it, but he promptly throws it in the campfire and goes to sleep]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Face it Poppy, sometimes people go in to other people's mouths and they don't come out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch [to Poppy] When you're all in trouble, and the survival of every Troll is in your hands, I sure hope the answer is singing, dancing and hugging, 'cause that's all you can ever do.
Biggie That is NOT true. Poppy can also scrapbook!
Branch I can't believe you're going to be Queen one day!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget I can't believe something like that would just happen? And it just DID! I'm so happy I could just scream! Aaaaah aaah.
Poppy I could scream too! Creek is alive!
Poppy Poppy, Chenille, Cooper, Biggie, Guy Diamond, Smidge, DJ Suki, Satin: [scream happily]
Branch [screams hoarsely]
Cooper *That's* your happy shout?
Branch It's been a while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Creek Just when I was about to accept my fate, I had what I can only describe as a spiritual awakening.
Creek [Flashback, about to be eaten] I don't wanna die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch What's your plan?
Poppy I just told you: Rescue everyone and make it home safely.
Branch Okay- That's not a plan, that's a wish list.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch I don't do high fives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [sings] Stars shining bright above you...
Branch Really? More singing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Peppy Here, right here, is where we will rebuild our civilization! It has everything we need: fresh air, clean water... and sweet acoustics!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget [to King Gristle at dinner - being directed by Branch] Your eyes!... They're like, two pools, so deep, I fear, if I dive in, I might never come up for air... And your smile, the sun itself turns jealous and refuses to come out from behind the clouds, knowing, it cannot shine half as bright.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch I'm not going to your party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Fine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Nope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [about Branch's grandma] What song was she singing
Branch [sadly] I was the one singing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Do you have to sing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [after Branch's story] I just thought you had a bad voice.
Branch No, I have the voice of an angel.
[after a moment, remembering]
Branch At least that's what my Grandma would say
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch So you're gonna scrapbook them to freedom?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Peppy Poppy? Poppy? Thank goodness. Are you alright?
Poppy I'm doing great. Everyone I love thrown into the pot. Thanks for asking.
Biggie Poppy, are you being sarcastic?
Poppy Yes!
[the rest act shocked]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chef [furiously] Don't listen to her! There's only one way to be happy. My way! With me in charge, I'll serve you Troll every day of the year. With me as queen, all of life will be a never-ending feast of happiness!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy You were right, Branch. The world isn't all cupcakes and rainbows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Poppy [narrating] Once upon a time in a happy forest in the happiest tree lived the happiest creatures the world has ever known. The Trolls.
[two Trolls speak gibberish]
Poppy They loved nothing more than to sing, and dance, and hug. Dance, and hug, and sing, and dance, and sing, and hug, and dance,
[speeds up]
Poppy and hug, and dance, and sing, and hug, and dance, and hug.
[Poppy sped up so fast that one of the trolls cries and faints]
Poppy But then one day, the Trolls were discovered by a Bergen!
[a Bergen grunts]
Poppy The Bergen's didn't know how to sing,
[two Bergens sing off-key]
Poppy or dance,
[a Bergen kicks a Bergen]
Poppy or even hug.
[a Bergen wedges a Bergen's underwear]
Poppy They were the most miserable creatures in all the land.
[Cloud Guy makes rain on the two Bergens]
Poppy And once they saw how happy the Trolls were, they wanted some of that happiness for themselves.
[a Troll sings but then a Bergen eats a Troll; the Troll screams; other Trolls gasp]
Smidge Oh, my God!
Poppy Eating a Troll made them feel so happy, they started a tradition. Once a year, every year, the Bergens would gather around the Troll Tree to taste happiness on a holiday they called Trollstice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [to Bergens] Happiness isn't something you put inside. It's already there. Sometimes you just, need someone to help you find it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy Alright! Let's do this! Sooner we get to Bergen Town, sooner we can rescue everybody and make it home safely.
Branch Wait, wait, wait. What's your plan?
Poppy I just told you. Rescue everyone and make it home safely.
Branch Okay. That's not a plan, that's a wish list.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [after Creek's story; shocked] No! Creek, please. Don't do this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Uh uh, they're your friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bibbly Do you really think *I* can be happy?
Poppy Of course! It's inside you! It's inside of all of us! And I don't think it. I feel it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chef [while rolling out of Bergen Town] Ahhhh!
[Creek appear outside from her pouch, revealing he was still in it, and he realizes they are rolling out]
Creek Nooo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch [whispering while being held captive in cage] Poppy, how could you possibly think Creek's still alive?
Poppy I don't *think* he's alive. I *hope* he's alive, and that's enough.
Branch *How* do you always look on the bright side? There is no bright side here! None!
Poppy There's *always* a bright side.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Gristle [Chef jumps out dramatically from behind indoor plant and walks toward the throne] Chef, Where did you come from? My father *banished* you twenty years ago! Have you been standing behind that plant this whole time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poppy [after hugging] Thank you.
Branch No. Thank you.
Poppy For what?
Branch For showing me how to be, happy.
Poppy Really? You're finally happy?... Now?
Branch I think so. Happiness is inside of all of us, right? Sometimes you just need someone to help you find it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget What kind of total babe would be dressed like a scullery maid? I smell like gravy.
Satin What if we made you a new outfit?
Chenille I'm thinking...
Satin Satin, Chenille: Jumpsuit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Smidge Oh, my God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Do you have to be in a good mood?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch You don't know anything, Poppy, and I can't wait to see the look on your face when you realize you realize the world isn't all cupcakes and rainbows, cause it isn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget [at dinner disguised as Lady Glittersparkles] I can't believe I'm about to say this...
Biggie [observing from inside her rainbow wig] Guys, she's going rogue!
Bridget ...but, being here with you today, makes me realize that, true happiness is possible.
King Gristle It is. True happiness, is a lot closer than you think... It's right here.
[holds hands over his gem-studded case containing Creek]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Satin [to Branch] You always ruin everything.
Chenille Warning us about the Bergens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch Branch: "The Bergan's are coming, AHHHHH!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cloud Guy Whoop! Too slow!
Branch [exasperated] Too... slow?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch I knew it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Branch What? No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more