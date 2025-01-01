Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Trainwreck Trainwreck Movie Quotes

Trainwreck Movie Quotes

Amy What am I doing? I slept at the doctor's place last night.
Nikki You never spend the night. What were you, blackout drunk?
Amy No, I had like two drinks... Three, max... Four, now that I'm tallying.
Nikki Cause you're on antibiotics or something?
Amy Oh my god, he's calling me.
Nikki Why would he call? You guys just had sex.
Amy [answers phone] This is Amy. I think you butt dialed me.
Aaron No, I dialed you with my fingers.
Amy [to Nikki] He called me on purpose.
Nikki Hang up! He's obviously like sick or something.
Aaron I was calling to say I had a really good time last night and was wondering if you wanted to, um, hang out again.
Nikki I'm going to call the police.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven [whispering] Amy, is that wine in a box?
Amy Mhmm. I have red too.
Guy in Back of Theater What the fuck, is this guy ever going to shut up?
Amy [drunkenly] Please watch the movie.
Steven [whispering] Please stop. No, that's not right, don't do this to me.
Amy Why is he yelling?
Steven Listen, you always do this to me. You show up to these places, you put me in a situation... I'm a big guy - everybody wants to fight the big guy.
Amy Yeah you are!
Guy in Back of Theater Hey, Mark Wahlberg. Shut your bitch up.
Steven Mar... Mark Wahlberg? Me?
Guy in Back of Theater Who else looks like Mark Wahlberg? Your girl?
Steven Mark Wahlberg is like 150 pounds! I'm 250 lean - I look like Mark Wahlberg *ate* Mark Wahlberg!
Guy in Back of Theater Your muscles aren't the fuckin' problem; it's your yapping girlfriend!
Amy [to Steven] Just say "fuck you".
Steven I will *fuck* you! Alright? I will enter you!
Guy in Back of Theater You're... you're gonna enter me? Did you hear what he said?
Amy What are you talking about right now?
Steven I'm just trying to intimidate him.
Amy You're just talking about raping him.
Guy in Back of Theater You're not about that life, champ. I can see it.
Steven Oh, I am about that life. No no no, I will get *crazy* up in here! You like movies? We'll make a movie! We'll make "Mama Say Knock You Out" starring my fist and your dick hole!
Guy in Back of Theater Oh, shit. What the fuck is wrong with this dude?
Woman in Back of Theater He wants you.
Amy Babe, your threats. I'm telling you, they're super gay.
Steven Too sexual?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LeBron James Do you know Cleveland is great for the whole family?
Aaron Yes, yes. Yes I do. You tell me that all the time. You randomly just text me that.
LeBron James Man, What's wrong with that?
Aaron It's just weird. It's weird.
LeBron James I got free texting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Amy Ooh, I like Tom's sweater. Does he teach computer in a church basement?
Kim Don't get all threatened just because you don't understand the concept of marriage!
Amy You dress him like that just so no one else wants to have sex with him? That's cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy [remarking on Oli's extra large genitals] Have you fucked before? Where is she buried?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy in Back of Theater This has to be the corniest muscle white dude I've ever seen in my fuckin' life.
Steven Okay, Koko B. Ware, you know what? You're being an asshole! Alright? You know what I do with assholes? I lick 'em!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy I've been with a lot of guys.
Aaron I don't care!... How many?
Amy I don't know. How many girls have you slept with?
Aaron I've slept with three women.
Amy Me too. I have slept with three women too.
Aaron How many guys?
Amy What, like, this year?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[opening lines]
Gordon Girls, your mother and I are getting divorced. Don't cry. I know you're upset, I know you're confused. I don't know what your mother told you, but let me explain it from my side in terms you can understand... You got your doll, right? You got your doll there.
Five Year Old Kim Yeah.
Gordon You got your doll and you like your doll, right? You love your doll.
Five Year Old Kim Yes.
Gordon Yes, you love the doll. But what if I told you that was the only doll you're allowed to play with the rest of your life. How would you feel?
Five Year Old Kim Sad.
Gordon You'd feel sad, of course, 'cause there are a lot of other dolls on your shelves. And if you play with the other dolls, you can't have that doll anymore. Even though that doll doesn't want to play with you at this point. You're both living a lie. There's other dolls you like, and they're making new dolls every year. You want a stewardess doll?
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon How about a slightly overweight cocktail waitress doll?
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon What about a doll who happens to be best friends with your main doll?
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon It could happen, right?
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeah.
Gordon What about a doll you only play with one day and never see again?
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Yeeeah.
Gordon What about a doll where your friend's playing with a doll and he needs you to, you know, kinda man up with the other doll? You don't even wanna play with that doll but you do it cause your friend's playing with that doll and you don't want to sit there and look at the other doll unattended.
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: ...yeah.
Gordon So that's why me and mom are getting divorced.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven [to Amy] As I was turning off your phone, I got a picture of somebody's dick.
Guy in Back of Theater It was mine!
Steven Fuck you, Tone Loc! You wanna take it to the parking lot? Fine! If you can't find me I'll be the closest one on Grindr.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LeBron James What I'm sayin' is you gotta go for it. You need to focus if you want to take it to the next level.
Aaron Right.
LeBron James You have to, like you have to give it everything you got if you want this one, man. It's like, when I lost the championship in 2011, I worked on my game twice as hard; worked on my post-up game, and we wound up winning the championship. Twice.
Aaron Yeah, yeah... I don't feel like that applies to me but I... I appreciate the... the thought.
LeBron James You gotta take a risk.
Aaron Yeah, no, you're right.
LeBron James You have to. It's like when I decided to go back to Cleveland. I wasn't totally sure they were going to welcome me back, man. But they did. They welcomed me back with open arms and an open heart.
Aaron Yeah, they did... Again, I feel like that applies more to you... um... like I don't even live in Cleveland... but again, I appreciate the thought.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LeBron James When are you gonna come to Cleveland?
Aaron I'll... I'll come when I have the time. I just don't have the time right now. I'll come when I have the time. I've been really busy.
LeBron James You visit me in Miami all the time.
Aaron Yeah, but that's Miami.
LeBron James What's the difference between Miami and Cleveland? It's the same.
Aaron You're right. It's the same.
LeBron James Exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianna I like you, Amy. You're clever but you're not too brainy. You're prettyish but you're not too gorgeous. You're approachable.
Amy Thank you.
Dianna I'm giving you an assignment. I need a profile on a sports doctor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Hello. Thank you for coming. Gordon David Townsend, not that great of a guy. He was kind of racist, and homophobic. He was a drunk. He was a drunk. He once apologized to me for missing a volleyball game that he was at. He had, umm, made signs with my name on them. When I was eleven, this kid, Brandon Lipinsky. Remember Brandon? He stole my bike, and maybe he was just borrowing it, but our dad went over there and beat the shit out of Brandon's dad, and his grandpa, and Brandon. I bet he personally offended everyone here. Right? Raise your hand if our dad ever offended you.
[Most attendees raise their hand]
Amy Yeah. He was an asshole. When I asked him to tell me the story of how he proposed to our mom, his response was "Who?". I know he was joking, he loved her a lot, but, uhhh... He was really sick for a really long time. Which isn't fair, because, I don't think anyone else was more alive than him when he was younger. He thought it was payback. he thought it was karma, and that's why he got sick, but I don't think so. I think he was the greatest dad. He always made me feel loved and important. I know he fucked up. I know he probably hurt everyone here. But raise your hand if he was one of your favorite people.
[Most attendees raise their hand]
Amy He was my favorite person. Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianna Your thoughts?
Amy I'm sorry, I just... I don't know why we treat these athletes like heroes just because they can skate fast or kick a ball in a net. I just think it's weird. No offense. I just think that sports are stupid, and anyone who likes them is just, like, a lesser person. And has a small intellect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Dog Owner I need help with my dog.
The Dogwalker I can see that. I would love to be the one to help you with your dog.
The Dog Owner What's your technique?
The Dogwalker I put them on a leash and walk them.
The Dog Owner You talk a big game.
The Dogwalker That's because I walk a big dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Do you follow sports?
Amy Oh, my God. Sports? I love them.
Aaron Who are your favorite teams?
Amy The, uh... I like smaller teams, like the... not the big leagues. I like the... like, um... Long Island Mediums. The... the Acorn Pine Cones.
Aaron Haven't heard of them.
Amy The Fire Island Penguins. I like the Cincinnati Thunder-Wizards.
Aaron You can stop.
Amy The Orlando... Blooms?
Aaron You can stop. You don't follow sports.
Amy I'm sorry, I don't. I don't know anything about sports.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron You were really, really good!
Amy As it turns out, I am in terrible physical shape.
Aaron Yeah, I saw that.
Amy Could you see that?
Aaron Yeah.
Amy I am sweating more than I am proud of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Honey. You okay?
Amy Did I get it?
Aaron Did you get the basket?
Amy Did it go in?
Aaron Oh, of course not. You didn't get enough height.
Amy No?
Aaron No.
Amy I thought I got a lot of height.
Aaron No, no. Zero height.
Amy No height, huh?
Aaron Usually when people hit trampolines they go high, but, for some reason, you went down. You went straight down. Hard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donald I just want you to know, my safe word is "pineapple".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Aaron was telling me about this acupuncturist. She's supposedly amazing. She helps a lot of his patients with pain management and I really want her to take a look at you. Will you do that?
Gordon I have no desire for an oriental woman to touch me above the waist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Girls, your mother and I are getting divorced. Monogamy isn't realistic. Say it.
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Monogamy isn't realistic.
Gordon Again!
Nine Year Old Amy Nine Year Old Amy, Five Year Old Kim: Monogamy isn't realistic!
Amy [voice-over] I didn't understand that word at the time but now, I know exactly what he was talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marv Albert Broderick cutting deep with his insights! He is on fire! His best work since WarGames.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LeBron James Okay, so you had the salmon. That's about $14...
Aaron What're you doing man?
LeBron James ...you had two Cokes.
Aaron Dude, are you trying to split the bill?
LeBron James Look, I told you those refills weren't free.
Aaron No, no, no, no. We're not splitting the bill. Pick up the check.
LeBron James Why do I have to pick up the check?
Aaron Because you're LeBron James.
LeBron James Listen, don't look at me differently because now I have a little money. I don't know how long this could last. Anything could happen. I'm not about to end up like M.C.Hammer. Listen, you owe $32.43.
Aaron [Taking out his wallet] You know what? I'll pay it but you gotta pick up a check every once in awhile.
LeBron James No, no. Don't pay the whole thing, just pay your part. It's better for our friendship. Equals forever.
Aaron All right, all right. Fine, I'll put my credit card in. Put a credit card in, we'll split it.
LeBron James Okay, that's what I'm talking about...
[Patting his pockets for his wallet]
LeBron James I think I left my wallet in the car.
Aaron [sighing] Fuck you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LeBron James Can you validate my parking, please?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianna Best way to grieve: don't do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianna I'm giving it to Amy. Don't sulk at me!
Bryson I'm not sulking! I'm...
Dianna This is my decision. I'm giving it to Amy.
Bryson Sure. Fine.
[pause]
Bryson I can do sexy though.
Dianna Sorry?
Bryson Huh?
Dianna What?
Bryson Nothing. I'm fine. I'm just... having fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more