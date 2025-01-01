HiccupLegend says that when the ground quakes or lava spews from the earth, it's the dragons letting us know they're still here. Waiting for us to figure out how to get along. Yes, the world believes the dragons are gone, if they ever existed at all. But we berkians, we know otherwise. And we'll guard this secret until the time comes when dragons can return in peace.
Tuffnut Thorston[about Hiccup]I'm with him! Who else?
Young Hiccup[Flashback sequence]Dad, are you gonna get us a new mom?
[Stoick hugs Hiccup and kisses his head]
StoickI don't want another. Your mom was the only woman for me. She was the love of my life. But with love comes loss, son. It's part of the deal. Sometimes it hurts, but in the end, it's all worth it. There's no greater gift than love.
Hiccup[to Toothless]I was so busy fighting for a world that I wanted, I didn't think about what you needed. You've looked after us for long enough. Time to look after yourselves.
ToothlessMrooo?
HiccupIt's ok,*he hugs Toothless* I love you too, and I want you to be free.