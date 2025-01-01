Dr. Stephen Strange What are you doing? You're dying! You have to return to your body now. You don't have time.

The Ancient One Time is relative. Your body hasn't even hit the floor yet. I've spent so many years peering through time, looking at this exact moment. But I can't see past it. I've prevented countless terrible futures. And after each one, there's always another. And they all lead here, but never further.

Dr. Stephen Strange You think this is where you die.

The Ancient One Do you wonder what I see in your future?

The Ancient One I never saw your future, only its possibilities. You have such a capacity for goodness. You always excelled, but not because you crave success, but because of your fear of failure.

Dr. Stephen Strange It's what made me a great doctor.

The Ancient One It's precisely what kept you from greatness. Arrogance and fear still keep you from learning the simplest and most significant lesson of all.

Dr. Stephen Strange It's not about you. When you first came to me, you asked me how I was able to heal Jonathan Pangborn. I didn't. He channels dimensional energy directly into his own body.

Dr. Stephen Strange He uses magic to walk.

The Ancient One Constantly. He had a choice: to return to to his own life, or to serve something greater than himself.

Dr. Stephen Strange So, I could have my hands back again? My old life?

The Ancient One You could. And the world would be all the lesser for it. I've hated drawing power from the Dark Dimension, but as you well know, sometimes one must break the rules in order to serve the greater good.

Dr. Stephen Strange Mordo won't see it that way.

The Ancient One Mordo's soul is rigid and unmovable, forged by the fires of his youth. He needs your flexibility, just as you need his strength. Only together do you stand a chance of stopping Dormammu.