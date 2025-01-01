The Ancient OneDeath is what gives life meaning. To know your days are numbered. Your time is short. You'd think after all this time, I'd be ready. But look at me. Stretching one moment out into a thousand... just so that I can watch the snow.
Baron MordoBecause I see, at long last, what's wrong with the world. Too many sorcerers.
Christine Palmer[inscription on Strange's watch]Time will tell how much I love you.
[from trailer]
The Ancient One[to Dr Strange]You're a man looking at the world through a keyhole. You've spent your life trying to widen it. Your work saved the lives of thousands. What if I told you that reality is one of many?
Baron MordoTemporal manipulations can create branches in time. Unstable dimensional openings. Spatial paradoxes! Time loops! You wanna get stuck reliving the same moment over and over forever or never having existed at all?
The Ancient One[as Doctor Strange is being moved through various dimemsions of the Multiverse]You think you know how the world works? You think that this material universe is all there is? What is real? What mysteries lie beyond the reach of your senses? At the root of existence, mind and matter meet. Thoughts shape reality. This universe is only one of an infinite number. Worlds without end. Some benevolent and life giving. Others filled with malice and hunger. Dark places where powers older than time lie ravenous... and waiting. Who are you in this vast multiverse, Mr. Strange?
The Ancient OneYou're a man looking at the world through a keyhole. You've spent your whole life trying to widen that keyhole... to see more, to know more. And now, on hearing that it can be widened, in ways you can't imagine, you reject the possibility.
Dr. Stephen StrangeNo, I reject it because I do not believe in fairy tales about chakras or energy or the power of belief. There is *no* such thing as spirit! We are made of matter and nothing more. You're just another tiny, momentary speck within an indifferent universe.
Dr. Stephen StrangeWhat are you doing? You're dying! You have to return to your body now. You don't have time.
The Ancient OneTime is relative. Your body hasn't even hit the floor yet. I've spent so many years peering through time, looking at this exact moment. But I can't see past it. I've prevented countless terrible futures. And after each one, there's always another. And they all lead here, but never further.
The Ancient OneYou could. And the world would be all the lesser for it. I've hated drawing power from the Dark Dimension, but as you well know, sometimes one must break the rules in order to serve the greater good.
The Ancient OneMordo's soul is rigid and unmovable, forged by the fires of his youth. He needs your flexibility, just as you need his strength. Only together do you stand a chance of stopping Dormammu.
The Ancient OneNo one ever is. We don't get to choose our time. Death is what gives life meaning. To know your days are numbered, your time is short. You'd think after all this time I'd be ready. But look at me: stretching one moment out into a thousand, just so I can watch the snow.
Dr. Stephen StrangeWell, it's everything you've ever wanted. Eternal life as part of the One. You're not gonna like it.
[Kaecilius and his Zealots are sucked into the Dark Dimension]
Dr. Stephen StrangeYeah, you know, you really should have stolen the whole book because the warnings... The warnings come *after* the spells.
[Wong laughs]
The Ancient OneWe harness energy... drawn from other dimensions of the Multiverse... to cast spells... to conjure shields... and weapons... to make magic. The Ancient One: Through the mystic arts, we harness energy and shape reality.
The Ancient OneI spent so many years peering through time... looking at this exact moment. But I can't see past it.
The Ancient OneThe language of the mystic arts is as old as civilization. The sorcerers of antiquity called the use of this language "spells." But if that word offends your modern sensibilities, you can call it a program. The source code that shapes reality.
The Ancient OneYou became a doctor to save one life above all others. Your own.
Baron MordoThis is a relic. Some magic is too powerful to sustain so we imbue objects with it... allowing them to take the strain we cannot. This is the staff... of the Living Tribunal. There are many relics. The Wand of Watoomb. The Vaulting Boots of Valtorr.
WongThat's the Book of Cagliostro. A study of time. One of the rituals was stolen by a former master, the Zealot, Kaecilius. Just after he strung up the former librarian and relieved him of his head. I am now the guardian of these books. So if a volume from this collection should be stolen again I'd know it and you'd be dead before you ever left the compound.
Dr. Stephen StrangeWhat if it's just overdue? Any late fees I should know about? Maiming, perhaps?
KaeciliusPeople think in terms of good and evil, but really, time is the true enemy of us all. Time kills everything.
Dr. Stephen StrangeWell, a powerful sorcerer who gave himself over to an ancient entity can bend the very laws of physics tried very hard to kill me. But I left him chained up in Greenwich Village and the quickest way back there is through a dimensional gateway that I opened up in the mop closet.