How to Train Your Dragon 3 Movie Quotes

How to Train Your Dragon 3 Movie Quotes

Hiccup It's you and me, bud. Always
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid So, what are you going to do about it?
Hiccup Probably something stupid.
Astrid That's the Hiccup I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup There were dragons when I was a boy...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid I am who I am today because of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid Another Night Fury.
Hiccup She's more like a Bright...
Astrid A Light Fury.
Hiccup Yeah, yours is better probably.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [about Toothless] *Now* you can draw...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snotlout Jorgenson Who died and made you chief?
[silence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Hiccup Legend says that when the ground quakes or lava spews from the earth, it's the dragons letting us know they're still here. Waiting for us to figure out how to get along. Yes, the world believes the dragons are gone, if they ever existed at all. But we berkians, we know otherwise. And we'll guard this secret until the time comes when dragons can return in peace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup You brought a baby to a battle?
Fishlegs I couldn't find a sitter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [to Light Fury, as Toothless plummets from the sky] Save him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid [about Toothless] Now that's a king.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tuffnut Thorston [about Hiccup] I'm with him! Who else?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Hiccup [Flashback sequence] Dad, are you gonna get us a new mom?
[Stoick hugs Hiccup and kisses his head]
Stoick I don't want another. Your mom was the only woman for me. She was the love of my life. But with love comes loss, son. It's part of the deal. Sometimes it hurts, but in the end, it's all worth it. There's no greater gift than love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hiccup [to Toothless] I was so busy fighting for a world that I wanted, I didn't think about what you needed. You've looked after us for long enough. Time to look after yourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toothless Mrooo?
Hiccup It's ok,*he hugs Toothless* I love you too, and I want you to be free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrid I thought this was a stealth mission.
Hiccup They all start out that way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tuffnut Thorston [after Gobber talks about Hiccup and Astrid getting married] Ugh, the M-word.
Ruffnut Gross. Unless it's me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Eret, who walks away]
Gobber It's not your fault that you have the body of a Norse god.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
[on a Dragon Trapper ship, in a cage, a dragon roars in frustration; Ivar taps on the cage]
Ivar the Witless Quiet!
[Hiccup comes out of the fog wearing his dragon armor and lights up his inferno]
Ivar the Witless What are you?
Hiccup Shh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[commenting on Hiccup's plan to save Toothless, Light Fury, and the Berkian dragons]
Ruffnut This is the best you got?
Hiccup No, you guys are the best I got.
Ruffnut Aww...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Toothless plays with his prosthetic leg]
Hiccup You do know my leg isn't a chew toy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Gobber talks about the idea of Hiccup and Astrid getting married]
Astrid Not awkward at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fishlegs [to one of Grimmel's men, who is about to attack Meat Baby] I wouldn't do that if I were you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Reaches Toothless to free him]
Hiccup I'm sorry, bud. For everything.
[Releases him]
Hiccup [about Light Fury] Now, let's go get her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grimmel Isn't this fun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about Toothless, as he is panting, slobbering, and moving in excitement after meeting Light Fury for the first time]
Astrid Isn't it obvious? He's in love.
Hiccup [to Toothless] Trust me, relationships are nothing but pain and misery.
[Hits him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about Light Fury, as he is seeing her for the first time]
Tuffnut Thorston Is she made out of sky?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valka There are enough cages for all of our dragons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruffnut [to Fishlegs as he hugs her and starts crying at Hiccup and Astrid's wedding] You win. I like sensitive guys .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
