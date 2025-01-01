Menu
The Boss Baby Movie Quotes

Tim [about "Blackbird"] That's my special song! My parents wrote it just for me.
Boss Baby Your parents are Lennon and McCartney?
Tim No, Ted and Janice! You don't even know their names!
Tim The people of Long Island do not know how to make an iced tea.
[from trailer]
[at a conference with other babies]
Boss Baby Put... that... cookie... down! Cookies are for closers!
Tim [from trailer]
[about the baby]
Tim Look at him! He wears a suit...
Mother He's like a little man!
Tim He carries a briefcase! Does no one else think that's, oh, I don't know, a little freaky?
Boss Baby I can't do this without you, Tim. I need you.
Tim I guess we DO make a pretty good team.
Boss Baby No literally... I can't reach the doorknobs.
Tim [regarding Baby Corp] So this whole place is run by babies?
Boss Baby Yep.
Tim My dad says "Those who can, do. And those who can't, supervise."
Boss Baby Your father is a hippie.
Tim Can't we just share?
Boss Baby You obviously didn't go to business school.
Tim You can talk!
Boss Baby Uh, goo goo ga ga.
Tim No, you can really talk!
Boss Baby Fine! I can talk. Now let's see if you can listen. Give me a double espresso and find a place around here with decent sushi, I'd KILL for a spicy tuna roll right about now.
[gives Tim some money]
Boss Baby Get yourself a little somethin'.
[repeated line]
Boss Baby Fart! Poop! Doody!
[after the end credits; the alarm clock goes off]
Wizzie Wake up, little halflings. It's time to leave. Go and live your peasant lives.
[the background music goes higher]
Wizzie [flailing his arms up and down] Be gone with you!
[fade to black]
Tim Even though I never went to business school I did learn to share in kindergarten. And if there isn't enough love for the two of us then I wanna give you all of mine.
Dad Dad, Mother: [singing "Blackbird"] Blackbird singing in the dead of night / Take these broken wings and learn to fly / All your life / You were only waiting for this moment to arise.
Tim Who ARE you?
Boss Baby I'm the *boss*.
Tim You can't be fired from your own family. Can you?
Dad Meet your new baby
[in slow motion]
Dad brother.
Boss Baby Tim, I may look like a baby, but I was born all grown up.
Tim I can't even imagine not being a kid. You missed out on your whole childhood? You never had someone to love you?
Boss Baby [yawning] Well, you can't miss what you never had.
[Tim and Boss Baby are riding a bicycle with training wheels, going after their parents, who are on their way to the airport, while being chased by Eugene]
Boss Baby Tim, you gotta go faster!
Tim I can't! I can't do it!
Boss Baby Yes. you can!
[Leaps up onto Tim's shoulder]
Boss Baby You've got it in you, Templeton. Now, eyes ahead. I said, eyes ahead, son! Buttocks up! Now, pedal like you mean it! Either you run the day, or the day runs you.
Boss Baby [Tim pedals faster. Eugene almost catches them, but Boss Baby dodges his grasp, and they get further away] Good!
[the bicycle's training wheels break off]
Boss Baby Uh-oh!
Tim Woah! My training wheels! I can't ride without my training wheels!
Boss Baby Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right!
Tim Aah! What are you talking about?
Boss Baby The path to success is not a straight line, Templeton! But rather a wild ride, like a ship at sea. And you're a sea captain... taming a turbulent ocean!
[the scene transforms from a suburb to an ocean, with Tim and Boss Baby riding a boat]
Tim I'm a sea captain, taming the ocean!
Boss Baby [They evade the incoming 'whale'] Good!
Tim Tree! I'm gonna hit it!
Boss Baby Aim for failure, and you'll always succeed.
Tim What?
Boss Baby AIM AWAY FROM FAILURE!
[Tim steers away from the tree, the scene transforms back into a suburb backdrop]
Tim I'm doing it, I'm doing it!
[They travel through a forest, with Eugene close behind who is smashing past trees]
Boss Baby Once success is a habit, then it's all down...
Tim Tim, Boss Baby: HILL!
[They ride down a hill. At which time, they see the car which their parents are in with Francis Francis]
Tim Look! There they are! Mom! Dad!
[as the car passes the train crossing, a train passes by]
Tim Train!
Boss Baby Choo-choo!
Boss Baby [They continue to approach the train crossing, with Eugene close behind] Templeton, stop!
[Tim notices a mold of sand at a construction site next to the tracks, he steers towards it]
Boss Baby What are you doing?
[Tim pedals faster, the scene transforms into a ramp, with them riding a motorcycle, at the end of the ramp there is a ring of fire]
Tim We're going to make it.
Boss Baby But I don't have a quote for this!
[They jump, Boss Baby yells out 'Aaahhh'! And they make it, as the scene transform back into the 'real' world. Eugene crashes into the mold of sand, ending the pursuit]
Boss Baby [to Tim] You did it!
Tim No! We did it!
Boss Baby And all without your training wheels.
Dad Look, they have a puppy pool and everything!
Mother [sarcastically] Isn't that sanitary?
Boss Baby [in puppy costume] I've never been so humiliated in all my LIFE.
[dog sniffs costume's bottom part]
Boss Baby Ugh!
Captain Ross [Making an announcement] Ladies and gentlemen, and those in coach, please fasten your seat belts. We're about to take off.
Tim [to Boss Baby] What if you go baby again?
Boss Baby Don't worry. I'll be fine.
[Goes into normal baby mode]
Boss Baby Fine, fine, fine...
[Slaps]
Boss Baby ... fine!
Adult Tim [Opening lines]
[Narrates]
Adult Tim [Young Tim rustles through leaves in an imaginary jungle scene] Survival of the fittest. It's the law of the jungle. There's always someone trying to take what's yours.
[a comical blue gorilla sniffs a lantern and throws it, followed by a growl]
Adult Tim And how do I know?
[Jumps down onto the jungle floor and screen freezes when Tim gets up]
Adult Tim It almost happened to me.
[last lines]
Tim's Daughter Daddy, is that a true story?
Adult Tim Well, sweetie That's how I remember it. But you what I learned? There's plenty of love for everyone.
Tim's Daughter Even me?
Adult Tim Especially you. Just ask your uncle Ted.
Boss Baby Hey there. I hear you're going to have a baby siter.
Tim's Daughter I wanted a horse.
Boss Baby Get yourself a horse.
[throws her money then turns to Tim]
Boss Baby I'm proud of you, Lesley.
Adult Tim Right back at you, Linsey.
Tim's Daughter Hey there.
[stares at her new baby sister who wears a suit and looks like Boss Baby. She gasps and the baby winks]
Boss Baby Upsies! I need upsies!
Tim What was Big Bossy Baby Lady screaming about?
Boss Baby She's demanding actual results!
