Films
The Sea of Trees
The Sea of Trees Movie Quotes
The Sea of Trees Movie Quotes
Takumi Nakamura
You must know, this forest is very powerful.
Takumi Nakamura
[Upon discovering a flower as they try to find their way out of the forest at night]
It is said a flower grows when a soul has crossed over from this place.
Arthur Brennan
There's hardly any soil.
Takumi Nakamura
[a loud howling sound is heard throughout the forest and Arthur yells if anyone is there]
There is no one.
Arthur Brennan
Then what was that?
Takumi Nakamura
Tamashii.
Arthur Brennan
What's tamashii?
Takumi Nakamura
Tamashii are spirits. They are souls wandering these woods, until it is their time. Things are not what they seem here.
Arthur Brennan
It was probably just an animal.
Takumi Nakamura
There are very few animals in Aokigahara.
Arthur Brennan
Well, then it was one of the few.
Takumi Nakamura
This place is what you call purgatory.
Takumi Nakamura
There are answers for this in science?
Arthur Brennan
There are answers for everything in science.
Takumi Nakamura
But not in God?
Arthur Brennan
God is more our creation than we are his.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ken Watanabe
Matthew McConaughey
