[Tim and Boss Baby are riding a bicycle with training wheels, going after their parents, who are on their way to the airport, while being chased by Eugene]
Tim
I can't! I can't do it!
[Leaps up onto Tim's shoulder]
Boss Baby
You've got it in you, Templeton. Now, eyes ahead. I said, eyes ahead, son! Buttocks up! Now, pedal like you mean it! Either you run the day, or the day runs you.
Boss Baby
[Tim pedals faster. Eugene almost catches them, but Boss Baby dodges his grasp, and they get further away]
Good!
[the bicycle's training wheels break off]
Tim
Woah! My training wheels! I can't ride without my training wheels!
Boss Baby
Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right!
Tim
Aah! What are you talking about?
Boss Baby
The path to success is not a straight line, Templeton! But rather a wild ride, like a ship at sea. And you're a sea captain... taming a turbulent ocean!
[the scene transforms from a suburb to an ocean, with Tim and Boss Baby riding a boat]
Tim
I'm a sea captain, taming the ocean!
Boss Baby
[They evade the incoming 'whale']
Good!
Tim
Tree! I'm gonna hit it!
Boss Baby
Aim for failure, and you'll always succeed.
Tim
What?
[Tim steers away from the tree, the scene transforms back into a suburb backdrop]
Tim
I'm doing it, I'm doing it!
[They travel through a forest, with Eugene close behind who is smashing past trees]
Boss Baby
Once success is a habit, then it's all down...
Tim
Tim, Boss Baby: HILL!
[They ride down a hill. At which time, they see the car which their parents are in with Francis Francis]
Tim
Look! There they are! Mom! Dad!
[as the car passes the train crossing, a train passes by]
Tim
Train!
Boss Baby
[They continue to approach the train crossing, with Eugene close behind]
Templeton, stop!
[Tim notices a mold of sand at a construction site next to the tracks, he steers towards it]
[Tim pedals faster, the scene transforms into a ramp, with them riding a motorcycle, at the end of the ramp there is a ring of fire]
Tim
We're going to make it.
[They jump, Boss Baby yells out 'Aaahhh'! And they make it, as the scene transform back into the 'real' world. Eugene crashes into the mold of sand, ending the pursuit]
Tim
No! We did it!
Boss Baby
And all without your training wheels.