The Sea of Trees Movie Quotes

The Sea of Trees Movie Quotes

Takumi Nakamura You must know, this forest is very powerful.
Takumi Nakamura [Upon discovering a flower as they try to find their way out of the forest at night] It is said a flower grows when a soul has crossed over from this place.
Arthur Brennan There's hardly any soil.
Takumi Nakamura [a loud howling sound is heard throughout the forest and Arthur yells if anyone is there] There is no one.
Arthur Brennan Then what was that?
Takumi Nakamura Tamashii.
Arthur Brennan What's tamashii?
Takumi Nakamura Tamashii are spirits. They are souls wandering these woods, until it is their time. Things are not what they seem here.
Arthur Brennan It was probably just an animal.
Takumi Nakamura There are very few animals in Aokigahara.
Arthur Brennan Well, then it was one of the few.
Takumi Nakamura This place is what you call purgatory.
Takumi Nakamura There are answers for this in science?
Arthur Brennan There are answers for everything in science.
Takumi Nakamura But not in God?
Arthur Brennan God is more our creation than we are his.
