Johnny UtahI believe that like me, the people behind these robberies are extreme athletes, using their skills to disrupt the international financial market. And they don't care who gets killed in the process.
BodhiA tree falls into forest no one puts it on Youtube. Did it really ever happened?
Pappas[points to the squall]But have you ever surfed anything like 'that'
Johnny UtahSo, we're gonna jump off a mountain and reach nirvana?
BodhiIt's not that simple. Ozaki spoke of balance. But it's not about risking our lives for personal gain. It is about becoming part of something that is much greater than ourselves. The Eight honors the essential forces of the Earth. And Ozaki wanted to complete The Eight to bring the world's attention back to the beauty of this planet. The fact that it is dying. We have to give more than we take if we want to stop the destruction of the very place that gives us life. That's the path we're on. That's what we're looking for. That's what we're following. We're not here to reach enlightenment, to find nirvana. We're here to try to save this place by becoming one with it. And to do that, you need to be able to let go of your sense of self. Completely. There's no turning back. So, go whichever way your heart tells you, Utah. And if you are on the same path as we are, I may see you at dawn.
Bodhi[to Utah]I remember you. Your reputation. More balls than talent. Some said maybe that was why you were so good. 'Cause you lacked fear. But what I saw on that wave yesterday, that was different. You lacked respect. There was no... Connection. There was no beauty.
BodhiYou wouldn't get it. We change the grid. We give back. The second that kid got killed on your line, you quit life. You turned away because of something someone else did. You were selling sports drinks? Fine. That's not for me to judge. But you let someone else determine the direction your life took. That I judge.
BodhiSo, you got all your shit figured out, and screw everyone else for trying, huh? Is that it?
BodhiReady to start talkin' about giving back? She gives. We partake. And then we give her an offering.