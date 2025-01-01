It's not that simple. Ozaki spoke of balance. But it's not about risking our lives for personal gain. It is about becoming part of something that is much greater than ourselves. The Eight honors the essential forces of the Earth. And Ozaki wanted to complete The Eight to bring the world's attention back to the beauty of this planet. The fact that it is dying. We have to give more than we take if we want to stop the destruction of the very place that gives us life. That's the path we're on. That's what we're looking for. That's what we're following. We're not here to reach enlightenment, to find nirvana. We're here to try to save this place by becoming one with it. And to do that, you need to be able to let go of your sense of self. Completely. There's no turning back. So, go whichever way your heart tells you, Utah. And if you are on the same path as we are, I may see you at dawn.