Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
By the Sea
By the Sea Movie Quotes
By the Sea Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Bar Keeper
If you really love someone, you want more for them than you want for yourself. Do you understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vanessa
Do you see that fisherman? He goes out every day, comes back every night. Hardly catches any fish. What keeps him from going insane? From being so tired of it all? What is it we don't know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
I figured out your fisherman. He goes with the tide. You let it pull you out to sea or guide you back in. Sometimes you have to move with it. Sometimes, honey, that's all we can do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
You resist happiness.
Vanessa
Don't quote some book and try to analyze my life.
Roland
You don't resist happiness?
Vanessa
Are you trying to illustrate your point by making me unhappy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bar Keeper
He never looks back. It takes strength to do so. Most people live in the past. I do , for example. He never looks back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
I just want to get drunk for breakfast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vanessa
Now my outsides match my insides.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
Honey, why are you doing this? Why are you trying to put that in my head? So you can be the victim? Being the wife of a failed writer is not good enough for pill-popping and self-pity? Now you need a better reason to destroy yourself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
Have a nice day...
Vanessa
I won't.
Roland
I know. Love you.
[door closes]
Vanessa
[softly]
I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
You're smiling.
Vanessa
[breathing shakily]
Now my outsides match my insides.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland
Is that what you want? To be unknown by someone?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Niels Arestrup
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree