Cooper You don't have to like me but I'm your best chance at surviving... What the heck is that?

Daniella Riva Philippe must have put baking powder in the car.

Cooper How much baking powder?

Daniella Riva I don't know, maybe like 42 kilos.

Trucker Hey, are y'all okay? I took that turn way too fast. What the heck is this white stuff?

Cooper Cooper, Daniella Riva: Baking powder.

Trucker I should call the police.

Cooper No, I am the mother f'in police. Don't you see? There's no major damage here. You're free to go.

Trucker But I destroyed your car.