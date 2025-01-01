[Tim and Boss Baby are riding a bicycle with training wheels, going after their parents, who are on their way to the airport, while being chased by Eugene]

Boss Baby Tim, you gotta go faster!

Tim I can't! I can't do it!

Boss Baby Yes. you can!

[Leaps up onto Tim's shoulder]

Boss Baby You've got it in you, Templeton. Now, eyes ahead. I said, eyes ahead, son! Buttocks up! Now, pedal like you mean it! Either you run the day, or the day runs you.

Boss Baby [Tim pedals faster. Eugene almost catches them, but Boss Baby dodges his grasp, and they get further away] Good!

[the bicycle's training wheels break off]

Tim Woah! My training wheels! I can't ride without my training wheels!

Boss Baby Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right!

Tim Aah! What are you talking about?

Boss Baby The path to success is not a straight line, Templeton! But rather a wild ride, like a ship at sea. And you're a sea captain... taming a turbulent ocean!

[the scene transforms from a suburb to an ocean, with Tim and Boss Baby riding a boat]

Tim I'm a sea captain, taming the ocean!

Boss Baby [They evade the incoming 'whale'] Good!

Tim Tree! I'm gonna hit it!

Boss Baby Aim for failure, and you'll always succeed.

Tim What?

Boss Baby AIM AWAY FROM FAILURE!

[Tim steers away from the tree, the scene transforms back into a suburb backdrop]

Tim I'm doing it, I'm doing it!

[They travel through a forest, with Eugene close behind who is smashing past trees]

Boss Baby Once success is a habit, then it's all down...

Tim Tim, Boss Baby: HILL!

[They ride down a hill. At which time, they see the car which their parents are in with Francis Francis]

Tim Look! There they are! Mom! Dad!

[as the car passes the train crossing, a train passes by]

Tim Train!

Boss Baby [They continue to approach the train crossing, with Eugene close behind] Templeton, stop!

[Tim notices a mold of sand at a construction site next to the tracks, he steers towards it]

Boss Baby What are you doing?

[Tim pedals faster, the scene transforms into a ramp, with them riding a motorcycle, at the end of the ramp there is a ring of fire]

Tim We're going to make it.

Boss Baby But I don't have a quote for this!

[They jump, Boss Baby yells out 'Aaahhh'! And they make it, as the scene transform back into the 'real' world. Eugene crashes into the mold of sand, ending the pursuit]

Boss Baby [to Tim] You did it!

Tim No! We did it!