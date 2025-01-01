Menu
Kinoafisha Films Point Break Point Break Movie Quotes

Johnny Utah [from trailer] Bodhi, do you have any idea how many people you've killed? How many laws you've broken?
Bodhi [scoffs] The only law that matters is gravity.
Johnny Utah [Bodhi falls off the cliff] STOP!
[Utah tries to grab Bodhi but falls after him]
Johnny Utah I believe that like me, the people behind these robberies are extreme athletes, using their skills to disrupt the international financial market. And they don't care who gets killed in the process.
Bodhi A tree falls into forest no one puts it on Youtube. Did it really ever happened?
Johnny Utah Your going to steal it
Bodhi No were going to give it back
Bodhi We must give back more than we take
[repeated line]
Several characters Brother.
Instructor Hall Ugly is what we do.
Johnny Utah They believe their moral crusaders working for a greater cause
Pappas [dismissive] Every criminal believes what he or she is doing is for a higher purpose
Pappas Have you ever surfed
Johnny Utah Yeah
Pappas [points to the squall] But have you ever surfed anything like 'that'
Johnny Utah So, we're gonna jump off a mountain and reach nirvana?
Bodhi It's not that simple. Ozaki spoke of balance. But it's not about risking our lives for personal gain. It is about becoming part of something that is much greater than ourselves. The Eight honors the essential forces of the Earth. And Ozaki wanted to complete The Eight to bring the world's attention back to the beauty of this planet. The fact that it is dying. We have to give more than we take if we want to stop the destruction of the very place that gives us life. That's the path we're on. That's what we're looking for. That's what we're following. We're not here to reach enlightenment, to find nirvana. We're here to try to save this place by becoming one with it. And to do that, you need to be able to let go of your sense of self. Completely. There's no turning back. So, go whichever way your heart tells you, Utah. And if you are on the same path as we are, I may see you at dawn.
Bodhi [to Utah] I remember you. Your reputation. More balls than talent. Some said maybe that was why you were so good. 'Cause you lacked fear. But what I saw on that wave yesterday, that was different. You lacked respect. There was no... Connection. There was no beauty.
Instructor Hall Are you saying this is about enlightment?
Pappas I don't think you noticed or not but what went down was a crime
Samsara Nature will always find a way to make you feel small.
Bodhi There are a few things in life I don't compromise on.
Johnny Utah No, I don't get the impression you compromise on much ever.
Bodhi Try not to. But the world's a pretty messed-up place, and I still gotta live in it.
Johnny Utah So, you live off the grid?
Bodhi No. We live on it. Just on our own terms.
Johnny Utah What terms?
Bodhi You wouldn't get it. We change the grid. We give back. The second that kid got killed on your line, you quit life. You turned away because of something someone else did. You were selling sports drinks? Fine. That's not for me to judge. But you let someone else determine the direction your life took. That I judge.
Bodhi So, you got all your shit figured out, and screw everyone else for trying, huh? Is that it?
Bodhi Ready to start talkin' about giving back? She gives. We partake. And then we give her an offering.
Johnny Utah An offering of what?
Bodhi That mine down there has been ripping gold out of her guts for over 20 years. We're gonna get some of it back for her. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, my man. Source to source.
Johnny Utah You're gonna steal it?
Bodhi No. We're going to liberate it.
Johnny Utah I get it, okay? People are screwing up the world. And you wanna do something about it, then you gotta find another way!
Bodhi The world is burning! Look around! Do you have a better idea?
Johnny Utah There's about a hundred ways this could go really wrong, man. Explosives like that... You're gonna cross a line you can't come back from.
Bodhi That's the difference between us. All you see is lines. We see the truth.
Pappas It's time to choose whose side you're on.
