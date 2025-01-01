[opening lines]
Gordon
Girls, your mother and I are getting divorced. Don't cry. I know you're upset, I know you're confused. I don't know what your mother told you, but let me explain it from my side in terms you can understand... You got your doll, right? You got your doll there.
Five Year Old Kim
Yeah.
Gordon
You got your doll and you like your doll, right? You love your doll.
Five Year Old Kim
Yes.
Gordon
Yes, you love the doll. But what if I told you that was the only doll you're allowed to play with the rest of your life. How would you feel?
Five Year Old Kim
Sad.
Gordon
You'd feel sad, of course, 'cause there are a lot of other dolls on your shelves. And if you play with the other dolls, you can't have that doll anymore. Even though that doll doesn't want to play with you at this point. You're both living a lie. There's other dolls you like, and they're making new dolls every year. You want a stewardess doll?
Nine Year Old Amy
Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon
How about a slightly overweight cocktail waitress doll?
Nine Year Old Amy
Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon
What about a doll who happens to be best friends with your main doll?
Nine Year Old Amy
Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon
It could happen, right?
Nine Year Old Amy
Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon
What about a doll you only play with one day and never see again?
Nine Year Old Amy
Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeeeah.
Gordon
What about a doll where your friend's playing with a doll and he needs you to, you know, kinda man up with the other doll? You don't even wanna play with that doll but you do it cause your friend's playing with that doll and you don't want to sit there and look at the other doll unattended.
Nine Year Old Amy
Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: ...yeah.
Gordon
So that's why me and mom are getting divorced.