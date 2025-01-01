[first lines]

Poppy [narrating] Once upon a time in a happy forest in the happiest tree lived the happiest creatures the world has ever known. The Trolls.

[two Trolls speak gibberish]

Poppy They loved nothing more than to sing, and dance, and hug. Dance, and hug, and sing, and dance, and sing, and hug, and dance,

[speeds up]

Poppy and hug, and dance, and sing, and hug, and dance, and hug.

[Poppy sped up so fast that one of the trolls cries and faints]

Poppy But then one day, the Trolls were discovered by a Bergen!

[a Bergen grunts]

Poppy The Bergen's didn't know how to sing,

[two Bergens sing off-key]

Poppy or dance,

[a Bergen kicks a Bergen]

Poppy or even hug.

[a Bergen wedges a Bergen's underwear]

Poppy They were the most miserable creatures in all the land.

[Cloud Guy makes rain on the two Bergens]

Poppy And once they saw how happy the Trolls were, they wanted some of that happiness for themselves.

[a Troll sings but then a Bergen eats a Troll; the Troll screams; other Trolls gasp]

Smidge Oh, my God!