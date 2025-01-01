Menu
Kinoafisha Films By the Sea By the Sea Movie Quotes

Bar Keeper If you really love someone, you want more for them than you want for yourself. Do you understand?
Vanessa Do you see that fisherman? He goes out every day, comes back every night. Hardly catches any fish. What keeps him from going insane? From being so tired of it all? What is it we don't know?
Roland I figured out your fisherman. He goes with the tide. You let it pull you out to sea or guide you back in. Sometimes you have to move with it. Sometimes, honey, that's all we can do.
Roland You resist happiness.
Vanessa Don't quote some book and try to analyze my life.
Roland You don't resist happiness?
Vanessa Are you trying to illustrate your point by making me unhappy?
Bar Keeper He never looks back. It takes strength to do so. Most people live in the past. I do , for example. He never looks back.
Roland I just want to get drunk for breakfast.
Vanessa Now my outsides match my insides.
Roland Honey, why are you doing this? Why are you trying to put that in my head? So you can be the victim? Being the wife of a failed writer is not good enough for pill-popping and self-pity? Now you need a better reason to destroy yourself?
Roland Have a nice day...
Vanessa I won't.
Roland I know. Love you.
[door closes]
Vanessa [softly] I know.
Roland You're smiling.
Vanessa [breathing shakily] Now my outsides match my insides.
Roland Is that what you want? To be unknown by someone?
